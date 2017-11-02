Our Products
Maxwell Week 12 Projections

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Nov 2

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
22.77 AAAAA Griffin 94.9% 29 Riverdale AAAAA
22.69 AA Callaway 95.3% 29 Jordan AA
5.82 AAA Westside (Macon) 97.9% 36 Kendrick AAA
4.04 AAA Pike County 97.0% 33 Rutland AAA

 

Nov 3

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
70.48 AAAAAA Coffee 59.5% 4 Lee County AAAAAA
70.44 AAAAAAA McEachern 63.9% 6 Hillgrove AAAAAAA
64.55 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 80.5% 14 West Forsyth AAAAAAA
63.01 AAAAAAA North Paulding 58.2% 4 Marietta AAAAAAA
61.93 AAAA Cartersville 95.2% 29 Troup AAAA
61.12 AAAAAAA Walton 94.4% 28 Woodstock AAAAAAA
60.40 AAAAA Jones County 76.9% 12 Dutchtown AAAAA
60.05 AAAAA Warner Robins 85.8% 18 Bainbridge AAAAA
59.24 AAAAAAA Lassiter 65.1% 6 Etowah AAAAAAA
56.30 AAAAAA Dalton 55.1% 2 Allatoona AAAAAA
55.66 AAAAAA Tucker 77.9% 13 Stephenson AAAAAA
55.29 AAAAA Buford 96.3% 32 Flowery Branch AAAAA
54.31 AAAAAAA Tift County 95.4% 30 Camden County AAAAAAA
53.96 AAAAAA Richmond Hill 76.2% 12 Effingham County AAAAAA
53.17 AAAAAAA Parkview 89.6% 21 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA
53.11 AAAAAA Douglas County 63.6% 6 Alexander AAAAAA
52.85 AAAAAAA Norcross 84.2% 17 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA
52.26 AAAAAAA Grayson 97.4% 34 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA
50.85 AA Screven County 59.8% 4 Jefferson County AA
50.20 AAAAAAA Milton 89.7% 22 North Forsyth AAAAAAA
50.02 AA Thomasville 88.7% 21 Fitzgerald AA
49.91 AAAA Cedartown 83.9% 17 Chapel Hill AAAA
48.86 AAAAAA Mays 90.3% 22 Northgate AAAAAA
48.68 AAAAAA Evans 61.8% 5 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
48.57 AAAA Marist 88.4% 20 White County AAAA
48.40 AAAAAA Valdosta 80.8% 15 Houston County AAAAAA
48.31 A-Private Athens Academy 72.5% 10 Prince Avenue Christian A-Private
47.85 AAAAAAA Westlake 79.1% 13 Campbell AAAAAAA
47.44 AAAAAA Dacula 71.8% 10 Winder-Barrow AAAAAA
47.37 A-Public Manchester 50.6% 1 Macon County A-Public
47.19 AAAAAA Harrison 87.7% 20 Creekview AAAAAA
47.07 AAAAAAA North Cobb 82.7% 16 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA
45.97 AAAAAAA East Coweta 58.0% 4 Newnan AAAAAAA
43.95 AAAAA East Paulding 62.1% 5 Paulding County AAAAA
43.11 AAAAAAA Collins Hill 81.8% 15 Peachtree Ridge AAAAAAA
42.98 AA Toombs County 82.1% 15 Swainsboro AA
42.94 AAAAAA Gainesville 50.8% 1 Lanier AAAAAA
42.87 AAAA Jefferson 80.6% 14 Oconee County AAAA
42.45 AAAA Blessed Trinity 88.1% 20 West Hall AAAA
41.84 AAAAAA Alpharetta 82.0% 15 Chattahoochee AAAAAA
41.09 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 94.4% 28 Bradwell Institute AAAAAA
41.03 AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 63.8% 6 Locust Grove AAAAA
40.83 AAAAA Whitewater 68.3% 8 McIntosh AAAAA
40.80 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 70.7% 9 Mount Zion (Carroll) A-Public
40.28 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 83.4% 16 Pickens AAAA
40.13 AAAA Mary Persons 87.3% 19 Howard AAAA
39.24 AAAAA Kell 85.5% 18 Hiram AAAAA
39.09 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 97.8% 35 Dawson County AAA
38.52 AA Benedictine 98.1% 36 Jeff Davis AA
38.10 AAAA Spalding 59.7% 4 Upson-Lee AAAA
37.43 AAAAAA New Manchester 57.4% 3 Tri-Cities AAAAAA
37.28 AAAAA Ware County 85.3% 18 New Hampstead AAAAA
37.03 AA Bleckley County 56.4% 3 Southwest AA
36.51 AA Washington County 65.9% 7 Dublin AA
36.31 A-Private Mount Pisgah Christian 52.8% 1 Trion A-Public
35.68 AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 86.4% 19 Wheeler AAAAAAA
35.46 AAAA Sandy Creek 81.1% 15 Central (Carrollton) AAAA
35.24 AAAAA Thomas County Central 56.7% 3 Harris County AAAAA
34.66 AAAA West Laurens 87.7% 20 Perry AAAA
34.57 AAAAA Rome 98.7% 38 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA
34.56 AAAAAA Jonesboro 56.3% 3 Drew AAAAAA
34.46 AAAAAA South Cobb 52.3% 1 River Ridge AAAAAA
33.84 AAAAA Ola 83.2% 16 Hampton AAAAA
33.46 AAAAAA Grovetown 75.9% 12 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
33.31 AAAAA Stockbridge 98.9% 39 Union Grove AAAAA
33.31 AAAAAAA Archer 99.4% 41 Shiloh AAAAAAA
33.19 A-Public Commerce 61.9% 5 George Walton Academy A-Private
33.12 AAAA Ridgeland 98.0% 36 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
32.66 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 50.8% 1 Calvary Day A-Private
32.55 AAA Cook 75.6% 11 Monroe AAA
32.53 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 93.6% 26 Fayette County AAAAA
32.46 AAAA Americus-Sumter 90.0% 22 Carver (Columbus) AAAA
32.16 AAA Bremen 85.8% 18 Ringgold AAA
32.05 AA Heard County 93.2% 26 Spencer AA
31.76 AAAAAA Sequoyah 90.3% 22 Sprayberry AAAAAA
31.73 AAAA St. Pius X 90.8% 23 Madison County AAAA
31.52 A-Public Clinch County 89.0% 21 Telfair County A-Public
31.50 A-Private Stratford Academy 83.7% 16 Aquinas A-Private
31.48 AAAAA Wayne County 96.1% 31 Statesboro AAAAA
31.32 AA Brooks County 96.3% 31 Berrien AA
30.98 A-Public Marion County 68.5% 8 Schley County A-Public
30.93 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 70.9% 9 Columbia AAAAA
30.43 AAAAAA Greenbrier 52.4% 1 Alcovy AAAAAA
30.33 AAAA Northside (Columbus) 80.3% 14 Westover AAAA
29.89 AAAA Stephens County 74.9% 11 North Oconee AAAA
29.75 A-Public Irwin County 92.1% 24 Turner County A-Public
29.50 AAA Liberty County 76.3% 12 Pierce County AAA
29.49 A-Private First Presbyterian 56.9% 3 Lincoln County A-Public
29.37 AAAAAAA Lambert 77.2% 12 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA
29.29 A-Private Tattnall Square 64.5% 6 Washington-Wilkes A-Public
29.05 AAA North Murray 66.1% 7 Sonoraville AAA
28.10 A-Private Darlington 75.5% 11 Whitefield Academy A-Private
28.04 AAAAAA Pope 65.6% 7 Northview AAAAAA
27.83 AA Pepperell 83.8% 17 Chattooga AA
27.39 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 98.8% 39 Duluth AAAAAAA
26.88 AAAA Cairo 90.1% 22 Columbus AAAA
26.51 AAAAAAA Newton 98.8% 39 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
26.49 AAA Peach County 98.8% 39 Jackson AAA
26.42 AAAAAA Cambridge 73.0% 10 North Atlanta AAAAAA
26.37 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 92.3% 25 Decatur AAAAA
26.28 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 87.8% 20 Riverwood AAAAA
26.08 AAA Morgan County 84.4% 17 Jackson County AAA
25.01 AAA Pace Academy 89.4% 21 Towers AAA
24.85 AAAAAA M.L. King 67.4% 7 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAAAA
24.52 AAAAA Banneker 89.4% 21 Grady AAAAA
23.67 AAAAAAA Roswell 96.4% 32 Cherokee AAAAAAA
23.41 AAA Southeast Bulloch 77.6% 13 Windsor Forest AAA
23.32 A-Public Taylor County 72.8% 10 Brookstone A-Private
23.02 AAAA Thomson 97.9% 36 Richmond Academy AAAA
22.88 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 89.4% 21 Lithonia AAAAA
22.16 AAAAA Carrollton 96.2% 31 Cass AAAAA
21.76 AAAAA Cedar Shoals 84.8% 17 Walnut Grove AAAAA
21.57 AAA Adairsville 78.3% 13 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA
20.69 AAAAA North Springs 78.0% 13 Lithia Springs AAAAA
20.58 AA Temple 67.9% 8 Lamar County AA
20.46 AAA Appling County 73.3% 10 Tattnall County AAA
19.78 AA Bacon County 91.1% 23 Metter AA
19.65 A-Public Jenkins County 53.0% 2 Savannah Christian A-Private
19.52 A-Private Hebron Christian Academy 73.1% 10 Athens Christian A-Private
19.48 A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 78.6% 13 Strong Rock Christian A-Private
19.26 AAA Jenkins 94.6% 28 Beach AAA
18.23 A-Public Mitchell County 58.1% 4 Pelham A-Public
18.22 A-Private Our Lady of Mercy 70.3% 9 Holy Innocents A-Private
17.83 AA Washington 65.9% 7 Therrell AA
17.79 AAAAAA Creekside 50.8% 1 South Paulding AAAAAA
17.44 A-Private Walker 63.3% 6 North Cobb Christian A-Private
17.43 AAA Monroe Area 93.1% 26 Franklin County AAA
17.10 AAA Cedar Grove 99.5% 41 Redan AAA
16.96 A-Private Savannah Country Day 74.9% 11 Montgomery County A-Public
16.66 AAAAAAA Brookwood 99.9% 41 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAAA
15.92 AAAAAA Habersham Central 80.6% 14 Apalachee AAAAAA
15.08 AAAA Hardaway 90.8% 23 Shaw AAAA
14.72 AAAA Burke County 99.5% 41 Hephzibah AAAA
14.45 AA Hapeville Charter 99.4% 41 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA
14.31 AA Elbert County 89.7% 22 Banks County AA
13.64 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 99.9% 42 Discovery AAAAAAA
12.03 AAA Calhoun 99.6% 41 Murray County AAA
11.82 AAAA Henry County 64.8% 6 Luella AAAA
11.43 AAA Union County 70.9% 9 Lumpkin County AAA
9.73 AA Glenn Hills 78.3% 13 Butler AA
8.63 A-Private Fellowship Christian 85.7% 18 Bowdon A-Public
8.23 A-Public Wilcox County 73.9% 11 Atkinson County A-Public
8.18 A-Private St. Francis 61.7% 5 Gordon Lee A-Public
8.03 A-Public McIntosh County Academy 50.9% 1 Johnson County A-Public
5.62 AAA Lovett 98.5% 38 McNair AAA
5.11 A-Private Lakeview Academy 57.9% 3 Riverside Military Academy A-Private
4.30 AA Vidalia 98.7% 38 Bryan County AA
3.96 A-Public Miller County 60.5% 5 Seminole County A-Public
3.87 AA Dade County 73.2% 10 Armuchee AA
3.86 AAA Crisp County 99.6% 41 Worth County AAA
3.05 AA Coosa 96.0% 31 Gordon Central AA
2.97 AAA East Hall 93.7% 27 Fannin County AAA
2.85 A-Private Mount de Sales 90.9% 23 Hancock Central A-Public
2.73 AAAA Baldwin 97.7% 35 Cross Creek AAAA
2.63 A-Public Wilkinson County 66.6% 7 Greene County A-Public
2.43 AAA Long County 51.1% 1 Brantley County AAA
0.82 A-Public Towns County 87.9% 20 Providence Christian A-Private
0.77 AAAAA Miller Grove 89.5% 21 Chamblee AAAAA
0.69 AA Northeast 94.9% 29 East Laurens AA
0.01 AA Rockmart 99.4% 40 Model AA
-0.27 A-Private Christian Heritage 54.6% 2 King’s Ridge Christian A-Private
-1.35 A-Public Claxton 75.9% 12 Wheeler County A-Public
-1.56 AA Harlem 92.9% 25 Westside (Augusta) AA
-3.13 AA Rabun County 99.9% 42 Monticello AA
-3.63 A-Public Charlton County 98.7% 38 Lanier County A-Public
-4.98 AAAA Salem 96.8% 33 Druid Hills AAAA
-6.22 AA Putnam County 82.2% 15 Social Circle AA
-8.05 AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 99.4% 41 Stone Mountain AAA
-8.07 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 100.0% 42 Landmark Christian A-Private
-8.27 A-Public Dooly County 98.2% 37 Greenville A-Public
-8.94 AA Laney 89.0% 21 Josey AA
-9.98 A-Public Portal 66.5% 7 Treutlen A-Public
-10.31 AAA Haralson County 84.6% 17 Coahulla Creek AAA
-10.44 AAAAAA Brunswick 100.0% 42 Osborne AAAAAA
-11.29 AAA Hart County 98.5% 37 East Jackson AAA
-15.38 A-Public Twiggs County 67.7% 8 Warren County A-Public
-17.62 A-Public Calhoun County 51.2% 1 Baconton Charter A-Public
-18.29 AAAA LaFayette 92.6% 25 Gilmer AAAA
-18.42 AAA Islands 92.6% 25 Groves AAA
-18.60 A-Public Central (Talbotton) 58.9% 4 Crawford County A-Public
-20.24 A-Public Terrell County 66.6% 7 Randolph-Clay A-Public
-23.54 AAA Savannah 98.9% 39 Johnson (Savannah) AAA
-24.99 AAAAA Loganville 99.6% 41 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAAA
-30.33 A-Private Pinecrest Academy 93.0% 26 Oglethorpe County AA
-34.75 A-Public Chattahoochee County 99.0% 39 Stewart County A-Public
-41.78 A-Public Hawkinsville 99.0% 39 Pacelli A-Private
-46.73 A-Other Glascock County 65.6% 7 Pataula Charter A-Other

 

Nov 4

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
22.07 AAAA Eastside 92.5% 25 North Clayton AAAA
19.48 AAAAAA Johns Creek 82.1% 15 Dunwoody AAAAAA
-26.47 AA Douglass 99.8% 41 Clarkston AAAAA
