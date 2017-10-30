Final Softball Rankings

In the state’s highest classification, East Coweta holds the top spot after defeating Etowah 10-0 in the championship game. It marked the first state championship for the Lady Indians. Etowah is in the No. 2 spot following the loss. Archer, which fell to East Coweta in the first round of the winners bracket, is third after fighting through the losers bracket before falling to Etowah. Kennesaw Mountain is fourth after falling to Archer in the quarterfinals of the losers bracket. Lowndes holds the fifth spot after losing to Etowah in the winners bracket and Archer in the losers bracket.

Top-ranked Creekview survived a two-game championship series after dropping Game 1 to No. 2 Allatoona 7-6 and then rallying to win the Class AAAAAA title with a thrilling 8-7 victory in Game 2. It marked the first-ever state title for Creekview. Evans is third after falling to Pope in the opening round of the winners bracket and then reeling off wins against No. 7 Effingham County, No. 4 Cambridge and No. 6 Houston County before falling to Allatoona in the semis.

Top-ranked Locust Grove won its first-ever state championship with a 4-2 victory over No. 2 Wayne County in the championship series. Locust Grove and Wayne met in the semifinals of the winners bracket where Locust Grove won 14-2. Wayne then faced No. 3 Buford in the semifinals of the losers bracket where it prevailed 8-2 before falling again to Locust Grove.

It took two games in the championship series for Northside-Columbus to stake its claim to the Class AAAA title. Stephens County, coming out of the losers bracket, won the first game 2-0 before Northside found its stride and dominated Game 2, 6-0. West Laurens, which fell to Northside 7-0 in the winners bracket semis and to Stephens County 7-2 in the losers bracket semis, is third. Madison County, which fell to Northside in the opening round of the winners bracket, had a head of steam in the losers bracket before falling to Stephens County in the quarters.

Calhoun, which won the Class AA title in 2013 and repeated the Class AAA title in 2014-15, is the top-ranked team after winning its fourth state title. Cook, which fell to Calhoun 4-2 in the title game, is second. Worth County is third after falling to Calhoun in the winners bracket semifinals and to Cook in the losers bracket semifinals.

Top-ranked Rockmart took the Class AA crown with a 9-7 victory over Monticello after going undefeated in the championship bracket. Monticello settles for second place. No. 3 Banks County, which fell to Monticello in the semifinals of the losers bracket, is third. Armuchee, which fell to Rockmart in the winners bracket quarterfinals and Banks County in the losers bracket, is fourth. Dodge County, which lost to Rockmart in the opening round and Banks County in the losers bracket quarterfinals, is fifth.

In Class A Public, top-ranked Gordon Lee dominated Trion 14-4 to claim the title for the second year in a row. Trion settles for the No. 2 spot.

In Class A Private, Wesleyan took two games to claim its first-ever state title. The Lady Wolves dropped the first game 3-0 to Tattnall Square before winning the second game 5-4. Tattnall Square was vying for its first-ever title.

Class AAAAAAA

1. East Coweta

2. Etowah

3. Archer

4. Kennesaw Mountain

5. Lowndes

6. Parkview

7. Collins Hill

8. Lambert

9. North Gwinnett

10. Grayson

Class AAAAAA

1. Creekview

2. Allatoona

3. Evans

4. Cambridge

5. Pope

6. Houston County

7. Effingham County

8. Greenbrier

9. Dacula

10. Harrison

Class AAAAA

1. Locust Grove

2. Wayne County

3. Buford

4. Carrollton

5. Walnut Grove

6. Loganville

7. Union Grove

8. Jones County

9. Ola

10. Harris County

Class AAAA

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Stephens County

3. West Laurens

4. Madison County

5. Northwest Whitfield

6. Marist

7. Perry

8. Chapel Hill

9. Heritage-Catoosa

10. Jefferson

Class AAA

1.Calhoun

2. Cook

3. Worth County

4. Jackson County

5. Bremen

6. Jackson County

7. Sonoraville

8. Pike County

9. East Hall

10. Appling County

Class AA

1. Rockmart

2. Monticello

3. Banks County

4. Armuchee

5. Dodge County

6. Bacon County

7. Harlem

8. Bleckley County

9. Jeff Davis

10. Chattooga

Class A Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. Trion

3. Mt. Zion

4. Georgia Military

5. Echols County

6. Emanuel County Institute

7. Bowdon

8. Marion County

9. Wilcox County

10. Telfair County

Class A Private

1.Wesleyan

2. Tattnall Square

3. Eagle’s Landing Christian

4. Prince Avenue Christian

5. First Presbyterian Day

6. Stratford Academy

7. Mount de Sales

8. George Walton Academy

9. Calvary Day

10. Mount Pisgah