Notable results from Week 11: Campbell, Southeast Whitfield close in on rare playoff berths

GHSF Daily’s Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. Campbell 28, East Coweta 14:Campbell took a big step toward its first playoff berth since 2006 when it beat an East Coweta team that was projected as a 12-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The Spartans can clinch a spot with a win over Westlake or an East Coweta loss to Newnan. A Newnan victory also would end East Coweta’s streak of playoff appearances at 20 seasons.

2. Southeast Whitfield 20, Northwest Whitfield 13:Southeast Whitfield, a 22-point underdog, beat its rival for the second time since 1992 and took a step closer to its second state-playoff appearance in school history. The Raiders can clinch a berth with an upset of first-place Ridgeland or if Pickens beats Heritage (Ringgold). If Southeast and Pickens both lose, they will finish in a three-way tie with Northwest for fourth place.

3. Jeff Davis 36, Swainsboro 14:Jeff Davis kept its playoff hopes alive with a victory against 15-point favorite Swainsboro, which would’ve clinched a playoff berth and eliminated Jeff Davis with a victory. Jeff Davis will advance to the playoffs if it upsets top-ranked Benedictine this week but could end up in a three-way tie for fourth place in 2-AA.

4. South Atlanta 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 34:South Atlanta upset 11-point favorite B.E.S.T. Academy to secure the second state-playoff berth in school history and first since its inaugural season of 1994. South Atlanta improved to 5-5, its first non-losing season since the 2011 team finished 5-5. B.E.S.T. Academy will be the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AA.

5. Henry County 7, North Clayton 6:Henry County, which broke a 21-game losing streak in its previous game and was a 14-point underdog against North Clayton, won for the second consecutive week to keep its playoff hopes alive in 4-AAAA. To have a shot at the playoffs, the Warhawks need a win against Luella this week and a loss by Salem or North Clayton.

Worth noting: Brunswick prevented eight-point favorite Richmond Hill from clinching the 2-AAAAAA title with a 56-34 victory. Brunswick earned at least a share of first place in the region. Richmond Hill was the last remaining unbeaten team in AAAAAA. … Carver (Columbus), which started the season 0-4, likely extended its streak of playoff appearances to 12 with a 38-31 victory over 11-point favorite Hardaway. The only way the Tigers could miss the playoffs is if they lose to Americus-Sumter and Columbus upsets Cairo, and even that wouldn’t for sure keep them out. … Groves beat 19-point favorite Johnson (Savannah) 28-24 for its first win of the season, extending Johnson’s losing streak to 22 games. Two of Groves’ three wins since the start of the 2015 season have come against the Atomsmashers. … Hancock Central beat Greene County 54-42 for just its fifth victory in 41 all-time meetings. Hancock finished fourth in 7-A Div. B and won’t make the playoffs. Greene finished fifth and appears to be on the wrong side of the power-ratings bubble. … Pace Academy moved into a tie with Lovett and Westminster for second place in 5-AAA with a 17-14 victory over 13-point favorite Lovett. The Knights still need a victory over fifth-place Towers this week to secure their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

