The Leaderboard: Meadowcreek’s Williams tops 2,000 yards rushing

Chauncey Williams of Meadowcreek became the first 2,000-yard rusher in Georgia last week with a 174-yard effort against Parkview that put him at 2,010 for the season.

Williams is the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in the highest classification since Sihiem King of Colquitt County ran for 2,090 in 2014. It took King 15 games to get there. Williams has played nine. Meadowcreek plays at Norcross tonight.

Williams is also the first 2,000-yard rusher from Gwinnett County since Jacorey Lewis of Mill Creek (2,317 in 13 games) and Alvin Kamara of Norcross (2,264 yards in 15 games) in 2012.

The last player from the highest classification to hit 2,000 yards in the regular season is not researched, though it probably is Kenny Miles, who ran for 2,544 in 12 games for Brookwood in 2007, or Caleb King, who rushed for 2,768 yards in 13 games for Parkview in 2005.

Another Gwinnett player who is close to a record is Malachi Carter. The Mountain View wide receiver had 176 yards receiving last week against Discovery and stands at 1,214 on the season. The Gwinnett County record is 1,385 yards, set by Major Bellamy of Central Gwinnett in 2015.

The state’s leader in receiving yards is now Jordan “Mega” Young of Heritage in Conyers. Young had a season-high 224 yards receiving in a 40-35 victory over Alcovy last week and has 1,237 on the season. Heritage plays Region 3-AAAAAA leader Evans this week.

Rushing

2,010 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

1,791 – C’bo Flemister, Pike County

1,754 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

1,709 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

1,623 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,519 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

1,506 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

1,491 – Cal’von Harris, Harris County

1,477 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

1,455 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

1,454 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

1,431 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

1,404 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,400 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County

1,390 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

1,387 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

1,372 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola

1,367 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

1,352 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

1,345 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

1,339 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

1,317 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

1,314 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

1,310 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County

1,303 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

1,302 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

1,294 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,287 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

1,251 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb

1,241 – Cade Radam, Creekview

1,239 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,229 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

1,223 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

1,218 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

1,206 – Juan Powell, Douglass

1,205 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

1,195 – D.J. Soyoye, Walton

1,171 – Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton

1,168 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee

1,155 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis

1,155 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

1,144 – D.J. “Flea” Winters, Temple

1,144 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

1,138 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)

1,138 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square

1,134 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

1,126 – Corey Watkins, Evans

1,124 – Jalen Leary, Calvary Day

1,119 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia

1,112 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

1,108 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

1,107 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

1,105 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

1,095 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County

1,094 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington

1,092 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial

1,091 – Uriah West, Douglas County

1,085 – Robert Davis, Pickens

1,080 – Richard Hill, Brookstone

1,075 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart

1,072 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

1,070 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell

1,063 – Damekus Taylor, Evans

1,043 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

1,035 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

1,035 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

1,034 – Nathan Williams, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

1,033 – Marcus Chatelain, Lambert

1,019 – Darrel Neal, Cedar Grove

1,018 – Aukeeveous McLendon, Macon County

1,012 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,002 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County

Passing

3,152 – Austin Parker, East Hall

3,045 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

2,991 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

2,914 – Montez Crowe, Troup

2,696 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

2,648 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

2,596 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

2,408 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

2,372 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

2,313 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

2,292 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

2,283 – Brian Adams, North Springs

2,248 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

2,184 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

2,169 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

2,143 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

2,090 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun

2,065 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

2,051 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

2,030 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

2,027 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

2,025 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

2,016 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,983 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

1,972 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,924 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

1,902 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

1,886 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

1,819 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

1,813 – Mason Wood, Alexander

1,811 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,798 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

1,788 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

1,780 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,772 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter

1,744 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,744 – Cole Wright, Union County

1,722 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

1,720 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,710 – Brooks Norton, Johnson County

1,689 – Fred Payton, Parkview

1,683 – Justin Fields, Harrison

1,678 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,675 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

1,666 – Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

1,661 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

1,638 – Max Johnson, Oconee County

1,620 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,590 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,579 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

1,565 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

1,563 – Evan Conley, Kell

1,560 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

1,557 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County

1,551 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,539 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

1,535 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,528 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill

1,490 – Jaylon West, Henry County

1,485 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

1,455 – Roderick Hammond, Jackson (Atlanta)

1,442 – Coey Watson, Dawson County

1,435 – Michael Barrett, Lowndes

1,411 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain

1,406 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County

1,405 – Hunter Arters, Hillgrove

1,404 – Kierston Harvey, Americus-Sumter

1,402 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

Receiving

1,237 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

1,214 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

1,198 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

1,155 – Blane Mason, Centennial

1,052 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

1,034 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian

1,033 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

975 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

960 – Ty King, Jefferson County

959 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

956 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

956 – William Huzzie, Duluth

929 – Jamari Thrash, Troup

919 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

894 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

867 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

865 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

863 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

856 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander

837 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

837 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody

825 – Connor Rice, North Murray

819 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

800 – Miles Marshall, Parkview

798 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

783 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

782 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek

769 – Josh Vann, Tucker

769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

768 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins

756 – Michael Luckie, Kell

748 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

743 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson (Atlanta)

743 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

740 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

739 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

736 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County

736 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County

734 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County

731 – Sam James, Richmond Hill

720 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

712 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

705 – Dominick Blaylock, Walton

704 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

696 – Chandler Smith, Walton

682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock

680 – Cole Keener, Rabun County

679 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

672 – Mac Bolton, Northview

665 – Christian Koneman, Christian Heritage

659 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

658 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

656 – Austin Brock, East Hall

652 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett

651 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

651 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

650 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter

646 – Andre Tarver, Ringgold

645 – Ryan Glass, Dawson County

644 – Kobe Hudson, Troup

640 – Ralph Lovett, Beach

639 – Charlie Aiken, North Forsyth

633 – Travion Hampton, Duluth

627 – Jaden Moreland, Heard County

622 – Amir Abdur-Rahman, Mays

620 – Tayvonn Kyle, Lowndes

619 – David Mangino, Towers

618 – Jacobi Cunningham, Carver (Columbus)

617 – Zachary Clowe, Northview

616 – Zach Owens, Pope

611 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan

609 – Jalen Delaney, North Springs

609 – Tristan Howard, North Forsyth

604 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

603 – Jacorian Boykin, Paulding County

602 – Pete Brower, Ringgold

