How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 11

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (1) Lowndes (10-0)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 51-45. Lowndes rallied from a 35-14 deficit in the first half and won in two overtimes to clinch its first region title since 2010. QB Michael Barrett rushed for 169 yards on 22 carries and passed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. J.D. Lee rushed for 93 yards. RB Travis Tisdale had 168 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches. Next: Playoffs

*2. (2) Archer (9-0)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 14-0. Carter Peevy was 13-of-27 passing for 173 yards, and his 41-yard pass to Taiyon Palmer with 2:28 left in the third quarter broke a scoreless tie. Archer had only 29 yards rushing but held South Gwinnett to less than 150 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Shiloh (1-8)

*3. (3) Walton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Etowah 42-21. Dominick Blaylock had five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a 30-yard pass. Tied 7-7 after the first quarter, Walton scored on its next five possessions. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (6-3)

*4. (4) Grayson (8-1)

Last week: Beat Rockdale County 38-0. D.J. Irons was 18-of-28 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. With injuries depleting its backfield, Grayson turned to five-star LB Owen Pappoe for red-zone action in the first quarter. He scored on runs of 4 and 7 yards and finished with 32 yards rushing on five attempts. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (3-6)

*5. (5) North Gwinnett (8-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 45-6. Jimmy Urzua threw TD passes of 58, 80 and 70 yards, and North Gwinnett clinched Region 6. Next: Friday at Discovery (1-8)

*6. (6) Tift County (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (3-6)

*7. (7) Brookwood (7-2)

Last week: Beat Norcross 28-6. Dante Black rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. Norcross was within 14-6 in the fourth quarter when the game got away. Kareem Bessemer ran an interception back for the final margin. Next: Friday at Lakeside-Atlanta (2-7)

*8. (8) Colquitt County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 51-45. Colquitt County took a 35-14 lead on Steven Krajewski’s 45-yard TD pass to Cam Singletary with 2:31 left in the second quarter, but Lowndes won in two overtimes. Krajewski was 15-for-27 passing for 234 yards. Singletary caught nine passes for 152 yards. But Colquitt had less than 75 total yards in the second half. Next: Playoffs.

*9. (9) South Forsyth (8-1)

Last week: Beat Forsyth Central 43-10. South Forsyth blew the game open with a 15-yard fumble return by Louis Gonzalez and a 65-yard interception return by Jack Pehrson to take a 29-3 halftime lead. Next: Friday at West Forsyth (7-2)

*10. (10) Mill Creek (6-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Duluth (3-6)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (8-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 62-0. Travon Ford threw three touchdown passes, Garen McKinney returned a blocked field goal 70 yards to the end zone, and the Tigers limited Mount Zion to 21 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Stephenson (7-2)

*2. (2) Mays (8-1)

Last week: Beat Alexander 34-24. Nick Hunter was 25-of-31 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries. Tyree Nelson rushed for 124 yards on 25 carries. Kendall Wimberly had eight catches for 103 yards. Next: Friday at Northgate (6-3)

*3. (3) Coffee (6-2)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 37-14. Jameon Gaskin rushed for 116 yards. Wade Sumner passed for 129 yards and rushed for 82. Next: Friday at Lee County (8-1)

*4. (6) Lee County (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (6-2)

*5. (4) Harrison (7-2)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 31-24. Harrison clinched its first region title since 2005. Gavin Hall, subbing for injured QB Justin Fields, was 10-of-15 passing for 143 yards and one touchdown. David Roberts rushed for 131 yards. Next: Friday vs. Creekview (5-4)

*6. (7) Northside-Warner Robins (7-3)

Last week: Beat Houston County 17-14. Cory Munson kicked a 33-yard field goal with two seconds left. Northside held Houston County to 27 yards rushing but struggled to get its own offense going outside of Marcus Jolly, who rushed for 141 yards on 25 carries. Next: Playoffs

*7. (8) Stephenson (7-2)

Last week: Beat M.L. King 26-0. Stephenson scored four touchdowns and a safety as all of its extra-point attempts were blocked. Stephenson led only 6-0 at halftime but broke the game open with touchdowns by Javier Morton (25-yard reception), Ryan Ingram (43 run) and Jevon Goff (24 run). Darius Perry had three sacks and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (8-1)

*8. (9) Douglas County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Creekside 49-7. Marquise’ Collins was 9-of-11 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. Douglas County led 35-7 at halftime and had 473 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Alexander (6-3)

*9. (NR) Brunswick (6-2)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 56-34. Jamarius Stevens was 13-of-20 passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Jaylen Jackson and D.J. Whitfield. Shaq Robinson rushed for 120 yards. Brunswick led in total yards 491-288. Brunswick, ranked for the first time since the 2011 preseason, forced a three-way tie of one-loss teams in region play that includes Richmond Hill and Glynn Academy. Next: Friday vs. Osborne (0-8)

*10. (5) Richmond Hill (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Brunswick 56-34. Richmond Hill became the last unbeaten team in AAAAAA to fall. Maurice Smith rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, but Richmond Hill lost a fumble that led to a 7-0 deficit and never led. Next: Friday vs. Effingham County (4-5)

Out: No. 10 Hughes (7-3)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (9-0)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 49-14. Rome led 35-0 at halftime. Jamious Griffin rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Jalynn Sykes rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. DL JaQuon Griffin had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Cartersville (3-6)

*2. (2) Buford (7-1)

Last week: Beat Loganville 49-0. Anthony Grant rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Derrian Brown rushed five times for 96 yards. Aaron McLaughlin passed for 144 yards. Buford had 336 yards of total offense in the first half building a 35-0 lead. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (8-1)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (9-0)

Last week: Beat Jones County 27-17. Leading 20-17 midway in the third quarter, Stockbridge drove 66 yards in 5:48 to regain a 10-point lead. Gabe McKenzie passed for 128 yards and ran for 106. Marquez Ezzard had nine receptions for 88 yards. Stockbridge played without AJC Super 11 LB Brenton Cox, who was injured. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (3-6)

*4. (4) Warner Robins (9-0)

Last week: Beat Veterans 56-17. Jarius Burnett rushed for 181 yards. Warner Robins has its most wins since 2013. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (7-2)

*5. (6) Bainbridge (7-2)

Last week: Beat Harris County 40-13. Mark Loeffler was 13-of-20 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown and scored a touchdown. Dameon Pierce rushed for 169 yards. Bainbridge had a season-high 510 total yards. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (9-0)

*6. (5) Jones County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Stockbridge 27-17. Drake Bolus rushed for 155 yards on 19 carries, and his 65-yard run with 5:48 left in the third quarter got Jones County within 20-17. QB Teldrick Ross rushed for 60 yards and was not 100 percent because of a leg injury. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (7-2)

*7. (8) Wayne County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Ware County 28-14. M.J. Fuller rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Wayne, which had lost nine consecutive games to Ware, clinched its first region title since 2014. Next: Friday vs. Statesboro (2-6)

*8. (7) Starr’s Mill (8-1)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 37-19. Starr’s Mill led 30-7 at halftime and finished with 382 yards rushing and 5 passing. Kalen Sims and Cole Gilley each scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Fayette County (3-6)

*9. (9) Flowery Branch (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Buford (7-1)

*10. (10) Griffin (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Riverdale (1-8)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Troup (8-1)

*2. (2) Marist (9-0)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 48-30. Marist led 48-16 by the third quarter. Chase Abshier was 9-of-12 passing for a season-high 202 yards and two touchdowns. Marist was held to 154 yards rushing. Next: Friday at White County (7-2)

*3. (5) Burke County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Thomson 27-24. Burke County clinched the Region 4 title mainly on the strength of its running game. Burke had 316 yards rushing on 53 attempts, led by Jaylen Odom’s 101 on six. Odom also had three catches for 34 yards and intercepted a pass. Burke trailed 17-14 at halftime, but QB Demari Kelly scored on two short TD runs to give Burke a 27-17 lead with 4:40 left. Next: Friday vs. Hephzibah (4-5)

*4. (4) Ridgeland (9-0)

Last week: Beat Gilmer 63-14. Ridgeland scored nine touchdowns on nine possessions. Jalyn Shelton rushed for 12 yards on five carries. Markeith Montgomery rushed for 101 on six. Both scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Southeast Whitfield (7-2)

*5. (6) Blessed Trinity (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at West Hall (5-4)

*6. (3) Thomson (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Burke County 27-24. Thomson led 17-14 on Sam Derry’s 27-yard field goal on the final play of the first half but couldn’t hold off the Bears. Mills Riding passed for 190 yards. Christian Tutt had six tackles and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (5-4)

*7. (7) Woodward Academy (9-1)

Last week: Beat Druid Hills 56-13. Mike Wright threw a 60-yard TD pass to Tahj Gary in the opening minute, and Woodward led 49-0 at halftime. Wright also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries. Cross Patton had four catches for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

*8. (8) Cedartown (8-1)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 23-21. Cedartown stopped a Hail Mary pass at the 2-yard line in the final seconds. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (6-3)

*9. (9) Mary Persons (7-2)

Last week: Beat Perry 47-21. Quen Wilson rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. J.T. Hartage was 7-of-9 passing for 183 yards, including a 60-yard TD pass to Antoine Davis, who had three catches for 120 yards. Next: Friday at Howard (6-3)

*10. (10) Troup (8-1)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 35-14. Troup had 469 yards of total offense. Montez Crowe was 17-of-26 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (9-0)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (9-0)

Last week: Beat McNair 47-0. WR/DB Jadon Haselwod scored on a 79-yard interception return and 37-yard reception. Rashad Preston returned an interception 39 yards for a score. Cedar Grove won Region 5, the Saints’ fifth region title and first since 2015 but first outright since 1991. Next: Friday vs. Redan (3-6)

*2. (2) Peach County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Pike County 49-21. Pike County returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Peach County scored the next 42 points. Antonio Gilbert threw four TD passes. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (5-4)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dawson County (7-2)

*4. (4) Calhoun (8-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 48-0. QB Gavin Gray threw a 43-yard TD pass to Brannon Spector on Calhoun’s first play from scrimmage. Gray threw an 80-yard TD pass on a screen to Bralin Barton on Calhoun’s next possession. Gray was 8-of-21 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Zack Fuller rushed for 140 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (3-6)

*5. (5) Jenkins (9-0)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 48-15. Jenkins led 34-3 at halftime, and Amon Tinsley returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown to open the second half. Ameen Stevens rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Javonte Middleton passed for 144 yards and rushed for 98. Next: Friday vs. Beach (5-3)

*6. (6) Crisp County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 44-6. Jammie Robinson scored on a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and finished with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Robinson also scored on a 45-yard punt return. Tubby Spivey had two TD receptions. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (0-9)

*7. (9) Morgan County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 42-17. Trey Patterson was 9-of-14 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Rambo Rambus rushed for 82 yards. Morgan County clinched its second consecutive region title. Next: Friday at Jackson County (5-4)

*8. (7) Bremen (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Calhoun 48-0. Bremen never got it going in a game that likely will decide the Region 6 title. Bremen could end up with the No. 2 seed with a win this week. Next: Friday vs. Ringgold (5-4)

*9. (8) Lovett (5-4)

Last week: Lost to Pace Academy 17-14. Lovett failed to hold a 14-0 first-half lead. Blaine McAllister was 13-of-27 passing for 158 yards but was intercepted twice and sacked four times. Lovett, Westminster and Pace are tied for second in Region 5 behind Cedar Grove. Next: Friday vs. McNair (3-6)

*10. (10) Westminster (4-5)

Last week: Beat Towers 43-12. Joe Egan scored four touchdowns, three on runs, one on a pass reception. He had 115 yards rushing and 66 receiving. Wade Croft was 14-of-19 passing for 215 yards. Luke Jannetta returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown two minutes into the game, and Charlie Ham kicked a 54-yard field goal. Next: Friday vs. Stone Mountain (1-8)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (9-0)

Last week: Beat Metter 45-0. Benedictine had three backs with more than 150 yards rushing – Travis Blackshear (19-214-3), Rico Powers (8-155-2) and Terrick Smalls (13-160-1). Benedictine led only 10-0 at halftime but scored four touchdowns in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (5-3)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (8-1)

Last week: Beat Therrell 42-2. Next: Friday at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-6)

*3. (3) Screven County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 35-0. Screven County recorded its sixth consecutive shutout, the longest streak of its kind since Newnan shut out six straight in 2008. Glenn Hills had only 66 total yards. Kashawn Robinson was the leading tackler with eight. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (9-0)

*4. (5) Thomasville (9-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 23-20. Thomasville overcame a 20-0 deficit and won on Ben Tillman’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter shortly after recovering an onside kick. J.T. Rice was 25-of-45 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown, a 36-yarder to Montrez Brown to open the fourth quarter and cut the lead to 20-15. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (4-5)

*5. (4) Rabun County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 56-14. Bailey Fisher was 12-of-12 passing for 226 yards and five touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Monticello (2-7)

*6. (7) Jefferson County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Josey 72-30. Jefferson County had 352 yards rushing, 241 yards passing, 26 first downs and a school-record 72 points. Jaden Jenkins rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and was 13-of-17 passing for 158 and three touchdowns. Tahkwon King had 130 yards receiving, including a 93-yard touchdown. Next: Friday at Screven County (8-0)

*7. (6) Brooks County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 23-20. Brooks County let a 20-0 halftime lead get away. Jonathan White rushed for 131 yards, most of that on a 75-yard TD run for the game’s first score. Mac Perry was 15-of-27 passing for two touchdowns. Brooks led in total yards 421-400. Next: Friday at Berrien (4-5)

*8. (8) Dodge County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 30-27. Dodge came back to win after trailing 21-7. R.J. Carr rushed for 117 yards , and QB nic Cummings rushed for 106 and two touchdowns. Dodge completed its second perfect regular season in three seasons. Next: Playoffs

*9. (9) Heard County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Lamar County 48-21. Aaron Beasley scooped a fumble on the first play and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, and Heard County led 41-7 at halftime. Beasley rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jaden Moreland had three receptions for 175 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (5-4)

*10. (10) Callaway (8-1)

Last week: Beat Spencer 38-7. Spencer hung around until Callaway scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, two on passes by Kedric Ramsey. Cartavious Bigsby scored on a 63-yard run. Next: Thursday vs. Jordan (2-7)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (9-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon Presbyterian 70-0. ELCA had 498 yards of total offense and averaged 12 yards per rush. Khaleb Hood returned a punt for a touchdown. Brayden Rush was 6-of-8 passing for 102 yards. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Landmark Christian (0-9)

*2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (9-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 49-0. Christian Parrish caught seven passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Grant Roland was 16-of-22 passing for 263 yards. It was Prince Avenue’s 35th consecutive regular-season win. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (9-0)

*3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 35-17. Mount Paran had 452 yards rushing and 504 total yards. Jack Allen rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Kyle Terry rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (8-1)

*4. (4) Athens Academy (9-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 22-7. Peyton Bowles rushed for 114 yards, and Drew Byus kicked three field goals. Jalen Huff had two interceptions. Kurt Knisely had 13 tackles, two for losses. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (9-0)

*5. (5) Stratford Academy (9-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 27-23. Christian Palmer threw a 2-yard TD pass to Nathan Hunt with 21 seconds left for the final 27-23 lead. Palmer had thrown an 84-yard pass to Jonathan Siegel to get first-and-goal at the 2. Next: Friday vs. Aquinas (6-3)

*6. (6) Wesleyan (8-2)

Last week: Beat Strong Rock Christian 38-0. Garrett Harngartner scored two touchdowns, one he set up by blocking a punt, to give Wesleyan a 31-0 lead in the second quarter. Banks Ramsey hit Zach Peterson for two TD passes. Next: Playoffs

*7. (7) Mount Pisgah Christian (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Mount Paran Christian 35-17. Jacob Cendoya was 20-of-38 passing for 254 yards but was held to 5 yards rushing. He has 1,017 yards rushing on the season. Kai Williams had nine catches for 148 yards. Next: Friday vs. Trion (7-2)

*8. (8) Tattnall Square (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Stratford Academy 27-23. Tattnall overcame a 20-3 deficit and led 23-20 with a minute left but lost on a pass in the final seconds. Destin Mack rushed for 193 yards. Next: Friday vs. Washington-Wilkes (5-4)

*9. (9) Calvary Day (8-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 35-10. Jalen Leary rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Grant Thomas had six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Calvary clinched its subregion and advanced to the region title game. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (8-1)

*10. (NR) Darlington (6-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (6-3)

Out: No. 10 Aquinas (6-3)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (9-0)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 46-0. Deenizeo Gamble rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, part of Manchester’s 322 yards and six TDs rushing on just 30 carries. Manchester led 38-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Macon County (7-2)

*2. (2) Irwin County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 53-13. D.J. Lundy rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries. Hunter Spires had two catches for 103 yards. Irwin used 13 ball carriers in the blowout. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (6-3)

*3. (3) Macon County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 59-6. Macon County played the second half with a running clock and ran only 23 plays. Aukeeveous McLendon rushed for 114 yards on five carries. Jadarrius Hicks completed only five passes, but four went for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (9-0)

*4. (4) Clinch County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 37-14. Trezmen Marshall rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Clinch County had five sacks, two by John Mincey, two by Tahj Williams and one by Duane Moore. Clinch held Charlton to 25 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Telfair County (4-5)

*5. (7) Emanuel County Institute (8-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 39-12. ECI led 32-0 at halftime of a game that decided the subregion championship. Eric Dixon rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Calvary Day (8-1)

*6. (6) Charlton County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 37-14. A.J. Bell was 12-of-23 passing for 167 yards, but most of that came in the fourth quarter after Charlton County trailed 24-0. Charlton had only 25 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (1-8)

*7. (5) Commerce (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 22-7. Commerce never led and got its only score on Caleb Mason’s 12-yard run with 1:43 left in the third quarter. Next: Friday at George Walton Academy (7-2)

*8. (8) Trion (7-2)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 37-19. Tanner Railey returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and a 14-13 lead just before halftime. Logan Blevins had 16 carries to get 105 of Trion’s 248 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Mount Pisgah Christian (7-2)

*9. (9) Mount Zion-Carroll (8-1)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 48-21. Mount Zion led 34-7 at halftime after allowing only a fumble return for a touchdown. Mount Zion got the No. 1 seed in its subregion via tiebreaker and will play for the Region 6 title this week. Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (8-1)

*10. (10) Marion County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 27-26. Marion stopped Dooly’s two-point attempt with 22.5 seconds left. Marion had taken the lead on Travon Matthews 82-yard run with 3:41 left. Matthews rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Next: Friday at Schley County (6-3)

