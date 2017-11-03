Friday Football scores
Adairsville 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21
Allatoona 38, Dalton 3
Alpharetta 41, Chattahoochee 14
Americus-Sumter 27, Carver-Columbus 16
Aquinas 30, Stratford Academy 27
Arabia Mountain 27, Lithonia 21
Archer 49, Shiloh 0
Athens Academy 32, Prince Avenue 14
Atkinson County 29, Wilcox County 28
Bacon County 33, Metter 27
Baldwin 45, Cross Creek 6
Banneker 21, Grady 18
Benedictine 41, Jeff Davis 0
Blessed Trinity 44, West Hall 21
Brantley County 34, Long County 8
Bremen 29, Ringgold 28
Brooks County 63, Berrien 7
Brookwood 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 6
Brunswick 68, Osborne 14
Buford 42, Flowery Branch 7
Burke County 35, Hephzibah 0
Butler 34, Glenn Hills 30
Cairo 45, Columbus 7
Calhoun 65, Murray County 23
Calhoun County 38, Baconton Charter 22
Cambridge 44, North Atlanta 8
Carrollton 31, Cass 13
Cartersville 52, Troup 13
Carver-Atlanta 41, Decatur 12
Cedar Grove 73, Redan 0
Cedar Shoals 21, Walnut Grove 3
Cedartown 47, Chapel Hill 14
Central-Talbotton 26, Crawford County 0
Charlton County 41, Lanier County 23
Chattahoochee County 59, Stewart County 0
Christian Heritage 30, King’s Ridge 27
Claxton 47, Wheeler County 28
Clinch County 32, Telfair County 13
Collins Hill 34, Peachtree Ridge 12
Commerce 24, George Walton Academy 13
Cook 36, Monroe 23
Coosa 44, Gordon Central 0
Creekview 21, Harrison 19
Crisp County 55, Worth County 0
Dacula 47, Winder-Barrow 14
Dade County 28, Armuchee 14
Dooly County 48, Greenville 16
Dothan, AL 29, Early County 20
Douglas County 17, Alexander 10
Drew 27, Jonesboro 19
Dublin 26, Washington County 14
Eagle’s Landing Chr. 69, Landmark Christian 7
East Hall 47, Fannin County 27
Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26
Elbert County 43, Banks County 22
Emanuel County Institute 28, Calvary Day 21
Etowah 29, Lassiter 20
Evans 42, Heritage-Conyers 35
Fellowship Christian 47, Bowdon 12
Glascock County 55, Pataula Charter 24
Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14
Grayson 44, South Gwinnett 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Dawson County 10
Greenbrier 21, Alcovy 10
Grovetown 24, Lakeside-Evans 7
Habersham Central 21, Apalachee 12
Haralson County 41, Coahulla Creek 7
Hardaway 34, Shaw 0
Harlem 35, Westside-Augusta 0
Harris County 14, Thomas County Central 10
Hart County 70, East Jackson 0
Hawkinsville 41, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Heard County 34, Spencer 20
Hebron Christian 24, Athens Christian 23
Henry County 24, Luella 15
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Pickens 21
Hillgrove 14, McEachern 7
Hiram 52, Kell 37
Irwin County 32, Turner County 6
Islands 34, Groves 12
Jackson-Atlanta 20, Riverwood 0
Jefferson 28, Oconee County 21
Jenkins 49, Beach 14
Jones County 23, Dutchtown 12
LaFayette 62, Gilmer 0
Lambert 34, Forsyth Central 19
Laney 24, Josey 6
Lanier 27, Gainesville 14
Lee County 23, Coffee 7
Liberty County 41, Pierce County 14
Lincoln County 45, First Presbyterian 35
Locust Grove 17, Woodland-Stockbridge 14
Loganville 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3
Lovett 59, McNair 19
M. L. King 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Manchester 22, Macon County 20
Marist 35, White County 7
Mary Persons 17, Howard 14
Mays 41, Northgate 7
McIntosh County Academy 48, Johnson County 28
Mill Creek 56, Duluth 7
Miller County 24, Seminole County 19
Miller Grove 44, Chamblee 7
Milton 49, North Forsyth 17
Mitchell County 22, Pelham 0
Monroe Area 43, Franklin County 7
Morgan County 31, Jackson County 12
Mt. de Sales 39, Hancock Central 24
Mt. Paran Christian 31, Mt. Zion, Carroll 24
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, Trion 42
Newnan 30, East Coweta 28
Newton 49, Rockdale County 21
Norcross 33, Meadowcreek 6
North Cobb 28, Kennesaw Mountain 17
North Gwinnett 41, Discovery 7
North Murray 42, Sonoraville 28
North Paulding 49, Marietta 14
North Springs 37, Lithia Springs 0
Northeast 42, East Laurens 0
Northside-Columbus 28, Westover 14
Oglethorpe County 36, Pinecrest Academy 34
Ola 54, Hampton 32
Our Lady of Mercy 42, Holy Innocents’ 28
Pace Academy 13, Towers 0
Parkview 69, Central Gwinnett 44
Paulding County 19, East Paulding 14
Peach County 52, Jackson 7
Pebblebrook 51, Wheeler 37
Pepperell 38, Chattooga 7
Perry 20, West Laurens 14
Pope 47, Northview 22
Portal 46, Treutlen 39
Rabun County 52, Monticello 7
Ridgeland 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
River Ridge 20, South Cobb 13
Riverside Military 48, Lakeview Academy 28
Rockmart 42, Model 10
Rome 62, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Roswell 56, Cherokee 20
Salem 48, Druid Hills 0
Sandy Creek 28, Central-Carroll 7
Savannah 65, Johnson-Savannah 14
Savannah Christian 21, Jenkins County 14
Savannah Country Day 34, Montgomery County 27
Schley County 35, Marion County 27
Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20
Sequoyah 38, Sprayberry 28
Social Circle 24, Putnam County 20
South Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 14
South Paulding 27, Creekside 20
Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13
Southwest 26, Bleckley County 21
Southwest DeKalb 26, Columbia 12
Spalding 52, Upson-Lee 48
St. Francis 46, Gordon Lee 26
St. Pius X 25, Madison County 13
Starr’s Mill 44, Fayette County 13
Stephens County 50, North Oconee 20
Stockbridge 42, Union Grove 9
Strong Rock Christian 22, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 15
Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22
Taylor County 41, Brookstone 10
Temple 34, Lamar County 19
Terrell County 22, Randolph-Clay 20
Therrell 12, Washington 6
Thomasville 38, Fitzgerald 28
Thomson 69, Richmond Academy 34
Tift County 21, Camden County 10
Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22
Towns County 42, Providence Christian 21
Tri-Cities 26, New Manchester 7
Tucker 38, Stephenson 0
Union County 31, Lumpkin County 24
Valdosta 51, Houston County 20
Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7
Walker 28, North Cobb Christian 21
Walton 42, Woodstock 37
Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14
Warner Robins 35, Bainbridge 6
Washington-Wilkes 27, Tattnall Square 25
Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14
Westlake 24, Campbell 14
Westminster 38, Stone Mountain 0
Whitefield Academy 6, Darlington 0
Whitewater 59, McIntosh 34
Wilkinson County 53, Greene County 27
