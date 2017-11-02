Daily Trivia: Record-setting QB who didn’t throw a regular-season interception in 2016
Peach County QB Antonio Gilbert has not thrown an interception in 189 attempts this season. He has passed for 1,825 yards and 17 touchdowns entering Peach County’s final regular-season game Friday against Jackson. The record for most attempts without an interception is unknown, but a record-setting quarterback in 2016 went the entire regular season without an interception over 235 attempts. He threw two in the playoffs while leading his team to a state title. Who was that? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: Calhoun can tie Lincoln County’s state record of 17 consecutive region championships (1982-98) with a victory Friday over Murray County.
