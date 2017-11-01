Our Products
Composite state rankings through Week 11

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):

Class AAAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Lowndes (10-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Archer (9-0) 2 2 2 2 4 2 52
3. Walton (9-0) 3 5 3 3 2 4 46
4. Grayson (8-1) 4 3 4 4 3 3 45
5. Tift County (8-1) 6 4 5 6 6 5 34
6. North Gwinnett (8-1) 5 8 8 5 5 6 29
7. Brookwood (7-2) 7 9 7 7 7 8 21
8. South Forsyth (8-1) 9 6 6 9 8 9 19
9. Colquitt County (7-3) 8 10 9 8 9 7 15
10. McEachern (7-2) 7 10 10 10 7
11. Mill Creek (6-3) 10 10 2
Class AAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Mays (8-1) 2 2 1 2 2 4 53
2. Coffee (6-2) 3 3 4 3 1 1 51
3. Tucker (8-1) 1 1 2 1 6 6 49
4. Lee County (8-1) 4 4 5 5 4 2 42
5. Harrison (7-2) 5 5 3 4 7 7 35
6. Northside-Warner Robins (7-3) 6 7 6 6 8 8 25
7. Brunswick (6-2) 9 9 9 5 5 18
8. Glynn Academy (5-3) 10 3 3 17
9. Stephenson (7-2) 7 7 8 11
10. Douglas County (8-1) 8 8 8 10 10
11. Dalton (7-2) 6 9 7
12. Richmond Hill (7-1) 10 10 9 9 6
13. Alpharetta (8-1) 7 4
14. Valdosta (3-6) 10 10 2
Class AAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Rome (9-0) 1 1 1 1 3 1 58
2. Buford (7-1) 2 3 2 2 1 2 54
3. Stockbridge (9-0) 3 2 3 3 2 3 50
4. Warner Robins (9-0) 4 4 4 4 4 4 42
5. Jones County (8-1) 6 7 8 5 5 5 30
6. Wayne County (7-1) 7 10 6 9 6 6 22
7. Starr’s Mill (8-1) 8 8 5 7 10 8 20
8. Bainbridge (7-2) 5 7 8 7 9 19
9. Griffin (8-1) 10 5 10 6 13
10. Flowery Branch (8-1) 9 9 9 10 7
11. Carver-Atlanta (8-1) 6 5
12. Carrollton (7-2) 7 4
13T. Dutchtown (7-2) 8 3
13T. Eagle’s Landing (6-4) 9 10 3
Class AAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cartersville (9-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Marist (9-0) 2 4 2 2 3 2 51
3. Ridgeland (9-0) 4 2 5 3 2 3 47
4. Burke County (9-0) 3 3 3 4 4 4 45
5. Blessed Trinity (7-2) 5 6 8 5 6 5 31
6. Thomson (7-1) 6 5 4 7 8 8 28
7. Cedartown (8-1) 8 9 7 10 5 6 21
8. Woodward Academy (9-1) 7 7 6 6 18
9. Troup (8-1) 10 9 7 7 11
10. Mary Persons (7-2) 9 10 8 9 9 10
11. Jefferson (7-2) 8 10 10 5
12. Americus-Sumter (7-2) 9 2
13. Heritage-Ringgold (8-1) 10 1
Class AAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cedar Grove (9-0) 1 1 1 1 3 1 58
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1) 3 2 2 3 1 2 53
3. Peach County (8-1) 2 3 3 2 2 3 51
4. Calhoun (8-1) 4 5 5 4 4 4 40
5. Jenkins (9-0) 5 4 4 5 7 6 35
6. Crisp County (7-1) 6 6 7 6 5 5 31
7. Bremen (8-1) 8 9 8 8 6 7 20
8. Morgan County (8-1) 7 7 6 7 17
9. Lovett (5-4) 9 9 9 8 8 12
10. Monroe Area (8-1) 8 3
11T. Westminster (4-5) 10 10 2
11T. Cook (4-5) 9 2
11T. Pace Academy (4-4) 9 2
11T. Westside-Macon (6-3) 10 10 2
15T. Dawson County (7-2) 10 1
15T. Pike County (6-3) 10 1
Class AA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Benedictine (9-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Hapeville Charter (8-1) 2 5 4 2 3 3 47
3. Thomasville (9-0) 4 3 5 4 2 2 46
4. Screven County (8-0) 3 2 2 3 9 8 39
5. Rabun County (9-0) 5 4 6 5 4 5 37
6. Brooks County (7-1) 7 9 9 7 5 4 25
7T. Dodge County (9-0) 8 8 7 8 6 6 23
7T. Jefferson County (9-0) 6 6 3 6 23
9. Heard County (8-1) 9 7 10 9 7 9 15
10. Toombs County (8-1) 8 8 7 10
11. Callaway (7-1) 10 10 10 10 4
12. Rockmart (7-2) 10 1
Class A (Private) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (9-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Prince Avenue Christian (9-0) 2 2 2 2 5 4 49
3. Athens Academy (9-0) 4 6 3 4 2 2 45
4. Mount Paran Christian (8-1) 3 3 6 3 4 5 42
5. Wesleyan (8-2) 6 4 7 6 3 3 37
6. Stratford Academy (9-0) 5 5 5 5 6 6 34
7. Mount Pisgah Christian (7-2) 7 8 7 8 7 18
8. Calvary Day (8-1) 9 4 9 10 8 15
9. Tattnall Square (7-2) 8 9 8 9 10
10. Darlington (6-3) 10 10 10 7 10 8
11. Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-3) 9 2
Class A (Public) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Irwin County (8-1) 2 2 1 2 1 1 57
2. Manchester (9-0) 1 1 2 1 3 3 55
3. Clinch County (7-2) 4 4 6 4 2 2 44
4. Macon County (7-2) 3 5 4 3 4 4 43
5. Emanuel County Institute (8-1) 5 3 3 5 10 9 31
6. Charlton County (6-2) 6 7 6 6 6 24
7. Commerce (7-2) 7 5 7 8 5 23
8. Marion County (8-1) 10 6.5 10 10 7 7 15.5
9. Mount Zion-Carroll (8-1) 9 9 9 5 8 15
10. Trion (7-2) 8 8 8 9 10 12
11. Mitchell County (8-1) 6.5 4.5

