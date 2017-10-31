A look at Cartersville’s unprecedented dominance
Much of this season has been spent observing the classification holistically, but as the regular season comes to an end, it is time to narrow the scope to its biggest contender; Cartersville. A win against Troup on Friday would extend Cartersville’s active win streak to 40 games and secure the program’s sixth straight region championship. Last year saw this same scenario and Cartersville took the Region 5-AAAA crown with an emphatic 68-0 victory.
Blowouts have been common during Cartersville’s championship reign and this season has been especially dominant. Cartersville has outscored its last seven opponents 408-38 and has piled up a 181-0 points advantage over its last three opponents. Five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown an interception since the first game of the season and has 35 touchdowns to his lone pick this year. Lawrence has paced the attack with 2,648 yards passing off 134-of-183 attempts (73.2 percent) while running back Rico Frye has accounted for 17 of the team’s 26 rushing scores and a 9.0 yards per carry average.
Cartersville had a bye last week, but the last time they took the field Lawrence set the new state record for career passing yards while moving within one passing touchdown of breaking Deshaun Watson’s career-record of 155. Lawrence enters the game with 13,255 career yards and 154 passing touchdowns.
Week 11 Schedule
Region 1
Carver-Columbus at Americus-Sumter
Columbus at Cairo
Shaw at Hardaway (K)
Northside-Columbus at Westover (M)
Region 2
Mary Persons at Howard (ED)
Perry at West Laurens
Upson-Lee at Spalding (GM)
Region 3
Cross Creek at Baldwin
Hephzibah at Burke County
Richmond Academy at Thomson
Region 4
Druid Hills at Salem
North Clayton at Eastside (SH) Saturday
Luella at Henry County
Region 5
Cartersville at Troup (C)
Chapel Hill at Cedartown
Sandy Creek at Central-Carroll
Region 6
Gilmer at LaFayette
Pickens at Heritage-Catoosa
Southeast Whitfield at Ridgeland
Region 7
Blessed Trinity at West Hall
Marist at White County
Region 8
Oconee County at Jefferson
St. Pius at Madison County
Stephens County at North Oconee
