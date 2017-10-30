Maxwell Week 11 Summary: Class AAAAAA churn continues
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Mays relatively mild 34-24 win over Alexander combined with Coffee’s 37-14 victory over Valdosta has resulted in a new top-rated Class AAAAAA team for the second consecutive week. The Trojans of Coffee have a chance to solidify or lose their position when they visit the Trojans of Lee County this coming weekend. Lee County was the top-rated team in Class AAAAAA as recently as two weeks ago when they were replaced by Mays following a loss to . . . Valdosta.
– Cartersville continues to creep up on Lowndes as the highest rated team in the state. The highest rated team has come from the largest classification in all but four years since 2000. In three of those years (2007, 2010, and 2013) small-school powerhouse Buford was the highest rated team in the state while Northside (Warner Robins) took the top spot in 2006 from Class AAAA, then the second largest classification. Passing Lowndes will almost certainly involve a Viking loss, but Cartersville running the table in Class AAAA seems all but a given. They are still rated nearly three touchdowns better than their closest competitor, Ridgeland.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.63%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,714 of 1,844 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.95%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.49 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 0.99
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|10-0
|95.79
|1
|Coffee
|6-2
|73.19
|2
|Walton
|9-0
|87.82
|2
|Mays
|8-1
|69.98
|3
|Grayson
|8-1
|87.32
|3
|Glynn Academy
|5-3
|68.78
|4
|Archer
|9-0
|85.49
|4
|Lee County
|8-1
|68.38
|5
|North Gwinnett
|8-1
|83.70
|5
|Brunswick
|6-2
|66.42
|6
|Tift County
|8-1
|83.23
|6
|Tucker
|8-1
|65.62
|7
|Brookwood
|7-2
|82.20
|7
|Harrison
|7-2
|64.26
|8
|South Forsyth
|9-0
|76.75
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-3
|63.90
|9
|Colquitt County
|7-3
|76.49
|9
|Richmond Hill
|7-1
|63.27
|10
|McEachern
|7-2
|74.63
|10
|Valdosta
|3-6
|59.71
|11
|Parkview
|6-3
|72.36
|11
|Douglas County
|8-1
|57.15
|12
|Mill Creek
|6-3
|70.95
|12
|Dalton
|7-2
|56.90
|13
|Newton
|6-3
|69.82
|13
|Allatoona
|6-3
|55.92
|14
|Milton
|7-2
|69.61
|14
|Alpharetta
|8-1
|55.03
|15
|Hillgrove
|6-3
|67.87
|15
|Dacula
|5-4
|54.74
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|7-1
|87.76
|1
|Cartersville
|9-0
|91.60
|2
|Stockbridge
|9-0
|77.83
|2
|Ridgeland
|9-0
|72.04
|3
|Rome
|9-0
|77.31
|3
|Marist
|9-0
|67.47
|4
|Warner Robins
|9-0
|75.28
|4
|Burke County
|9-0
|66.78
|5
|Jones County
|8-1
|69.26
|5
|Cedartown
|8-1
|63.56
|6
|Wayne County
|7-1
|62.18
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|7-2
|61.05
|7
|Bainbridge
|7-2
|58.38
|7
|Troup
|8-1
|60.52
|8
|Dutchtown
|7-2
|58.27
|8
|Thomson
|7-1
|60.25
|9
|Eagle’s Landing
|6-4
|58.01
|9
|Mary Persons
|7-2
|57.96
|10
|Starr’s Mill
|8-1
|57.59
|10
|Jefferson
|7-2
|53.97
|11
|Carrollton
|7-2
|54.28
|11
|St. Pius X
|4-5
|53.55
|12
|Kell
|5-4
|54.26
|12
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|8-1
|53.51
|13
|Flowery Branch
|8-1
|54.03
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|7-2
|52.19
|14
|Ware County
|3-5
|52.08
|14
|West Laurens
|5-4
|51.78
|15
|Griffin
|8-1
|51.48
|15
|Woodward Academy
|9-1
|50.82
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|8-1
|75.96
|1
|Benedictine
|9-0
|77.04
|2
|Peach County
|8-1
|69.94
|2
|Thomasville
|9-0
|68.07
|3
|Cedar Grove
|9-0
|69.31
|3
|Hapeville Charter
|8-1
|66.66
|4
|Calhoun
|8-1
|67.02
|4
|Rabun County
|9-0
|66.42
|5
|Crisp County
|7-1
|57.27
|5
|Brooks County
|7-1
|63.55
|6
|Bremen
|8-1
|48.51
|6
|Dodge County
|9-0
|58.77
|7
|Jenkins
|9-0
|46.78
|7
|Heard County
|8-1
|56.55
|8
|Lovett
|5-4
|46.46
|8
|Toombs County
|8-1
|55.22
|9
|Pace Academy
|4-4
|44.07
|9
|Screven County
|8-0
|52.69
|10
|Westside (Macon)
|6-3
|43.39
|10
|Callaway
|8-1
|51.35
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-5
|43.09
|11
|Rockmart
|7-2
|50.52
|12
|Monroe Area
|8-1
|42.68
|12
|Jefferson County
|9-0
|49.79
|13
|Morgan County
|8-1
|41.25
|13
|Fitzgerald
|4-5
|48.50
|14
|Cook
|4-5
|40.60
|14
|Vidalia
|4-4
|46.80
|15
|Dawson County
|7-2
|39.19
|15
|Pepperell
|6-3
|42.48
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|8-1
|52.00
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|9-0
|70.51
|2
|Clinch County
|7-2
|51.00
|2
|Athens Academy
|9-0
|54.68
|3
|Manchester
|9-0
|47.46
|3
|Wesleyan
|8-2
|47.27
|4
|Macon County
|7-2
|47.07
|4
|Mount Paran Christian
|8-1
|46.60
|5
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|8-1
|38.82
|5
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-0
|46.10
|6
|Charlton County
|6-2
|38.78
|6
|Stratford Academy
|9-0
|44.84
|7
|Marion County
|8-1
|36.80
|7
|Darlington
|6-3
|37.30
|8
|Commerce
|7-2
|36.60
|8
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|7-2
|36.40
|9
|Trion
|7-2
|36.37
|9
|Tattnall Square
|7-2
|32.55
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|8-1
|33.22
|10
|Calvary Day
|8-1
|31.89
|11
|Dooly County
|3-6
|30.64
|11
|George Walton Academy
|7-2
|30.66
|12
|Taylor County
|7-2
|29.91
|12
|First Presbyterian
|7-2
|30.47
|13
|Telfair County
|4-5
|29.16
|13
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|6-3
|30.44
|14
|Turner County
|6-3
|28.90
|14
|Aquinas
|6-3
|29.58
|15
|Lincoln County
|5-4
|28.78
|15
|Hebron Christian Academy
|5-4
|27.29
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|10-0
|95.79
|59.72
|20
|2 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|9-0
|91.60
|50.36
|51
|3 [2]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|9-0
|87.82
|54.54
|26
|4 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|7-1
|87.76
|32.85
|209
|5 [3]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|8-1
|87.32
|61.46
|16
|6 [4]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|9-0
|85.49
|62.96
|11
|7 [5]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-1
|83.70
|62.83
|12
|8 [6]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|8-1
|83.23
|63.95
|9
|9 [7]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|82.20
|64.04
|8
|10 [2]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|9-0
|77.83
|51.59
|44
|11 [3]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|9-0
|77.31
|44.36
|94
|12 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|9-0
|77.04
|41.96
|118
|13 [8]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|9-0
|76.75
|47.34
|74
|14 [9]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-3
|76.49
|69.27
|2
|15 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|8-1
|75.96
|28.97
|258
|16 [4]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|9-0
|75.28
|48.50
|65
|17 [10]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|74.63
|59.24
|21
|18 [1]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|73.19
|61.60
|15
|19 [11]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|72.36
|53.40
|36
|20 [2]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|9-0
|72.04
|32.16
|216
|21 [12]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|70.95
|60.16
|19
|22 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|9-0
|70.51
|31.58
|221
|23 [2]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|69.98
|42.71
|108
|24 [2]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|8-1
|69.94
|36.26
|168
|25 [13]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.82
|53.83
|30
|26 [14]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|69.61
|54.20
|27
|27 [3]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|9-0
|69.31
|32.98
|206
|28 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|8-1
|69.26
|45.29
|88
|29 [3]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-3
|68.78
|63.35
|10
|30 [4]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|68.38
|48.78
|63
|31 [2]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|9-0
|68.07
|33.92
|197
|32 [15]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|67.87
|61.45
|17
|33 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|9-0
|67.47
|42.83
|106
|34 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|8-1
|67.02
|34.03
|196
|35 [4]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|9-0
|66.78
|36.74
|164
|36 [16]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-5
|66.73
|65.31
|6
|37 [3]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|8-1
|66.66
|33.47
|202
|38 [5]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-2
|66.42
|52.81
|39
|39 [4]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|9-0
|66.42
|23.66
|312
|40 [6]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|65.62
|35.28
|179
|41 [17]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|65.50
|49.95
|56
|42 [7]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|64.26
|49.82
|58
|43 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|63.90
|53.25
|37
|44 [18]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|63.87
|53.82
|31
|45 [5]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|8-1
|63.56
|43.02
|104
|46 [5]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|7-1
|63.55
|42.29
|114
|47 [9]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-1
|63.27
|39.95
|136
|48 [19]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-2
|62.87
|34.93
|183
|49 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|7-1
|62.18
|44.41
|93
|50 [20]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|61.46
|51.13
|46
|51 [21]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|61.11
|56.26
|24
|52 [6]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|7-2
|61.05
|46.86
|78
|53 [22]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|60.62
|53.83
|29
|54 [7]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|8-1
|60.52
|30.13
|242
|55 [8]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|7-1
|60.25
|28.46
|262
|56 [23]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|59.79
|58.37
|23
|57 [10]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|59.71
|67.78
|3
|58 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|9-0
|58.77
|35.81
|171
|59 [7]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|7-2
|58.38
|36.24
|169
|60 [8]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-2
|58.27
|43.90
|97
|61 [24]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-3
|58.04
|48.20
|67
|62 [9]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|6-4
|58.01
|51.29
|45
|63 [9]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|7-2
|57.96
|38.49
|144
|64 [10]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|8-1
|57.59
|42.63
|109
|65 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|7-1
|57.27
|36.07
|170
|66 [11]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|57.15
|35.76
|173
|67 [12]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|56.90
|43.01
|105
|68 [25]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-5
|56.58
|55.71
|25
|69 [7]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|8-1
|56.55
|31.20
|226
|70 [26]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-7
|56.45
|69.89
|1
|71 [27]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|56.18
|50.36
|52
|72 [13]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|55.92
|48.18
|69
|73 [8]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|8-1
|55.22
|26.50
|282
|74 [14]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|55.03
|34.35
|191
|75 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|54.74
|48.38
|66
|76 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|9-0
|54.68
|17.82
|361
|77 [11]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|7-2
|54.28
|43.23
|101
|78 [12]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-4
|54.26
|50.01
|55
|79 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|8-1
|54.03
|32.39
|212
|80 [10]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|7-2
|53.97
|38.35
|146
|81 [28]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-6
|53.87
|67.03
|4
|82 [11]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|4-5
|53.55
|53.78
|32
|83 [12]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|8-1
|53.51
|23.27
|316
|84 [16]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|53.06
|38.34
|147
|85 [17]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|53.02
|42.02
|117
|86 [18]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|52.92
|47.77
|71
|87 [9]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|8-0
|52.69
|8.15
|396
|88 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-6
|52.31
|61.13
|18
|89 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|7-2
|52.19
|37.76
|152
|90 [14]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|3-5
|52.08
|62.73
|13
|91 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|8-1
|52.00
|30.44
|238
|92 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|51.97
|52.18
|41
|93 [14]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|5-4
|51.78
|49.31
|62
|94 [19]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-5
|51.77
|53.51
|33
|95 [31]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|51.51
|43.64
|98
|96 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|8-1
|51.48
|38.04
|150
|97 [10]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|8-1
|51.35
|29.71
|247
|98 [20]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|51.09
|31.13
|228
|99 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-2
|51.05
|32.08
|218
|100 [2]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|7-2
|51.00
|26.79
|279
|101 [15]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|9-1
|50.82
|26.02
|288
|102 [21]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|50.58
|43.60
|99
|103 [11]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|7-2
|50.52
|26.44
|283
|104 [12]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|9-0
|49.79
|14.49
|375
|105 [16]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-3
|49.36
|36.64
|166
|106 [17]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|8-1
|49.35
|31.91
|220
|107 [33]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|48.99
|45.50
|87
|108 [6]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|8-1
|48.51
|24.39
|305
|109 [13]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-5
|48.50
|49.69
|60
|110 [34]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-4
|48.38
|45.08
|90
|111 [16]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-3
|48.12
|42.73
|107
|112 [17]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|4-5
|48.09
|49.81
|59
|113 [18]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|4-5
|48.01
|50.97
|47
|114 [19]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-5
|47.60
|50.26
|54
|115 [3]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|9-0
|47.46
|9.28
|391
|116 [22]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|47.40
|39.09
|140
|117 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-2
|47.27
|25.34
|292
|118 [4]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|7-2
|47.07
|27.80
|270
|119 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|4-4
|46.80
|47.75
|73
|120 [7]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|9-0
|46.78
|20.51
|334
|121 [18]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|6-3
|46.67
|40.61
|129
|122 [23]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|46.65
|40.27
|133
|123 [4]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|8-1
|46.60
|20.68
|331
|124 [8]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|5-4
|46.46
|40.86
|125
|125 [24]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|46.41
|62.27
|14
|126 [25]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|46.19
|40.83
|126
|127 [26]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|46.13
|34.80
|184
|128 [19]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-2
|46.12
|34.12
|195
|129 [5]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|9-0
|46.10
|18.92
|347
|130 [35]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-5
|45.77
|47.94
|70
|131 [27]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|45.76
|42.04
|116
|132 [20]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|6-3
|45.52
|39.56
|139
|133 [20]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|7-2
|45.32
|29.06
|257
|134 [36]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-5
|45.20
|50.27
|53
|135 [21]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-6
|45.18
|52.83
|38
|136 [6]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|9-0
|44.84
|16.51
|367
|137 [22]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|7-2
|44.53
|32.12
|217
|138 [28]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|8-1
|44.32
|31.04
|230
|139 [37]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-6
|44.09
|50.51
|48
|140 [9]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|4-4
|44.07
|41.01
|124
|141 [23]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|7-2
|43.47
|30.30
|239
|142 [10]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|6-3
|43.39
|34.37
|190
|143 [29]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|43.35
|42.45
|112
|144 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|4-5
|43.09
|45.87
|85
|145 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|8-1
|42.68
|19.94
|338
|146 [24]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|42.57
|41.03
|123
|147 [30]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-5
|42.54
|46.73
|80
|148 [25]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|7-2
|42.49
|26.02
|289
|149 [15]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|6-3
|42.48
|29.26
|252
|150 [21]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|7-2
|42.37
|29.46
|249
|151 [31]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|41.85
|39.69
|138
|152 [26]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|4-5
|41.58
|46.74
|79
|153 [16]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-5
|41.39
|44.27
|95
|154 [13]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|8-1
|41.25
|19.23
|346
|155 [17]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-3
|41.03
|34.42
|189
|156 [18]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|5-4
|40.94
|37.72
|153
|157 [22]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-4
|40.87
|37.86
|151
|158 [14]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|4-5
|40.60
|47.75
|72
|159 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-7
|40.11
|66.99
|5
|160 [23]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-4
|39.93
|38.06
|149
|161 [24]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|3-5
|39.91
|45.13
|89
|162 [25]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-4
|39.75
|31.01
|231
|163 [32]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-3
|39.52
|34.27
|193
|164 [39]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-7
|39.49
|53.45
|35
|165 [15]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|7-2
|39.19
|24.98
|298
|166 [26]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|5-4
|39.00
|36.69
|165
|167 [19]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-3
|38.98
|25.04
|297
|168 [16]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|6-3
|38.97
|26.69
|281
|169 [27]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-3
|38.96
|28.79
|259
|170 [33]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-2
|38.82
|30.76
|235
|171 [5]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|8-1
|38.82
|17.11
|365
|172 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|6-2
|38.78
|26.21
|285
|173 [27]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|4-5
|38.70
|41.38
|121
|174 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-3
|38.70
|27.00
|275
|175 [34]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|38.65
|47.17
|76
|176 [28]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-7
|38.46
|53.46
|34
|177 [28]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-4
|38.43
|35.08
|182
|178 [17]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|6-3
|37.99
|29.10
|255
|179 [29]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|3-6
|37.61
|41.79
|119
|180 [29]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-3
|37.53
|31.51
|223
|181 [30]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|6-3
|37.32
|27.42
|271
|182 [7]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|6-3
|37.30
|26.71
|280
|183 [31]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-6
|37.27
|51.62
|43
|184 [30]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-5
|37.07
|38.47
|145
|185 [7]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|8-1
|36.80
|13.59
|379
|186 [35]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|36.73
|46.37
|81
|187 [8]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|7-2
|36.60
|18.28
|355
|188 [8]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|7-2
|36.40
|19.74
|340
|189 [31]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-6
|36.38
|42.50
|111
|190 [9]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-2
|36.37
|17.19
|363
|191 [32]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|5-4
|36.12
|33.72
|199
|192 [36]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|35.96
|46.96
|77
|193 [33]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-3
|35.57
|29.90
|245
|194 [37]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|35.47
|48.75
|64
|195 [21]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|4-4
|35.37
|35.25
|180
|196 [34]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-6
|34.91
|42.57
|110
|197 [35]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|34.89
|36.75
|163
|198 [22]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|7-2
|34.73
|14.22
|377
|199 [36]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-9
|34.40
|54.05
|28
|200 [38]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|34.27
|39.79
|137
|201 [40]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-7
|34.13
|49.50
|61
|202 [23]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|6-3
|34.00
|23.50
|313
|203 [24]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|5-4
|33.72
|28.38
|263
|204 [37]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-6
|33.65
|45.72
|86
|205 [25]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|6-3
|33.55
|21.96
|327
|206 [38]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|4-5
|33.53
|35.54
|176
|207 [39]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|33.51
|43.15
|102
|208 [40]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|33.46
|44.68
|92
|209 [10]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|8-1
|33.22
|8.84
|392
|210 [32]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-5
|33.20
|35.24
|181
|211 [18]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|6-3
|32.96
|20.42
|335
|212 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|32.81
|40.44
|131
|213 [19]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|32.67
|26.12
|286
|214 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-8
|32.65
|64.74
|7
|215 [9]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-2
|32.55
|14.08
|378
|216 [33]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-6
|32.42
|46.31
|83
|217 [20]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|5-4
|32.30
|28.56
|260
|218 [34]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-2
|32.24
|10.18
|389
|219 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|8-1
|31.89
|9.59
|390
|220 [39]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-6
|31.88
|38.91
|141
|221 [42]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|31.73
|42.12
|115
|222 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|31.39
|47.31
|75
|223 [26]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-4
|31.34
|29.45
|250
|224 [40]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|5-4
|31.28
|26.93
|276
|225 [35]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-6
|31.28
|34.68
|187
|226 [41]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-6
|31.23
|40.07
|135
|227 [42]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-8
|30.89
|50.49
|49
|228 [11]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-2
|30.66
|16.06
|370
|229 [11]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|3-6
|30.64
|37.16
|160
|230 [44]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|30.54
|36.62
|167
|231 [12]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|7-2
|30.47
|14.27
|376
|232 [45]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-4
|30.46
|24.79
|302
|233 [13]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-3
|30.44
|24.74
|304
|234 [21]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-5
|30.40
|37.54
|155
|235 [27]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|5-5
|30.32
|31.19
|227
|236 [28]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-5
|30.03
|35.45
|177
|237 [12]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|7-2
|29.91
|0.71
|405
|238 [36]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|29.76
|36.90
|162
|239 [46]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|29.60
|44.70
|91
|240 [14]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|6-3
|29.58
|18.17
|359
|241 [37]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-5
|29.58
|31.96
|219
|242 [43]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-8
|29.58
|46.35
|82
|243 [22]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-4
|29.42
|24.06
|307
|244 [23]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|2-7
|29.37
|40.73
|127
|245 [47]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|29.24
|37.68
|154
|246 [24]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-4
|29.23
|25.22
|295
|247 [13]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-5
|29.16
|29.14
|254
|248 [25]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-6
|28.99
|33.83
|198
|249 [14]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-3
|28.90
|22.32
|323
|250 [15]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|5-4
|28.78
|20.28
|337
|251 [44]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-4
|28.40
|23.23
|317
|252 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|4-4
|28.34
|29.89
|246
|253 [48]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-8
|28.14
|38.53
|143
|254 [38]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|5-4
|28.00
|23.85
|310
|255 [16]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|6-3
|27.94
|15.39
|372
|256 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|5-4
|27.68
|25.08
|296
|257 [42]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-6
|27.68
|40.43
|132
|258 [26]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-5
|27.37
|29.42
|251
|259 [27]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|4-4
|27.37
|26.90
|277
|260 [28]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-4
|27.34
|30.17
|241
|261 [15]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|5-4
|27.29
|19.37
|343
|262 [39]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-5
|27.23
|30.08
|243
|263 [29]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-4
|26.82
|23.91
|308
|264 [43]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-8
|26.82
|46.10
|84
|265 [40]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-8
|26.74
|43.33
|100
|266 [30]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-5
|26.41
|27.02
|274
|267 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|26.38
|37.20
|159
|268 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-9
|26.21
|49.92
|57
|269 [41]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-6
|25.73
|34.69
|186
|270 [45]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-5
|25.53
|29.48
|248
|271 [46]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|25.33
|40.45
|130
|272 [31]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|5-4
|25.18
|18.26
|356
|273 [16]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|5-4
|25.08
|27.37
|272
|274 [32]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-5
|24.98
|23.76
|311
|275 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|6-3
|24.96
|20.53
|333
|276 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|24.83
|34.32
|192
|277 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|7-2
|24.61
|8.51
|394
|278 [19]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|5-4
|23.93
|18.11
|360
|279 [30]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-5
|23.75
|29.07
|256
|280 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|5-4
|23.65
|18.19
|358
|281 [33]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|6-3
|23.34
|11.84
|383
|282 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-6
|23.27
|31.12
|229
|283 [31]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-4
|23.19
|23.05
|319
|284 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-4
|23.13
|22.15
|326
|285 [51]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-8
|23.02
|43.96
|96
|286 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-9
|22.53
|58.61
|22
|287 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-7
|22.32
|33.58
|201
|288 [48]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-6
|22.18
|32.93
|207
|289 [35]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-6
|22.17
|33.09
|205
|290 [52]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|21.32
|38.07
|148
|291 [49]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-8
|21.28
|37.11
|161
|292 [32]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-2
|21.28
|8.29
|395
|293 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-5
|21.26
|24.35
|306
|294 [21]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-4
|21.24
|13.21
|380
|295 [50]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-6
|21.11
|30.21
|240
|296 [51]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-9
|20.94
|42.37
|113
|297 [33]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|4-4
|20.85
|18.30
|354
|298 [18]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|7-2
|20.68
|8.77
|393
|299 [52]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|4-5
|20.45
|22.66
|321
|300 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|4-5
|20.38
|25.24
|294
|301 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-7
|20.04
|40.21
|134
|302 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|8-1
|19.71
|-8.10
|414
|303 [36]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-4
|19.38
|19.28
|345
|304 [20]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|4-5
|19.01
|27.85
|269
|305 [37]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-8
|18.75
|38.73
|142
|306 [44]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|18.71
|52.36
|40
|307 [38]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-6
|18.66
|34.59
|188
|308 [53]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-9
|18.50
|48.19
|68
|309 [34]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-4
|18.43
|16.27
|369
|310 [23]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|4-4
|18.43
|17.57
|362
|311 [35]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|3-5
|18.37
|23.46
|314
|312 [36]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|5-4
|18.30
|22.95
|320
|313 [37]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-3
|18.23
|10.76
|388
|314 [38]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|18.21
|32.92
|208
|315 [39]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-8
|18.09
|29.96
|244
|316 [21]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|8-1
|17.54
|-7.84
|413
|317 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-8
|17.47
|37.50
|156
|318 [54]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-9
|17.19
|50.47
|50
|319 [40]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-6
|17.00
|30.80
|234
|320 [55]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-7
|16.51
|30.64
|236
|321 [24]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|4-5
|16.41
|19.60
|342
|322 [25]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-5
|16.20
|20.58
|332
|323 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-7
|16.12
|41.03
|122
|324 [26]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-5
|16.01
|20.29
|336
|325 [41]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-7
|15.63
|31.00
|232
|326 [39]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-7
|15.59
|32.32
|213
|327 [22]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-7
|15.47
|32.25
|215
|328 [45]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|2-7
|15.30
|33.25
|203
|329 [27]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-6
|15.19
|27.95
|267
|330 [46]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-5
|15.14
|16.38
|368
|331 [40]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-7
|14.95
|43.03
|103
|332 [23]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-3
|14.68
|6.72
|401
|333 [41]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-6
|13.78
|23.41
|315
|334 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-8
|13.49
|34.24
|194
|335 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-8
|13.07
|41.76
|120
|336 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-8
|12.85
|37.37
|157
|337 [42]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-4
|11.94
|7.62
|399
|338 [43]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-6
|11.88
|25.45
|291
|339 [42]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-6
|11.41
|22.54
|322
|340 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|10.93
|30.84
|233
|341 [44]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|2-7
|10.67
|33.64
|200
|342 [28]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|3-6
|10.62
|19.84
|339
|343 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|6-3
|10.50
|0.06
|407
|344 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-8
|10.29
|35.81
|172
|345 [43]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-8
|8.28
|32.66
|210
|346 [25]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-4
|8.25
|7.05
|400
|347 [45]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|3-6
|7.64
|17.15
|364
|348 [26]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-6
|7.55
|18.33
|352
|349 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-7
|7.33
|25.28
|293
|350 [27]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-7
|7.01
|27.34
|273
|351 [28]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-7
|6.92
|18.31
|353
|352 [29]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|2-7
|6.85
|19.33
|344
|353 [30]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-8
|6.64
|35.28
|178
|354 [31]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|2-7
|6.56
|24.78
|303
|355 [32]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|6-3
|6.15
|-9.27
|415
|356 [46]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-4
|6.01
|7.95
|398
|357 [44]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-8
|5.96
|32.52
|211
|358 [45]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-6
|5.83
|18.21
|357
|359 [46]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-7
|5.45
|23.15
|318
|360 [49]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-7
|5.18
|32.29
|214
|361 [47]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|1-8
|4.99
|31.46
|224
|362 [47]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-8
|4.52
|37.23
|158
|363 [48]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-9
|4.27
|31.43
|225
|364 [33]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-8
|4.04
|30.52
|237
|365 [30]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|1-8
|2.98
|25.50
|290
|366 [34]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-4
|2.97
|-5.64
|411
|367 [49]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-8
|2.91
|31.56
|222
|368 [48]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-7
|2.86
|18.35
|351
|369 [50]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-7
|2.84
|23.87
|309
|370 [50]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-8
|2.70
|27.88
|268
|371 [51]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-9
|2.11
|28.46
|261
|372 [35]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-7
|1.70
|15.82
|371
|373 [31]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-8
|1.28
|24.91
|299
|374 [52]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-7
|1.25
|26.83
|278
|375 [36]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-6
|0.82
|11.41
|387
|376 [49]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-8
|0.72
|22.29
|324
|377 [50]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-8
|0.49
|24.88
|300
|378 [51]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-9
|0.20
|35.73
|174
|379 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-8
|-0.96
|28.00
|266
|380 [32]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-7
|-1.59
|18.85
|348
|381 [33]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-8
|-1.84
|26.21
|284
|382 [52]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-7
|-2.68
|11.72
|385
|383 [37]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-8
|-3.12
|26.04
|287
|384 [53]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-8
|-3.41
|17.06
|366
|385 [38]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-5
|-3.73
|-1.31
|409
|386 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-8
|-5.01
|18.52
|350
|387 [39]
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-8
|-6.12
|15.15
|374
|388 [34]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-9
|-6.32
|24.82
|301
|389 [35]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-9
|-7.45
|29.14
|253
|390 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-8
|-7.62
|28.13
|265
|391 [40]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-7
|-7.98
|20.72
|330
|392 [54]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-7
|-8.29
|19.62
|341
|393 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-8
|-9.94
|33.20
|204
|394 [41]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-9
|-10.97
|28.31
|264
|395 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-7
|-11.17
|18.75
|349
|396 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-8
|-11.27
|20.95
|329
|397 [42]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-8
|-12.08
|12.55
|382
|398 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-12.74
|51.95
|42
|399 [55]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-9
|-13.16
|35.62
|175
|400 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-14.50
|-0.80
|408
|401 [43]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-7
|-14.91
|3.66
|403
|402 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-7
|-15.90
|15.38
|373
|403 [45]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-6
|-17.11
|-4.21
|410
|404 [46]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-9
|-17.27
|21.87
|328
|405 [47]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|2-7
|-17.68
|3.69
|402
|406 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-9
|-19.18
|40.64
|128
|407 [56]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-8
|-19.67
|12.87
|381
|408 [48]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-6
|-20.44
|2.40
|404
|409 [49]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-7
|-22.85
|0.27
|406
|410 [57]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-9
|-23.69
|22.18
|325
|411 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-9
|-24.62
|34.75
|185
|412 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-8
|-26.46
|11.84
|384
|413 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-9
|-31.44
|8.12
|397
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-8
|-34.09
|-7.28
|412
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|2-7
|-41.14
|-19.73
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-9
|-42.33
|11.69
|386
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-6
|-48.92
|-48.78
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-64.91
|-28.72
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|90.69
|78.41
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|83.74
|60.10
|3
|5 – AAAA
|77.94
|51.12
|4
|4 – AAAAAAA
|77.68
|59.08
|5
|7 – AAAAAAA
|76.01
|53.85
|6
|6 – AAAAAAA
|75.64
|52.16
|7
|3 – AAAAAAA
|74.51
|62.70
|8
|1 – AAAAAA
|73.28
|62.69
|9
|5 – AAAAAAA
|72.25
|54.42
|10
|8 – AAAAA
|71.85
|37.79
|11
|4 – AAAAA
|71.77
|50.43
|12
|2 – AAAAAA
|69.86
|58.60
|13
|7 – AAAAA
|66.50
|44.92
|14
|1 – AAAAA
|65.67
|43.97
|15
|2 – AA
|64.96
|40.88
|16
|1 – AA
|64.22
|46.42
|17
|5 – AAAAAA
|63.91
|43.91
|18
|7 – AAAA
|63.38
|48.73
|19
|6 – AAAAAA
|62.52
|46.97
|20
|6 – AAAA
|60.77
|35.28
|21
|3 – AAAA
|60.03
|33.19
|22
|7 – AAA
|59.35
|25.78
|23
|2 – AAAAAAA
|58.38
|47.07
|24
|5 – AAA
|57.78
|30.79
|25
|4 – AAAAAA
|57.34
|37.47
|26
|5 – A
|56.71
|26.32
|27
|2 – AAAAA
|56.64
|42.35
|28
|4 – AAA
|56.32
|27.75
|29
|2 – AAAA
|55.47
|42.54
|30
|3 – AAAAA
|55.30
|40.27
|31
|6 – AAA
|54.15
|25.76
|6-South – AAA
|57.14
|35.76
|6-North – AAA
|31.11
|17.64
|32
|8 – AAAA
|53.99
|40.48
|33
|8 – AAAAAA
|52.40
|38.76
|34
|6 – AA
|52.22
|27.39
|35
|3 – AA
|51.77
|35.11
|36
|5 – AA
|51.51
|32.98
|37
|3 – AAAAAA
|50.95
|38.66
|38
|7 – AAAAAA
|50.90
|33.57
|39
|1 – AAAA
|50.64
|34.56
|40
|8 – AA
|49.79
|7.10
|41
|2 – A
|49.43
|27.95
|42
|1 – AAA
|48.64
|29.94
|43
|6 – AAAAA
|48.44
|32.02
|44
|8 – A
|47.86
|23.39
|45
|4 – AA
|46.09
|16.54
|46
|4 – A
|45.59
|17.58
|4-Div B – A
|40.65
|23.34
|4-Div A – A
|39.12
|7.48
|47
|6 – A
|45.00
|19.87
|6-Div B – A
|40.00
|19.63
|6-Div A – A
|38.90
|20.15
|48
|4 – AAAA
|45.00
|23.16
|49
|7 – AA
|44.10
|19.89
|50
|8 – AAA
|41.33
|25.61
|51
|7 – A
|40.36
|18.18
|7-Div A – A
|39.66
|23.11
|7-Div B – A
|28.89
|13.00
|52
|5 – AAAAA
|38.48
|25.66
|53
|3 – AAA
|38.00
|15.15
|54
|2 – AAA
|34.46
|19.65
|55
|3 – A
|33.17
|12.21
|3-Div A – A
|28.60
|13.99
|3-Div B – A
|26.97
|10.27
|56
|1 – A
|17.68
|-4.93
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|17.67
|85.4%
|0.164
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|55.03
|99.6%
|0.223
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|14.12
|80.4%
|0.224
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|16.72
|84.2%
|0.239
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|15.05
|81.8%
|0.268
|09/01
|Rockmart
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|30 – 31
|14.62
|81.2%
|0.285
|09/08
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|Hampton
|14 – 17
|13.29
|79.1%
|0.295
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|12.99
|78.6%
|0.295
|09/29
|South Atlanta
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|7 – 10
|12.63
|77.9%
|0.306
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|10.44
|74.0%
|0.311
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|12.41
|77.6%
|0.319
|10/06
|Eagle’s Landing
|Ola
|13 – 31
|9.01
|71.1%
|0.320
|09/01
|First Presbyterian
|Brookstone
|27 – 34
|10.22
|73.5%
|0.329
|09/08
|Habersham Central
|Franklin County
|45 – 46
|11.52
|76.0%
|0.333
|08/25
|Elbert County
|Washington-Wilkes
|15 – 33
|8.04
|69.1%
|0.339
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|86.39
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|3 – 6
|0.84
|52.1%
|86.38
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|11.57
|76.1%
|85.34
|08/19
|Walton
|North Gwinnett
|31 – 28
|4.12
|60.2%
|83.94
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|6.61
|65.9%
|83.58
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|3.29
|58.1%
|79.05
|10/20
|Tift County
|Colquitt County
|38 – 35
|5.74
|64.0%
|78.25
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|6.70
|66.2%
|77.91
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|20.29
|88.4%
|76.71
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|13.69
|79.7%
|75.47
|09/15
|Tift County
|Parkview
|50 – 37
|9.87
|72.9%
|75.40
|10/20
|Brookwood
|Parkview
|30 – 27
|8.85
|70.8%
|75.34
|09/22
|Tift County
|Coffee
|33 – 31
|11.03
|75.1%
|74.04
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|13.54
|79.5%
|74.00
|09/29
|Warner Robins
|Coffee
|52 – 49
|3.08
|57.6%
|73.29
|09/01
|Lowndes
|Parkview
|64 – 38
|24.42
|92.0%
