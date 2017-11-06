How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 12

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (1) Lowndes (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Campbell (4-6)

*2. (2) Archer (10-0)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 49-0. Carter Peevey was 21-of-36 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns, two to Braylen Weems, one an 83-yarder. Archer completed its first 10-0 regular season since 2013. Next: Friday vs. Meadowcreek (7-3)

*3. (3) Walton (10-0)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 42-37. Walton trailed 31-28 in the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns and clinched the Region 4 title. Austin Kirksey was 13-of-19 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. WR Dominick Blaylock had five catches for 94 yards and rushed for 39 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. Soyoye ran for 129 yards, with a 64-yard touchdown in the first half. Walton won its first region title and completed its first 10-0 regular season since 2011. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb (6-4)

*4. (4) Grayson (9-1)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 44-6. D.J. Irons was 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards. Grayson led 9-0 with 2:25 left in the first half when LB Owen Pappoe returned a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (5-5)

*5. (5) North Gwinnett (9-1)

Last week: Beat Discovery 41-7. North Gwinnett led 35-0 in the first half and rested its starters in the second. Tyler Goodson rushed for 89 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. North Gwinnett enters the playoffs as a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2014. Next: Friday vs. North Forsyth (5-5)

*6. (6) Tift County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Camden County 21-10. Tift County overcame three first-half turnovers and nailed down Region 1’s No. 2 seed and earned its first home playoff game and nine-win season since 2006. Griffin Collier was 13-of-25 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (4-6)

*7. (7) Brookwood (8-2)

Last week: Beat Lakeside-Atlanta 35-6. Chris Carter rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Angelo DeSpigna threw two TD passes, one a 69-yarder to Nick Prince on the final play of the third quarter for a 28-6 lead. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (3-7)

*8. (8) Colquitt County (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pebblebrook (6-4)

*9. (9) South Forsyth (9-1)

Last week: Beat West Forsyth 28-14. South Forsyth took a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter and clinched Region 5. Cal Morris threw TD passes of 23 and 20 passes to Ze’Vian Capers. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (8-2)

*10. (10) Mill Creek (7-3)

Last week: Beat Duluth 56-7. Mill Creek led 49-0 at halftime. Uriah Leverette ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Cameron Johnson rushed for 135 yards on 10 carries. Parker Wroble returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. West Forsyth (7-3)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (9-1)

Last week: Beat Stephenson 38-0. Tucker took a 17-0 first-quarter lead and clinched Region 4, its sixth region championship in eight seasons. Tucker enters the playoffs ranked No. 1 or 10-0 for the first time since 2013. Next: Friday vs. Lakeside-Evans (2-8)

*2. (2) Mays (9-1)

Last week: Beat Northgate 41-7. Mays trailed 7-0 until midway in the second quarter. Nick Hunter threw three TD passes. Next: Friday vs. Sequoyah (6-4)

*3. (4) Lee County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Coffee 23-7. Elijah Carnes broke open a 13-7 game with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Lee County clinched the Region 1 title. Lee held Coffee without a first down until late in the first half and registered six sacks, three by freshman LB Baron Hopson and two by DB Otis Reese, who had 14 tackles. Austin Beaver kicked field goals of 25, 33 and 35 yards. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (7-2)

*4. (3) Coffee (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 23-7. Coffee was held to its lowest points total in two seasons and finished as the runner-up in Region 1. Next: Friday vs. Effingham County (5-5)

*5. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brunswick (7-2)

*6. (8) Douglas County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Alexander 17-16. Marquise’ Collins was 19-of-24 passing for 200 yards, and Uriah West rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (7-3)

*7. (NR) Glynn Academy (6-3)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 45-14. Glynn Academy took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter when David Murray blocked a punt that Patrick Fulton returned for a touchdown and coasted from there. Glynn ended up with the No. 1 seed after Effingham County upset 10th-ranked Richmond Hill. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (4-6)

*8. (9) Brunswick (7-2)

Last week: Beat Osborne 68-14. Jamarius Stevens was 8-of-10 passing for 265 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Alonzo Brown and D.J. Whitfield. Brown had four catches for 149 yards. The score was 62-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (7-3)

*9. (NR) Alpharetta (9-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 41-14. Nolan Edmonds rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries. Alpharetta won Region 7, its first region title since 2014. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (4-6)

*10. (5) Harrison (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Creekview 21-19. Harrison, playing its second game without QB Justin Fields, scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes but missed a two-point conversion after one of them. Harrison still finished first in Region 6. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (6-4)

Out: No. 7 Stephenson (7-3), No. 10 Richmond Hill (7-2)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (10-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 62-0. Rome scored on its first seven drives and led 55-0 at halftime. Jalynn Sykes rushed for 102 yards, and Knox Kadum was 4-of-5 passing for 124 yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (6-4)

*2. (2) Buford (8-1)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 42-7. Aaron McLaughlin was 19-of-26 passing for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony Grant rushed for 102 yards. The game decided first place in Region 8. Next: Friday vs. Paulding County (5-5)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (10-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 42-9. Stockbridge took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened. Marquez Ezzard had two catches for 106 yards. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh (6-4)

*4. (4) Warner Robins (10-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 35-6. Warner Robins took a 35-6 lead at halftime, and that was all of the scoring. Dylan Fromm was 28-of-35 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Warner Robins clinched Region 1, its first region title since 2013. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (1-9)

*5. (6) Jones County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 23-12. Drake Bolus rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Teldrick Ross was 6-for-6 passing for 87 yards and rushed for 57 yards. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (9-1)

*6. (7) Wayne County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 44-14. Garrett Overholt was 25-of-45 passing for 365 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Ashby Cribb and Shamar Taylor. Cribb had 12 receptions for 154 yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (3-7)

*7. (5) Bainbridge (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 35-6. Dameon Pierce rushed for 102 yards and scored on a 55-yard run just 20 seconds into the game, but Bainbridge was stifled from there. Bainbridge was 9-of-24 passing with two interceptions. Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (5-4)

*8. (8) Starr’s Mill (9-1)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 44-13. Starr’s Mill broke open a close game with a 24-point second quarter and clinched a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (7-3)

*9. (10) Griffin (9-1)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 41-0. Avious Nelson was 9-of-10 passing for 108 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half. Next: Friday at Jones County (9-1)

*10. (NR) Carrollton (8-2)

Last week: Beat Cass 31-13. Carrollton led 31-0 at halftime and held Cass to 5 yards rushing. Jeremiah Pierce had three sacks. Kashif Taylor was 7-of-10 passing for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (7-3)

Out: No. 9 Flowery Branch (8-2)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Troup 52-13. Rico Frye rushed for 187 yards on 20 carries. Trevor Lawrence passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave him 156 for his career, breaking the state record held by Deshaun Watson. Cartersville won its sixth consecutive region title. Next: Friday vs. Region 6 No. 4 seed

*2. (2) Marist (10-0)

Last week: Beat White County 35-7. Chase Abshier was 9-of-14 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kyle Hamilton as part of Marist’s 22-point second quarter. Hamilton had three catches for 108 yards. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (4-6)

*3. (3) Burke County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 35-0. Burke County allowed just eight first downs and 129 yards of total offense. Burke spread out 420 yards of total offense. William Knight was 8-of-11 passing for 109 yards. Next: Friday vs. Salem (6-4)

*4. (4) Ridgeland (10-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Whitfield 49-0. Ridgeland completed its first 10-0 regular season in history. Markeith Montgomery rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries. Tanner Hill was 6-of-8 passing for 154 yards. Ridgeland had 509 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (6-4)

*5. (5) Blessed Trinity (8-2)

Last week: Beat West Hall 44-21. Jake Smith was 8-of-13 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ryan Davis, who had four catches for 170 yards. Davis also intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (5-5)

*6. (6) Thomson (8-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 69-34. Tyrek Braswell rushed for 234 yards on 19 carries. Bubba Murray rushed for 160 on 18. Next: Friday vs. North Clayton (4-6)

*7. (7) Woodward Academy (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (5-5)

*8. (8) Cedartown (9-1)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 47-14. Cedartown held Chapel Hill to 105 yards of total offense. Next: Saturday vs. Region 6 No. 3 seed (TBD)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 47-14. Cedartown held Chapel Hill to 105 yards of total offense and clinched the No. 2 seed in Region 5, which will mean the Bulldogs’ first home playoff game since 2002. Next: Saturday vs. Region 6 No. 3 seed (TBD)

*9. (9) Mary Persons (8-2)

Last week: Beat Howard 17-14. Mary Persons managed just 188 yards of total offense and won a defensive struggle that included a scoreless second half. Alexander Rivera’s 50-yard field goal was the difference. Daniel Lavelle had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Columbus (3-7)

*10. (10) Troup (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 52-13. Montez Crowe was 14-of-27 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted four times. Next: Friday at Heritage-Ringgold (9-1)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (10-0)

Last week: Beat Redan 73-0. Xavier Dennis was 11-of-16 passing for 180 yards and five touchdowns. Jadon Haselwood had three catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes. Israel Spivey rushed for 119 yards on five carries. It was the 20th consecutive victory for Cedar Grove and 50th coaching victory for Jermaine Smith. Next: Friday vs. Adairsville (6-4)

*2. (2) Peach County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 52-7. Peach County, with the Region 4 title already locked up, led 42-0 at halftime and went on to win its 14th consecutive region game. Next: Saturday vs. Region 3 No. 4 seed (TBD)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 49-10. Kyler McMichael scored on a 52-yard run 30 seconds into the game and scored on a 70-yard run with 11 seconds left in the first half, giving GAC a 48-7 lead. He finished with 139 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Jackson County (5-5)

*4. (4) Calhoun (9-1)

Last week: Beat Murray County 65-23. Calhoun won its 17th consecutive region title, tying Lincoln County (1982-98) for the longest in state history. Gavin Gray was 16-of-21 passing for 358 yards and five touchdowns. Murray County’s Tucker Gregg rushed for 218 yards in his final high school game. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (5-4)

*5. (5) Jenkins (10-0)

Last week: Beat Beach 49-14. Jenkins took a 42-7 lead by halftime. Ameen Stevens rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (5-5)

*6. (6) Crisp County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Worth County 55-0. Jammie Robinson rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns and scored a fifth TD on a 56-yard reception. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (3-5)

*7. (7) Morgan County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson County 31-12. Rambo Rambus rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Trey Patterson was 12-of-25 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (6-4)

*8. (8) Bremen (9-1)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 29-28. Nick Vaughn caught a 9-yard TD pass with 4:45 remaining for the final lead. Tyrann Dobbs rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday at Lovett (6-4)

*9. (9) Lovett (6-4)

Last week: Beat McNair 59-19. Blaine McAllister was 12-of-15 passing for 163 yards and threw TD passes to Nick Jackson, Peyton Ringer and Crawford Schwieger. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (9-1)

*10. (10) Westminster (5-5)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 38-0. Westminster led 38-0 at halftime and held Stone Mountain to 86 yards. Ward Croft was 15-of-18 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns, both to Malcolm Strickland. Next: Friday at North Murray (7-3)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (10-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 41-0. Travis Blackshear rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Terrick Smalls Jr. rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (4-6)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (9-1)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 24-0. Hapeville Charter won its 14th consecutive region game with its fourth shutout of the season. Hapeville has allowed a touchdown in only four games this season. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (5-5)

*3. (3) Screven County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 44-20. Screven County ran only 29 plays from scrimmage but had the game under a running clock in the fourth quarter. Screven got first-half return touchdowns from Eli Broadnax (58 yards on an interception) and Armani Bunbury (80 on a kickoff). Screven had 230 rushing yards on 25 carries, 91 yards from Erick Roberson on five attempts. Next: Saturday vs. Region 3 No. 4 seed (TBD)

*4. (4) Thomasville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 38-28. Thomasville trailed 28-23 in the first quarter but cashed in a couple of interceptions to make the comeback. Thomasville clinched its first region title since 2007 and first 10-0 regular season since 1988. Next: Saturday vs. Region 2 No. 4 seed (TBD)

*5. (5) Rabun County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Monticello 52-7. QB Bailey Fisher was 25-of-31 passing for 338 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for 111 yards. Cole Keener had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted two passes, broke up three passes and made three tackles on defense. Next: Friday vs. Chattooga (4-6)

*6. (7) Brooks County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Berrien 63-6. Brooks County led 42-0 at halftime and allowed only 87 yards of total offense and seven first downs. Deoveonne Bryant had two receiving touchdowns, one each from JaColby Brown and Mac Perry. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (5-4)

*7. (8) Dodge County (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Butler (4-6)

*8. (9) Heard County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Spencer 34-20. Heard County led 20-0 after one quarter. Emory Jones was 8-of-12 passing for 272 yards. Aaron Beasley rushed for 113 yards on 26 carries and scored all five Heard County touchdowns. Jaden Moreland had three receptions for 190 yards. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (5-5)

*9. (10) Callaway (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jordan 42-12. Callaway scored on its first four possessions and got another score when Jonathan Leonard returned a fumble 20 yards. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (7-3)

*10. (6) Jefferson County (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Screven County 44-20. Jefferson County led in first downs 21-9 and possession 31:28 to 16:32 but failed to complete drives and gave up two long return touchdowns. Saturday vs. Region 3 No. 3 seed (TBD)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (10-0)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 69-7. ELCA had 573 yards of total offense on 41 plays. Leading rushers were Justin Menard (two carries, 134 yards, two touchdowns), Josh Mays (6-117-3) and Keaton Mitchell (10-103-3). Brayden Rush was 6-of-7 passing for 117 yards. Sean Queen caught a TD pass for the ninth consecutive game. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*2. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 32-14. Athens Academy took a 23-7 halftime lead, outrushed Prince Avenue 326-21 and claimed the Region 8 title. Len’Neth Whitehead rushed for 165 yards on 27 carries. Payton Bowles rushed for 100 on 25. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 31-24. Niko Vangarelli threw a 56-yard TD pass to Jack Allen with eight seconds left to break the 24-24 tie and win the Region 6 title. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*4. (6) Wesleyan (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*5. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 32-14. Prince Avenue suffered three interceptions in the first half, when it got down 23-7, and its streak of region titles ended at four. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*6. (NR) Aquinas (7-3)

Last week: Beat Stratford Academy 30-27. Aquinas led 30-14 in the fourth quarter and held on to win the Region 7 championship. John Paul rushed for 101 yards and passed for 194. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*7. (5) Stratford Academy (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Aquinas 30-27. Stratford, playing without all-state DL Tobe Umerah, fell behind 30-14 and couldn’t recover in the Region 7 championship game. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*8. (9) Calvary Day (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Emanuel County Institute 28-21. Calvary Day led the Region 3-A championship game 14-0 in the first half and 21-14 entering the fourth quarter but lost in overtime. Jalen Leary rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*9. (7) Mount Pisgah Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Trion 49-42. Jacob Cendoya was 18-of-24 passing for 434 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 97 yards on 19 carries. Kai Williams had seven catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Murphy had six catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. David Woodward had 66 yards rushing, 88 receiving. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*10. (8) Tattnall Square (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Washington-Wilkes 27-25. Tattnall Square scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, two by Destin Mack, but failed on a pair of two-point conversion attempts. Mack rushed for 120 yards on 14 carries. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

Out: No. 10 Darlington (6-4)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (10-0)

Last week: Beat Macon County 22-20. Garrett Brown threw a game-tying 26-yard TD pass to Jon Ferguson with 15 seconds left, and Kelvin Turner ran in a two-point conversion. Turner rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Deenizeo Gamble ran for 94 yards on 12 carries and had a 40-yard TD reception. Brown was 6-of-12 passing for 95 yards. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*2. (2) Irwin County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 32-6. Freshman Eric Anderson scored two touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 68 yards. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*3. (4) Clinch County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 32-13. Charles McClelland was 3-for-3 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards on 10 carries. Trezmen Marshall rushed for 74 yards on five carries. John Mincey had three sacks. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*4. (5) Emanuel County Institute (9-1)

Last week: Beat Calvary Day 28-21. Chase Whitehead threw a 15-yard TD pass to Bobby McNear for the lead in overtime, and Eric Dixon intercepted a fourth-and-27 pass to clinch the victory and the Region 3-A title. Dixon rushed for 100 yards, but ECI was held to 114 yards rushing for the game, about 200 below its season average. Whitehead was 8-of-13 passing for 142 yards. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*5. (3) Macon County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Manchester 22-20. Jadarrius Hicks was 13-of-20 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Manchester won with a touchdown with 15 seconds left. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*6. (6) Charlton County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 41-23. Charlton County scored on every first-half possession and built a 41-9 lead. A.J. Bell was 17-of-24 passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Raykwon Anderson had seven receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*7. (7) Commerce (8-2)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 24-13. Commerce locked up third place in Region 8. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*8. (8) Trion (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Mount Pisgah Christian 49-42. Logan Blevins rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and Jarrett Gill passed for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Mount Pisgah scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*9. (9) Mount Zion-Carroll (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Mount Paran Christian 31-24. Mount Zion tied the game 24-24 on a field goal with 28 seconds left but gave up a 58-yard TD pass with eight seconds left in the Region 6 championship game. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

*10. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (6-4)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 27-25. Corey Danner’s 58-yard run late in the fourth quarter gave Washington-Wilkes a 27-19 lead, and the Tigers later stopped Tattnall Square’s two-point conversion to tie. Danner rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Donovan Anthony passed for 123 yards. Washington-Wilkes led 401-317 in total yards. Next: State playoffs (TBD)

Out: No. 10 Marion County (8-2)

*Note: All playoff games are presumed to be Friday, or Saturday if an opponent is involved in mini-games today.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.