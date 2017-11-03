National rankings: Lowndes makes big move in two polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
14. (22) Lowndes
27. (33) Cartersville
39. (26) Archer
41. (28) Grayson
52. (46) Walton
58. (63) Tift County
73. (75) North Gwinnett
83. (67) Colquitt County
92. (98) Brookwood
None
20. (22) Archer
24. (NR) Grayson
25. (NR) Lowndes
12. (17) Lowndes
18. (21) Archer
28. (29) Grayson
41. (43) Archer
48. (48) Cartersville
60. (60) Buford
61. (62) Lowndes
23. (25) Archer
25. (NR) Grayson
