Poll Talk: 11 ranked teams lose, mostly to another ranked team

Eleven ranked teams lost last week, but nine of those were against other ranked teams, so there were no major changes in this week’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings.

In Class AAAAAAA, No. 1-ranked Lowndes beat No. 8 Colquitt County 51-45 in two overtimes after trailing 35-14 in the first half. The top 10 in the highest classification remained the same. At 10-0 and its regular season complete, Lowndes can be expected to enter the state playoffs as the No. 1 team for the first time since 2008.

In AAAAAA, No. 5 Richmond Hill – which had been the last remaining undefeated team in the classification – lost to Brunswick 24-12. Brunswick entered the rankings at No. 10. Richmond Hill fell to No. 9. Richmond Hill has beaten unranked Glynn Academy, which has beaten Brunswick. Those three teams are tied for first in Region 2-AAAAAA.

No. 3 Stockbridge beat No. 5 Jones County 27-17 in what decided the Region 4-AAAAA championship. Jones County dropped one spot to No. 6 in AAAAA.

No. 5 Burke County beat No. 3 Thomson 27-24 for the Region 3-AAAA title. Burke is up to No. 3, its best ranking since 2013. Thomson is now No. 6.

In AAA, No. 4 Calhoun routed No. 7 Bremen 48-0. Bremen dropped one place to No. 8. Previous No. 8 Lovett lost to unranked Pace Academy 17-14 and fell one spot to No. 9. The Buckhead three of Lovett (5-4), No. 10 Westminster (4-5) and Pace (4-4) continue to get respect despite their 13 combined losses.

No. 5 Thomasville beat No. 6 Brooks County 23-20 in a game that decided the Region 1-AA championship. Thomasville moved up one. Brooks moved down one. Thomasville has its highest ranking since 2009.

In Class A, No. 4 Clinch County beat No. 6 Charlton County. Both kept their old spots in the public-school division.

No. 4 Athens Academy in Class A private beat No. 5 Commerce of Class A public 22-7. Commerce dropped one spot in the public ranks.

No. 3 Mount Paran Christian beat No. 7 Mount Pisgah Christian 35-17, and No. 5 Stratford Academy beat No. 8 Tattnall Square 27-23. Those teams maintained their rankings in Class A private.

No. 10 Aquinas dropped out of the rankings after losing to unranked Lincoln County. Darlington took Aquinas’ place.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Lowndes (10-0)

2. (2) Archer (9-0)

3. (3) Walton (9-0)

4. (4) Grayson (8-1)

5. (5) North Gwinnett (8-1)

6. (6) Tift County (8-1)

7. (7) Brookwood (7-2)

8. (8) Colquitt County (7-3)

9. (9) South Forsyth (8-1)

10. (10) Mill Creek (6-3)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Tucker (8-1)

2. (2) Mays (8-1)

3. (3) Coffee (6-2)

4. (6) Lee County (8-1)

5. (4) Harrison (7-2)

6. (7) Northside-Warner Robins (7-3)

7. (8) Stephenson (7-2)

8. (9) Douglas County (8-1)

9. (NR) Brunswick (6-2)

10. (5) Richmond Hill (7-1)

Out: No. 10 Hughes

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (9-0)

2. (2) Buford (7-1)

3. (3) Stockbridge (9-0)

4. (4) Warner Robins (9-0)

5. (6) Bainbridge (7-2)

6. (5) Jones County (8-1)

7. (8) Wayne County (7-1)

8. (7) Starr’s Mill (8-1)

9. (9) Flowery Branch (8-1)

10. (10) Griffin (8-1)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (9-0)

2. (2) Marist (9-0)

3. (5) Burke County (9-0)

4. (4) Ridgeland (9-0)

5. (6) Blessed Trinity (7-2)

6. (3) Thomson (7-1)

7. (7) Woodward Academy (9-1)

8. (8) Cedartown (8-1)

9. (9) Mary Persons (7-2)

10. (10) Troup (8-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Cedar Grove (9-0)

2. (2) Peach County (8-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)

4. (4) Calhoun (8-1)

5. (5) Jenkins (9-0)

6. (6) Crisp County (7-1)

7. (9) Morgan County (8-1)

8. (7) Bremen (8-1)

9. (8) Lovett (5-4)

10. (10) Westminster (4-5)

Class AA

1. (1) Benedictine (9-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (8-1)

3. (3) Screven County (8-0)

4. (5) Thomasville (9-0)

5. (4) Rabun County (9-0)

6. (7) Jefferson County (9-0)

7. (6) Brooks County (7-1)

8. (8) Dodge County (9-0)

9. (9) Heard County (8-1)

10. (10) Callaway (7-1)

Class A (public)

1. (1) Manchester (9-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (8-1)

3. (3) Macon County (7-2)

4. (4) Clinch County (7-2)

5. (7) Emanuel County Institute (8-1)

6. (6) Charlton County (6-2)

7. (5) Commerce (7-2)

8. (8) Trion (7-2)

9. (9) Mount Zion (Carroll) (8-1)

10. (10) Marion County (8-1)

Class A (private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (9-0)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (9-0)

3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (8-1)

4. (4) Athens Academy (9-0)

5. (5) Stratford Academy (9-0)

6. (6) Wesleyan (8-2)

7. (7) Mount Pisgah Christian (7-2)

8. (8) Tattnall Square (7-2)

9. (9) Calvary Day (8-1)

10. (NR) Darlington (6-3)

Out: No. 10 Aquinas