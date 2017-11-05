Poll Talk: Front-runners step forward ahead of state playoffs
Several Top 10 teams asserted themselves as playoff teams to be reckoned with after impressive wins last week against other ranked opponents in region-title games.
In Class AAAAAA, No. 1 Tucker beat previous No. 7 Stephenson 38-0 for the Region 4 championship. Tucker, the state runner-up last season, enters the playoffs perhaps as the team to beat. Stephenson fell out of the rankings.
No. 4 Lee County beat previous No. 3 Coffee 23-7 to win Region 1. Lee is up to No. 3, Coffee down to No. 4.
In AAAAA, No. 4 Warner Robins beat previous No. 5 Bainbridge 35-6 in Region 1. No. 2 Buford routed previous No. 9 Flowery Branch 42-7 in Region 8.
Cartersville, the No. 1 team in AAAA, beat No. 10 Troup 52-13 to win Region 7.
Screven County, the No. 3 team in AA, defeated previous No. 6 Jefferson County 44-20 for the Region 4 championship.
Class A had the most action between ranked teams in championship games.
Emanuel County Institute, No. 5 among public schools, beat No. 9 private school Calvary Day 28-21 to win Region 3.
Manchester, the public-school No. 1, edged previous No. 3 Macon County 22-20 to win Region 4.
Private-school No. 3 Mount Paran Christian won Region 6 with a 31-24 victory over public-school No. 9 Mount Zion.
Unranked Aquinas beat previous No. 5 Stratford Academy 30-27 in a Region 7 title game between private schools. Aquinas enters the playoffs ranked No. 6 in the private division.
Athens Academy, the private-school No. 4, beat No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian 32-14 in Region 8.
This week, three first-round playoff games match state-ranked teams.
They are No. 5 Northside-Warner Robins at No. 8 Brunswick in AAAAAA. No. 9 Griffin at No. 5 Jones County and No. 8 Bremen at No. 9 Lovett.
These are the last rankings until after the state championship games.
Class AAAAAAA
1. (1) Lowndes (10-0)
2. (2) Archer (10-0)
3. (3) Walton (10-0)
4. (4) Grayson (9-1)
5. (5) North Gwinnett (9-1)
6. (6) Tift County (9-1)
7. (7) Brookwood (8-2)
8. (8) Colquitt County (7-3)
9. (9) South Forsyth (9-1)
10. (10) Mill Creek (7-3)
Class AAAAAA
1. (1) Tucker (9-1)
2. (2) Mays (9-1)
3. (4) Lee County (9-1)
4. (3) Coffee (6-3)
5. (6) Northside (Warner Robins) (7-3)
6. (8) Douglas County (9-1)
7. (NR) Glynn Academy (6-3)
8. (9) Brunswick (7-2)
9. (NR) Alpharetta (9-1)
10. (5) Harrison (7-3)
Out: No. 7 Stephenson, No. 10 Richmond Hill
Class AAAAA
1. (1) Rome (10-0)
2. (2) Buford (8-1)
3. (3) Stockbridge (10-0)
4. (4) Warner Robins (10-0)
5. (6) Jones County (9-1)
6. (7) Wayne County (8-1)
7. (5) Bainbridge (7-3)
8. (8) Starr’s Mill (9-1)
9. (10) Griffin (9-1)
10. (NR) Carrollton (8-2)
Out: No. 9 Flowery Branch
Class AAAA
1. (1) Cartersville (10-0)
2. (2) Marist (10-0)
3. (3) Burke County (10-0)
4. (4) Ridgeland (10-0)
5. (5) Blessed Trinity (8-2)
6. (6) Thomson (8-1)
7. (7) Woodward Academy (9-1)
8. (8) Cedartown (9-1)
9. (9) Mary Persons (8-2)
10. (10) Troup (8-2)
Class AAA
1. (1) Cedar Grove (10-0)
2. (2) Peach County (9-1)
3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)
4. (4) Calhoun (9-1)
5. (5) Jenkins (10-0)
6. (6) Crisp County (8-1)
7. (7) Morgan County (9-1)
8. (8) Bremen (9-1)
9. (9) Lovett (6-4)
10. (10) Westminster (Atlanta) (5-5)
Class AA
1. (1) Benedictine (10-0)
2. (2) Hapeville Charter (9-1)
3. (3) Screven County (9-0)
4. (4) Thomasville (10-0)
5. (5) Rabun County (10-0)
6. (7) Brooks County (8-1)
7. (8) Dodge County (9-0)
8. (9) Heard County (9-1)
9. (10) Callaway (9-1)
10. (6) Jefferson County (9-1)
Class A (public)
1. (1) Manchester (10-0)
2. (2) Irwin County (9-1)
3. (4) Clinch County (8-2)
4. (5) Emanuel County Institute (9-1)
5. (3) Macon County (7-3)
6. (6) Charlton County (7-2)
7. (7) Commerce (8-2)
8. (8) Trion (7-3)
9. (9) Mount Zion (Carroll) (8-2)
10. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (6-4)
Out: No. 10 Marion County
Class A (private)
1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (10-0)
2. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)
3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (9-1)
4. (6) Wesleyan (8-2)
5. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (9-1)
6. (NR) Aquinas (7-3)
7. (5) Stratford Academy (9-1)
8. (9) Calvary Day (8-2)
9. (7) Mount Pisgah Christian (8-2)
10. (8) Tattnall Square (7-3)
Out: No. 10 Darlington
