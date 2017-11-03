Our Products
Daily List: Teams that can claim a region title with a victory this week

The championship in 25 of the state’s regions will be decided on the final weekend of the regular season. Twenty-three of those regions have at least one team that can win the title outright with a victory on Friday, without help from other teams or the use of tiebreakers other than head-to-head results. Regions 2-AAAAAA and 3-AAAAA appear likely to finish with three-way ties for first place. Here are the teams that are one victory away from a region title.

Class AAAAAAA

3 – Hillgrove, McEachern

4 – Walton, Woodstock

5 – South Forsyth

Class AAAAAA

1 – Coffee, Lee County

3 – Evans

4 – Stephenson, Tucker

7 – Alpharetta

8 – Dacula

Class AAAAA

1 – Bainbridge, Warner Robins

8 – Buford, Flowery Branch

Class AAAA

5 – Cartersville

7 – Marist

Class AAA

2 – Liberty County

6 – Calhoun

7 – Dawson County, GAC

Class AA

1 – Thomasville

4 – Jefferson County, Screven County

Class A

1 – Mitchell County, Pelham

3 – Calvary Day, ECI

4 – Macon County, Manchester

6 – Mount Paran Christian, Mount Zion-Carroll

7 – Stratford Academy

8 – Athens Academy, Prince Avenue Christian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

