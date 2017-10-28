GHSA Softball Championships: Day 2 recap

Here is a look at what took play on Friday in the GHSA Fast Pitch Softball Championships in Columbus. Don’t forget, because of the threat of afternoon weather, the championship series, across all classifications, will start at 9 a.m. with the second games, if needed, at 11 a.m.

CLASS AAAAAAA

No. 1 East Coweta went undefeated in the winners bracket to make it to the finals against Etowah for a rematch of the winners bracket semifinal in which the Lady Indians won (3-2). Friday morning in the losers bracket, Parkview beat Collins Hill (8-3) before falling to Kennesaw Mountain (6-5) in the next round. Meanwhile, Archer beat Lambert (3-2), Lowndes (4-3) and Kennesaw Mountain (3-2) to make it to the losers bracket semifinal game against Etowah.

CLASS AAAAAA

Top-ranked Creekview advanced past Allatoona (6-5) in the semifinals to make it to the finals where it will face Allatoona. Creekview advanced past Houston County in the first round and defending champion Cambridge in the quarterfinals to earn its semifinal berth. In the first round of the losers bracket, Greenbrier fell to Houston County and Effingham County fell to Evans. Houston then beat Pope and Evans handled Cambridge to advance. On the way to the losers bracket semifinal game against Allatoona, Evans handled Houston County (3-1) in the quarters. Allatoona defeated Evans (12-3) in the semifinal losers bracket to earn the trip to the championship against Creekview.

CLASS AAAAA

No. 7 Locust Grove advanced past Wayne County (14-2) in the winners bracket semifinals to earn a berth in the finals on Saturday. Locust Grove will face a rematch against Wayne County in the championship game after Wayne survived a losers bracket semifinal game against Buford, ending the Lady Wolves’ 10-year reign as champions. Early on Friday, Buford sent Union Grove (6-5), Walnut Grove (5-3) and Carrollton (5-1) home before falling to Wayne County (8-2). Carrollton momentum as it defeated Jones County (8-3) and Loganville (9-1), before falling to Buford in the quarterfinals of the losers bracket.

CLASS AAAA

Top-ranked Northside-Columbus continued its march to the championship after shutting out West Laurens (7-0) in the semifinals of the winners bracket. Northside will face Stephens County in the finals. Early on Friday, Stephens County started its run as it defeated Eastside (9-0), Marist (5-0) and Madison County (7-2) before taking on West Laurens (7-2) in the semifinals of the losers bracket. Madison County defeated Perry (18-2) and Northwest Whitfield (9-3) before falling to Stephens.

CLASS AAA

Top-ranked Calhoun survived an extra-innings game against Worth County in the semifinals to earn its championship series berth against Cook, which defeated Worth (5-4) to advance to the finals. In the first rounds of the losers bracket, Sonoraville defeated Pike County (8-0) before falling to Bremen (6-5). Cook defeated Rutland (12-4), Jackson County (6-4) and Bremen (5-1) to earn a trip to the semifinals of the losers bracket.

CLASS AA

Rockmart won a close game against Monticello (1-0) in the semifinals of the winners bracket to earn a trip to the finals. The Lady Yellow Jackets will face Monticello, which beat Banks County in the semifinals of the losers bracket (2-0), on Saturday for the championship. Earlier on Friday, Banks County began its march through the losers bracket defeating Bleckley County (9-0), Armuchee (3-0) and Dodge County (2-1) to earn a semifinal berth against Monticello. Dodge County moved past Bacon County (9-2) and Harlem (2-0) before falling to Banks County.

CLASS A PUBLIC

Top-ranked Gordon Lee advanced past Mt. Zion (5-1) in the winners bracket semifinals to earn a championship berth against Trion. In the losers bracket, Georgia Military moved past Marion County (9-3) and Echols County (5-3) before falling to Trion. Trion, which fell to Gordon Lee in the quarterfinals of the winners bracket, moved past Bowdon (4-0), Georgia Military (12-6) and Mt. Zion (3-1) to set up the championship series.

CLASS A PRIVATE

No. 2 Wesleyan advanced past top-ranked Tattnall Square (2-1) in the semifinals of the winners bracket to make it to the finals where it will face a rematch against Tattnall. Tattnall, after falling to Wesleyan, survived a losers bracket semifinal game against Eagle’s Landing Christian (12-1), earning the rematch. In the losers bracket, First Presbyterian moved past Mount de Sales (4-0) and Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) before falling to Eagle’s Landing Christian. After falling to Tattnall in the quarterfinals of the winners bracket, Eagle’s Landing Christian moved past Stratford Academy (4-3) and First Presbyterian (2-0) before falling to Tattnall.