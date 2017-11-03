Best player in school history: Region 8-AAAAAAA teams
David Pollack and David Greene first played football together when they were 6-year-olds in Gwinnett County. They became University of Georgia teammates, roommates and stars of Georgia’s 2002 SEC championship team.
Pollack was an All-America defensive end who set the school’s career record for sacks. Greene was an All-SEC quarterback who set the school’s career record for passing yards.
That’s all pretty well known. Loren Smith even wrote a book about the Davids.
What happened between that first Pee-Wee team and UGA is probably not so well known, but it was predictable: They were outstanding high school players.
Pollack was the best player on Shiloh’s 2000 Class AAAAA quarterfinal team. It was the best of times for the Generals, who haven’t won a playoff game or fielded an all-state player since.
Greene’s time at South Gwinnett coincided with the arrival of head coach T. McFerrin, who inherited an 0-10 team from 1997 and turned things around immediately with Greene behind center.
The Comets went 8-5 and 9-3 in Greene’s final two seasons, and Greene was the first Gwinnett County quarterback outside of pass-happy Norcross to throw for 2,000 yards in a season.
Greene, a year older, encouraged Pollack to come to Georgia, and the story continued.
Here are GHSF Daily’s choices as the best players in the history of the current Region 8-AAAAAAA.
*Archer: Dylan Singleton (2015)
*Grayson: Robert Nkemdiche (2012)
*Newton: Dale Carter (1987)
*Rockdale County: Grady Jarrett (2010)
*Shiloh: David Pollack (2000)
*South Gwinnett: David Greene (1999)
