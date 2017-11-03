Daily List: Teams with the longest streaks of playoff appearances
East Coweta must beat Newnan tonight to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 21. No school in the highest classification has a longer streak than East Coweta’s. Four schools in other classifications have longer streaks of making the GHSA playoffs. Who are they? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: K’hari Lane of Macon County was the quarterback who did not throw an interception in the regular season last year on 235 attempts. He threw two in the playoffs while setting a state record for TD passes in a season (56) and leading his team to the Class A public-school championship.
