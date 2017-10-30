Final Volleyball Rankings

Walton won its 12th state title with a 3-0 victory over Etowah and carries the No. 1 ranking into the offseason. Runner-up Etowah, which had defeated East Coweta and Newnan in the championship bracket before falling to Walton, finishes No. 2. Newnan ends the season at the No. 3 spot. Mill Creek, which had its run cut short by Walton in the semifinals of the championship bracket, finishes fourth. North Forsyth, which fell to Newnan in the first round of the championship bracket, finishes fifth.

State champion Harrison takes the No. 1 spot in the Class AAAAAA rankings after defeating Alpharetta 3-0 in the final match of the year. Alpharetta settles for No 2. Pope, which fell to Harrison in the semifinals, is third, and Johns Creek, which lost to Alpharetta in the semis, is fourth. Greenbrier holds the No. 5 spot after falling to Pope in the opening round of the championship bracket.

McIntosh dethroned Buford to take the top ranking in Class AAAAA. Buford, which was vying for its third title in a row, finishes second. Starr’s Mill, McIntosh’s crosstown rival, finishes third after falling to the Lady Chiefs in the semifinals. Riverwood, which lost to Buford in the semifinals, finishes No. 4. Whitewater, which fell to Riverwood in the opening round, is fifth.

Marist takes the No. 1 spot after spoiling Blessed Trinity’s title repeat in the Class AAAA championship match. Blessed Trinity settles for No. 2. St. Pius, which fell to Marist in the semifinals, holds the No. 3 spot. Woodward Academy is fourth after falling to Blessed Trinity in the semis. Northside-Columbus, which lost to St. Pius in the opening round, is fifth.

In Class AAA, top-ranked Pace Academy won its first-ever state championship while spoiling Westminster’s chances at a title repeat. Westminster is second, and Lovett, which took Westminster to five games in the semifinals, is third. North Hall holds the No. 4 spot after losing to Pace Academy in the semifinals of the championship bracket. Greater Atlanta Christian is fifth after falling to Westminster in the opening round.

Coosa takes the No. 1 spot in Class AA after shutting down St. Vincent’s in its bid for a repeat title. St. Vincent’s settles for second. Armuchee, which fell to Coosa in the semifinals, holds the No. 3 spot, and Chattooga, which lost to St. Vincent’s in the semis, is fourth.

Calvary Day takes the No. 1 spot in Class A after winning its third state title in a row. Mount Paran, which fell to Calvary in the championship match, is second. Walker takes the No. 3 spot after falling to Mount Paran in the semis. Savannah Country Day, which fell to Calvary in the semis, is fourth.

Class AAAAAAA

1. Walton

2. Etowah

3. Newnan

4. Mill Creek

5. North Forsyth

6. East Coweta

7. Lambert

8. South Forsyth

9. North Gwinnett

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class AAAAAA

1. Harrison

2. Alpharetta

3. Pope

4. Johns Creek

5. Greenbrier

6. Sequoyah

7. Glynn Academy

8. Effingham County

9. Centennial

10. Chattahoochee

Class AAAAA

1. McIntosh

2. Buford

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Riverwood

5. Whitewater

6. Chamblee

7. Harris County

8. Carrollton

9. Decatur

10. Loganville

Class AAAA

1. Marist

2. Blessed Trinity

3. St. Pius X

4. Woodward Academy

5. Northside-Columbus

6. Richmond Academy

7. Cartersville

8. Hardaway

9. North Oconee

10. Columbus

Class AAA

1. Pace Academy

2. Westminster

3. Lovett

4. North Hall

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Calhoun

8. Jackson County

9. East Hall

10. Islands

Class AA

1. Coosa

2. St. Vincent’s

3. Armuchee

4. Chattooga

5. Jordan

6. Westside-Augusta

7. Harlem

8. Rabun County

9. Pepperell

10. Temple

Class A

1. Calvary Day

2. Mount Paran Christian

3. Walker

4. Savannah Country Day

5. Brookstone

6. Hebron Christian

7. St. Francis

8. Mount de Sales

9. Landmark Christian

10. Fellowship Christian