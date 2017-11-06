Our Products
Daily List: Schools with most consecutive region titles

Calhoun has tied a state record with its 17th consecutive region title. Calhoun is the Region 6-AAA champion. Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-A) won its eighth straight region title, and Cartersville (5-AAAA) won its sixth straight.

17 – Calhoun (2001-2017)

17 – Lincoln County (1982-1998)

13 – Camden Co. (2001-2013)

10 – Warner Robins (1988-1997)

10 – Palmetto (1980-1989)

10 – Carrollton (1959-1968)

8 – Buford (2001-2008)

8 – ELCA (2010-2017)

8 – Greenville (1979-1986)

7 – Carver-Col. (2007-2013)

7 – Lincoln County (2003-2009)

7 – Charlton County (1994-2000)

7 – Valdosta (1986-1992)

7 – Buford (1978-1984)

7 – Gainesville (1966-1972)

6 – Cartersville (2012-2017)

6 – Sandy Creek (2008-2013)

6 – Landmark Chr. (2002-2007)

6 – Rome (2001-2006)

6 – Marist (1987-1992)

6 – Lincoln County (1974-1979)

6 – Carrollton (1970-1975)

6 – Adairsville (1968-1973)

6 – Monticello (1962-1967)

6 – Decatur (1948-1953)

5 – Buford (2013-2017)

5 – LaGrange (2000-2004)

5 – Shaw (1999-2003)

5 – Hart County (1997-2001)

5 – Marist (1996-2000)

5 – McEachern (1995-1999)

5 – Lovett (1992-1996)

5 – McEachern (1989-1993)

5 – SW DeKalb (1986-1990)

5 – Clarke Central (1982-1986)

5 – Dalton (1975-1979)

5 – Westminster (1960-1964)

5 – Rossville (1958-1962)

5 – Thomasville (1955-1959)

