National rankings: Lowndes makes big move in two polls

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Georgia (State Schools), Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

14. (22) Lowndes

27. (33) Cartersville

39. (26) Archer

41. (28) Grayson

52. (46) Walton

58. (63) Tift County

73. (75) North Gwinnett

83. (67) Colquitt County

92. (98) Brookwood

USA Today

None

MaxPreps

20. (22) Archer

24. (NR) Grayson

25. (NR) Lowndes

PrepNation

12. (17) Lowndes

18. (21) Archer

High School Football America

28. (29) Grayson

41. (43) Archer

48. (48) Cartersville

60. (60) Buford

61. (62) Lowndes

Prep Force

23. (25) Archer

25. (NR) Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

