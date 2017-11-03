Our Products
Friday Football scores

Football scores

Adairsville 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

Allatoona 38, Dalton 3

Alpharetta 41, Chattahoochee 14

Americus-Sumter 27, Carver-Columbus 16

Aquinas 30, Stratford Academy 27

Arabia Mountain 27, Lithonia 21

Archer 49, Shiloh 0

Athens Academy 32, Prince Avenue 14

Atkinson County 29, Wilcox County 28

Bacon County 33, Metter 27

Baldwin 45, Cross Creek 6

Banneker 21, Grady 18

Benedictine 41, Jeff Davis 0

Blessed Trinity 44, West Hall 21

Brantley County 34, Long County 8

Bremen 29, Ringgold 28

Brooks County 63, Berrien 7

Brookwood 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 6

Brunswick 68, Osborne 14

Buford 42, Flowery Branch 7

Burke County 35, Hephzibah 0

Butler 34, Glenn Hills 30

Cairo 45, Columbus 7

Calhoun 65, Murray County 23

Calhoun County 38, Baconton Charter 22

Cambridge 44, North Atlanta 8

Carrollton 31, Cass 13

Cartersville 52, Troup 13

Carver-Atlanta 41, Decatur 12

Cedar Grove 73, Redan 0

Cedar Shoals 21, Walnut Grove 3

Cedartown 47, Chapel Hill 14

Central-Talbotton 26, Crawford County 0

Charlton County 41, Lanier County 23

Chattahoochee County 59, Stewart County 0

Christian Heritage 30, King’s Ridge 27

Claxton 47, Wheeler County 28

Clinch County 32, Telfair County 13

Collins Hill 34, Peachtree Ridge 12

Commerce 24, George Walton Academy 13

Cook 36, Monroe 23

Coosa 44, Gordon Central 0

Creekview 21, Harrison 19

Crisp County 55, Worth County 0

Dacula 47, Winder-Barrow 14

Dade County 28, Armuchee 14

Dooly County 48, Greenville 16

Dothan, AL 29, Early County 20

Douglas County 17, Alexander 10

Drew 27, Jonesboro 19

Dublin 26, Washington County 14

Eagle’s Landing Chr. 69, Landmark Christian 7

East Hall 47, Fannin County 27

Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26

Elbert County 43, Banks County 22

Emanuel County Institute 28, Calvary Day 21

Etowah 29, Lassiter 20

Evans 42, Heritage-Conyers 35

Fellowship Christian 47, Bowdon 12

Glascock County 55, Pataula Charter 24

Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14

Grayson 44, South Gwinnett 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Dawson County 10

Greenbrier 21, Alcovy 10

Grovetown 24, Lakeside-Evans 7

Habersham Central 21, Apalachee 12

Haralson County 41, Coahulla Creek 7

Hardaway 34, Shaw 0

Harlem 35, Westside-Augusta 0

Harris County 14, Thomas County Central 10

Hart County 70, East Jackson 0

Hawkinsville 41, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Heard County 34, Spencer 20

Hebron Christian 24, Athens Christian 23

Henry County 24, Luella 15

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Pickens 21

Hillgrove 14, McEachern 7

Hiram 52, Kell 37

Irwin County 32, Turner County 6

Islands 34, Groves 12

Jackson-Atlanta 20, Riverwood 0

Jefferson 28, Oconee County 21

Jenkins 49, Beach 14

Jones County 23, Dutchtown 12

LaFayette 62, Gilmer 0

Lambert 34, Forsyth Central 19

Laney 24, Josey 6

Lanier 27, Gainesville 14

Lee County 23, Coffee 7

Liberty County 41, Pierce County 14

Lincoln County 45, First Presbyterian 35

Locust Grove 17, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Loganville 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3

Lovett 59, McNair 19

M. L. King 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Manchester 22, Macon County 20

Marist 35, White County 7

Mary Persons 17, Howard 14

Mays 41, Northgate 7

McIntosh County Academy 48, Johnson County 28

Mill Creek 56, Duluth 7

Miller County 24, Seminole County 19

Miller Grove 44, Chamblee 7

Milton 49, North Forsyth 17

Mitchell County 22, Pelham 0

Monroe Area 43, Franklin County 7

Morgan County 31, Jackson County 12

Mt. de Sales 39, Hancock Central 24

Mt. Paran Christian 31, Mt. Zion, Carroll 24

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, Trion 42

Newnan 30, East Coweta 28

Newton 49, Rockdale County 21

Norcross 33, Meadowcreek 6

North Cobb 28, Kennesaw Mountain 17

North Gwinnett 41, Discovery 7

North Murray 42, Sonoraville 28

North Paulding 49, Marietta 14

North Springs 37, Lithia Springs 0

Northeast 42, East Laurens 0

Northside-Columbus 28, Westover 14

Oglethorpe County 36, Pinecrest Academy 34

Ola 54, Hampton 32

Our Lady of Mercy 42, Holy Innocents’ 28

Pace Academy 13, Towers 0

Parkview 69, Central Gwinnett 44

Paulding County 19, East Paulding 14

Peach County 52, Jackson 7

Pebblebrook 51, Wheeler 37

Pepperell 38, Chattooga 7

Perry 20, West Laurens 14

Pope 47, Northview 22

Portal 46, Treutlen 39

Rabun County 52, Monticello 7

Ridgeland 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

River Ridge 20, South Cobb 13

Riverside Military 48, Lakeview Academy 28

Rockmart 42, Model 10

Rome 62, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Roswell 56, Cherokee 20

Salem 48, Druid Hills 0

Sandy Creek 28, Central-Carroll 7

Savannah 65, Johnson-Savannah 14

Savannah Christian 21, Jenkins County 14

Savannah Country Day 34, Montgomery County 27

Schley County 35, Marion County 27

Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20

Sequoyah 38, Sprayberry 28

Social Circle 24, Putnam County 20

South Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 14

South Paulding 27, Creekside 20

Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13

Southwest 26, Bleckley County 21

Southwest DeKalb 26, Columbia 12

Spalding 52, Upson-Lee 48

St. Francis 46, Gordon Lee 26

St. Pius X 25, Madison County 13

Starr’s Mill 44, Fayette County 13

Stephens County 50, North Oconee 20

Stockbridge 42, Union Grove 9

Strong Rock Christian 22, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 15

Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22

Taylor County 41, Brookstone 10

Temple 34, Lamar County 19

Terrell County 22, Randolph-Clay 20

Therrell 12, Washington 6

Thomasville 38, Fitzgerald 28

Thomson 69, Richmond Academy 34

Tift County 21, Camden County 10

Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22

Towns County 42, Providence Christian 21

Tri-Cities 26, New Manchester 7

Tucker 38, Stephenson 0

Union County 31, Lumpkin County 24

Valdosta 51, Houston County 20

Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7

Walker 28, North Cobb Christian 21

Walton 42, Woodstock 37

Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14

Warner Robins 35, Bainbridge 6

Washington-Wilkes 27, Tattnall Square 25

Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14

Westlake 24, Campbell 14

Westminster 38, Stone Mountain 0

Whitefield Academy 6, Darlington 0

Whitewater 59, McIntosh 34

Wilkinson County 53, Greene County 27

