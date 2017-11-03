Best player in school history: Region 8-AAAAAAA teams

David Pollack and David Greene first played football together when they were 6-year-olds in Gwinnett County. They became University of Georgia teammates, roommates and stars of Georgia’s 2002 SEC championship team.

Pollack was an All-America defensive end who set the school’s career record for sacks. Greene was an All-SEC quarterback who set the school’s career record for passing yards.

That’s all pretty well known. Loren Smith even wrote a book about the Davids.

What happened between that first Pee-Wee team and UGA is probably not so well known, but it was predictable: They were outstanding high school players.

Pollack was the best player on Shiloh’s 2000 Class AAAAA quarterfinal team. It was the best of times for the Generals, who haven’t won a playoff game or fielded an all-state player since.

Greene’s time at South Gwinnett coincided with the arrival of head coach T. McFerrin, who inherited an 0-10 team from 1997 and turned things around immediately with Greene behind center.

The Comets went 8-5 and 9-3 in Greene’s final two seasons, and Greene was the first Gwinnett County quarterback outside of pass-happy Norcross to throw for 2,000 yards in a season.

Greene, a year older, encouraged Pollack to come to Georgia, and the story continued.

Here are GHSF Daily’s choices as the best players in the history of the current Region 8-AAAAAAA.

*Archer: Dylan Singleton (2015)

*Grayson: Robert Nkemdiche (2012)

*Newton: Dale Carter (1987)

*Rockdale County: Grady Jarrett (2010)

*Shiloh: David Pollack (2000)

*South Gwinnett: David Greene (1999)

Best player in school history series

• Region 1-A teams

• Region 2-A teams

• Region 3-A teams

• Region 4-A teams

• Region 5-A teams

• Region 6-A teams

• Region 7-A teams

• Region 8-A teams

—

• Region 1-AA teams

• Region 2-AA teams

• Region 3-AA teams

• Region 4-AA teams

• Region 5-AA teams

• Region 6-AA teams

• Region 7-AA teams

• Region 8-AA teams

—

• Region 1-AAA teams

• Region 2-AAA teams

• Region 3-AAA teams

• Region 4-AAA teams

• Region 5-AAA teams

• Region 6-AAA teams

• Region 7-AAA teams

• Region 8-AAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAAAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAAAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAAAAA teams

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.