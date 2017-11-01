Our Products
Daily List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

Teams that are scoring the most points per game:

Class AAAAAAA

53.60 – Lowndes

47.33 – Parkview

40.78 – Walton

40.56 – Brookwood

39.90 – Mountain View

37.11 – South Forsyth

36.67 – North Gwinnett

35.44 – Grayson

35.22 – Kennesaw Mountain

34.89 – Tift County

Class AAAAAA

44.78 – Tucker

43.44 – Evans

41.88 – Brunswick

38.56 – Harrison

37.67 – Lee County

37.11 – Mays

36.11 – Habersham Central

36.00 – Richmond Hill

35.60 – Centennial

34.11 – Heritage (Conyers)

Class AAAAA

48.33 – Rome

47.25 – Buford

39.67 – Jones County

39.67 – Bainbridge

37.89 – Carrollton

36.33 – Warner Robins

36.22 – Starr’s Mill

36.00 – Kell

35.22 – Flowery Branch

34.10 – Clarke Central

Class AAAA

51.11 – Cartersville

46.89 – Ridgeland

42.78 – Burke County

41.67 – Troup

41.56 – Pickens

40.56 – Heritage (Ringgold)

38.70 – Woodward Academy

37.13 – Thomson

36.11 – White County

36.00 – Southeast Whitfield

36.00 – Jefferson

36.00 – Marist

Class AAA

48.44 – Peach County

47.67 – GAC

43.44 – East Hall

38.11 – Cedar Grove

37.44 – Monroe Area

37.11 – North Murray

37.00 – Jenkins

36.67 – Union County

35.67 – Calhoun

35.67 – Morgan County

Class AA

52.44 – Jefferson County

49.56 – Rabun County

44.13 – Screven County

43.44 – Thomasville

40.89 – Rockmart

39.11 – Dodge County

38.67 – Hapeville Charter

38.67 – Elbert County

37.89 – Benedictine

37.22 – Callaway

Class A (private)

50.44 – ELCA

42.78 – Athens Academy

40.11 – Mt. Pisgah Christian

37.80 – Wesleyan

37.78 – Prince Ave. Christian

36.44 – Stratford Academy

35.89 – Tattnall Square

35.67 – Mt. Paran Christian

33.89 – Brookstone

33.56 – First Presbyterian

Class A (public)

43.11 – Taylor County

42.78 – Manchester

42.33 – Pelham

40.11 – Emanuel Co. Institute

39.67 – Mitchell County

36.00 – Trion

36.00 – Macon County

35.56 – Commerce

35.33 – Clinch County

35.22 – Marion County

