Maxwell Week 12 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Nov 2
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|22.77
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|94.9%
|29
|Riverdale
|AAAAA
|22.69
|AA
|Callaway
|95.3%
|29
|Jordan
|AA
|5.82
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|97.9%
|36
|Kendrick
|AAA
|4.04
|AAA
|Pike County
|97.0%
|33
|Rutland
|AAA
Nov 3
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|70.48
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|59.5%
|4
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|70.44
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|63.9%
|6
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|64.55
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|80.5%
|14
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|63.01
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|58.2%
|4
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|61.93
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|95.2%
|29
|Troup
|AAAA
|61.12
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|94.4%
|28
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|60.40
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|76.9%
|12
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|60.05
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|85.8%
|18
|Bainbridge
|AAAAA
|59.24
|AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|65.1%
|6
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|56.30
|AAAAAA
|Dalton
|55.1%
|2
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|55.66
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|77.9%
|13
|Stephenson
|AAAAAA
|55.29
|AAAAA
|Buford
|96.3%
|32
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|54.31
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|95.4%
|30
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|53.96
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|76.2%
|12
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|53.17
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|89.6%
|21
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|53.11
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|63.6%
|6
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|52.85
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|84.2%
|17
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|52.26
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|97.4%
|34
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|50.85
|AA
|Screven County
|59.8%
|4
|Jefferson County
|AA
|50.20
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|89.7%
|22
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|50.02
|AA
|Thomasville
|88.7%
|21
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|49.91
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|83.9%
|17
|Chapel Hill
|AAAA
|48.86
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|90.3%
|22
|Northgate
|AAAAAA
|48.68
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|61.8%
|5
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAAA
|48.57
|AAAA
|Marist
|88.4%
|20
|White County
|AAAA
|48.40
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|80.8%
|15
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|48.31
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|72.5%
|10
|Prince Avenue Christian
|A-Private
|47.85
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|79.1%
|13
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|47.44
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|71.8%
|10
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|47.37
|A-Public
|Manchester
|50.6%
|1
|Macon County
|A-Public
|47.19
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|87.7%
|20
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|47.07
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|82.7%
|16
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|45.97
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|58.0%
|4
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|43.95
|AAAAA
|East Paulding
|62.1%
|5
|Paulding County
|AAAAA
|43.11
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|81.8%
|15
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|42.98
|AA
|Toombs County
|82.1%
|15
|Swainsboro
|AA
|42.94
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|50.8%
|1
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|42.87
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|80.6%
|14
|Oconee County
|AAAA
|42.45
|AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|88.1%
|20
|West Hall
|AAAA
|41.84
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|82.0%
|15
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|41.09
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|94.4%
|28
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|41.03
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|63.8%
|6
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|40.83
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|68.3%
|8
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|40.80
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|70.7%
|9
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A-Public
|40.28
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|83.4%
|16
|Pickens
|AAAA
|40.13
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|87.3%
|19
|Howard
|AAAA
|39.24
|AAAAA
|Kell
|85.5%
|18
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|39.09
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|97.8%
|35
|Dawson County
|AAA
|38.52
|AA
|Benedictine
|98.1%
|36
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|38.10
|AAAA
|Spalding
|59.7%
|4
|Upson-Lee
|AAAA
|37.43
|AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|57.4%
|3
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAAA
|37.28
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|85.3%
|18
|New Hampstead
|AAAAA
|37.03
|AA
|Bleckley County
|56.4%
|3
|Southwest
|AA
|36.51
|AA
|Washington County
|65.9%
|7
|Dublin
|AA
|36.31
|A-Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|52.8%
|1
|Trion
|A-Public
|35.68
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|86.4%
|19
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|35.46
|AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|81.1%
|15
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|35.24
|AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|56.7%
|3
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|34.66
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|87.7%
|20
|Perry
|AAAA
|34.57
|AAAAA
|Rome
|98.7%
|38
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|34.56
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|56.3%
|3
|Drew
|AAAAAA
|34.46
|AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|52.3%
|1
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|33.84
|AAAAA
|Ola
|83.2%
|16
|Hampton
|AAAAA
|33.46
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|75.9%
|12
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|33.31
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|98.9%
|39
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|33.31
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|99.4%
|41
|Shiloh
|AAAAAAA
|33.19
|A-Public
|Commerce
|61.9%
|5
|George Walton Academy
|A-Private
|33.12
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|98.0%
|36
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|32.66
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|50.8%
|1
|Calvary Day
|A-Private
|32.55
|AAA
|Cook
|75.6%
|11
|Monroe
|AAA
|32.53
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|93.6%
|26
|Fayette County
|AAAAA
|32.46
|AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|90.0%
|22
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAAA
|32.16
|AAA
|Bremen
|85.8%
|18
|Ringgold
|AAA
|32.05
|AA
|Heard County
|93.2%
|26
|Spencer
|AA
|31.76
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|90.3%
|22
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|31.73
|AAAA
|St. Pius X
|90.8%
|23
|Madison County
|AAAA
|31.52
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|89.0%
|21
|Telfair County
|A-Public
|31.50
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|83.7%
|16
|Aquinas
|A-Private
|31.48
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|96.1%
|31
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|31.32
|AA
|Brooks County
|96.3%
|31
|Berrien
|AA
|30.98
|A-Public
|Marion County
|68.5%
|8
|Schley County
|A-Public
|30.93
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|70.9%
|9
|Columbia
|AAAAA
|30.43
|AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|52.4%
|1
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|30.33
|AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|80.3%
|14
|Westover
|AAAA
|29.89
|AAAA
|Stephens County
|74.9%
|11
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|29.75
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|92.1%
|24
|Turner County
|A-Public
|29.50
|AAA
|Liberty County
|76.3%
|12
|Pierce County
|AAA
|29.49
|A-Private
|First Presbyterian
|56.9%
|3
|Lincoln County
|A-Public
|29.37
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|77.2%
|12
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|29.29
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|64.5%
|6
|Washington-Wilkes
|A-Public
|29.05
|AAA
|North Murray
|66.1%
|7
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|28.10
|A-Private
|Darlington
|75.5%
|11
|Whitefield Academy
|A-Private
|28.04
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|65.6%
|7
|Northview
|AAAAAA
|27.83
|AA
|Pepperell
|83.8%
|17
|Chattooga
|AA
|27.39
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|98.8%
|39
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|26.88
|AAAA
|Cairo
|90.1%
|22
|Columbus
|AAAA
|26.51
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|98.8%
|39
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|26.49
|AAA
|Peach County
|98.8%
|39
|Jackson
|AAA
|26.42
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|73.0%
|10
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|26.37
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|92.3%
|25
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|26.28
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|87.8%
|20
|Riverwood
|AAAAA
|26.08
|AAA
|Morgan County
|84.4%
|17
|Jackson County
|AAA
|25.01
|AAA
|Pace Academy
|89.4%
|21
|Towers
|AAA
|24.85
|AAAAAA
|M.L. King
|67.4%
|7
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAAAA
|24.52
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|89.4%
|21
|Grady
|AAAAA
|23.67
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|96.4%
|32
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|23.41
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|77.6%
|13
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|23.32
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|72.8%
|10
|Brookstone
|A-Private
|23.02
|AAAA
|Thomson
|97.9%
|36
|Richmond Academy
|AAAA
|22.88
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|89.4%
|21
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|22.16
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|96.2%
|31
|Cass
|AAAAA
|21.76
|AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|84.8%
|17
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|21.57
|AAA
|Adairsville
|78.3%
|13
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|20.69
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|78.0%
|13
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|20.58
|AA
|Temple
|67.9%
|8
|Lamar County
|AA
|20.46
|AAA
|Appling County
|73.3%
|10
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|19.78
|AA
|Bacon County
|91.1%
|23
|Metter
|AA
|19.65
|A-Public
|Jenkins County
|53.0%
|2
|Savannah Christian
|A-Private
|19.52
|A-Private
|Hebron Christian Academy
|73.1%
|10
|Athens Christian
|A-Private
|19.48
|A-Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|78.6%
|13
|Strong Rock Christian
|A-Private
|19.26
|AAA
|Jenkins
|94.6%
|28
|Beach
|AAA
|18.23
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|58.1%
|4
|Pelham
|A-Public
|18.22
|A-Private
|Our Lady of Mercy
|70.3%
|9
|Holy Innocents
|A-Private
|17.83
|AA
|Washington
|65.9%
|7
|Therrell
|AA
|17.79
|AAAAAA
|Creekside
|50.8%
|1
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|17.44
|A-Private
|Walker
|63.3%
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|A-Private
|17.43
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|93.1%
|26
|Franklin County
|AAA
|17.10
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|99.5%
|41
|Redan
|AAA
|16.96
|A-Private
|Savannah Country Day
|74.9%
|11
|Montgomery County
|A-Public
|16.66
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|99.9%
|41
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAAA
|15.92
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|80.6%
|14
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|15.08
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|90.8%
|23
|Shaw
|AAAA
|14.72
|AAAA
|Burke County
|99.5%
|41
|Hephzibah
|AAAA
|14.45
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|99.4%
|41
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|14.31
|AA
|Elbert County
|89.7%
|22
|Banks County
|AA
|13.64
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|99.9%
|42
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|12.03
|AAA
|Calhoun
|99.6%
|41
|Murray County
|AAA
|11.82
|AAAA
|Henry County
|64.8%
|6
|Luella
|AAAA
|11.43
|AAA
|Union County
|70.9%
|9
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|9.73
|AA
|Glenn Hills
|78.3%
|13
|Butler
|AA
|8.63
|A-Private
|Fellowship Christian
|85.7%
|18
|Bowdon
|A-Public
|8.23
|A-Public
|Wilcox County
|73.9%
|11
|Atkinson County
|A-Public
|8.18
|A-Private
|St. Francis
|61.7%
|5
|Gordon Lee
|A-Public
|8.03
|A-Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|50.9%
|1
|Johnson County
|A-Public
|5.62
|AAA
|Lovett
|98.5%
|38
|McNair
|AAA
|5.11
|A-Private
|Lakeview Academy
|57.9%
|3
|Riverside Military Academy
|A-Private
|4.30
|AA
|Vidalia
|98.7%
|38
|Bryan County
|AA
|3.96
|A-Public
|Miller County
|60.5%
|5
|Seminole County
|A-Public
|3.87
|AA
|Dade County
|73.2%
|10
|Armuchee
|AA
|3.86
|AAA
|Crisp County
|99.6%
|41
|Worth County
|AAA
|3.05
|AA
|Coosa
|96.0%
|31
|Gordon Central
|AA
|2.97
|AAA
|East Hall
|93.7%
|27
|Fannin County
|AAA
|2.85
|A-Private
|Mount de Sales
|90.9%
|23
|Hancock Central
|A-Public
|2.73
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|97.7%
|35
|Cross Creek
|AAAA
|2.63
|A-Public
|Wilkinson County
|66.6%
|7
|Greene County
|A-Public
|2.43
|AAA
|Long County
|51.1%
|1
|Brantley County
|AAA
|0.82
|A-Public
|Towns County
|87.9%
|20
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|0.77
|AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|89.5%
|21
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|0.69
|AA
|Northeast
|94.9%
|29
|East Laurens
|AA
|0.01
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.4%
|40
|Model
|AA
|-0.27
|A-Private
|Christian Heritage
|54.6%
|2
|King’s Ridge Christian
|A-Private
|-1.35
|A-Public
|Claxton
|75.9%
|12
|Wheeler County
|A-Public
|-1.56
|AA
|Harlem
|92.9%
|25
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-3.13
|AA
|Rabun County
|99.9%
|42
|Monticello
|AA
|-3.63
|A-Public
|Charlton County
|98.7%
|38
|Lanier County
|A-Public
|-4.98
|AAAA
|Salem
|96.8%
|33
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|-6.22
|AA
|Putnam County
|82.2%
|15
|Social Circle
|AA
|-8.05
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|99.4%
|41
|Stone Mountain
|AAA
|-8.07
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|100.0%
|42
|Landmark Christian
|A-Private
|-8.27
|A-Public
|Dooly County
|98.2%
|37
|Greenville
|A-Public
|-8.94
|AA
|Laney
|89.0%
|21
|Josey
|AA
|-9.98
|A-Public
|Portal
|66.5%
|7
|Treutlen
|A-Public
|-10.31
|AAA
|Haralson County
|84.6%
|17
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|-10.44
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|100.0%
|42
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|-11.29
|AAA
|Hart County
|98.5%
|37
|East Jackson
|AAA
|-15.38
|A-Public
|Twiggs County
|67.7%
|8
|Warren County
|A-Public
|-17.62
|A-Public
|Calhoun County
|51.2%
|1
|Baconton Charter
|A-Public
|-18.29
|AAAA
|LaFayette
|92.6%
|25
|Gilmer
|AAAA
|-18.42
|AAA
|Islands
|92.6%
|25
|Groves
|AAA
|-18.60
|A-Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|58.9%
|4
|Crawford County
|A-Public
|-20.24
|A-Public
|Terrell County
|66.6%
|7
|Randolph-Clay
|A-Public
|-23.54
|AAA
|Savannah
|98.9%
|39
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|-24.99
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|99.6%
|41
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|-30.33
|A-Private
|Pinecrest Academy
|93.0%
|26
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-34.75
|A-Public
|Chattahoochee County
|99.0%
|39
|Stewart County
|A-Public
|-41.78
|A-Public
|Hawkinsville
|99.0%
|39
|Pacelli
|A-Private
|-46.73
|A-Other
|Glascock County
|65.6%
|7
|Pataula Charter
|A-Other
Nov 4
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|22.07
|AAAA
|Eastside
|92.5%
|25
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|19.48
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|82.1%
|15
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|-26.47
|AA
|Douglass
|99.8%
|41
|Clarkston
|AAAAA
