Composite state rankings through Week 11
Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):
|Class AAAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Lowndes (10-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Archer (9-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|52
|3. Walton (9-0)
|3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|46
|4. Grayson (8-1)
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|45
|5. Tift County (8-1)
|6
|4
|5
|6
|6
|5
|34
|6. North Gwinnett (8-1)
|5
|8
|8
|5
|5
|6
|29
|7. Brookwood (7-2)
|7
|9
|7
|7
|7
|8
|21
|8. South Forsyth (8-1)
|9
|6
|6
|9
|8
|9
|19
|9. Colquitt County (7-3)
|8
|10
|9
|8
|9
|7
|15
|10. McEachern (7-2)
|7
|10
|10
|10
|7
|11. Mill Creek (6-3)
|10
|10
|2
|Class AAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Mays (8-1)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|53
|2. Coffee (6-2)
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|51
|3. Tucker (8-1)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|49
|4. Lee County (8-1)
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|42
|5. Harrison (7-2)
|5
|5
|3
|4
|7
|7
|35
|6. Northside-Warner Robins (7-3)
|6
|7
|6
|6
|8
|8
|25
|7. Brunswick (6-2)
|9
|9
|9
|5
|5
|18
|8. Glynn Academy (5-3)
|10
|3
|3
|17
|9. Stephenson (7-2)
|7
|7
|8
|11
|10. Douglas County (8-1)
|8
|8
|8
|10
|10
|11. Dalton (7-2)
|6
|9
|7
|12. Richmond Hill (7-1)
|10
|10
|9
|9
|6
|13. Alpharetta (8-1)
|7
|4
|14. Valdosta (3-6)
|10
|10
|2
|Class AAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Rome (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|58
|2. Buford (7-1)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|54
|3. Stockbridge (9-0)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|50
|4. Warner Robins (9-0)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|42
|5. Jones County (8-1)
|6
|7
|8
|5
|5
|5
|30
|6. Wayne County (7-1)
|7
|10
|6
|9
|6
|6
|22
|7. Starr’s Mill (8-1)
|8
|8
|5
|7
|10
|8
|20
|8. Bainbridge (7-2)
|5
|7
|8
|7
|9
|19
|9. Griffin (8-1)
|10
|5
|10
|6
|13
|10. Flowery Branch (8-1)
|9
|9
|9
|10
|7
|11. Carver-Atlanta (8-1)
|6
|5
|12. Carrollton (7-2)
|7
|4
|13T. Dutchtown (7-2)
|8
|3
|13T. Eagle’s Landing (6-4)
|9
|10
|3
|Class AAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cartersville (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Marist (9-0)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|51
|3. Ridgeland (9-0)
|4
|2
|5
|3
|2
|3
|47
|4. Burke County (9-0)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|45
|5. Blessed Trinity (7-2)
|5
|6
|8
|5
|6
|5
|31
|6. Thomson (7-1)
|6
|5
|4
|7
|8
|8
|28
|7. Cedartown (8-1)
|8
|9
|7
|10
|5
|6
|21
|8. Woodward Academy (9-1)
|7
|7
|6
|6
|18
|9. Troup (8-1)
|10
|9
|7
|7
|11
|10. Mary Persons (7-2)
|9
|10
|8
|9
|9
|10
|11. Jefferson (7-2)
|8
|10
|10
|5
|12. Americus-Sumter (7-2)
|9
|2
|13. Heritage-Ringgold (8-1)
|10
|1
|Class AAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cedar Grove (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|58
|2. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|53
|3. Peach County (8-1)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|51
|4. Calhoun (8-1)
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|40
|5. Jenkins (9-0)
|5
|4
|4
|5
|7
|6
|35
|6. Crisp County (7-1)
|6
|6
|7
|6
|5
|5
|31
|7. Bremen (8-1)
|8
|9
|8
|8
|6
|7
|20
|8. Morgan County (8-1)
|7
|7
|6
|7
|17
|9. Lovett (5-4)
|9
|9
|9
|8
|8
|12
|10. Monroe Area (8-1)
|8
|3
|11T. Westminster (4-5)
|10
|10
|2
|11T. Cook (4-5)
|9
|2
|11T. Pace Academy (4-4)
|9
|2
|11T. Westside-Macon (6-3)
|10
|10
|2
|15T. Dawson County (7-2)
|10
|1
|15T. Pike County (6-3)
|10
|1
|Class AA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Benedictine (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Hapeville Charter (8-1)
|2
|5
|4
|2
|3
|3
|47
|3. Thomasville (9-0)
|4
|3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|46
|4. Screven County (8-0)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|9
|8
|39
|5. Rabun County (9-0)
|5
|4
|6
|5
|4
|5
|37
|6. Brooks County (7-1)
|7
|9
|9
|7
|5
|4
|25
|7T. Dodge County (9-0)
|8
|8
|7
|8
|6
|6
|23
|7T. Jefferson County (9-0)
|6
|6
|3
|6
|23
|9. Heard County (8-1)
|9
|7
|10
|9
|7
|9
|15
|10. Toombs County (8-1)
|8
|8
|7
|10
|11. Callaway (7-1)
|10
|10
|10
|10
|4
|12. Rockmart (7-2)
|10
|1
|Class A (Private)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (9-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Prince Avenue Christian (9-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|49
|3. Athens Academy (9-0)
|4
|6
|3
|4
|2
|2
|45
|4. Mount Paran Christian (8-1)
|3
|3
|6
|3
|4
|5
|42
|5. Wesleyan (8-2)
|6
|4
|7
|6
|3
|3
|37
|6. Stratford Academy (9-0)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|34
|7. Mount Pisgah Christian (7-2)
|7
|8
|7
|8
|7
|18
|8. Calvary Day (8-1)
|9
|4
|9
|10
|8
|15
|9. Tattnall Square (7-2)
|8
|9
|8
|9
|10
|10. Darlington (6-3)
|10
|10
|10
|7
|10
|8
|11. Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-3)
|9
|2
|Class A (Public)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Irwin County (8-1)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|57
|2. Manchester (9-0)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|55
|3. Clinch County (7-2)
|4
|4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|44
|4. Macon County (7-2)
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|43
|5. Emanuel County Institute (8-1)
|5
|3
|3
|5
|10
|9
|31
|6. Charlton County (6-2)
|6
|7
|6
|6
|6
|24
|7. Commerce (7-2)
|7
|5
|7
|8
|5
|23
|8. Marion County (8-1)
|10
|6.5
|10
|10
|7
|7
|15.5
|9. Mount Zion-Carroll (8-1)
|9
|9
|9
|5
|8
|15
|10. Trion (7-2)
|8
|8
|8
|9
|10
|12
|11. Mitchell County (8-1)
|6.5
|4.5
