Whitewater 59, McIntosh 34

With the scores Whitewater and McIntosh each put up over their first nine games, it was easy to anticipate a track-meet style game between the two Fayette County rivals Friday night at Whitewater.

They did not disappoint, turning in a game full of highlights in a contest that turned into a runaway win for Whitewater.

Playing for a chance at a home playoff game, Whitewater (7-3, 3-1 Region 3-AAAAA) scored on its first six possessions and sprinted to a 59-34 win.

“We were able to do some things formation-wise and play-wise to put our kids in an opportunity to take advantage,” said Whitewater coach Bryan Holley. “We were able to throw the football, we ran the football. We executed very well on offense, but we knew we had to, because McIntosh’s offense is very powerful. You’re never really comfortable until the game is over.”

Sophomore running back Miles Montgomery rushed five times for 141 yards, including touchdown runs of 20, 96 and 5 yards, for Whitewater, which finished with 617 total yards on 41 offensive play and led by as many as 38 points.

Wildcat quarterback Maddox Mueller rushed for 131 yards, scoring on runs of 61 and 54 yards. Mueller also completed 4-of-6 passes for 157 yards and another two touchdowns.

“The line did a great job tonight blocking. We had great play calls. It was just great all around,” said Mueller. “

McIntosh (6-4, 2-4) set the tone from the opening kickoff, which De’Andre Wade returned 46 yards to the Whitewater 49.

The Chiefs needed just two plays to score. Ahmad Ragland, who finished the night with 150 rushing yards, broke free for 27 on the first play from scrimmage, then scored on a 22-yard run just 25 seconds into the game.

“In my mind I want to do the exact same thing,” said Mueller, who event the score with a 61-yard run just over a minute later. “Just punch them right back in the mouth. They can’t just go right down the field and us not do anything. You have to respond.”

Whitewater riddled the Chiefs with quick strikes. Of the Wildcats’ eight touchdowns, two were one-play drives and two others took just two plays.

The game turned early in the second quarter. After Whitewater took a 23-7 lead, McIntosh had a chance to pull within one score, using 13 plays to move from its 37-yard line to the Whitewater 4. A penalty and a sack pushed the Chiefs back to the 20, and a fourth-down pass from Dane Kinamon to Andrew Villiger fell short of the end zone.

On the next play, Montgomery sprinted through the middle, broke one tackle in the secondary, cut to his right and raced 96 yards for the touchdown.

“That was a perfect opportunity,” Montgomery said. “The O-line was great blocking for me. All I had to do was get the ball and run fast.”

McIntosh never got closer than two touchdowns after that.

Kinamon finished with 114 passing yards, completing 10 of 17 passes.

McIntosh 7 14 0 13 – 34

Whitewater 23 21 15 0 – 59

M – Ahmad Ragland 22 run (William Mason kick)

W – Maddox Mueller 61 run (Evan Rogers kick)

W – Mueller 61 pass to Jamal Jenkins (Mueller run)

W – Miles Montgomery 20 run (Mueller run)

W – Montgomery 96 run (Rogers kick)

M – Dane Kinamon 15 run (Kinamon pass to Ryan Cate)

W – Mueller 54 run (Matt Spreha kick)

W – Eli Kouns 74 pass to Hunter Williams (Brennen Schmitt kick)

M – Kinamon 1 run (pass failed)

W – Montgomery 5 run (Spreha kick)

W – Mueller 86 pass to Jenkins (Mueller run)

M – Kinamon 22 pass to Cate (pass failed)

M – Cate 29 run (Mason kick)