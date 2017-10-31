Daily List: Teams since 1975 with at least six consecutive shutouts
Screven County has shut out its last six opponents. Sixty-one teams since 1948, representing the modern history of football in the GHSA, have achieved a shutout streak that long, but only four in the past 20 years as scoring has increased significantly. Here are the 23 most recent, or those since Americus set the state record with 11 straight in 1975, tied in 1985 by West Rome.
2017 – Screven County (6)
2008 – Newnan (6)
2005 – Dublin (8)
2001 – LaGrange (6)
1995 – Manchester (6)
1995 – Lowndes (6)
1988 – Screven County (6)
1988 – Warren County (6)
1986 – McEachern (7)
1986 – Calhoun County (6)
1985 – Washington-Wilkes (6)
1985 – West Rome (11)
1984 – Manchester (10)
1983 – Lincoln County (6)
1983 – Clarke Central (6)
1982 – Woodward Academy (7)
1981 – Douglass* (6)
1979 – Archer** (6)
1978 – Cartersville (7)
1977 – Cedartown (6)
1977 – Lincoln County (6)
1975 – Wrens (6)
1975 – Americus (11)
*Douglass of Montezuma, closed in 1996
**Archer of Atlanta, closed in 1995
Source: GHSFHA
