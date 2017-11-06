Maxwell Week 12 Summary: Top rated opening round pairings
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Lee County upended Coffee 23-7 to retake the lead in close-knit Class AAAAAA. This marks the latest change in the past few weeks, with the top rating being juggled among Tucker, Mays, Coffee, and Lee County. Currently there are five teams rated within a touchdown of the number one team, the most of any classification.
– Manchester topped Macon County in the important 4-A region title game to win not only the region title but to also most likely secure the top spot in the Class A-Public playoffs. If Manchester had lost, they would have been seeded after the other region winners, placing them fourth.
– Although there ten seeds are still to be determined in classes AAAAAAA to AA and none of the Class A seeds are officially filled yet, below are the highest rated opening round pairings so far (see the last section of this article for an explanation of the game rating):
|AAAAAAA
|Game Rating
|Team Rgn
|Team
|Opponent
|Opp Rgn
|Diff
|Pct
|71.06
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|4.19
|60.3%
|69.52
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|20.01
|88.1%
|65.36
|5 – AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|16.10
|83.3%
|65.24
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|8.87
|70.8%
|AAAAAA
|Game Rating
|Team Rgn
|Team
|Opponent
|Opp Rgn
|Diff
|Pct
|66.59
|2 – AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|3.10
|57.7%
|63.93
|2 – AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|9.08
|71.3%
|60.65
|1 – AAAAAA
|Lee County
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|15.85
|83.0%
|59.36
|1 – AAAAAA
|Coffee
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|15.82
|83.0%
|AAAAA
|Game Rating
|Team Rgn
|Team
|Opponent
|Opp Rgn
|Diff
|Pct
|59.32
|3 – AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|0.47
|51.2%
|54.06
|4 – AAAAA
|Jones County
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|20.09
|88.2%
|51.29
|8 – AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|6.05
|64.7%
|50.92
|4 – AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|10.98
|75.0%
|AAAA
|Game Rating
|Team Rgn
|Team
|Opponent
|Opp Rgn
|Diff
|Pct
|59.34
|5 – AAAA
|Troup
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|4.68
|61.5%
|49.63
|6 – AAAA
|Ridgeland
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|26.99
|93.7%
|48.44
|8 – AAAA
|Jefferson
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|9.36
|71.8%
|46.25
|2 – AAAA
|West Laurens
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|5.52
|63.5%
|AAA
|Game Rating
|Team Rgn
|Team
|Opponent
|Opp Rgn
|Diff
|Pct
|47.14
|5 – AAA
|Lovett
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|0.57
|51.4%
|45.25
|6 – AAA
|Calhoun
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|22.80
|90.7%
|38.58
|5 – AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|6.64
|66.0%
|38.00
|4 – AAA
|Pike County
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|3.73
|59.2%
|AA
|Game Rating
|Team Rgn
|Team
|Opponent
|Opp Rgn
|Diff
|Pct
|52.28
|2 – AA
|Toombs County
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|8.18
|69.4%
|49.73
|1 – AA
|Brooks County
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|18.55
|86.5%
|36.34
|5 – AA
|Callaway
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|18.55
|86.5%
|35.06
|8 – AA
|Elbert County
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|3.25
|58.1%
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.18%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,884 of 2,038 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.44%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.72 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.01
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|10-0
|96.06
|1
|Lee County
|9-1
|73.58
|2
|Grayson
|9-1
|87.08
|2
|Mays
|9-1
|72.31
|3
|Walton
|10-0
|85.98
|3
|Coffee
|6-3
|72.26
|4
|Archer
|10-0
|85.71
|4
|Glynn Academy
|6-3
|69.94
|5
|North Gwinnett
|9-1
|84.54
|5
|Brunswick
|7-2
|67.87
|6
|Tift County
|9-1
|82.98
|6
|Tucker
|9-1
|67.85
|7
|Brookwood
|8-2
|82.37
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-3
|65.79
|8
|South Forsyth
|10-0
|78.56
|8
|Valdosta
|4-6
|61.88
|9
|Colquitt County
|7-3
|77.44
|9
|Harrison
|7-3
|60.43
|10
|Parkview
|7-3
|73.08
|10
|Allatoona
|7-3
|59.77
|11
|McEachern
|7-3
|72.79
|11
|Douglas County
|9-1
|59.48
|12
|Milton
|8-2
|71.93
|12
|Richmond Hill
|7-2
|58.74
|13
|Hillgrove
|7-3
|71.83
|13
|Effingham County
|5-5
|57.45
|14
|Mill Creek
|7-3
|71.06
|14
|Alpharetta
|9-1
|57.14
|15
|Newton
|7-3
|69.90
|15
|Dacula
|6-4
|57.14
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|8-1
|92.15
|1
|Cartersville
|10-0
|94.40
|2
|Stockbridge
|10-0
|79.78
|2
|Ridgeland
|10-0
|74.96
|3
|Warner Robins
|10-0
|76.99
|3
|Burke County
|10-0
|69.87
|4
|Rome
|10-0
|75.99
|4
|Marist
|10-0
|69.01
|5
|Jones County
|9-1
|71.71
|5
|Cedartown
|9-1
|67.06
|6
|Wayne County
|8-1
|63.41
|6
|Thomson
|8-1
|62.96
|7
|Eagle’s Landing
|6-4
|59.76
|7
|Troup
|8-2
|62.73
|8
|Dutchtown
|7-3
|59.60
|8
|Blessed Trinity
|8-2
|62.15
|9
|Bainbridge
|7-3
|59.34
|9
|Mary Persons
|8-2
|58.17
|10
|Starr’s Mill
|9-1
|59.06
|10
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|9-1
|57.03
|11
|Flowery Branch
|8-2
|54.71
|11
|St. Pius X
|5-5
|54.88
|12
|Ware County
|4-5
|53.70
|12
|Jefferson
|8-2
|54.72
|13
|Carrollton
|8-2
|53.62
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|8-2
|54.12
|14
|Griffin
|9-1
|52.63
|14
|Woodward Academy
|9-1
|51.51
|15
|Carver (Atlanta)
|9-1
|50.75
|15
|Sandy Creek
|5-5
|50.29
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|9-1
|77.14
|1
|Benedictine
|10-0
|78.54
|2
|Peach County
|9-1
|71.27
|2
|Thomasville
|10-0
|68.91
|3
|Cedar Grove
|10-0
|69.43
|3
|Rabun County
|10-0
|67.89
|4
|Calhoun
|9-1
|65.94
|4
|Hapeville Charter
|9-1
|67.03
|5
|Crisp County
|8-1
|59.59
|5
|Brooks County
|8-1
|65.65
|6
|Jenkins
|10-0
|49.39
|6
|Screven County
|9-0
|65.08
|7
|Bremen
|9-1
|47.37
|7
|Dodge County
|9-0
|59.18
|8
|Lovett
|6-4
|46.92
|8
|Toombs County
|9-1
|57.48
|9
|Westside (Macon)
|7-3
|45.49
|9
|Heard County
|9-1
|55.51
|10
|Pace Academy
|5-4
|44.15
|10
|Callaway
|9-1
|52.27
|11
|Monroe Area
|9-1
|43.77
|11
|Rockmart
|8-2
|51.74
|12
|Cook
|5-5
|43.50
|12
|Fitzgerald
|4-6
|50.32
|13
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-5
|43.49
|13
|Jefferson County
|9-1
|49.91
|14
|Morgan County
|9-1
|42.33
|14
|Vidalia
|5-4
|48.11
|15
|Liberty County
|7-3
|41.12
|15
|Pepperell
|7-3
|44.52
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|9-1
|53.25
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|10-0
|72.19
|2
|Manchester
|10-0
|52.63
|2
|Athens Academy
|10-0
|64.05
|3
|Clinch County
|8-2
|51.73
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-1
|50.52
|4
|Macon County
|7-3
|47.70
|4
|Mount Paran Christian
|9-1
|49.37
|5
|Commerce
|8-2
|43.75
|5
|Wesleyan
|8-2
|49.06
|6
|Emanuel County Institute
|9-1
|38.78
|6
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|8-2
|41.09
|7
|Charlton County
|7-2
|38.54
|7
|Stratford Academy
|9-1
|39.69
|8
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|8-2
|36.63
|8
|Aquinas
|7-3
|35.66
|9
|Marion County
|8-2
|34.78
|9
|George Walton Academy
|7-3
|34.42
|10
|Taylor County
|8-2
|34.16
|10
|Calvary Day
|8-2
|33.99
|11
|Trion
|7-3
|33.03
|11
|Hebron Christian Academy
|6-4
|32.38
|12
|Lincoln County
|6-4
|32.63
|12
|Darlington
|6-4
|31.48
|13
|Schley County
|7-3
|32.46
|13
|Whitefield Academy
|7-3
|30.68
|14
|Dooly County
|4-6
|32.27
|14
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|6-4
|29.87
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|6-4
|31.21
|15
|Our Lady of Mercy
|6-4
|29.10
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|10-0
|96.06
|60.86
|16
|2 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|10-0
|94.40
|53.54
|38
|3 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|8-1
|92.15
|37.36
|169
|4 [2]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|9-1
|87.08
|58.47
|21
|5 [3]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|10-0
|85.98
|56.62
|27
|6 [4]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|10-0
|85.71
|60.46
|18
|7 [5]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|9-1
|84.54
|60.80
|17
|8 [6]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|9-1
|82.98
|63.57
|11
|9 [7]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|8-2
|82.37
|60.97
|15
|10 [2]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|10-0
|79.78
|51.30
|49
|11 [8]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|10-0
|78.56
|50.08
|61
|12 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|10-0
|78.54
|43.66
|109
|13 [9]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|77.44
|70.52
|1
|14 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|9-1
|77.14
|30.91
|250
|15 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|10-0
|76.99
|50.88
|52
|16 [4]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|10-0
|75.99
|43.51
|111
|17 [2]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|10-0
|74.96
|32.21
|228
|18 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|9-1
|73.58
|52.18
|46
|19 [10]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|73.08
|52.96
|42
|20 [11]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|72.79
|61.60
|14
|21 [2]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|9-1
|72.31
|44.41
|103
|22 [3]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|72.26
|65.09
|8
|23 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|10-0
|72.19
|30.00
|260
|24 [12]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|8-2
|71.93
|55.10
|31
|25 [13]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|71.83
|63.92
|10
|26 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|9-1
|71.71
|48.15
|75
|27 [2]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|9-1
|71.27
|36.70
|183
|28 [14]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|71.06
|57.04
|26
|29 [4]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|69.94
|62.06
|13
|30 [15]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|69.90
|51.03
|51
|31 [3]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|10-0
|69.87
|36.14
|187
|32 [3]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|10-0
|69.43
|31.51
|240
|33 [16]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-2
|69.12
|52.46
|43
|34 [4]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|10-0
|69.01
|43.72
|107
|35 [2]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|10-0
|68.91
|37.38
|168
|36 [17]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|68.08
|63.42
|12
|37 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|10-0
|67.89
|22.11
|333
|38 [5]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|67.87
|50.84
|53
|39 [6]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|9-1
|67.85
|37.22
|176
|40 [5]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|9-1
|67.06
|45.06
|99
|41 [4]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|9-1
|67.03
|32.14
|230
|42 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|9-1
|65.94
|31.70
|238
|43 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|65.79
|54.98
|32
|44 [5]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|8-1
|65.65
|42.10
|126
|45 [6]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|9-0
|65.08
|15.39
|382
|46 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|10-0
|64.05
|25.24
|314
|47 [18]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-2
|63.48
|35.07
|198
|48 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|8-1
|63.41
|42.88
|117
|49 [19]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|63.20
|55.37
|30
|50 [6]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|8-1
|62.96
|29.53
|264
|51 [7]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|8-2
|62.73
|34.92
|201
|52 [20]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|62.68
|57.49
|24
|53 [8]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|8-2
|62.15
|47.10
|82
|54 [8]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|61.88
|66.43
|5
|55 [21]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|60.81
|54.62
|34
|56 [22]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|60.45
|57.30
|25
|57 [9]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|60.43
|49.93
|62
|58 [23]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|60.28
|57.49
|23
|59 [10]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|59.77
|50.21
|58
|60 [7]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|6-4
|59.76
|53.06
|41
|61 [24]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|59.75
|58.08
|22
|62 [8]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-3
|59.60
|48.21
|72
|63 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|8-1
|59.59
|34.68
|204
|64 [11]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|9-1
|59.48
|39.26
|149
|65 [9]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|7-3
|59.34
|43.48
|112
|66 [7]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|9-0
|59.18
|37.17
|177
|67 [10]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|9-1
|59.06
|42.46
|120
|68 [12]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|58.74
|44.19
|104
|69 [25]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|58.73
|48.40
|71
|70 [9]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|8-2
|58.17
|40.12
|141
|71 [26]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|57.57
|67.93
|3
|72 [27]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|57.51
|49.15
|67
|73 [8]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|9-1
|57.48
|31.01
|248
|74 [13]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-5
|57.45
|56.15
|28
|75 [14]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|9-1
|57.14
|35.58
|195
|76 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|57.14
|48.18
|74
|77 [10]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|9-1
|57.03
|26.50
|300
|78 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|55.67
|70.28
|2
|79 [9]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|9-1
|55.51
|30.90
|251
|80 [11]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|54.88
|52.31
|45
|81 [12]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|8-2
|54.72
|39.04
|151
|82 [11]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|8-2
|54.71
|35.92
|189
|83 [16]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|54.48
|43.30
|114
|84 [17]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|54.15
|45.85
|90
|85 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|8-2
|54.12
|38.76
|154
|86 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|53.80
|66.00
|7
|87 [12]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|4-5
|53.70
|59.76
|19
|88 [13]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|8-2
|53.62
|41.93
|127
|89 [18]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|8-2
|53.58
|33.93
|211
|90 [19]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|53.32
|46.93
|85
|91 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|9-1
|53.25
|30.99
|249
|92 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|52.76
|55.82
|29
|93 [2]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|10-0
|52.63
|13.05
|388
|94 [14]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|9-1
|52.63
|37.22
|175
|95 [10]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|9-1
|52.27
|30.15
|258
|96 [20]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|51.88
|46.94
|84
|97 [31]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|51.85
|42.36
|122
|98 [11]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|8-2
|51.74
|22.94
|328
|99 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|8-2
|51.73
|28.41
|270
|100 [21]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|51.71
|41.55
|129
|101 [14]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|9-1
|51.51
|26.48
|301
|102 [15]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|9-1
|50.75
|32.11
|231
|103 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|9-1
|50.52
|27.08
|295
|104 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|50.48
|36.57
|184
|105 [22]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|50.41
|45.39
|96
|106 [16]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|5-5
|50.40
|50.60
|56
|107 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-6
|50.32
|53.65
|36
|108 [15]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|5-5
|50.29
|48.93
|69
|109 [13]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|9-1
|49.91
|20.55
|353
|110 [17]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|49.67
|48.83
|70
|111 [33]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|49.63
|49.17
|66
|112 [6]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|10-0
|49.39
|21.51
|337
|113 [4]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|9-1
|49.37
|25.47
|313
|114 [16]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|49.26
|49.03
|68
|115 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-3
|49.09
|36.29
|186
|116 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-2
|49.06
|27.99
|276
|117 [17]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-4
|48.98
|47.18
|81
|118 [18]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|7-3
|48.65
|40.12
|140
|119 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|5-4
|48.11
|45.79
|91
|120 [23]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|47.93
|42.37
|121
|121 [24]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|47.85
|44.79
|102
|122 [19]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|7-3
|47.77
|40.08
|142
|123 [4]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|7-3
|47.70
|33.84
|212
|124 [7]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|9-1
|47.37
|25.57
|311
|125 [34]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.29
|45.74
|92
|126 [25]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|47.12
|35.60
|194
|127 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|47.01
|53.82
|35
|128 [8]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|6-4
|46.92
|37.36
|170
|129 [26]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|46.84
|64.03
|9
|130 [36]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|46.50
|50.80
|54
|131 [37]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|46.46
|50.21
|59
|132 [19]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-3
|46.37
|37.71
|165
|133 [27]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|46.28
|40.98
|132
|134 [28]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|46.13
|43.10
|115
|135 [20]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|8-2
|45.94
|27.84
|280
|136 [20]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|45.51
|49.44
|65
|137 [9]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|7-3
|45.49
|33.30
|218
|138 [21]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|45.13
|53.62
|37
|139 [21]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|8-2
|44.75
|31.04
|247
|140 [22]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|8-2
|44.73
|31.94
|235
|141 [15]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|7-3
|44.52
|28.63
|269
|142 [23]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|8-2
|44.30
|30.18
|257
|143 [10]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|5-4
|44.15
|38.11
|160
|144 [24]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|44.09
|46.60
|87
|145 [29]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|44.08
|39.73
|146
|146 [16]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-4
|44.00
|39.89
|144
|147 [11]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|9-1
|43.77
|20.46
|354
|148 [5]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|8-2
|43.75
|24.80
|315
|149 [12]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|5-5
|43.50
|45.57
|94
|150 [13]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|5-5
|43.49
|42.13
|124
|151 [25]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|43.41
|53.54
|39
|152 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|8-2
|43.06
|33.22
|219
|153 [26]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|42.91
|41.43
|131
|154 [27]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|42.73
|43.64
|110
|155 [28]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|8-2
|42.36
|26.30
|303
|156 [14]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|9-1
|42.33
|19.97
|358
|157 [17]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|6-4
|42.12
|37.27
|174
|158 [31]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|42.08
|40.69
|134
|159 [22]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|4-5
|41.77
|44.80
|101
|160 [23]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|41.64
|40.33
|138
|161 [18]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-4
|41.49
|34.52
|205
|162 [38]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|41.32
|51.98
|48
|163 [15]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|7-3
|41.12
|30.19
|255
|164 [6]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|8-2
|41.09
|23.89
|323
|165 [32]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.95
|46.39
|88
|166 [33]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|40.91
|47.02
|83
|167 [24]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-4
|40.76
|31.85
|236
|168 [16]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|7-3
|40.71
|25.91
|307
|169 [25]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|40.67
|40.21
|139
|170 [26]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|6-4
|40.49
|33.62
|215
|171 [27]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-5
|40.26
|41.46
|130
|172 [19]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-6
|40.11
|45.07
|98
|173 [28]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-4
|40.09
|35.76
|192
|174 [7]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|9-1
|39.69
|19.35
|362
|175 [20]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|5-4
|39.52
|37.38
|167
|176 [17]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|7-3
|39.46
|28.05
|275
|177 [29]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|39.40
|39.28
|148
|178 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|39.07
|33.70
|214
|179 [30]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|39.06
|42.12
|125
|180 [21]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|6-4
|38.95
|32.10
|233
|181 [31]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-5
|38.85
|38.62
|156
|182 [6]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|9-1
|38.78
|13.88
|387
|183 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|7-3
|38.75
|27.89
|278
|184 [7]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|7-2
|38.54
|23.18
|325
|185 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|38.37
|66.14
|6
|186 [30]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|5-5
|38.36
|38.02
|161
|187 [22]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-4
|38.09
|28.20
|273
|188 [31]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-4
|37.98
|35.41
|196
|189 [32]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.82
|40.50
|135
|190 [32]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-4
|37.73
|31.10
|246
|191 [35]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.96
|47.38
|80
|192 [36]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|36.72
|42.67
|118
|193 [8]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|8-2
|36.63
|19.36
|361
|194 [37]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|36.58
|39.03
|152
|195 [33]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-7
|36.47
|51.26
|50
|196 [23]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|8-2
|36.45
|16.12
|375
|197 [34]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|6-4
|36.43
|31.35
|243
|198 [38]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|36.17
|42.61
|119
|199 [35]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-9
|36.07
|54.96
|33
|200 [36]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-7
|36.01
|45.66
|93
|201 [18]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|6-4
|35.97
|25.73
|309
|202 [37]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|35.96
|50.62
|55
|203 [19]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|7-3
|35.83
|22.05
|334
|204 [8]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|7-3
|35.66
|22.80
|329
|205 [38]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|35.36
|37.34
|171
|206 [9]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|8-2
|34.78
|17.43
|373
|207 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|7-3
|34.73
|20.69
|348
|208 [39]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|34.66
|48.20
|73
|209 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|34.62
|50.31
|57
|210 [40]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|34.59
|27.82
|281
|211 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-3
|34.42
|24.37
|316
|212 [25]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|7-3
|34.21
|18.65
|367
|213 [41]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|34.21
|40.41
|136
|214 [10]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|8-2
|34.16
|3.94
|402
|215 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|8-2
|33.99
|15.83
|379
|216 [33]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|33.81
|38.98
|153
|217 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|33.72
|67.79
|4
|218 [42]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|33.68
|45.54
|95
|219 [26]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-5
|33.42
|34.00
|210
|220 [20]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|6-4
|33.35
|27.59
|288
|221 [34]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-3
|33.27
|14.29
|385
|222 [39]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-7
|33.26
|45.24
|97
|223 [40]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|6-4
|33.15
|26.34
|302
|224 [11]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-3
|33.03
|18.64
|368
|225 [12]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|6-4
|32.63
|23.48
|324
|226 [13]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|7-3
|32.46
|19.04
|363
|227 [41]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-9
|32.43
|52.00
|47
|228 [11]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|6-4
|32.38
|24.03
|321
|229 [42]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-7
|32.36
|41.62
|128
|230 [14]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|4-6
|32.27
|34.90
|202
|231 [35]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-7
|32.00
|47.50
|79
|232 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|32.00
|47.86
|76
|233 [27]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-6
|31.79
|40.40
|137
|234 [44]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|31.50
|46.66
|86
|235 [12]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|6-4
|31.48
|26.28
|304
|236 [21]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|31.31
|27.65
|287
|237 [28]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|5-5
|31.22
|32.16
|229
|238 [15]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|6-4
|31.21
|27.08
|293
|239 [22]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-6
|31.02
|39.82
|145
|240 [45]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|30.95
|35.69
|193
|241 [13]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|7-3
|30.68
|23.94
|322
|242 [23]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|3-7
|30.53
|38.35
|157
|243 [46]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|30.41
|39.19
|150
|244 [36]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-6
|30.32
|35.09
|197
|245 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|5-4
|30.29
|27.30
|290
|246 [37]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|30.14
|37.30
|172
|247 [16]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-6
|30.03
|32.95
|222
|248 [14]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-4
|29.87
|27.08
|294
|249 [47]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|29.77
|37.14
|178
|250 [17]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-4
|29.73
|27.13
|291
|251 [24]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|29.51
|23.10
|326
|252 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|29.41
|43.71
|108
|253 [25]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-6
|29.35
|34.23
|208
|254 [15]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|6-4
|29.10
|27.87
|279
|255 [16]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-3
|29.08
|15.19
|384
|256 [38]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|6-4
|29.01
|21.72
|336
|257 [48]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|28.59
|36.80
|181
|258 [44]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|28.39
|43.07
|116
|259 [39]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|28.39
|32.98
|220
|260 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|28.20
|50.14
|60
|261 [45]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-5
|28.20
|26.99
|297
|262 [26]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-5
|28.10
|29.58
|263
|263 [17]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|6-4
|28.06
|18.99
|364
|264 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|8-2
|27.65
|12.42
|392
|265 [30]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|6-4
|27.62
|18.92
|365
|266 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|27.13
|43.96
|106
|267 [31]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-5
|27.13
|27.78
|283
|268 [27]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-6
|27.00
|31.18
|245
|269 [40]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|26.93
|37.97
|163
|270 [32]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|7-3
|26.81
|12.36
|393
|271 [19]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|7-3
|26.80
|15.71
|380
|272 [28]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|4-5
|26.79
|30.47
|253
|273 [41]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-5
|26.21
|30.19
|256
|274 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|26.14
|49.56
|64
|275 [42]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-9
|25.80
|43.46
|113
|276 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-6
|25.79
|32.11
|232
|277 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|25.75
|37.68
|166
|278 [29]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-6
|25.30
|32.60
|225
|279 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-8
|25.30
|36.55
|185
|280 [30]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|4-5
|24.61
|25.52
|312
|281 [18]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|5-5
|24.42
|29.65
|262
|282 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|24.26
|59.66
|20
|283 [33]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-6
|24.06
|27.80
|282
|284 [20]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|5-4
|23.84
|21.09
|340
|285 [21]
|Walker
|6 – A
|5-5
|23.82
|25.93
|306
|286 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|9-1
|23.82
|-5.27
|413
|287 [31]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-5
|23.76
|26.08
|305
|288 [34]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-7
|23.68
|38.75
|155
|289 [35]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-8
|23.51
|37.07
|180
|290 [48]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|23.29
|34.95
|200
|291 [22]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|5-5
|23.19
|22.61
|330
|292 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|22.98
|32.47
|226
|293 [23]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|6-4
|22.75
|15.27
|383
|294 [32]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-5
|22.74
|29.80
|261
|295 [49]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-7
|22.44
|32.68
|223
|296 [50]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-10
|22.33
|44.02
|105
|297 [33]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|6-4
|22.29
|16.07
|376
|298 [51]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|5-5
|22.14
|21.17
|339
|299 [51]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|21.91
|49.75
|63
|300 [52]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-9
|21.70
|39.52
|147
|301 [52]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|21.52
|31.45
|242
|302 [20]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|7-3
|21.37
|12.73
|389
|303 [24]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-6
|21.35
|26.69
|299
|304 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-6
|21.09
|26.85
|298
|305 [53]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|21.07
|38.29
|158
|306 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-3
|20.96
|11.75
|395
|307 [35]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-8
|20.39
|32.34
|227
|308 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-5
|20.37
|17.85
|371
|309 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|20.16
|42.24
|123
|310 [36]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-7
|20.14
|31.80
|237
|311 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|19.68
|39.90
|143
|312 [37]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-7
|19.54
|31.58
|239
|313 [36]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|19.45
|20.57
|352
|314 [37]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|19.29
|15.63
|381
|315 [38]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|19.20
|34.27
|207
|316 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|19.08
|47.80
|77
|317 [44]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|18.79
|53.48
|40
|318 [39]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|18.54
|18.81
|366
|319 [40]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|18.27
|34.85
|203
|320 [38]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-9
|18.27
|38.12
|159
|321 [39]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-5
|18.27
|20.75
|346
|322 [40]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-8
|17.98
|44.93
|100
|323 [45]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-6
|17.75
|21.96
|335
|324 [26]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-7
|16.77
|30.03
|259
|325 [46]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|3-7
|16.51
|30.37
|254
|326 [21]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-4
|16.50
|11.12
|396
|327 [41]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-8
|16.38
|33.30
|217
|328 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-9
|16.13
|37.27
|173
|329 [55]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-10
|15.62
|47.51
|78
|330 [22]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|8-2
|15.47
|-4.41
|411
|331 [27]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-6
|15.25
|20.73
|347
|332 [41]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-7
|14.86
|27.11
|292
|333 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-9
|14.62
|36.71
|182
|334 [42]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|14.37
|14.28
|386
|335 [43]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|4-6
|14.27
|20.23
|356
|336 [44]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|3-7
|13.85
|32.96
|221
|337 [23]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|3-6
|13.44
|19.75
|359
|338 [28]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|4-6
|13.30
|19.70
|360
|339 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|12.98
|37.10
|179
|340 [24]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|2-8
|12.27
|33.59
|216
|341 [29]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|12.19
|27.73
|285
|342 [25]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-8
|12.16
|29.43
|265
|343 [26]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|3-7
|12.00
|21.30
|338
|344 [45]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|4-6
|11.95
|21.04
|341
|345 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|11.95
|45.90
|89
|346 [42]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-7
|11.86
|27.01
|296
|347 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|11.44
|31.95
|234
|348 [27]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|7-3
|11.09
|-3.73
|410
|349 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|8.77
|34.05
|209
|350 [30]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|8.44
|28.05
|274
|351 [43]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|8.00
|24.35
|317
|352 [44]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|1-8
|7.91
|25.89
|308
|353 [45]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-9
|7.83
|31.35
|244
|354 [28]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-5
|7.64
|9.35
|398
|355 [29]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|7-3
|7.59
|-7.64
|415
|356 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|3-7
|7.46
|20.58
|351
|357 [46]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-9
|7.10
|36.08
|188
|358 [47]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|2-8
|6.92
|28.76
|268
|359 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-9
|6.71
|40.94
|133
|360 [48]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-10
|6.39
|35.84
|191
|361 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-8
|6.18
|29.13
|266
|362 [31]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-8
|5.36
|25.66
|310
|363 [49]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|3-7
|5.20
|20.95
|344
|364 [32]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-8
|4.66
|16.68
|374
|365 [50]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-9
|4.43
|34.98
|199
|366 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|3-7
|4.40
|27.76
|284
|367 [47]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|3.93
|7.95
|400
|368 [31]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-9
|3.16
|30.48
|252
|369 [33]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-8
|2.51
|18.64
|369
|370 [48]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-8
|2.33
|20.67
|349
|371 [34]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-5
|2.29
|-3.00
|409
|372 [35]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|2-8
|2.10
|28.28
|271
|373 [49]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|3-7
|1.83
|18.59
|370
|374 [51]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-8
|1.28
|27.70
|286
|375 [32]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|2-8
|1.17
|20.97
|343
|376 [50]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-8
|0.27
|17.85
|372
|377 [51]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-10
|0.09
|35.90
|190
|378 [36]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-9
|0.00
|29.02
|267
|379 [52]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-0.05
|27.93
|277
|380 [53]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-0.38
|20.82
|345
|381 [54]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-0.76
|20.98
|342
|382 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-9
|-1.09
|28.24
|272
|383 [37]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-7
|-1.44
|11.84
|394
|384 [38]
|Portal
|3 – A
|2-8
|-1.99
|15.94
|377
|385 [39]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-6
|-2.07
|2.80
|404
|386 [52]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-10
|-2.63
|27.48
|289
|387 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|-5.11
|20.66
|350
|388 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-10
|-5.37
|32.65
|224
|389 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-9
|-5.71
|31.46
|241
|390 [34]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-8
|-5.88
|20.01
|357
|391 [40]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-8
|-6.89
|24.22
|319
|392 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-8
|-8.17
|22.30
|331
|393 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-8.22
|22.26
|332
|394 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-9.81
|3.38
|403
|395 [41]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-9
|-10.46
|12.64
|391
|396 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-10.61
|52.42
|44
|397 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-9
|-11.39
|37.97
|162
|398 [42]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|1-9
|-13.08
|20.27
|355
|399 [43]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-7
|-13.41
|9.81
|397
|400 [44]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-14.90
|0.77
|405
|401 [45]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-15.23
|0.75
|406
|402 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-10
|-15.72
|34.48
|206
|403 [55]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-10
|-17.34
|33.83
|213
|404 [56]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-9
|-17.92
|12.67
|390
|405 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-10
|-18.11
|24.31
|318
|406 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|1-9
|-19.78
|7.85
|401
|407 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-7
|-20.57
|-6.05
|414
|408 [57]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-10
|-22.51
|24.05
|320
|409 [47]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-10
|-23.50
|23.04
|327
|410 [48]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-8
|-24.15
|-2.12
|408
|411 [49]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-7
|-25.20
|-1.87
|407
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-9
|-25.48
|15.88
|378
|413 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-10
|-25.96
|37.75
|164
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-9
|-35.00
|-4.63
|412
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|3-7
|-41.98
|-25.98
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-10
|-46.03
|8.64
|399
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-7
|-55.92
|-49.03
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-70.40
|-30.38
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|90.97
|78.91
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|83.80
|60.81
|3
|5 – AAAA
|80.66
|52.87
|4
|4 – AAAAAAA
|77.00
|59.92
|5
|7 – AAAAAAA
|76.56
|54.38
|6
|6 – AAAAAAA
|76.24
|52.31
|7
|3 – AAAAAAA
|75.60
|63.84
|8
|8 – AAAAA
|75.30
|37.89
|9
|1 – AAAAAA
|75.21
|64.60
|10
|5 – AAAAAAA
|74.12
|55.89
|11
|4 – AAAAA
|73.78
|52.45
|12
|2 – AAAAAA
|70.57
|59.66
|13
|1 – AAAAA
|67.21
|45.88
|14
|2 – AA
|66.75
|43.19
|15
|5 – AAAAAA
|65.81
|45.38
|16
|1 – AA
|65.71
|48.21
|17
|7 – AAAAA
|65.49
|45.22
|18
|7 – AAAA
|64.52
|49.36
|19
|6 – AAAA
|63.45
|36.38
|20
|3 – AAAA
|62.84
|35.63
|21
|6 – AAAAAA
|62.47
|47.96
|22
|7 – AAA
|60.36
|26.16
|23
|2 – AAAAAAA
|58.93
|47.66
|24
|5 – A
|58.48
|29.09
|25
|2 – AAAAA
|58.17
|44.21
|26
|4 – AAAAAA
|58.06
|37.45
|27
|5 – AAA
|58.04
|31.71
|28
|4 – AAA
|57.83
|29.19
|29
|3 – AAAAA
|56.43
|40.91
|30
|2 – AAAA
|55.99
|44.14
|31
|8 – AAAA
|55.01
|41.35
|32
|8 – A
|54.70
|28.61
|33
|6 – AAA
|53.76
|26.62
|6-South – AAA
|56.24
|35.78
|6-North – AAA
|32.98
|18.50
|34
|8 – AAAAAA
|53.40
|39.08
|35
|3 – AA
|52.81
|36.85
|36
|4 – AA
|52.79
|19.52
|37
|6 – AA
|52.71
|28.19
|38
|1 – AAAA
|52.71
|36.52
|39
|3 – AAAAAA
|52.66
|40.21
|40
|7 – AAAAAA
|52.17
|34.44
|41
|5 – AA
|51.74
|34.19
|42
|8 – AA
|51.34
|10.20
|43
|1 – AAA
|50.93
|31.81
|44
|2 – A
|50.21
|28.64
|45
|6 – AAAAA
|49.31
|32.69
|46
|4 – A
|47.91
|18.63
|4-Div B – A
|42.77
|25.87
|4-Div A – A
|41.42
|7.86
|47
|6 – A
|45.77
|20.30
|6-Div B – A
|43.73
|22.68
|6-Div A – A
|35.56
|17.95
|48
|4 – AAAA
|45.63
|23.44
|49
|7 – AA
|45.24
|19.73
|50
|8 – AAA
|42.37
|26.57
|51
|3 – AAA
|40.22
|16.08
|52
|7 – A
|39.95
|18.27
|7-Div A – A
|35.89
|20.59
|7-Div B – A
|33.14
|15.25
|53
|5 – AAAAA
|39.09
|26.48
|54
|3 – A
|36.63
|15.26
|3-Div A – A
|32.14
|18.52
|3-Div B – A
|30.15
|11.49
|55
|2 – AAA
|35.75
|20.57
|56
|1 – A
|18.66
|-4.97
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|17.27
|84.9%
|0.178
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|57.39
|99.7%
|0.210
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|18.28
|86.2%
|0.217
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|16.01
|83.2%
|0.221
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|16.18
|83.4%
|0.252
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|11.90
|76.7%
|0.252
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|13.92
|80.1%
|0.253
|09/01
|Rockmart
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|30 – 31
|14.71
|81.3%
|0.284
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|13.52
|79.4%
|0.287
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|14.18
|80.5%
|0.292
|10/13
|Hillgrove
|Marietta
|17 – 28
|11.06
|75.1%
|0.300
|09/22
|Bradwell Institute
|Long County
|10 – 7
|45.72
|99.0%
|0.303
|10/20
|Glynn Academy
|Richmond Hill
|7 – 12
|12.22
|77.2%
|0.303
|09/29
|Ringgold
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|23 – 28
|11.76
|76.4%
|0.311
|09/29
|South Atlanta
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|7 – 10
|12.27
|77.3%
|0.312
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|86.39
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|3 – 6
|0.35
|50.9%
|86.13
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|12.07
|77.0%
|85.21
|08/19
|Walton
|North Gwinnett
|31 – 28
|1.43
|53.6%
|83.77
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|3.34
|58.3%
|83.65
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|4.62
|61.3%
|79.70
|10/20
|Tift County
|Colquitt County
|38 – 35
|4.53
|61.1%
|79.03
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|5.95
|64.5%
|78.92
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|19.64
|87.7%
|76.12
|09/15
|Tift County
|Parkview
|50 – 37
|8.88
|70.9%
|76.06
|10/20
|Brookwood
|Parkview
|30 – 27
|8.28
|69.6%
|75.08
|08/25
|North Gwinnett
|Milton
|31 – 28
|11.60
|76.1%
|75.02
|08/26
|Stockbridge
|Mays
|9 – 0
|6.45
|65.6%
|74.74
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|15.31
|82.2%
|74.53
|10/27
|Stockbridge
|Jones County
|27 – 17
|7.05
|66.9%
|74.47
|10/13
|South Forsyth
|Milton
|21 – 13
|5.62
|63.7%
