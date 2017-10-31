AA in brief: Screven County hasn’t given up a point in 2 months

As we head into the final week of the regular season, there was a shuffle in the middle of the Class AA rankings, but the top 10 remains intact. With its amazing 23-20 come-from-behind win over Brooks County, Thomasville leapfrogs Rabun County and is now ranked No. 4, while Rabun County drops to No. 5 despite beating Oglethorpe County 56-14.

The reason the Thomasville made the leap is because Brooks County was undefeated and ranked No. 6 at the time. Brooks County dropped to No. 7, swapping places with Jefferson County, which beat Josey 72-30.

Six AA teams are currently undefeated, though that’s guaranteed to not be the case by this time next week, as 9-0 Jefferson County plays No. 3 Screven County (8-0) to decide the 4-AA champion. Spoiler alert: that will be the game of the week previewed on Thursday.

For a breakdown of AA games played in Week 11, go here.

Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:

1. (1) Benedictine (9-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (8-1)

3. (3) Screven County (8-0)

4. (5) Thomasville (9-0)

5. (4) Rabun County (9-0)

6. (7) Jefferson County (9-0)

7. (6) Brooks County (7-1)

8. (8) Dodge County (9-0)

9. (9) Heard County (8-1)

10. (10) Callaway (7-1)

In brief

“AA in brief” will run for the final time this football season next Tuesday, then it’s on to state playoff coverage. Is there something you’d like to see in this space? Follow and reach out to us on Twitter.