GHSA first-round football playoff schedule
To look at the brackets, go here.
Class AAAAAAA
R6#3 Collins Hill at R5#2 Milton
R8#4 South Gwinnett at R7#1 Brookwood
R2#3 Newnan at R1#2 Tift County
R4#4 Roswell at R3#1 Hillgrove
R5#3 West Forsyth at R6#2 Mill Creek
R7#4 Meadowcreek at R8#1 Archer
R1#3 Colquitt County at R2#2 Pebblebrook
R3#4 North Cobb at R4#1 Walton
R8#3 Newton at R7#2 Parkview
R6#4 Mountain View at R5#1 South Forsyth
R4#3 Etowah at R3#2 McEachern
R2#4 Campbell at R1#1 Lowndes
R7#3 Norcross at R8#2 Grayson
R5#4 North Forsyth at R6#1 North Gwinnett
R3#3 North Paulding at R4#2 Woodstock
At Large McEachern at R2#1 Westlake
Class AAAAAA
R6#3 Dalton at R5#2 Douglas County
R8#4 Gainesville at R7#1 Alpharetta
R2#3 Effingham County at R1#2 Coffee
R4#4 Drew at R3#1 Evans
R5#3 Hughes at R6#2 Allatoona
R7#4 Pope at R8#1 Dacula
R1#3 Northside-WR at R2#2 Brunswick
R3#4 Lakeside-Evans at R4#1 Tucker
R8#3 Lanier at R7#2 Centennial
R6#4 Sequoyah at R5#1 Mays
R4#3 Lovejoy at R3#2 Grovetown
R2#4 Richmond Hill at R1#1 Lee County
R7#3 Chattahoochee at R8#2 Winder-Barrow
R5#4 Alexander at R6#1 Harrison
R3#3 Heritage-Conyers at R4#2 Stephenson
R1#4 Valdosta at R2#1 Glynn Academy
Class AAAAA
R6#3 Banneker at R5#2 Southwest DeKalb
R8#4 Cedar Shoals at R7#1 Rome
R2#3 New Hampstead at R1#2 Bainbridge
R4#4 Dutchtown at R3#1 Starr’s Mill
R5#3 Miller Grove at R6#2 Jackson
R7#4 Paulding County at R8#1 Buford
R1#3 Harris County at R2#2 Ware County
R3#4 McIntosh at R4#1 Stockbridge
R8#3 Clarke Central at R7#2 Carrollton
R6#4 North Springs at R5#1 Arabia Mountain
R4#3 Eagle’s Landing at R3#2 Whitewater
R2#4 South Efffingham at R1#1 Warner Robins
R7#3 Kell at R8#2 Flowery Branch
R5#4 Columbia at R6#1 Carver-Atlanta
R3#3 Griffin at R4#2 Jones County
R1#4 Thomas County Central at R2#1 Wayne County
Class AAAA
*R6#3 NW Whitfield/Pickens/SE Whitfield at R5#2 Cedartown
R8#4 Madison County at R7#1 Marist
R2#3 Spalding at R1#2 Cairo
R4#4 Salem at R3#1 Burke County
R5#3 Troup at R6#2 Heritage-Catoosa
R7#4 West Hall at R8#1 St. Pius
R1#3 Northside-Columbus at R2#2 West Laurens
R3#4 Richmond Academy at R4#1 Woodward Academy
R8#3 Oconee County at R7#2 Blessed Trinity
*R6#4 NW Whitfield/Pickens/SE Whitfield at R5#1 Cartersville
R4#3 Eastside/North Clayton at R3#2 Thomson
R2#4 Howard at R1#1 Americus-Sumter
R7#3 White County at R8#2 Jefferson
R5#4 Chapel Hill at R6#1 Ridgeland
R3#3 Baldwin at R4#2 Eastside/North Clayton
R1#4 Carver-Columbus at R2#1 Mary Persons
Class AAA
R6#3 Bremen at R5#2 Lovett
R8#4 Jackson County at R7#1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R2#3 Tattnall County at R1#2 Cook
R4#4 Jackson at R3#1 Jenkins
R5#3 Westminster at R6#2 North Murray
R7#4 East Hall at R8#1 Morgan County
R1#3 Monroe at R2#2 Pierce County
*R3#4 Beach/Savannah/Windsor Forest at R4#1 Peach County
R8#3 Hart County at R7#2 Dawson County
R6#4 Adairsville at R5#1 Cedar Grove
R4#3 Pike County at R3#2 Southeast Bulloch
R2#4 Appling County at R1#1 Crisp County
R7#3 North Hall at R8#2 Monroe Area
R5#4 Pace Academy at R6#1 Calhoun
*R3#3 Beach/Savannah/Windsor Forest at R4#2 Westside-Macon
R1#4 Dougherty at R2#1 Liberty County
Class AA
R6#3 Douglass at R5#2 Callaway
*R8#4 Monticello/Putnam County/Social Circle at R7#1 Rockmart
R2#3 Vidalia at R1#2 Brooks County
R4#4 Butler at R3#1 Dodge County
R5#3 Temple at R6#2 BEST Academy
R7#4 Chattooga at R8#1 Rabun County
R1#3 Fitzgerald at R2#2 Toombs County
*R3#4 Bleckley County/Southwest/Washington County at R4#1 Screven County
R8#3 Banks County at R7#2 Pepperell
R6#4 South Atlanta at R5#1 Heard County
R4#3 Harlem at R3#2 Dublin
*R2#4 Swainsboro/Jeff Davis/Bacon County at R1#1 Thomasville
R7#3 Coosa at R8#2 Elbert County
R5#4 Spencer at R6#1 Hapeville Charter
*R3#3 Bleckley County/Southwest/Washington County at R4#2 Jefferson County
R1#4 Berrien at R2#1 Benedictine
*Monday night play-in tiebreaker game
Check back Monday for Class A Public and Private first-round schedule
