GHSA first-round football playoff schedule

To look at the brackets, go here.

Class AAAAAAA

R6#3 Collins Hill at R5#2 Milton

R8#4 South Gwinnett at R7#1 Brookwood

R2#3 Newnan at R1#2 Tift County

R4#4 Roswell at R3#1 Hillgrove

R5#3 West Forsyth at R6#2 Mill Creek

R7#4 Meadowcreek at R8#1 Archer

R1#3 Colquitt County at R2#2 Pebblebrook

R3#4 North Cobb at R4#1 Walton

R8#3 Newton at R7#2 Parkview

R6#4 Mountain View at R5#1 South Forsyth

R4#3 Etowah at R3#2 McEachern

R2#4 Campbell at R1#1 Lowndes

R7#3 Norcross at R8#2 Grayson

R5#4 North Forsyth at R6#1 North Gwinnett

R3#3 North Paulding at R4#2 Woodstock

At Large McEachern at R2#1 Westlake

Class AAAAAA

R6#3 Dalton at R5#2 Douglas County

R8#4 Gainesville at R7#1 Alpharetta

R2#3 Effingham County at R1#2 Coffee

R4#4 Drew at R3#1 Evans

R5#3 Hughes at R6#2 Allatoona

R7#4 Pope at R8#1 Dacula

R1#3 Northside-WR at R2#2 Brunswick

R3#4 Lakeside-Evans at R4#1 Tucker

R8#3 Lanier at R7#2 Centennial

R6#4 Sequoyah at R5#1 Mays

R4#3 Lovejoy at R3#2 Grovetown

R2#4 Richmond Hill at R1#1 Lee County

R7#3 Chattahoochee at R8#2 Winder-Barrow

R5#4 Alexander at R6#1 Harrison

R3#3 Heritage-Conyers at R4#2 Stephenson

R1#4 Valdosta at R2#1 Glynn Academy

Class AAAAA

R6#3 Banneker at R5#2 Southwest DeKalb

R8#4 Cedar Shoals at R7#1 Rome

R2#3 New Hampstead at R1#2 Bainbridge

R4#4 Dutchtown at R3#1 Starr’s Mill

R5#3 Miller Grove at R6#2 Jackson

R7#4 Paulding County at R8#1 Buford

R1#3 Harris County at R2#2 Ware County

R3#4 McIntosh at R4#1 Stockbridge

R8#3 Clarke Central at R7#2 Carrollton

R6#4 North Springs at R5#1 Arabia Mountain

R4#3 Eagle’s Landing at R3#2 Whitewater

R2#4 South Efffingham at R1#1 Warner Robins

R7#3 Kell at R8#2 Flowery Branch

R5#4 Columbia at R6#1 Carver-Atlanta

R3#3 Griffin at R4#2 Jones County

R1#4 Thomas County Central at R2#1 Wayne County

Class AAAA

*R6#3 NW Whitfield/Pickens/SE Whitfield at R5#2 Cedartown

R8#4 Madison County at R7#1 Marist

R2#3 Spalding at R1#2 Cairo

R4#4 Salem at R3#1 Burke County

R5#3 Troup at R6#2 Heritage-Catoosa

R7#4 West Hall at R8#1 St. Pius

R1#3 Northside-Columbus at R2#2 West Laurens

R3#4 Richmond Academy at R4#1 Woodward Academy

R8#3 Oconee County at R7#2 Blessed Trinity

*R6#4 NW Whitfield/Pickens/SE Whitfield at R5#1 Cartersville

R4#3 Eastside/North Clayton at R3#2 Thomson

R2#4 Howard at R1#1 Americus-Sumter

R7#3 White County at R8#2 Jefferson

R5#4 Chapel Hill at R6#1 Ridgeland

R3#3 Baldwin at R4#2 Eastside/North Clayton

R1#4 Carver-Columbus at R2#1 Mary Persons

Class AAA

R6#3 Bremen at R5#2 Lovett

R8#4 Jackson County at R7#1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R2#3 Tattnall County at R1#2 Cook

R4#4 Jackson at R3#1 Jenkins

R5#3 Westminster at R6#2 North Murray

R7#4 East Hall at R8#1 Morgan County

R1#3 Monroe at R2#2 Pierce County

*R3#4 Beach/Savannah/Windsor Forest at R4#1 Peach County

R8#3 Hart County at R7#2 Dawson County

R6#4 Adairsville at R5#1 Cedar Grove

R4#3 Pike County at R3#2 Southeast Bulloch

R2#4 Appling County at R1#1 Crisp County

R7#3 North Hall at R8#2 Monroe Area

R5#4 Pace Academy at R6#1 Calhoun

*R3#3 Beach/Savannah/Windsor Forest at R4#2 Westside-Macon

R1#4 Dougherty at R2#1 Liberty County

Class AA

R6#3 Douglass at R5#2 Callaway

*R8#4 Monticello/Putnam County/Social Circle at R7#1 Rockmart

R2#3 Vidalia at R1#2 Brooks County

R4#4 Butler at R3#1 Dodge County

R5#3 Temple at R6#2 BEST Academy

R7#4 Chattooga at R8#1 Rabun County

R1#3 Fitzgerald at R2#2 Toombs County

*R3#4 Bleckley County/Southwest/Washington County at R4#1 Screven County

R8#3 Banks County at R7#2 Pepperell

R6#4 South Atlanta at R5#1 Heard County

R4#3 Harlem at R3#2 Dublin

*R2#4 Swainsboro/Jeff Davis/Bacon County at R1#1 Thomasville

R7#3 Coosa at R8#2 Elbert County

R5#4 Spencer at R6#1 Hapeville Charter

*R3#3 Bleckley County/Southwest/Washington County at R4#2 Jefferson County

R1#4 Berrien at R2#1 Benedictine

*Monday night play-in tiebreaker game

Check back Monday for Class A Public and Private first-round schedule

 

