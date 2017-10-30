Daily List: Teams that have clinched region titles this season
Thirty-one of the 56 regions have declared a region champion. Of those, Americus-Sumter represents the only first-time winner. It has been a long time coming for a school that opened in 2004 with the merger of Sumter and Americus high schools. Americus won 20 region titles, including three in its last four years of existence. Those recent titles were under coach Erik Soliday, who returned to Americus-Sumter this season. Here are the 31 region champions, with the season of their most recent title in parentheses.
Class AAAAAAA
1 – Lowndes (2010)
2 – Westlake (2016)
6 – North Gwinnett (2014)
7 – Brookwood (2010)
8 – Archer (2014)
Class AAAAAA
5 – Mays (2016)
6 – Harrison (2005)
Class AAAAA
2 – Wayne County (2014)
4 – Stockbridge (2016)
5 – Arabia Mountain (2016)
6 – Carver-Atlanta (2007)
7 – Rome (2016)
Class AAAA
1 – Americus-Sumter (first)
2 – Mary Persons (2016)
3 – Burke County (2013)
4 – Woodward Academy (2016)
6 – Ridgeland (2016)
8 – St. Pius (2015)
Class AAA
1 – Crisp County (2016)
3 – Jenkins (2016)
4 – Peach County (2016)
5 – Cedar Grove (2015)
8 – Morgan County (2016)
Class AA
2 – Benedictine (2016)
3 – Dodge County (2015)
5 – Heard County (2015)
6 – Hapeville Charter (2016)
7 – Rockmart (1988)
8 – Rabun County (2016)
Class A
2 – Irwin County (2015)
5 – ECLA (2016)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0