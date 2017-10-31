Daily Trivia: Georgia high school where Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt played
Former Georgia high school player Mitch Hyatt of Clemson is the ACC offensive lineman of the week. Hyatt graded a team-best and season-best 93 percent for 63 plays in Clemson’s 24-10 victory over Georgia Tech. Hyatt did not give up a sack, and his five knockdown blocks tied for the most by a Clemson offensive lineman this year. Hyatt was a big reason Clemson ran 78 plays and had 428 yards of total offense – 221 rushing and 207 passing. For which Georgia high school did Hyatt play? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: The record for consecutive shutout victories, 11, is held by 1975 Americus and 1985 West Rome.
