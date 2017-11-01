Our Products
Daily Trivia: School with the most consecutive region championships

Calhoun can clinch its 17th consecutive region championship this week with a victory over Murray County. That would tie a state record held by which school? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt, the ACC offensive lineman of the week, played high school football at North Gwinnett.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

