Daily List: Teams that can claim a region title with a victory this week

The championship in 25 of the state’s regions will be decided on the final weekend of the regular season. Twenty-three of those regions have at least one team that can win the title outright with a victory on Friday, without help from other teams or the use of tiebreakers other than head-to-head results. Regions 2-AAAAAA and 3-AAAAA appear likely to finish with three-way ties for first place. Here are the teams that are one victory away from a region title.
Class AAAAAAA
3 – Hillgrove, McEachern
4 – Walton, Woodstock
5 – South Forsyth
Class AAAAAA
1 – Coffee, Lee County
3 – Evans
4 – Stephenson, Tucker
7 – Alpharetta
8 – Dacula
Class AAAAA
1 – Bainbridge, Warner Robins
8 – Buford, Flowery Branch
Class AAAA
5 – Cartersville
7 – Marist
Class AAA
2 – Liberty County
6 – Calhoun
7 – Dawson County, GAC
Class AA
1 – Thomasville
4 – Jefferson County, Screven County
Class A
1 – Mitchell County, Pelham
3 – Calvary Day, ECI
4 – Macon County, Manchester
6 – Mount Paran Christian, Mount Zion-Carroll
7 – Stratford Academy
8 – Athens Academy, Prince Avenue Christian
