The Leaderboard: Meadowcreek’s Williams tops 2,000 yards rushing
Chauncey Williams of Meadowcreek became the first 2,000-yard rusher in Georgia last week with a 174-yard effort against Parkview that put him at 2,010 for the season.
Williams is the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in the highest classification since Sihiem King of Colquitt County ran for 2,090 in 2014. It took King 15 games to get there. Williams has played nine. Meadowcreek plays at Norcross tonight.
Williams is also the first 2,000-yard rusher from Gwinnett County since Jacorey Lewis of Mill Creek (2,317 in 13 games) and Alvin Kamara of Norcross (2,264 yards in 15 games) in 2012.
The last player from the highest classification to hit 2,000 yards in the regular season is not researched, though it probably is Kenny Miles, who ran for 2,544 in 12 games for Brookwood in 2007, or Caleb King, who rushed for 2,768 yards in 13 games for Parkview in 2005.
Another Gwinnett player who is close to a record is Malachi Carter. The Mountain View wide receiver had 176 yards receiving last week against Discovery and stands at 1,214 on the season. The Gwinnett County record is 1,385 yards, set by Major Bellamy of Central Gwinnett in 2015.
The state’s leader in receiving yards is now Jordan “Mega” Young of Heritage in Conyers. Young had a season-high 224 yards receiving in a 40-35 victory over Alcovy last week and has 1,237 on the season. Heritage plays Region 3-AAAAAA leader Evans this week.
Rushing
2,010 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
1,791 – C’bo Flemister, Pike County
1,754 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
1,709 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge
1,623 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
1,519 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County
1,506 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
1,491 – Cal’von Harris, Harris County
1,477 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
1,455 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
1,454 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
1,431 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
1,404 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
1,400 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County
1,390 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch
1,387 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro
1,372 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola
1,367 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County
1,352 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
1,345 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
1,339 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
1,317 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee
1,314 – Christian Royalston, Hughes
1,310 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County
1,303 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
1,302 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
1,294 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
1,287 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County
1,251 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb
1,241 – Cade Radam, Creekview
1,239 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
1,229 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
1,223 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
1,218 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
1,206 – Juan Powell, Douglass
1,205 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County
1,195 – D.J. Soyoye, Walton
1,171 – Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton
1,168 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee
1,155 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis
1,155 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen
1,144 – D.J. “Flea” Winters, Temple
1,144 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
1,138 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)
1,138 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square
1,134 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
1,126 – Corey Watkins, Evans
1,124 – Jalen Leary, Calvary Day
1,119 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia
1,112 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
1,108 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
1,107 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
1,105 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine
1,095 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County
1,094 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington
1,092 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial
1,091 – Uriah West, Douglas County
1,085 – Robert Davis, Pickens
1,080 – Richard Hill, Brookstone
1,075 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart
1,072 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
1,070 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell
1,063 – Damekus Taylor, Evans
1,043 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
1,035 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester
1,035 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County
1,034 – Nathan Williams, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
1,033 – Marcus Chatelain, Lambert
1,019 – Darrel Neal, Cedar Grove
1,018 – Aukeeveous McLendon, Macon County
1,012 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,002 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County
Passing
3,152 – Austin Parker, East Hall
3,045 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)
2,991 – Max Brosmer, Centennial
2,914 – Montez Crowe, Troup
2,696 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
2,648 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
2,596 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
2,408 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
2,372 – Colton McDaniel, Northview
2,313 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
2,292 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
2,283 – Brian Adams, North Springs
2,248 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
2,184 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
2,169 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins
2,143 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
2,090 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun
2,065 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
2,051 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian
2,030 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
2,027 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
2,025 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
2,016 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,983 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
1,972 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,924 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County
1,902 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
1,886 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
1,819 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy
1,813 – Mason Wood, Alexander
1,811 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,798 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
1,788 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth
1,780 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
1,772 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter
1,744 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
1,744 – Cole Wright, Union County
1,722 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
1,720 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
1,710 – Brooks Norton, Johnson County
1,689 – Fred Payton, Parkview
1,683 – Justin Fields, Harrison
1,678 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
1,675 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
1,666 – Gunnar Watson, Taylor County
1,661 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
1,638 – Max Johnson, Oconee County
1,620 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian
1,590 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
1,579 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
1,565 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
1,563 – Evan Conley, Kell
1,560 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing
1,557 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County
1,551 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
1,539 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
1,535 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb
1,528 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill
1,490 – Jaylon West, Henry County
1,485 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins
1,455 – Roderick Hammond, Jackson (Atlanta)
1,442 – Coey Watson, Dawson County
1,435 – Michael Barrett, Lowndes
1,411 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain
1,406 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County
1,405 – Hunter Arters, Hillgrove
1,404 – Kierston Harvey, Americus-Sumter
1,402 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
Receiving
1,237 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)
1,214 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
1,198 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County
1,155 – Blane Mason, Centennial
1,052 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy
1,034 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian
1,033 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
975 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
960 – Ty King, Jefferson County
959 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall
956 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
956 – William Huzzie, Duluth
929 – Jamari Thrash, Troup
919 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
894 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
867 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
865 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge
863 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
856 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander
837 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
837 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody
825 – Connor Rice, North Murray
819 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
800 – Miles Marshall, Parkview
798 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
783 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
782 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek
769 – Josh Vann, Tucker
769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
768 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins
756 – Michael Luckie, Kell
748 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
743 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson (Atlanta)
743 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
740 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
739 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
736 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County
736 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County
734 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County
731 – Sam James, Richmond Hill
720 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
712 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick
705 – Dominick Blaylock, Walton
704 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia
696 – Chandler Smith, Walton
682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock
680 – Cole Keener, Rabun County
679 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
672 – Mac Bolton, Northview
665 – Christian Koneman, Christian Heritage
659 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville
658 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
656 – Austin Brock, East Hall
652 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
651 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
651 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes
650 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter
646 – Andre Tarver, Ringgold
645 – Ryan Glass, Dawson County
644 – Kobe Hudson, Troup
640 – Ralph Lovett, Beach
639 – Charlie Aiken, North Forsyth
633 – Travion Hampton, Duluth
627 – Jaden Moreland, Heard County
622 – Amir Abdur-Rahman, Mays
620 – Tayvonn Kyle, Lowndes
619 – David Mangino, Towers
618 – Jacobi Cunningham, Carver (Columbus)
617 – Zachary Clowe, Northview
616 – Zach Owens, Pope
611 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan
609 – Jalen Delaney, North Springs
609 – Tristan Howard, North Forsyth
604 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
603 – Jacorian Boykin, Paulding County
602 – Pete Brower, Ringgold
