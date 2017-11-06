Five regions playing mini-games Monday night

Five regions that finished with ties for playoff spots will conduct mini-games Monday night to finalize their postseason representatives and seeds for this weekend’s first round of the playoffs:

*Region 6-AAAA: Northwest Whitfield, Pickens and Southeast Whitfield will meet at North Murray to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds behind Ridgeland and Heritage of Ringgold. The No. 3 seed will play at Cedartown, and the No. 4 seed will travel to Cartersville.

*Region 3-AAA: Beach, Savannah and Windsor Forest will play at Daffin Park in Savannah to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds behind Jenkins and Southeast Bulloch. The No. 3 seed will play at Westside of Macon, and the No. 4 seed will travel to Peach County.

*Region 2-AA: Bacon County, Jeff Davis and Swainsboro will play at Vidalia to determine the No. 4 seed behind Benedictine, Toombs County and Vidalia. The winner of the mini-games will travel to Thomasville.

*Region 3-AA: Bleckley County, Southwest and Washington County will play at West Laurens to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds behind Dodge County and Dublin. The No. 3 seed will play at Jefferson County, and the No. 4 seed will travel to Screven County.

*Region 8-AA: Monticello, Putnam County and Social Circle will play at Morgan County to determine the No. 4 seed behind Rabun County, Elbert County and Banks County. The winner of the mini-games will travel to Rockmart.

The Class AAAAAAA at-large team (which will play at Westlake) and the Class A private- and public-school brackets will be announced on Monday.

