The last three No. 1 seeds to be determined this weekend

It moved quickly, didn’t it? It seems like the Metro PCS Corky Kell Classic was played yesterday, yet here we are, one week removed from the playoffs.

Five of the eight Class AAA region championships have been determined. Three will be decided in the final weekend of the regular season. Here are how things stand:

Region 1

— Crisp County defeated Dougherty 44-6 last week to win the title. The Cougars, who won 1-AAA last year, will be in the top right of the playoff bracket and will face the No. 4 seed from Region 2, likely Tattnall County.

Region 3

— Jenkins defeated Windsor Forest 48-15 last week for the title. Jenkins, which also won 3-AAA last year, will face the No. 4 team from Region 4 (Pike County or Jackson) in the first round of the playoffs. (top-left of the bracket)

Region 4

— Peach County defeated Pike County 49-21 last week to repeat. The Trojans will face the No. 4 team from Region 3 (Beach or Windsor Forest) in the first round. (bottom-left of the bracket)

Region 5

— Cedar Grove, the 2016 state champions, defeated McNair 47-0 last week for the region title. A coin-flip will decide the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, if there remains a tie after this week. The Saints will face the No. 4 team from Region 6 in the top-right of the bracket.

Region 8

— Morgan County defeated Franklin County 42-17 last week to clinch 8-AAA for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs will meet the No. 4 team from Region 7 in the opening round (likely East Hall) in the bottom-left of the bracket.

The remaining regions, and their respective bracket seedings, will be decided this weekend.

— In Region 2, Liberty County (6-3) will host Pierce County (4-4, 3-1) in Hinesville in a region-deciding game. The Panthers are hitting their stride after a 46-0 thrashing of Brantley County on the road. Against Brantley County, Liberty was led by Kris Coleman, who scored three touchdowns and ran for 110 yards.

— In the sub-divided Region 6 North/South, there is a region play-in game to decide the seedings. Calhoun, the leader in the South, will play Murray County. Bremen, the No. 2 in the South, will play Ringgold. Adairsville, the No. 3 team in the South, will play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, and Sonoraville, the No. 4 team in the South, will play the North’s No. 1 team, North Murray.

— In Region 7, No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1, 5-0) did not play last week. The Spartans are tied with Dawson County and will play host to the Tigers on Friday. GAC has scored at least 50 points in its last four games while holding opponents to 27. Dawson County is coming off a 42-21 victory against Lumpkin County, and the Tigers have not been beaten since Sept. 22. The Tigers’ offense has produced at least 40 points in its last four games, with victories against Union County, Fannin County, East Hall and Lumpkin.

Class AAA Rankings

1. (1) Cedar Grove (9-0)

2. (2) Peach County (8-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)

4. (4) Calhoun (8-1)

5. (5) Jenkins (9-0)

6. (6) Crisp County (7-1)

7. (9) Morgan County (8-1)

8. (7) Bremen (8-1)

9. (8) Lovett (5-4)

10. (10) Westminster (4-5)