Friday night recap: Week 12

The No. 3 Screven County Gamecocks won the Region 4 title in the Class AA game of the week with a 44-20 victory over the No. 6 Jefferson County Warriors. Luke Martin of the Statesboro Herald has the game story and the Augusta Chronicle has the game’s box score here.

The Gamecocks (9-0, 7-0) earned a No. 1 seed while the Warriors (9-1, 6-1) settle for a No. 2 seed. Neither team will know their opponent until Monday, when a three-team mini-game between Region 3’s Bleckley County, Washington County and Southwest Macon will be played to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

For the Class AA state playoffs bracket, go here. As mentioned, not all seedings have been determined. The Social Circle Redskins, which will play their own mini-playoff game to determine Region 8’s No. 4 seed, posted a refresher from the GHSA rules of such games. Any team involved in the mini-playoff game that goes on to qualify for the playoffs will play its Round 1 opponent on Saturday.

On Tuesday, I’ll release my annual playoff predictions.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:

The No. 1-ranked Benedictine Cadets beat Jeff Davis 41-0 in Region 2 for their third consecutive 10-0 regular season finish.

In Region 6, the No. 2 Hapeville Charter Hornets beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 24-0 on Thursday to finish 9-1, 7-0. They outscored league opponents 255-15, including three shutouts. They’ll host Spencer in the first round.

The No. 4 Thomasville Bulldogs finished 10-0 for the first time since 1988 with a 38-28 win over Fitzgerald in Region 1 action.

In Region 8, the No. 5 Rabun County Wildcats finished undefeated in the regular season for the second year in a row, beating Monticello 52-7. The Blitz has the highlights. Quarterback Bailey Fisher accounted for seven touchdowns, including five passing touchdowns in the second quarter. The Wildcats won all nine of their regular season games last year and are 10-0 for the first time in program history, which dates back to 1949. The Wildcats finished 6-0 in league play. They’ll host Chattooga in Round 1.

In Region 5, the No. 9 Heard County Braves beat Spencer 34-20, finishing 9-1, 5-0. Nick Simon has the game story for the Times-Georgian. The Braves drew South Atlanta for Round 1.

On bye: No. 8 Dodge County (will host Butler in the first round)

Follow the AJC’s Class AA coverage on Twitter.