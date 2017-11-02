ELCA, Manchester remain atop updated power ratings before regular season finales
In the penultimate edition of the Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings, not much changed among private schools while there were a couple of big moves on the public side.
The top five private schools – Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, Prince Avenue Christian, Athens Academy, Stratford Academy and Mount Paran Christian – all stayed in order, with Stratford moving up a spot to tie Athens Academy for No. 3. Manchester and Irwin County remained first and second, respectively, on the public side, while Mt. Zion-Carroll move up one spot to No. 3 and Emanuel County Institute skyrocketed seven spots into the No. 4 slot. Marion County maintained its No. 5 rating from last week. Jenkins County, which was No. 3 last week, fell all the way to No. 9 after losing the sub-region championship game to ECI, 39-12. ECI will travel to Savannah to face Calvary Day, No. 7 in the private ratings, for the Region 3 title.
Class A Private
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-A
|9-0
|16.28
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A
|9-0
|14.44
|3
|Athens Academy
|8-A
|9-0
|14.20
|3
|Stratford Academy
|7-A
|9-0
|14.20
|5
|Mt. Paran Christian
|6-A
|8-1
|13.85
|6
|Wesleyan
|5-A
|7-2
|13.12
|7
|Calvary Day School
|3-A
|8-1
|13.06
|8
|Mt. Pisgah Christian
|6-A
|7-2
|12.74
|9
|George Walton Academy
|8-A
|7-2
|12.33
|10
|Darlington
|6-A
|6-3
|12.06
|11
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A
|7-2
|12.04
|12
|Mt. Vernon
|5-A
|6-3
|11.98
|13
|First Presbyterian
|7-A
|7-2
|11.83
|14
|Aquinas
|7-A
|6-3
|11.59
|14
|Tattnall Square Academy
|7-A
|7-2
|11.59
|16
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A
|5-3
|11.13
|17
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8-A
|5-4
|10.73
|18
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5-A
|4-4
|10.69
|19
|Mount de Sales Academy
|7-A
|5-4
|10.65
|20
|Savannah Christian
|3-A
|4-4
|10.31
|21
|Walker
|6-A
|4-5
|10.09
|22
|Brookstone
|4-A
|5-4
|10.01
|23
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A
|5-4
|9.91
|24
|Athens Christian
|8-A
|4-5
|9.62
First team out: North Cobb Christian (4-5, 9.26 power rating)
Worst record in: No. 21 Walker and No. 24 Athens Christian (4-5)
Best record out: No. 25 North Cobb Christian and No. 27 Strong Rock (4-5)
Class A Public
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Manchester
|4-A
|9-0
|13.70
|2
|Irwin County
|2-A
|8-1
|13.59
|3
|Mt. Zion, Carroll
|6-A
|8-1
|13.30
|4
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A
|8-1
|13.17
|5
|Marion County
|4-A
|8-1
|13.15
|6
|Macon County
|4-A
|7-2
|13.00
|7
|Clinch County
|2-A
|7-2
|12.99
|8
|Trion
|6-A
|7-2
|12.78
|9
|Jenkins County
|3-A
|7-2
|12.74
|10
|Commerce
|8-A
|7-2
|12.70
|11
|Pelham
|1-A
|8-1
|12.67
|12
|Charlton County
|2-A
|6-2
|12.43
|13
|Mitchell County
|1-A
|8-1
|12.34
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|1-A
|6-3
|12.01
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-A
|5-4
|11.32
|16
|Lincoln County
|7-A
|5-4
|11.20
|17
|Schley County
|4-A
|5-3
|11.15
|18
|Taylor County
|4-A
|7-2
|11.10
|18
|Turner County
|2-A
|6-3
|11.10
|20
|Montgomery County
|3-A
|5-3
|11.03
|21
|Miller County
|1-A
|6-3
|10.53
|22
|Dooly County
|4-A
|3-6
|10.43
|23
|Johnson County
|3-A
|5-4
|10.13
|24
|Telfair County
|2-A
|4-5
|10.06
First team out: Towns County (4-5, 9.98 power rating)
Worst record in: No. 22 Dooly County (3-6)
Best record out: No. 26 Seminole County (5-4)
