Daily List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification
Teams that are scoring the most points per game:
Class AAAAAAA
53.60 – Lowndes
47.33 – Parkview
40.78 – Walton
40.56 – Brookwood
39.90 – Mountain View
37.11 – South Forsyth
36.67 – North Gwinnett
35.44 – Grayson
35.22 – Kennesaw Mountain
34.89 – Tift County
Class AAAAAA
44.78 – Tucker
43.44 – Evans
41.88 – Brunswick
38.56 – Harrison
37.67 – Lee County
37.11 – Mays
36.11 – Habersham Central
36.00 – Richmond Hill
35.60 – Centennial
34.11 – Heritage (Conyers)
Class AAAAA
48.33 – Rome
47.25 – Buford
39.67 – Jones County
39.67 – Bainbridge
37.89 – Carrollton
36.33 – Warner Robins
36.22 – Starr’s Mill
36.00 – Kell
35.22 – Flowery Branch
34.10 – Clarke Central
Class AAAA
51.11 – Cartersville
46.89 – Ridgeland
42.78 – Burke County
41.67 – Troup
41.56 – Pickens
40.56 – Heritage (Ringgold)
38.70 – Woodward Academy
37.13 – Thomson
36.11 – White County
36.00 – Southeast Whitfield
36.00 – Jefferson
36.00 – Marist
Class AAA
48.44 – Peach County
47.67 – GAC
43.44 – East Hall
38.11 – Cedar Grove
37.44 – Monroe Area
37.11 – North Murray
37.00 – Jenkins
36.67 – Union County
35.67 – Calhoun
35.67 – Morgan County
Class AA
52.44 – Jefferson County
49.56 – Rabun County
44.13 – Screven County
43.44 – Thomasville
40.89 – Rockmart
39.11 – Dodge County
38.67 – Hapeville Charter
38.67 – Elbert County
37.89 – Benedictine
37.22 – Callaway
Class A (private)
50.44 – ELCA
42.78 – Athens Academy
40.11 – Mt. Pisgah Christian
37.80 – Wesleyan
37.78 – Prince Ave. Christian
36.44 – Stratford Academy
35.89 – Tattnall Square
35.67 – Mt. Paran Christian
33.89 – Brookstone
33.56 – First Presbyterian
Class A (public)
43.11 – Taylor County
42.78 – Manchester
42.33 – Pelham
40.11 – Emanuel Co. Institute
39.67 – Mitchell County
36.00 – Trion
36.00 – Macon County
35.56 – Commerce
35.33 – Clinch County
35.22 – Marion County
