Top performances from Week 11: Marshall, Clinch County rounding into top form

A couple of newsworthy events took place last week in Homerville, where Clinch County is making a move in its bid to return to its state-championship form of 2015.

Clinch, ranked No. 4 in the Class A public-school division, beat No. 6 Charlton County 37-14. Just as importantly, Clinch junior Trezmen Marshall – perhaps the best all-around player in Class A when healthy – played offense and defense in the same game for the first time this season. He began the season injured and has made it back slowly.

Marshall, who plays running back, quarterback and linebacker, rushed for 218 yards and scored four touchdowns, one a 72-yarder. He got the bigger workload after QB/RB Charles McClelland went down with a hamstring injury in the first half.

“Having Trezmen back on defense made a difference in the first half, but, my God, he’s a difference-maker on offense,” Clinch County coach Jim Dickerson told Len Robbins of the Clinch County News.

Marshall, recruited primarily as a linebacker, is the consensus No. 11 prospect in Georgia among juniors.

His recent game is among the Top Performances from last week.

Top five

*Brunswick QB Jamarius Stevens was 13-of-20 passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Jaylen Jackson and D.J. Whitfield, in a 56-34 victory over Richmond Hill.

*Clinch County RB/LB Trezmen Marshall rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 37-14 victory over Charlton County.

*Johnson County QB Brooks Norton passed for 387 yards and seven touchdowns – both school records – in a 49-21 victory over Treutlen. Norton completed 19 of his 25 passes and also rushed for 57 yards.

*Mays QB Nick Hunter was 25-of-31 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards in a 34-24 victory over Alexander that clinched the Region 5-AAAAAA title for the Raiders.

*Winder-Barrow DE Logan Cash had 10 tackles, five sacks (one for a safety) and two tackles for losses in a 40-28 victory over Habersham Central. Cash has 20.5 sacks on the season.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas WR/DE Bradley White had 12 catches for 146 yards and made five tackles in a 12-6 loss to Lincoln County.

*Brookwood LB Chris Cotter had 16 tackles, a sack and a stop for a loss in a 28-6 victory over Norcross.

*Campbell DL Justin Hayes had 3.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for losses and three QB hurries in a 28-14 victory over East Coweta. Kameron Smithhad 301 passing yards; Ray Decosey had 154 receiving yards; and Coby Deprill had 193 all-purpose yards.

*Carrollton RB Jaylan Thomas rushed for 206 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 36 and 50 yards in a 32-0 victory over Paulding County.

*Carver (Atlanta) RB Tony Jones scored five touchdowns – three rushing, one receiving, one returning a kickoff – in a 61-6 victory over Lithia Springs. Jones rushed for 142 yards.

*Cook RB Darius Cleveland rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and scored a third touchdown on a pass reception in a 35-18 victory over Berrien.

*Coosa DT Mason O’Neal had nine tackles, six assists and five tackles for losses in a 46-14 victory over Model.

*Crisp County RB Jammie Robinson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 44-6 victory over Dougherty. Robinson scored on a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and later on a 45-yard punt return.

*Dawson County WR Ryan Glass had five catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Lumpkin County.

*Eastside DT Spurgeon Gaither returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown in a 28-0 victory over Salem. Gaither had eight tackles, one tackle for a loss and a QB pressure.

*Elbert County CB C.J. Walton intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and made seven tackles in a 41-0 victory over Monticello.

*Heritage (Conyers) WR Jordan Young had nine receptions for 224 yards in a 40-35 victory over Alcovy.

*Jeff Davis RB Alex Sanders rushed for 155 yards and Jaylene Kirby ran for 101 yards in a 36-14 victory over Swainsboro. Each also had four tackles on defense.

*Jefferson County QB Jaden Jenkins rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and was 13-of-17 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 72-30 victory over Josey.

*Johns Creek DB Pat Taylor had eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, an interception and a forced fumble in a 31-20 victory over North Atlanta.

*Lambert RB Marcus Chatelain rushed for 193 yards on 43 carries in a 34-10 loss to Milton.

*Lovejoy RB Zion Custis rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-28 victory over Jonesboro.

*Marion County RB Travon Matthews rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 27-26 victory over Dooly County.

*North Paulding ATH Isiah Grant rushed for 113 yards on 24 carries, caught six passes for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 31-28 victory over Kennesaw Mountain.

*North Murray WR Connor Rice caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns – his 13th and 14th TD receptions of the season – in a 44-15 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*Ola RB Chris Rodriguez rushed for 236 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries in a 48-14 victory over Union Grove.

*Parkview RB Christian Malloy rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in a 56-25 victory over Meadowcreek.

*Prince Avenue Christian WR Christian Parrish caught seven passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Providence Christian. Parrish became the first player in school history with more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

*Riverwood QB A.C. Graham was 11-of-16 passing for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-32 loss to Grady.

*Savannah Country Day sophomore DE Andre Miller was involved in 18 tackles, two for losses, batted down a pass and recovered a fumble in a 36-6 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

*South Effingham WR Brian Meyer had nine receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-17 victory over Statesboro.

*Southeast Bulloch RB Chase Walker rushed for 151 yards and the 85th and 86th TD runs of his career in a 30-13 victory over Beach.

*St. Francis RB Sean Paradise rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 28-23 victory over Pinecrest Academy.

*Walton WR Dominick Blaylock had five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 30-yard pass in a 42-21 victory over Etowah.

*Westminster ATH Joe Egan scored four touchdowns, three on runs, one on a pass reception, in a 43-12 victory over Towers. He had 115 yards rushing and 66 receiving. He also blocked a kick and had a solo tackle.

Lines of distinction

*Bradwell Institute‘s offensive line of Mason Alzate, Keon Williams, Leon Madria, Cameron Ivy-Young, Cam Collins and Eric Campos opened holes for two 100-yard rushers against Effingham County. Kevin Harris rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries but was lost after the first quarter to an ankle injury. C.J. Nelson stepped in and ran for 147 yards. The line has cleared the path to Harris’s 1,623 rushing yards on the season.

*Calhoun’s offensive line of Andrew Clements, Josh Hales, Ben King, J.C. Fuller, Matthew Ralston and tight ends Davis Allen and Zeke Nance led the way to 418 yards of total offense – 177 rushing, 241 passing – in a 48-0 victory over previously unbeaten Bremen. Calhoun’s line gave up no sacks and allowed QB Gavin Gray to go over 2,000 yards passing on the season. Zack Fuller rushed for 140 yards.

*McIntosh‘s offensive line of Cam Walter, Jefferey Burrell, Robert Clark, Ryan Siegel, Jake Ellis, Matthew Allum and Trey Williams led the way to 486 total yards, 350 rushing, in a 51-40 victory over Morrow. QB Dane Kinamon passed for 136 yards and rushed for 129. Ahmad Ragland rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

*St. Pius‘ offensive line of Richard Brown, Connor Brown, Charlie Albert, Winston Andrews, Luke VerMeulen, Trent Gavron and tight ends Chris Miller and Patrick Kremer opened holes for 599 yards rushing despite the absence of two starting running backs due to injury in a 56-21 victory over North Oconee. RB Sam Schwaner (227 yards rushing), FB Scott Braswell (107) and QB Connor Egan (148) each rushed for more than 100 yards, with RB Ted Wach (84) close behind. St. Pius clinched the No. 1 seed in Region 8-AAAA.

*Toombs County‘s offensive line of Willie Campbell, Jonathan Quintero, Kyle Reynolds, Treyvon Wiggins, Dakota Braddock, Cody Fuller and Ervin Mincey paved the way for more than 350 yards rushing in a 26-7 victory over Vidalia. The Bulldogs broke an eight-game losing streak to their archrivals. Keshawn Morgan rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

