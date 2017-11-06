Daily List: Schools with most consecutive region titles
Calhoun has tied a state record with its 17th consecutive region title. Calhoun is the Region 6-AAA champion. Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-A) won its eighth straight region title, and Cartersville (5-AAAA) won its sixth straight.
17 – Calhoun (2001-2017)
17 – Lincoln County (1982-1998)
13 – Camden Co. (2001-2013)
10 – Warner Robins (1988-1997)
10 – Palmetto (1980-1989)
10 – Carrollton (1959-1968)
8 – Buford (2001-2008)
8 – ELCA (2010-2017)
8 – Greenville (1979-1986)
7 – Carver-Col. (2007-2013)
7 – Lincoln County (2003-2009)
7 – Charlton County (1994-2000)
7 – Valdosta (1986-1992)
7 – Buford (1978-1984)
7 – Gainesville (1966-1972)
6 – Cartersville (2012-2017)
6 – Sandy Creek (2008-2013)
6 – Landmark Chr. (2002-2007)
6 – Rome (2001-2006)
6 – Marist (1987-1992)
6 – Lincoln County (1974-1979)
6 – Carrollton (1970-1975)
6 – Adairsville (1968-1973)
6 – Monticello (1962-1967)
6 – Decatur (1948-1953)
5 – Buford (2013-2017)
5 – LaGrange (2000-2004)
5 – Shaw (1999-2003)
5 – Hart County (1997-2001)
5 – Marist (1996-2000)
5 – McEachern (1995-1999)
5 – Lovett (1992-1996)
5 – McEachern (1989-1993)
5 – SW DeKalb (1986-1990)
5 – Clarke Central (1982-1986)
5 – Dalton (1975-1979)
5 – Westminster (1960-1964)
5 – Rossville (1958-1962)
5 – Thomasville (1955-1959)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0