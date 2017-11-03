GHSA cross country championships

The GHSA cross country state championships are being held this Friday and Saturday in Carrollton, with three classifications competing on the first day and five on the second. This post will be updated throughout the weekend as results come in.

Class AAAAAAA: Championship favorite Milton’s Sam Bowers (15:58.99) won the individual title and helped Milton win its first state title. Teammate Nicholas Yanek (16:04.35) finished just over five seconds behind him to place second, while teammate Dru Milton (16:37.21) finished eighth. East Coweta’s Kyle Harkabus (16:20.69) finished just over 16 seconds behind Yanek to place third. Tyler Fox (16:23.53) and Lee Keil (16:45.20), of second-place Lambert, finished fifth and ninth, respectively. For the girls, Elizabeth Funderburk (18:29.12) of Colquitt County won the individual title. Team champion Marietta had Ellie Hall (19:46.09) and Betsy Gordon (20:13.17) finish fourth and seventh, respectively. Placing second was Mary Kathryn Knott (19:28.16) of Peachtree Ridge. Kennesaw Mountain’s Elizabeth Rice (19:37.17) placed third just over nine seconds behind Knott.

Class AAAAA: McIntosh swept the classification with the boys (1:26:21.01) and the girls (1:40:15.53) besting the second-place teams by between one and two minutes. Nick Nyman of Starr’s Mill (16:09.20) won the boys title, while McIntosh’s Zach Jaeger (16:25.49) and Vladi Zander-Velloso (16:53.85) finished third and fifth, respectively. Starr’s Mill, McIntosh’s Fayette County rival, finished second on the boys side, and defending champion Clarkston finished third. Erin Leonard (18:43.74) of Jones County repeated as girls winner, while team champion McIntosh got a runner-up finish from Megan Uszynski (19:31.53). McIntosh also got strong performances from Kayla Rose (7th), Hannah Moore (8th) and Zoe Smith (10th). Defending champion Woodland-Cartersville finished second, and Starr’s Mill was third.

Class A-Private: Griffin McCauley (17:02.42) won the individual title by besting second-place Devin Wade (17:04.84) of Whitefield Academy by just over two seconds. Two-time defending champion Landmark Christian placed second with third-place Zackary Truitt (17:09.97), while teammates Kameron Jackson (17:42.85) and Jack Drury (17:49.70) finished eighth and 10th, respectively. Paideia won the boys team title. For the girls, first-place Mary Kellison Thorne (19:33.76) helped Landmark Christian win its fourth title in a row, while teammates Erin Fegans (20:08.42), Sarah Foreman (20:10.32) and Lindsey Biggar (20:58.21) all placed in the top 10. Atlanta International’s Reagan Mahoney (19:45.60) placed second, finishing just under 13 seconds before third-place Sophia West (19:58.16) of Paideia.

GHSA Cross Country State Championship Individual Top 5 Results

At Carrollton High School

5K Run

Class AAAAAAA Boys

1. Sam Bowers, Milton, 15:58.99; 2. Nicholas Yanek, Milton, 16:04.35; 3. Kyle Harkabus, East Coweta, 16:20.69; 4. Chase Condra, Peachtree Ridge, 16:21.63; 5. Tyler Fox, Lambert, 16:23.53

Class AAAAAAA Girls

1. Elizabeth Funderburk, Colquitt County, 18:29.12; 2. Mary Kathryn Knott, Peachtree Ridge, 19:28.16; 3. Elizabeth Rice, Kennesaw Mountain, 19:37.17; 4. Ellie Hall, Marietta, 19:46.09; 5. Anna Burnett, Woodstock, 19:55.35

Class AAAAA Boys

1. Nick Nyman, Starr’s Mill, 16:09.20; 2. Audrick Pyrroneau, Hiram, 16:19.78; 3. Zach Jaeger, McIntosh, 16:25.49; 4. Domonic Macias, Union Grove, 16:46.22; 5. Vladi Zander-Velloso, McIntosh, 16:53.85

Class AAAAA Girls

1. Erin Leonard, Jones County, 18:43.74; 2. Megan Uszynski, McIntosh, 19:31.53; 3. Erika Plummer, Flowery Branch, 19:36.57; 4. Haley Rose, Decatur, 19:44.23; 5. Carli Clymer, Woodland-Cartersville, 19:50.15

Class A-Private Boys

1. Griffin McCauley, Paideia, 17:02.42; 2. Devin Wade, Whitefield Academy, 17:04.84; 3. Zackary Truitt, Landmark Christian, 17:09.97; 4. Graham Blanks, Athens Academy, 17:13.81; 5. Alex van Schoor, Galloway, 17:32.66

Class A-Private Girls

1. Mary Kellison Thorne, Landmark Christian, 19:33.76; 2. Reagan Mahoney, Atlanta International, 19:45.60; 3. Sophia West, Paideia, 19:58.16; 4. Jackie Addy, Holy Innocents’, 20:03.54; 5. Anna Marian Block, Athens Academy, 20:07.56