Daily Trivia: Teams with the longest streaks of consecutive shutouts
Screven County has won six consecutive games by shutout. That is the longest streak of its kind since Newnan strung six shutouts in 2008. No streak has been longer since Dublin had eight in 2005. The longest streaks are 11 and happened in 1975 and 1985. Which teams set those records? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: North Cobb is the only team to beat Cartersville in the regular season since 2012. Cartersville is 58-1 in the regular season in that time but lost to the Warriors 27-26 in 2014.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0