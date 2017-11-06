Maxwell Week 12 Summary: Top rated opening round pairings

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Lee County upended Coffee 23-7 to retake the lead in close-knit Class AAAAAA. This marks the latest change in the past few weeks, with the top rating being juggled among Tucker, Mays, Coffee, and Lee County. Currently there are five teams rated within a touchdown of the number one team, the most of any classification.

– Manchester topped Macon County in the important 4-A region title game to win not only the region title but to also most likely secure the top spot in the Class A-Public playoffs. If Manchester had lost, they would have been seeded after the other region winners, placing them fourth.

– Although there ten seeds are still to be determined in classes AAAAAAA to AA and none of the Class A seeds are officially filled yet, below are the highest rated opening round pairings so far (see the last section of this article for an explanation of the game rating):

AAAAAAA Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct 71.06 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 4.19 60.3% 69.52 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 20.01 88.1% 65.36 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 16.10 83.3% 65.24 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 8.87 70.8% AAAAAA Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct 66.59 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 3.10 57.7% 63.93 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 9.08 71.3% 60.65 1 – AAAAAA Lee County Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 15.85 83.0% 59.36 1 – AAAAAA Coffee Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 15.82 83.0% AAAAA Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct 59.32 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 0.47 51.2% 54.06 4 – AAAAA Jones County Griffin 3 – AAAAA 20.09 88.2% 51.29 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch Kell 7 – AAAAA 6.05 64.7% 50.92 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 10.98 75.0% AAAA Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct 59.34 5 – AAAA Troup Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 4.68 61.5% 49.63 6 – AAAA Ridgeland Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 26.99 93.7% 48.44 8 – AAAA Jefferson White County 7 – AAAA 9.36 71.8% 46.25 2 – AAAA West Laurens Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 5.52 63.5% AAA Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct 47.14 5 – AAA Lovett Bremen 6 – AAA 0.57 51.4% 45.25 6 – AAA Calhoun Pace Academy 5 – AAA 22.80 90.7% 38.58 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) North Murray 6 – AAA 6.64 66.0% 38.00 4 – AAA Pike County Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 3.73 59.2% AA Game Rating Team Rgn Team Opponent Opp Rgn Diff Pct 52.28 2 – AA Toombs County Fitzgerald 1 – AA 8.18 69.4% 49.73 1 – AA Brooks County Vidalia 2 – AA 18.55 86.5% 36.34 5 – AA Callaway Douglass 6 – AA 18.55 86.5% 35.06 8 – AA Elbert County Coosa 7 – AA 3.25 58.1%

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.18%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,884 of 2,038 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.44%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.72 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 10-0 96.06 1 Lee County 9-1 73.58 2 Grayson 9-1 87.08 2 Mays 9-1 72.31 3 Walton 10-0 85.98 3 Coffee 6-3 72.26 4 Archer 10-0 85.71 4 Glynn Academy 6-3 69.94 5 North Gwinnett 9-1 84.54 5 Brunswick 7-2 67.87 6 Tift County 9-1 82.98 6 Tucker 9-1 67.85 7 Brookwood 8-2 82.37 7 Northside (Warner Robins) 7-3 65.79 8 South Forsyth 10-0 78.56 8 Valdosta 4-6 61.88 9 Colquitt County 7-3 77.44 9 Harrison 7-3 60.43 10 Parkview 7-3 73.08 10 Allatoona 7-3 59.77 11 McEachern 7-3 72.79 11 Douglas County 9-1 59.48 12 Milton 8-2 71.93 12 Richmond Hill 7-2 58.74 13 Hillgrove 7-3 71.83 13 Effingham County 5-5 57.45 14 Mill Creek 7-3 71.06 14 Alpharetta 9-1 57.14 15 Newton 7-3 69.90 15 Dacula 6-4 57.14 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 8-1 92.15 1 Cartersville 10-0 94.40 2 Stockbridge 10-0 79.78 2 Ridgeland 10-0 74.96 3 Warner Robins 10-0 76.99 3 Burke County 10-0 69.87 4 Rome 10-0 75.99 4 Marist 10-0 69.01 5 Jones County 9-1 71.71 5 Cedartown 9-1 67.06 6 Wayne County 8-1 63.41 6 Thomson 8-1 62.96 7 Eagle’s Landing 6-4 59.76 7 Troup 8-2 62.73 8 Dutchtown 7-3 59.60 8 Blessed Trinity 8-2 62.15 9 Bainbridge 7-3 59.34 9 Mary Persons 8-2 58.17 10 Starr’s Mill 9-1 59.06 10 Heritage (Ringgold) 9-1 57.03 11 Flowery Branch 8-2 54.71 11 St. Pius X 5-5 54.88 12 Ware County 4-5 53.70 12 Jefferson 8-2 54.72 13 Carrollton 8-2 53.62 13 Americus-Sumter 8-2 54.12 14 Griffin 9-1 52.63 14 Woodward Academy 9-1 51.51 15 Carver (Atlanta) 9-1 50.75 15 Sandy Creek 5-5 50.29 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 9-1 77.14 1 Benedictine 10-0 78.54 2 Peach County 9-1 71.27 2 Thomasville 10-0 68.91 3 Cedar Grove 10-0 69.43 3 Rabun County 10-0 67.89 4 Calhoun 9-1 65.94 4 Hapeville Charter 9-1 67.03 5 Crisp County 8-1 59.59 5 Brooks County 8-1 65.65 6 Jenkins 10-0 49.39 6 Screven County 9-0 65.08 7 Bremen 9-1 47.37 7 Dodge County 9-0 59.18 8 Lovett 6-4 46.92 8 Toombs County 9-1 57.48 9 Westside (Macon) 7-3 45.49 9 Heard County 9-1 55.51 10 Pace Academy 5-4 44.15 10 Callaway 9-1 52.27 11 Monroe Area 9-1 43.77 11 Rockmart 8-2 51.74 12 Cook 5-5 43.50 12 Fitzgerald 4-6 50.32 13 Westminster (Atlanta) 5-5 43.49 13 Jefferson County 9-1 49.91 14 Morgan County 9-1 42.33 14 Vidalia 5-4 48.11 15 Liberty County 7-3 41.12 15 Pepperell 7-3 44.52 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 9-1 53.25 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 10-0 72.19 2 Manchester 10-0 52.63 2 Athens Academy 10-0 64.05 3 Clinch County 8-2 51.73 3 Prince Avenue Christian 9-1 50.52 4 Macon County 7-3 47.70 4 Mount Paran Christian 9-1 49.37 5 Commerce 8-2 43.75 5 Wesleyan 8-2 49.06 6 Emanuel County Institute 9-1 38.78 6 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-2 41.09 7 Charlton County 7-2 38.54 7 Stratford Academy 9-1 39.69 8 Mount Zion (Carroll) 8-2 36.63 8 Aquinas 7-3 35.66 9 Marion County 8-2 34.78 9 George Walton Academy 7-3 34.42 10 Taylor County 8-2 34.16 10 Calvary Day 8-2 33.99 11 Trion 7-3 33.03 11 Hebron Christian Academy 6-4 32.38 12 Lincoln County 6-4 32.63 12 Darlington 6-4 31.48 13 Schley County 7-3 32.46 13 Whitefield Academy 7-3 30.68 14 Dooly County 4-6 32.27 14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-4 29.87 15 Washington-Wilkes 6-4 31.21 15 Our Lady of Mercy 6-4 29.10

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 90.97 78.91 2 8 – AAAAAAA 83.80 60.81 3 5 – AAAA 80.66 52.87 4 4 – AAAAAAA 77.00 59.92 5 7 – AAAAAAA 76.56 54.38 6 6 – AAAAAAA 76.24 52.31 7 3 – AAAAAAA 75.60 63.84 8 8 – AAAAA 75.30 37.89 9 1 – AAAAAA 75.21 64.60 10 5 – AAAAAAA 74.12 55.89 11 4 – AAAAA 73.78 52.45 12 2 – AAAAAA 70.57 59.66 13 1 – AAAAA 67.21 45.88 14 2 – AA 66.75 43.19 15 5 – AAAAAA 65.81 45.38 16 1 – AA 65.71 48.21 17 7 – AAAAA 65.49 45.22 18 7 – AAAA 64.52 49.36 19 6 – AAAA 63.45 36.38 20 3 – AAAA 62.84 35.63 21 6 – AAAAAA 62.47 47.96 22 7 – AAA 60.36 26.16 23 2 – AAAAAAA 58.93 47.66 24 5 – A 58.48 29.09 25 2 – AAAAA 58.17 44.21 26 4 – AAAAAA 58.06 37.45 27 5 – AAA 58.04 31.71 28 4 – AAA 57.83 29.19 29 3 – AAAAA 56.43 40.91 30 2 – AAAA 55.99 44.14 31 8 – AAAA 55.01 41.35 32 8 – A 54.70 28.61 33 6 – AAA 53.76 26.62 6-South – AAA 56.24 35.78 6-North – AAA 32.98 18.50 34 8 – AAAAAA 53.40 39.08 35 3 – AA 52.81 36.85 36 4 – AA 52.79 19.52 37 6 – AA 52.71 28.19 38 1 – AAAA 52.71 36.52 39 3 – AAAAAA 52.66 40.21 40 7 – AAAAAA 52.17 34.44 41 5 – AA 51.74 34.19 42 8 – AA 51.34 10.20 43 1 – AAA 50.93 31.81 44 2 – A 50.21 28.64 45 6 – AAAAA 49.31 32.69 46 4 – A 47.91 18.63 4-Div B – A 42.77 25.87 4-Div A – A 41.42 7.86 47 6 – A 45.77 20.30 6-Div B – A 43.73 22.68 6-Div A – A 35.56 17.95 48 4 – AAAA 45.63 23.44 49 7 – AA 45.24 19.73 50 8 – AAA 42.37 26.57 51 3 – AAA 40.22 16.08 52 7 – A 39.95 18.27 7-Div A – A 35.89 20.59 7-Div B – A 33.14 15.25 53 5 – AAAAA 39.09 26.48 54 3 – A 36.63 15.26 3-Div A – A 32.14 18.52 3-Div B – A 30.15 11.49 55 2 – AAA 35.75 20.57 56 1 – A 18.66 -4.97

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 17.27 84.9% 0.178 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 57.39 99.7% 0.210 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 18.28 86.2% 0.217 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 16.01 83.2% 0.221 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 16.18 83.4% 0.252 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 11.90 76.7% 0.252 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 13.92 80.1% 0.253 09/01 Rockmart Woodland (Cartersville) 30 – 31 14.71 81.3% 0.284 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 13.52 79.4% 0.287 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 14.18 80.5% 0.292 10/13 Hillgrove Marietta 17 – 28 11.06 75.1% 0.300 09/22 Bradwell Institute Long County 10 – 7 45.72 99.0% 0.303 10/20 Glynn Academy Richmond Hill 7 – 12 12.22 77.2% 0.303 09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 11.76 76.4% 0.311 09/29 South Atlanta KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 7 – 10 12.27 77.3% 0.312

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.