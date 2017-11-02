Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
61
3
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

ELCA, Manchester remain atop updated power ratings before regular season finales

1ABlog, ajc-sports.ajc, Class A, Class A-Private, Class A-Public, Football, high school sports, Uncategorized.

In the penultimate edition of the Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings, not much changed among private schools while there were a couple of big moves on the public side.

The top five private schools – Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, Prince Avenue Christian, Athens Academy, Stratford Academy and Mount Paran Christian – all stayed in order, with Stratford moving up a spot to tie Athens Academy for No. 3. Manchester and Irwin County remained first and second, respectively, on the public side, while Mt. Zion-Carroll move up one spot to No. 3 and Emanuel County Institute skyrocketed seven spots into the No. 4 slot. Marion County maintained its No. 5 rating from last week. Jenkins County, which was No. 3 last week, fell all the way to No. 9 after losing the sub-region championship game to ECI, 39-12. ECI will travel to Savannah to face Calvary Day, No. 7 in the private ratings, for the Region 3 title.

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking
1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 9-0 16.28
2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 9-0 14.44
3 Athens Academy 8-A 9-0 14.20
3 Stratford Academy 7-A 9-0 14.20
5 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 8-1 13.85
6 Wesleyan 5-A 7-2 13.12
7 Calvary Day School 3-A 8-1 13.06
8 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 7-2 12.74
9 George Walton Academy 8-A 7-2 12.33
10 Darlington 6-A 6-3 12.06
11 Savannah Country Day 3-A 7-2 12.04
12 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-3 11.98
13 First Presbyterian 7-A 7-2 11.83
14 Aquinas 7-A 6-3 11.59
14 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 7-2 11.59
16 Whitefield Academy 6-A 5-3 11.13
17 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 5-4 10.73
18 Our Lady of Mercy 5-A 4-4 10.69
19 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 5-4 10.65
20 Savannah Christian 3-A 4-4 10.31
21 Walker 6-A 4-5 10.09
22 Brookstone 4-A 5-4 10.01
23 Fellowship Christian 6-A 5-4 9.91
24 Athens Christian 8-A 4-5 9.62

First team out:  North Cobb Christian (4-5, 9.26 power rating)
Worst record in:  No. 21 Walker and No. 24 Athens Christian (4-5)
Best record out:  No. 25 North Cobb Christian and No. 27 Strong Rock (4-5)

 

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking
1 Manchester 4-A 9-0 13.70
2 Irwin County 2-A 8-1 13.59
3 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 8-1 13.30
4 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 8-1 13.17
5 Marion County 4-A 8-1 13.15
6 Macon County 4-A 7-2 13.00
7 Clinch County 2-A 7-2 12.99
8 Trion 6-A 7-2 12.78
9 Jenkins County 3-A 7-2 12.74
10 Commerce 8-A 7-2 12.70
11 Pelham 1-A 8-1 12.67
12 Charlton County 2-A 6-2 12.43
13 Mitchell County 1-A 8-1 12.34
14 Chattahoochee County 1-A 6-3 12.01
15 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 5-4 11.32
16 Lincoln County 7-A 5-4 11.20
17 Schley County 4-A 5-3 11.15
18 Taylor County 4-A 7-2 11.10
18 Turner County 2-A 6-3 11.10
20 Montgomery County 3-A 5-3 11.03
21 Miller County 1-A 6-3 10.53
22 Dooly County 4-A 3-6 10.43
23 Johnson County 3-A 5-4 10.13
24 Telfair County 2-A 4-5 10.06

First team out:  Towns County (4-5, 9.98 power rating)
Worst record in:  No. 22 Dooly County (3-6)
Best record out:  No. 26 Seminole County (5-4)

View Comments 0