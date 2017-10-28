GHSA volleyball finals recaps

By Score Atlanta

Seven classifications will crown champions in volleyball on Saturday, with Classes A-AAA playing at Holy Innocents’ and the top four classes playing at Marietta. The post will be updated throughout the evening.

CLASS AA

Coosa 3, St. Vincent’s 0

Coosa had its first state finals appearance last season but lost to Savannah powerhouse St. Vincent’s. This year, Coosa had no such plans as it swept the Saints 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 to take the Class AA championship. Senior middle blocker Taylor Roberts contributed heavily on offense and defense with 16 kills, three blocks and nine digs. Sophomore Setter Brinley Smith helped create scoring opportunities and racked up 33 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Kasey Thacker had nine kills and 12 digs and capitalized on strong serves by scoring six aces. Junior libero Deb Barker played solid defense and accumulated 20 digs throughout the match. As a team, the Eagles had 33 total kills and 58 digs in their championship win over St. Vincent’s.

CLASS A

Calvary Day 3, Mt. Paran Christian 0

After reaching its third-straight state title match, top-ranked Calvary Day made it three state championships in a row after a 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 sweep against No. 3 Mt. Paran Christian. Mt. Paran maintained a steady lead for the majority of the third set but faltered toward the back end of the set and were unable to stop the Cavaliers. Senior outside hitter Morgan Pearson contributed heavily on offense, totaling 12 kills. Adding to the strong offensive performance by the Cavaliers was senior middle blocker Sara Daniels, who also totaled 12 kills. Outside of this high-scoring duo, libero Madison Sprosty created opportunities and contained the opposing attack throughout the match, accumulating 14 digs.