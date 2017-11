Best player in school history: Region 7-AAAAAAA teams

Jeff Francoeur wasn’t the best high school football player in Georgia history, or maybe not the best baseball player, either. But throw the two together, and the former Parkview two-sport All-American had to be on the short list of best all-around athletes. Certainly, few were more famous.

Francoeur was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2002 after leading Parkview’s baseball team to a Class AAAA championship. His exploits in the championship series against Lassiter were legendary. He hit four home runs in the doubleheader sweep and was the winning pitcher in both games.

In football, Francoeur was a wide receiver and safety. He had 1,033 yards receiving in his senior season. Parkview was 15-0. He had 15 interceptions as a junior. Parkview was 15-0 then, too.

Francoeur’s most serious football pursuer was Clemson. He chose baseball but has said since that were he not a professional athlete, he probably would’ve chosen to become a high school football coach.

Here are GHSF Daily’s choices as the best players in the history of the current Region 7-AAAAAAA.

*Berkmar: Mike Brumbelow (1989)

*Brookwood: Rennie Curran (2006)

*Central Gwinnett: Timmy Smith (1994)

*Lakeside (Atlanta): Dick Conn (1968)

*Meadowcreek: Mandel Coleman (1990)

*Norcross: Alvin Kamara (2012)

*Parkview: Jeff Francoeur (2001)

