ELCA, Manchester remain atop updated power ratings before regular season finales

In the penultimate edition of the Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings, not much changed among private schools while there were a couple of big moves on the public side.

The top five private schools – Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, Prince Avenue Christian, Athens Academy, Stratford Academy and Mount Paran Christian – all stayed in order, with Stratford moving up a spot to tie Athens Academy for No. 3. Manchester and Irwin County remained first and second, respectively, on the public side, while Mt. Zion-Carroll move up one spot to No. 3 and Emanuel County Institute skyrocketed seven spots into the No. 4 slot. Marion County maintained its No. 5 rating from last week. Jenkins County, which was No. 3 last week, fell all the way to No. 9 after losing the sub-region championship game to ECI, 39-12. ECI will travel to Savannah to face Calvary Day, No. 7 in the private ratings, for the Region 3 title.

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 9-0 16.28 2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 9-0 14.44 3 Athens Academy 8-A 9-0 14.20 3 Stratford Academy 7-A 9-0 14.20 5 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 8-1 13.85 6 Wesleyan 5-A 7-2 13.12 7 Calvary Day School 3-A 8-1 13.06 8 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 7-2 12.74 9 George Walton Academy 8-A 7-2 12.33 10 Darlington 6-A 6-3 12.06 11 Savannah Country Day 3-A 7-2 12.04 12 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-3 11.98 13 First Presbyterian 7-A 7-2 11.83 14 Aquinas 7-A 6-3 11.59 14 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 7-2 11.59 16 Whitefield Academy 6-A 5-3 11.13 17 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 5-4 10.73 18 Our Lady of Mercy 5-A 4-4 10.69 19 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 5-4 10.65 20 Savannah Christian 3-A 4-4 10.31 21 Walker 6-A 4-5 10.09 22 Brookstone 4-A 5-4 10.01 23 Fellowship Christian 6-A 5-4 9.91 24 Athens Christian 8-A 4-5 9.62

First team out: North Cobb Christian (4-5, 9.26 power rating)

Worst record in: No. 21 Walker and No. 24 Athens Christian (4-5)

Best record out: No. 25 North Cobb Christian and No. 27 Strong Rock (4-5)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Manchester 4-A 9-0 13.70 2 Irwin County 2-A 8-1 13.59 3 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 8-1 13.30 4 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 8-1 13.17 5 Marion County 4-A 8-1 13.15 6 Macon County 4-A 7-2 13.00 7 Clinch County 2-A 7-2 12.99 8 Trion 6-A 7-2 12.78 9 Jenkins County 3-A 7-2 12.74 10 Commerce 8-A 7-2 12.70 11 Pelham 1-A 8-1 12.67 12 Charlton County 2-A 6-2 12.43 13 Mitchell County 1-A 8-1 12.34 14 Chattahoochee County 1-A 6-3 12.01 15 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 5-4 11.32 16 Lincoln County 7-A 5-4 11.20 17 Schley County 4-A 5-3 11.15 18 Taylor County 4-A 7-2 11.10 18 Turner County 2-A 6-3 11.10 20 Montgomery County 3-A 5-3 11.03 21 Miller County 1-A 6-3 10.53 22 Dooly County 4-A 3-6 10.43 23 Johnson County 3-A 5-4 10.13 24 Telfair County 2-A 4-5 10.06

First team out: Towns County (4-5, 9.98 power rating)

Worst record in: No. 22 Dooly County (3-6)

Best record out: No. 26 Seminole County (5-4)