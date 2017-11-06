Our Products
Maxwell Week 12 Summary: Top rated opening round pairings

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Lee County upended Coffee 23-7 to retake the lead in close-knit Class AAAAAA. This marks the latest change in the past few weeks, with the top rating being juggled among Tucker, Mays, Coffee, and Lee County. Currently there are five teams rated within a touchdown of the number one team, the most of any classification.
– Manchester topped Macon County in the important 4-A region title game to win not only the region title but to also most likely secure the top spot in the Class A-Public playoffs. If Manchester had lost, they would have been seeded after the other region winners, placing them fourth.
– Although there ten seeds are still to be determined in classes AAAAAAA to AA and none of the Class A seeds are officially filled yet, below are the highest rated opening round pairings so far (see the last section of this article for an explanation of the game rating):

AAAAAAA
Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct
71.06 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 4.19 60.3%
69.52 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 20.01 88.1%
65.36 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 16.10 83.3%
65.24 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 8.87 70.8%
AAAAAA
Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct
66.59 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 3.10 57.7%
63.93 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 9.08 71.3%
60.65 1 – AAAAAA Lee County Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 15.85 83.0%
59.36 1 – AAAAAA Coffee Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 15.82 83.0%
AAAAA
Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct
59.32 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 0.47 51.2%
54.06 4 – AAAAA Jones County Griffin 3 – AAAAA 20.09 88.2%
51.29 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch Kell 7 – AAAAA 6.05 64.7%
50.92 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 10.98 75.0%
AAAA
Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct
59.34 5 – AAAA Troup Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 4.68 61.5%
49.63 6 – AAAA Ridgeland Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 26.99 93.7%
48.44 8 – AAAA Jefferson White County 7 – AAAA 9.36 71.8%
46.25 2 – AAAA West Laurens Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 5.52 63.5%
AAA
Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct
47.14 5 – AAA Lovett Bremen 6 – AAA 0.57 51.4%
45.25 6 – AAA Calhoun Pace Academy 5 – AAA 22.80 90.7%
38.58 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) North Murray 6 – AAA 6.64 66.0%
38.00 4 – AAA Pike County Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 3.73 59.2%
AA
Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct
52.28 2 – AA Toombs County Fitzgerald 1 – AA 8.18 69.4%
49.73 1 – AA Brooks County Vidalia 2 – AA 18.55 86.5%
36.34 5 – AA Callaway Douglass 6 – AA 18.55 86.5%
35.06 8 – AA Elbert County Coosa 7 – AA 3.25 58.1%

 

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.18%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,884 of 2,038 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.44%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.72 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Lowndes 10-0 96.06 1 Lee County 9-1 73.58
2 Grayson 9-1 87.08 2 Mays 9-1 72.31
3 Walton 10-0 85.98 3 Coffee 6-3 72.26
4 Archer 10-0 85.71 4 Glynn Academy 6-3 69.94
5 North Gwinnett 9-1 84.54 5 Brunswick 7-2 67.87
6 Tift County 9-1 82.98 6 Tucker 9-1 67.85
7 Brookwood 8-2 82.37 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 7-3 65.79
8 South Forsyth 10-0 78.56 8 Valdosta 4-6 61.88
9 Colquitt County 7-3 77.44 9 Harrison 7-3 60.43
10 Parkview 7-3 73.08 10 Allatoona 7-3 59.77
11 McEachern 7-3 72.79 11 Douglas County 9-1 59.48
12 Milton 8-2 71.93 12 Richmond Hill 7-2 58.74
13 Hillgrove 7-3 71.83 13 Effingham County 5-5 57.45
14 Mill Creek 7-3 71.06 14 Alpharetta 9-1 57.14
15 Newton 7-3 69.90 15 Dacula 6-4 57.14
AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Buford 8-1 92.15 1 Cartersville 10-0 94.40
2 Stockbridge 10-0 79.78 2 Ridgeland 10-0 74.96
3 Warner Robins 10-0 76.99 3 Burke County 10-0 69.87
4 Rome 10-0 75.99 4 Marist 10-0 69.01
5 Jones County 9-1 71.71 5 Cedartown 9-1 67.06
6 Wayne County 8-1 63.41 6 Thomson 8-1 62.96
7 Eagle’s Landing 6-4 59.76 7 Troup 8-2 62.73
8 Dutchtown 7-3 59.60 8 Blessed Trinity 8-2 62.15
9 Bainbridge 7-3 59.34 9 Mary Persons 8-2 58.17
10 Starr’s Mill 9-1 59.06 10 Heritage (Ringgold) 9-1 57.03
11 Flowery Branch 8-2 54.71 11 St. Pius X 5-5 54.88
12 Ware County 4-5 53.70 12 Jefferson 8-2 54.72
13 Carrollton 8-2 53.62 13 Americus-Sumter 8-2 54.12
14 Griffin 9-1 52.63 14 Woodward Academy 9-1 51.51
15 Carver (Atlanta) 9-1 50.75 15 Sandy Creek 5-5 50.29
AAA AA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Greater Atlanta Christian 9-1 77.14 1 Benedictine 10-0 78.54
2 Peach County 9-1 71.27 2 Thomasville 10-0 68.91
3 Cedar Grove 10-0 69.43 3 Rabun County 10-0 67.89
4 Calhoun 9-1 65.94 4 Hapeville Charter 9-1 67.03
5 Crisp County 8-1 59.59 5 Brooks County 8-1 65.65
6 Jenkins 10-0 49.39 6 Screven County 9-0 65.08
7 Bremen 9-1 47.37 7 Dodge County 9-0 59.18
8 Lovett 6-4 46.92 8 Toombs County 9-1 57.48
9 Westside (Macon) 7-3 45.49 9 Heard County 9-1 55.51
10 Pace Academy 5-4 44.15 10 Callaway 9-1 52.27
11 Monroe Area 9-1 43.77 11 Rockmart 8-2 51.74
12 Cook 5-5 43.50 12 Fitzgerald 4-6 50.32
13 Westminster (Atlanta) 5-5 43.49 13 Jefferson County 9-1 49.91
14 Morgan County 9-1 42.33 14 Vidalia 5-4 48.11
15 Liberty County 7-3 41.12 15 Pepperell 7-3 44.52
A – Public A – Private
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Irwin County 9-1 53.25 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 10-0 72.19
2 Manchester 10-0 52.63 2 Athens Academy 10-0 64.05
3 Clinch County 8-2 51.73 3 Prince Avenue Christian 9-1 50.52
4 Macon County 7-3 47.70 4 Mount Paran Christian 9-1 49.37
5 Commerce 8-2 43.75 5 Wesleyan 8-2 49.06
6 Emanuel County Institute 9-1 38.78 6 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-2 41.09
7 Charlton County 7-2 38.54 7 Stratford Academy 9-1 39.69
8 Mount Zion (Carroll) 8-2 36.63 8 Aquinas 7-3 35.66
9 Marion County 8-2 34.78 9 George Walton Academy 7-3 34.42
10 Taylor County 8-2 34.16 10 Calvary Day 8-2 33.99
11 Trion 7-3 33.03 11 Hebron Christian Academy 6-4 32.38
12 Lincoln County 6-4 32.63 12 Darlington 6-4 31.48
13 Schley County 7-3 32.46 13 Whitefield Academy 7-3 30.68
14 Dooly County 4-6 32.27 14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-4 29.87
15 Washington-Wilkes 6-4 31.21 15 Our Lady of Mercy 6-4 29.10

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Rank Team Region Record Rating Sch Str Rank
1 [1] Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 10-0 96.06 60.86 16
2 [1] Cartersville 5 – AAAA 10-0 94.40 53.54 38
3 [1] Buford 8 – AAAAA 8-1 92.15 37.36 169
4 [2] Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 9-1 87.08 58.47 21
5 [3] Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 10-0 85.98 56.62 27
6 [4] Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 10-0 85.71 60.46 18
7 [5] North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 9-1 84.54 60.80 17
8 [6] Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 9-1 82.98 63.57 11
9 [7] Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 8-2 82.37 60.97 15
10 [2] Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 10-0 79.78 51.30 49
11 [8] South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 10-0 78.56 50.08 61
12 [1] Benedictine 2 – AA 10-0 78.54 43.66 109
13 [9] Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-3 77.44 70.52 1
14 [1] Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 9-1 77.14 30.91 250
15 [3] Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 10-0 76.99 50.88 52
16 [4] Rome 7 – AAAAA 10-0 75.99 43.51 111
17 [2] Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 10-0 74.96 32.21 228
18 [1] Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 9-1 73.58 52.18 46
19 [10] Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 7-3 73.08 52.96 42
20 [11] McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 7-3 72.79 61.60 14
21 [2] Mays 5 – AAAAAA 9-1 72.31 44.41 103
22 [3] Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 6-3 72.26 65.09 8
23 [1] Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 10-0 72.19 30.00 260
24 [12] Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 8-2 71.93 55.10 31
25 [13] Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 7-3 71.83 63.92 10
26 [5] Jones County 4 – AAAAA 9-1 71.71 48.15 75
27 [2] Peach County 4 – AAA 9-1 71.27 36.70 183
28 [14] Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 7-3 71.06 57.04 26
29 [4] Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 6-3 69.94 62.06 13
30 [15] Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 7-3 69.90 51.03 51
31 [3] Burke County 3 – AAAA 10-0 69.87 36.14 187
32 [3] Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 10-0 69.43 31.51 240
33 [16] North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 8-2 69.12 52.46 43
34 [4] Marist 7 – AAAA 10-0 69.01 43.72 107
35 [2] Thomasville 1 – AA 10-0 68.91 37.38 168
36 [17] Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 5-5 68.08 63.42 12
37 [3] Rabun County 8 – AA 10-0 67.89 22.11 333
38 [5] Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 7-2 67.87 50.84 53
39 [6] Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 9-1 67.85 37.22 176
40 [5] Cedartown 5 – AAAA 9-1 67.06 45.06 99
41 [4] Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 9-1 67.03 32.14 230
42 [4] Calhoun 6 – AAA 9-1 65.94 31.70 238
43 [7] Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 7-3 65.79 54.98 32
44 [5] Brooks County 1 – AA 8-1 65.65 42.10 126
45 [6] Screven County 4 – AA 9-0 65.08 15.39 382
46 [2] Athens Academy 8 – A 10-0 64.05 25.24 314
47 [18] Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 8-2 63.48 35.07 198
48 [6] Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 8-1 63.41 42.88 117
49 [19] West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 7-3 63.20 55.37 30
50 [6] Thomson 3 – AAAA 8-1 62.96 29.53 264
51 [7] Troup 5 – AAAA 8-2 62.73 34.92 201
52 [20] Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 6-4 62.68 57.49 24
53 [8] Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 8-2 62.15 47.10 82
54 [8] Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 4-6 61.88 66.43 5
55 [21] Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 6-4 60.81 54.62 34
56 [22] North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 6-4 60.45 57.30 25
57 [9] Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 7-3 60.43 49.93 62
58 [23] Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 5-5 60.28 57.49 23
59 [10] Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 7-3 59.77 50.21 58
60 [7] Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 6-4 59.76 53.06 41
61 [24] Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 6-4 59.75 58.08 22
62 [8] Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 7-3 59.60 48.21 72
63 [5] Crisp County 1 – AAA 8-1 59.59 34.68 204
64 [11] Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 9-1 59.48 39.26 149
65 [9] Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 7-3 59.34 43.48 112
66 [7] Dodge County 3 – AA 9-0 59.18 37.17 177
67 [10] Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 9-1 59.06 42.46 120
68 [12] Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 7-2 58.74 44.19 104
69 [25] Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 7-3 58.73 48.40 71
70 [9] Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 8-2 58.17 40.12 141
71 [26] Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 3-7 57.57 67.93 3
72 [27] Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 6-4 57.51 49.15 67
73 [8] Toombs County 2 – AA 9-1 57.48 31.01 248
74 [13] Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 5-5 57.45 56.15 28
75 [14] Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 9-1 57.14 35.58 195
76 [15] Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 6-4 57.14 48.18 74
77 [10] Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 9-1 57.03 26.50 300
78 [28] Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-7 55.67 70.28 2
79 [9] Heard County 5 – AA 9-1 55.51 30.90 251
80 [11] St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 5-5 54.88 52.31 45
81 [12] Jefferson 8 – AAAA 8-2 54.72 39.04 151
82 [11] Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 8-2 54.71 35.92 189
83 [16] Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 7-3 54.48 43.30 114
84 [17] Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 7-3 54.15 45.85 90
85 [13] Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 8-2 54.12 38.76 154
86 [29] South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 3-7 53.80 66.00 7
87 [12] Ware County 2 – AAAAA 4-5 53.70 59.76 19
88 [13] Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 8-2 53.62 41.93 127
89 [18] Evans 3 – AAAAAA 8-2 53.58 33.93 211
90 [19] Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 6-4 53.32 46.93 85
91 [1] Irwin County 2 – A 9-1 53.25 30.99 249
92 [30] Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 5-5 52.76 55.82 29
93 [2] Manchester 4 – A 10-0 52.63 13.05 388
94 [14] Griffin 3 – AAAAA 9-1 52.63 37.22 175
95 [10] Callaway 5 – AA 9-1 52.27 30.15 258
96 [20] Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 6-4 51.88 46.94 84
97 [31] Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 6-4 51.85 42.36 122
98 [11] Rockmart 7 – AA 8-2 51.74 22.94 328
99 [3] Clinch County 2 – A 8-2 51.73 28.41 270
100 [21] Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 7-3 51.71 41.55 129
101 [14] Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 9-1 51.51 26.48 301
102 [15] Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 9-1 50.75 32.11 231
103 [3] Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 9-1 50.52 27.08 295
104 [32] Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 7-3 50.48 36.57 184
105 [22] Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 6-4 50.41 45.39 96
106 [16] Ola 4 – AAAAA 5-5 50.40 50.60 56
107 [12] Fitzgerald 1 – AA 4-6 50.32 53.65 36
108 [15] Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 5-5 50.29 48.93 69
109 [13] Jefferson County 4 – AA 9-1 49.91 20.55 353
110 [17] Kell 7 – AAAAA 5-5 49.67 48.83 70
111 [33] North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-5 49.63 49.17 66
112 [6] Jenkins 3 – AAA 10-0 49.39 21.51 337
113 [4] Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 9-1 49.37 25.47 313
114 [16] West Laurens 2 – AAAA 5-5 49.26 49.03 68
115 [18] Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 7-3 49.09 36.29 186
116 [5] Wesleyan 5 – A 8-2 49.06 27.99 276
117 [17] Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 6-4 48.98 47.18 81
118 [18] Cairo 1 – AAAA 7-3 48.65 40.12 140
119 [14] Vidalia 2 – AA 5-4 48.11 45.79 91
120 [23] Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 6-4 47.93 42.37 121
121 [24] Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 6-4 47.85 44.79 102
122 [19] Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 7-3 47.77 40.08 142
123 [4] Macon County 4 – A 7-3 47.70 33.84 212
124 [7] Bremen 6 – AAA 9-1 47.37 25.57 311
125 [34] East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 5-5 47.29 45.74 92
126 [25] Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 7-3 47.12 35.60 194
127 [35] Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-6 47.01 53.82 35
128 [8] Lovett 5 – AAA 6-4 46.92 37.36 170
129 [26] Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-8 46.84 64.03 9
130 [36] Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 4-6 46.50 50.80 54
131 [37] Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 4-6 46.46 50.21 59
132 [19] White County 7 – AAAA 7-3 46.37 37.71 165
133 [27] Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 6-4 46.28 40.98 132
134 [28] Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 6-4 46.13 43.10 115
135 [20] Eastside 4 – AAAA 8-2 45.94 27.84 280
136 [20] East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 4-6 45.51 49.44 65
137 [9] Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 7-3 45.49 33.30 218
138 [21] Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-7 45.13 53.62 37
139 [21] Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 8-2 44.75 31.04 247
140 [22] Banneker 6 – AAAAA 8-2 44.73 31.94 235
141 [15] Pepperell 7 – AA 7-3 44.52 28.63 269
142 [23] Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 8-2 44.30 30.18 257
143 [10] Pace Academy 5 – AAA 5-4 44.15 38.11 160
144 [24] Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 5-5 44.09 46.60 87
145 [29] Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 6-4 44.08 39.73 146
146 [16] Swainsboro 2 – AA 6-4 44.00 39.89 144
147 [11] Monroe Area 8 – AAA 9-1 43.77 20.46 354
148 [5] Commerce 8 – A 8-2 43.75 24.80 315
149 [12] Cook 1 – AAA 5-5 43.50 45.57 94
150 [13] Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 5-5 43.49 42.13 124
151 [25] Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 3-7 43.41 53.54 39
152 [30] Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 8-2 43.06 33.22 219
153 [26] Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 5-5 42.91 41.43 131
154 [27] Hiram 7 – AAAAA 4-6 42.73 43.64 110
155 [28] Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 8-2 42.36 26.30 303
156 [14] Morgan County 8 – AAA 9-1 42.33 19.97 358
157 [17] Bacon County 2 – AA 6-4 42.12 37.27 174
158 [31] Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-4 42.08 40.69 134
159 [22] Spalding 2 – AAAA 4-5 41.77 44.80 101
160 [23] Oconee County 8 – AAAA 5-5 41.64 40.33 138
161 [18] Jeff Davis 2 – AA 5-4 41.49 34.52 205
162 [38] Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 3-7 41.32 51.98 48
163 [15] Liberty County 2 – AAA 7-3 41.12 30.19 255
164 [6] Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 8-2 41.09 23.89 323
165 [32] Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 3-7 40.95 46.39 88
166 [33] Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 4-6 40.91 47.02 83
167 [24] Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 6-4 40.76 31.85 236
168 [16] Pike County 4 – AAA 7-3 40.71 25.91 307
169 [25] Stephens County 8 – AAAA 5-5 40.67 40.21 139
170 [26] Baldwin 3 – AAAA 6-4 40.49 33.62 215
171 [27] West Hall 7 – AAAA 5-5 40.26 41.46 130
172 [19] Washington County 3 – AA 4-6 40.11 45.07 98
173 [28] Howard 2 – AAAA 6-4 40.09 35.76 192
174 [7] Stratford Academy 7 – A 9-1 39.69 19.35 362
175 [20] Southwest 3 – AA 5-4 39.52 37.38 167
176 [17] Dawson County 7 – AAA 7-3 39.46 28.05 275
177 [29] Perry 2 – AAAA 5-5 39.40 39.28 148
178 [34] Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 7-3 39.07 33.70 214
179 [30] Hardaway 1 – AAAA 4-6 39.06 42.12 125
180 [21] Dublin 3 – AA 6-4 38.95 32.10 233
181 [31] Pickens 6 – AAAA 5-5 38.85 38.62 156
182 [6] Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 9-1 38.78 13.88 387
183 [29] Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 7-3 38.75 27.89 278
184 [7] Charlton County 2 – A 7-2 38.54 23.18 325
185 [39] Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 2-8 38.37 66.14 6
186 [30] Harris County 1 – AAAAA 5-5 38.36 38.02 161
187 [22] Bleckley County 3 – AA 6-4 38.09 28.20 273
188 [31] New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 5-4 37.98 35.41 196
189 [32] Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 4-6 37.82 40.50 135
190 [32] McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 6-4 37.73 31.10 246
191 [35] New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 3-7 36.96 47.38 80
192 [36] River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 4-6 36.72 42.67 118
193 [8] Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 8-2 36.63 19.36 361
194 [37] Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 4-6 36.58 39.03 152
195 [33] Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 3-7 36.47 51.26 50
196 [23] Elbert County 8 – AA 8-2 36.45 16.12 375
197 [34] Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 6-4 36.43 31.35 243
198 [38] Drew 4 – AAAAAA 4-6 36.17 42.61 119
199 [35] South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 1-9 36.07 54.96 33
200 [36] Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-7 36.01 45.66 93
201 [18] Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 6-4 35.97 25.73 309
202 [37] Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 3-7 35.96 50.62 55
203 [19] North Murray 6 – AAA 7-3 35.83 22.05 334
204 [8] Aquinas 7 – A 7-3 35.66 22.80 329
205 [38] Morrow 3 – AAAAA 5-5 35.36 37.34 171
206 [9] Marion County 4 – A 8-2 34.78 17.43 373
207 [24] Douglass 6 – AA 7-3 34.73 20.69 348
208 [39] South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-8 34.66 48.20 73
209 [40] Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 2-8 34.62 50.31 57
210 [40] Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 6-4 34.59 27.82 281
211 [9] George Walton Academy 8 – A 7-3 34.42 24.37 316
212 [25] Coosa 7 – AA 7-3 34.21 18.65 367
213 [41] Pope 7 – AAAAAA 4-6 34.21 40.41 136
214 [10] Taylor County 4 – A 8-2 34.16 3.94 402
215 [10] Calvary Day 3 – A 8-2 33.99 15.83 379
216 [33] Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 3-7 33.81 38.98 153
217 [41] Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-9 33.72 67.79 4
218 [42] Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 3-7 33.68 45.54 95
219 [26] Spencer 5 – AA 5-5 33.42 34.00 210
220 [20] Adairsville 6 – AAA 6-4 33.35 27.59 288
221 [34] Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 7-3 33.27 14.29 385
222 [39] Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-7 33.26 45.24 97
223 [40] North Springs 6 – AAAAA 6-4 33.15 26.34 302
224 [11] Trion 6 – A 7-3 33.03 18.64 368
225 [12] Lincoln County 7 – A 6-4 32.63 23.48 324
226 [13] Schley County 4 – A 7-3 32.46 19.04 363
227 [41] Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-9 32.43 52.00 47
228 [11] Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 6-4 32.38 24.03 321
229 [42] Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 3-7 32.36 41.62 128
230 [14] Dooly County 4 – A 4-6 32.27 34.90 202
231 [35] Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-7 32.00 47.50 79
232 [43] Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 2-8 32.00 47.86 76
233 [27] Berrien 1 – AA 4-6 31.79 40.40 137
234 [44] Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 2-8 31.50 46.66 86
235 [12] Darlington 6 – A 6-4 31.48 26.28 304
236 [21] Ringgold 6 – AAA 5-5 31.31 27.65 287
237 [28] B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 5-5 31.22 32.16 229
238 [15] Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 6-4 31.21 27.08 293
239 [22] Monroe 1 – AAA 3-6 31.02 39.82 145
240 [45] M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 4-6 30.95 35.69 193
241 [13] Whitefield Academy 6 – A 7-3 30.68 23.94 322
242 [23] Hart County 8 – AAA 3-7 30.53 38.35 157
243 [46] Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 3-7 30.41 39.19 150
244 [36] Madison County 8 – AAAA 4-6 30.32 35.09 197
245 [29] Northeast 3 – AA 5-4 30.29 27.30 290
246 [37] Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-6 30.14 37.30 172
247 [16] Telfair County 2 – A 4-6 30.03 32.95 222
248 [14] Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-4 29.87 27.08 294
249 [47] Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-7 29.77 37.14 178
250 [17] Turner County 2 – A 6-4 29.73 27.13 291
251 [24] East Hall 7 – AAA 6-4 29.51 23.10 326
252 [43] Loganville 8 – AAAAA 2-8 29.41 43.71 108
253 [25] North Hall 7 – AAA 4-6 29.35 34.23 208
254 [15] Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 6-4 29.10 27.87 279
255 [16] Tattnall Square 7 – A 7-3 29.08 15.19 384
256 [38] Salem 4 – AAAA 6-4 29.01 21.72 336
257 [48] Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 2-8 28.59 36.80 181
258 [44] Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-8 28.39 43.07 116
259 [39] Westover 1 – AAAA 4-6 28.39 32.98 220
260 [42] Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-9 28.20 50.14 60
261 [45] Columbia 5 – AAAAA 5-5 28.20 26.99 297
262 [26] Jackson 4 – AAA 5-5 28.10 29.58 263
263 [17] Fellowship Christian 6 – A 6-4 28.06 18.99 364
264 [18] Savannah Country Day 3 – A 8-2 27.65 12.42 392
265 [30] Temple 5 – AA 6-4 27.62 18.92 365
266 [43] Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 3-7 27.13 43.96 106
267 [31] South Atlanta 6 – AA 5-5 27.13 27.78 283
268 [27] Sonoraville 6 – AAA 4-6 27.00 31.18 245
269 [40] Columbus 1 – AAAA 3-7 26.93 37.97 163
270 [32] Harlem 4 – AA 7-3 26.81 12.36 393
271 [19] First Presbyterian 7 – A 7-3 26.80 15.71 380
272 [28] Pierce County 2 – AAA 4-5 26.79 30.47 253
273 [41] Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 5-5 26.21 30.19 256
274 [44] Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-10 26.14 49.56 64
275 [42] North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-9 25.80 43.46 113
276 [46] Decatur 6 – AAAAA 4-6 25.79 32.11 232
277 [49] Northview 7 – AAAAAA 2-8 25.75 37.68 166
278 [29] Towers 5 – AAA 4-6 25.30 32.60 225
279 [47] Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-8 25.30 36.55 185
280 [30] Tattnall County 2 – AAA 4-5 24.61 25.52 312
281 [18] Towns County 8 – A 5-5 24.42 29.65 262
282 [45] Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-10 24.26 59.66 20
283 [33] Chattooga 7 – AA 4-6 24.06 27.80 282
284 [20] Savannah Christian 3 – A 5-4 23.84 21.09 340
285 [21] Walker 6 – A 5-5 23.82 25.93 306
286 [19] Mitchell County 1 – A 9-1 23.82 -5.27 413
287 [31] Jackson County 8 – AAA 5-5 23.76 26.08 305
288 [34] Metter 2 – AA 3-7 23.68 38.75 155
289 [35] Jordan 5 – AA 2-8 23.51 37.07 180
290 [48] Grady 6 – AAAAA 2-7 23.29 34.95 200
291 [22] Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 5-5 23.19 22.61 330
292 [50] North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-7 22.98 32.47 226
293 [23] Mount de Sales 7 – A 6-4 22.75 15.27 383
294 [32] Appling County 2 – AAA 3-5 22.74 29.80 261
295 [49] Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 3-7 22.44 32.68 223
296 [50] Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-10 22.33 44.02 105
297 [33] Savannah 3 – AAA 6-4 22.29 16.07 376
298 [51] Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 5-5 22.14 21.17 339
299 [51] South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 1-9 21.91 49.75 63
300 [52] Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-9 21.70 39.52 147
301 [52] Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 3-7 21.52 31.45 242
302 [20] Jenkins County 3 – A 7-3 21.37 12.73 389
303 [24] Athens Christian 8 – A 4-6 21.35 26.69 299
304 [43] North Clayton 4 – AAAA 4-6 21.09 26.85 298
305 [53] Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 2-8 21.07 38.29 158
306 [34] Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 7-3 20.96 11.75 395
307 [35] Dougherty 1 – AAA 2-8 20.39 32.34 227
308 [25] Brookstone 4 – A 5-5 20.37 17.85 371
309 [54] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-9 20.16 42.24 123
310 [36] Washington 6 – AA 3-7 20.14 31.80 237
311 [53] Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-8 19.68 39.90 143
312 [37] Therrell 6 – AA 3-7 19.54 31.58 239
313 [36] Union County 7 – AAA 6-4 19.45 20.57 352
314 [37] Beach 3 – AAA 5-4 19.29 15.63 381
315 [38] Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 2-7 19.20 34.27 207
316 [46] Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 2-8 19.08 47.80 77
317 [44] LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-10 18.79 53.48 40
318 [39] Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 5-5 18.54 18.81 366
319 [40] Redan 5 – AAA 3-7 18.27 34.85 203
320 [38] Lamar County 5 – AA 1-9 18.27 38.12 159
321 [39] Glenn Hills 4 – AA 5-5 18.27 20.75 346
322 [40] Early County 1 – AA 2-8 17.98 44.93 100
323 [45] Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-6 17.75 21.96 335
324 [26] Holy Innocents 5 – A 3-7 16.77 30.03 259
325 [46] Henry County 4 – AAAA 3-7 16.51 30.37 254
326 [21] Montgomery County 3 – A 6-4 16.50 11.12 396
327 [41] Franklin County 8 – AAA 2-8 16.38 33.30 217
328 [54] Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-9 16.13 37.27 173
329 [55] Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-10 15.62 47.51 78
330 [22] Pelham 1 – A 8-2 15.47 -4.41 411
331 [27] North Cobb Christian 6 – A 4-6 15.25 20.73 347
332 [41] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-7 14.86 27.11 292
333 [47] Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-9 14.62 36.71 182
334 [42] Banks County 8 – AA 5-5 14.37 14.28 386
335 [43] Butler 4 – AA 4-6 14.27 20.23 356
336 [44] Laney 4 – AA 3-7 13.85 32.96 221
337 [23] McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 3-6 13.44 19.75 359
338 [28] St. Francis 6 – A 4-6 13.30 19.70 360
339 [56] Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-9 12.98 37.10 179
340 [24] Atkinson County 2 – A 2-8 12.27 33.59 216
341 [29] Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 2-8 12.19 27.73 285
342 [25] Wilcox County 2 – A 2-8 12.16 29.43 265
343 [26] Claxton 3 – A 3-7 12.00 21.30 338
344 [45] Dade County 7 – AA 4-6 11.95 21.04 341
345 [47] Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-9 11.95 45.90 89
346 [42] Murray County 6 – AAA 3-7 11.86 27.01 296
347 [57] Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA† 2-8 11.44 31.95 234
348 [27] Chattahoochee County 1 – A 7-3 11.09 -3.73 410
349 [48] Luella 4 – AAAA 1-9 8.77 34.05 209
350 [30] Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-8 8.44 28.05 274
351 [43] McNair 5 – AAA 3-7 8.00 24.35 317
352 [44] Brantley County 2 – AAA 1-8 7.91 25.89 308
353 [45] Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 1-9 7.83 31.35 244
354 [28] Johnson County 3 – A 5-5 7.64 9.35 398
355 [29] Miller County 1 – A 7-3 7.59 -7.64 415
356 [30] Wilkinson County 7 – A 3-7 7.46 20.58 351
357 [46] Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-9 7.10 36.08 188
358 [47] Haralson County 6 – AAA 2-8 6.92 28.76 268
359 [46] Bryan County 2 – AA 0-9 6.71 40.94 133
360 [48] Worth County 1 – AAA 0-10 6.39 35.84 191
361 [49] Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-8 6.18 29.13 266
362 [31] Bowdon 6 – A 2-8 5.36 25.66 310
363 [49] Islands 3 – AAA 3-7 5.20 20.95 344
364 [32] Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-8 4.66 16.68 374
365 [50] Rutland 4 – AAA 0-9 4.43 34.98 199
366 [50] LaFayette 6 – AAAA 3-7 4.40 27.76 284
367 [47] Putnam County 8 – AA 5-5 3.93 7.95 400
368 [31] Providence Christian 8 – A 1-9 3.16 30.48 252
369 [33] Hancock Central 7 – A 2-8 2.51 18.64 369
370 [48] Gordon Central 7 – AA 2-8 2.33 20.67 349
371 [34] Seminole County 1 – A 5-5 2.29 -3.00 409
372 [35] Hawkinsville 4 – A 2-8 2.10 28.28 271
373 [49] Social Circle 8 – AA 3-7 1.83 18.59 370
374 [51] Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-8 1.28 27.70 286
375 [32] Christian Heritage 6 – A 2-8 1.17 20.97 343
376 [50] Monticello 8 – AA 2-8 0.27 17.85 372
377 [51] East Laurens 3 – AA 0-10 0.09 35.90 190
378 [36] Lanier County 2 – A 1-9 0.00 29.02 267
379 [52] Model 7 – AA 1-9 -0.05 27.93 277
380 [53] Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 1-9 -0.38 20.82 345
381 [54] Armuchee 7 – AA 1-9 -0.76 20.98 342
382 [55] Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-9 -1.09 28.24 272
383 [37] Greene County 7 – A 3-7 -1.44 11.84 394
384 [38] Portal 3 – A 2-8 -1.99 15.94 377
385 [39] Wheeler County 3 – A 4-6 -2.07 2.80 404
386 [52] Long County 2 – AAA 0-10 -2.63 27.48 289
387 [51] Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-9 -5.11 20.66 350
388 [33] Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-10 -5.37 32.65 224
389 [53] Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-9 -5.71 31.46 241
390 [34] King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 2-8 -5.88 20.01 357
391 [40] Greenville 4 – A 2-8 -6.89 24.22 319
392 [54] East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-8 -8.17 22.30 331
393 [55] Josey 4 – AA 1-9 -8.22 22.26 332
394 [1] Georgia Military College 7 – A† 4-6 -9.81 3.38 403
395 [41] Treutlen 3 – A 1-9 -10.46 12.64 391
396 [48] Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-10 -10.61 52.42 44
397 [58] Osborne 6 – AAAAAA† 0-9 -11.39 37.97 162
398 [42] Warren County 7 – A 1-9 -13.08 20.27 355
399 [43] Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 3-7 -13.41 9.81 397
400 [44] Terrell County 1 – A 3-7 -14.90 0.77 405
401 [45] Calhoun County 1 – A 3-7 -15.23 0.75 406
402 [56] Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-10 -15.72 34.48 206
403 [55] Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-10 -17.34 33.83 213
404 [56] Groves 3 – AAA 1-9 -17.92 12.67 390
405 [35] Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-10 -18.11 24.31 318
406 [56] Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 1-9 -19.78 7.85 401
407 [46] Baconton Charter 1 – A 3-7 -20.57 -6.05 414
408 [57] Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-10 -22.51 24.05 320
409 [47] Twiggs County 7 – A 0-10 -23.50 23.04 327
410 [48] Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-8 -24.15 -2.12 408
411 [49] Crawford County 4 – A 3-7 -25.20 -1.87 407
412 [57] Clarkston 5 – AAAAA† 1-9 -25.48 15.88 378
413 [52] Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-10 -25.96 37.75 164
414 [50] Stewart County 1 – A 1-9 -35.00 -4.63 412
415 [2] Glascock County 7 – A† 3-7 -41.98 -25.98 416
416 [36] Pacelli 4 – A 0-10 -46.03 8.64 399
417 [3] Pataula Charter 1 – A† 2-7 -55.92 -49.03 418
418 [58] Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA† 0-6 -70.40 -30.38 417

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average
1 1 – AAAAAAA 90.97 78.91
2 8 – AAAAAAA 83.80 60.81
3 5 – AAAA 80.66 52.87
4 4 – AAAAAAA 77.00 59.92
5 7 – AAAAAAA 76.56 54.38
6 6 – AAAAAAA 76.24 52.31
7 3 – AAAAAAA 75.60 63.84
8 8 – AAAAA 75.30 37.89
9 1 – AAAAAA 75.21 64.60
10 5 – AAAAAAA 74.12 55.89
11 4 – AAAAA 73.78 52.45
12 2 – AAAAAA 70.57 59.66
13 1 – AAAAA 67.21 45.88
14 2 – AA 66.75 43.19
15 5 – AAAAAA 65.81 45.38
16 1 – AA 65.71 48.21
17 7 – AAAAA 65.49 45.22
18 7 – AAAA 64.52 49.36
19 6 – AAAA 63.45 36.38
20 3 – AAAA 62.84 35.63
21 6 – AAAAAA 62.47 47.96
22 7 – AAA 60.36 26.16
23 2 – AAAAAAA 58.93 47.66
24 5 – A 58.48 29.09
25 2 – AAAAA 58.17 44.21
26 4 – AAAAAA 58.06 37.45
27 5 – AAA 58.04 31.71
28 4 – AAA 57.83 29.19
29 3 – AAAAA 56.43 40.91
30 2 – AAAA 55.99 44.14
31 8 – AAAA 55.01 41.35
32 8 – A 54.70 28.61
33 6 – AAA 53.76 26.62
6-South – AAA 56.24 35.78
6-North – AAA 32.98 18.50
34 8 – AAAAAA 53.40 39.08
35 3 – AA 52.81 36.85
36 4 – AA 52.79 19.52
37 6 – AA 52.71 28.19
38 1 – AAAA 52.71 36.52
39 3 – AAAAAA 52.66 40.21
40 7 – AAAAAA 52.17 34.44
41 5 – AA 51.74 34.19
42 8 – AA 51.34 10.20
43 1 – AAA 50.93 31.81
44 2 – A 50.21 28.64
45 6 – AAAAA 49.31 32.69
46 4 – A 47.91 18.63
4-Div B – A 42.77 25.87
4-Div A – A 41.42 7.86
47 6 – A 45.77 20.30
6-Div B – A 43.73 22.68
6-Div A – A 35.56 17.95
48 4 – AAAA 45.63 23.44
49 7 – AA 45.24 19.73
50 8 – AAA 42.37 26.57
51 3 – AAA 40.22 16.08
52 7 – A 39.95 18.27
7-Div A – A 35.89 20.59
7-Div B – A 33.14 15.25
53 5 – AAAAA 39.09 26.48
54 3 – A 36.63 15.26
3-Div A – A 32.14 18.52
3-Div B – A 30.15 11.49
55 2 – AAA 35.75 20.57
56 1 – A 18.66 -4.97

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood
08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 17.27 84.9% 0.178
08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 57.39 99.7% 0.210
08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 18.28 86.2% 0.217
09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 16.01 83.2% 0.221
08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 16.18 83.4% 0.252
10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 11.90 76.7% 0.252
09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 13.92 80.1% 0.253
09/01 Rockmart Woodland (Cartersville) 30 – 31 14.71 81.3% 0.284
08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 13.52 79.4% 0.287
09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 14.18 80.5% 0.292
10/13 Hillgrove Marietta 17 – 28 11.06 75.1% 0.300
09/22 Bradwell Institute Long County 10 – 7 45.72 99.0% 0.303
10/20 Glynn Academy Richmond Hill 7 – 12 12.22 77.2% 0.303
09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 11.76 76.4% 0.311
09/29 South Atlanta KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 7 – 10 12.27 77.3% 0.312

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct
86.39 10/13 Grayson Archer 3 – 6 0.35 50.9%
86.13 10/13 Lowndes Tift County 51 – 38 12.07 77.0%
85.21 08/19 Walton North Gwinnett 31 – 28 1.43 53.6%
83.77 08/19 Archer Brookwood 25 – 17 3.34 58.3%
83.65 08/25 Walton Brookwood 42 – 35 4.62 61.3%
79.70 10/20 Tift County Colquitt County 38 – 35 4.53 61.1%
79.03 09/15 Brookwood Colquitt County 42 – 25 5.95 64.5%
78.92 10/27 Lowndes Colquitt County 51 – 45 19.64 87.7%
76.12 09/15 Tift County Parkview 50 – 37 8.88 70.9%
76.06 10/20 Brookwood Parkview 30 – 27 8.28 69.6%
75.08 08/25 North Gwinnett Milton 31 – 28 11.60 76.1%
75.02 08/26 Stockbridge Mays 9 – 0 6.45 65.6%
74.74 09/01 Grayson McEachern 12 – 7 15.31 82.2%
74.53 10/27 Stockbridge Jones County 27 – 17 7.05 66.9%
74.47 10/13 South Forsyth Milton 21 – 13 5.62 63.7%
