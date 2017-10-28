Friday night recap: Week 11

The No. 5 Thomasville Bulldogs are 9-0 after coming from behind to beat the No. 6 Brooks County Trojans 23-20 on the road in this week’s Class AA game of the week. But this wasn’t just the game of the week — it’s the game of the year so far in AA. Down 20-0, the Bulldogs ripped off 23 unanswered points to pull off a special win that has officially put the rest of AA on notice with the playoffs looming.

Now with a 3-0 record in 1-AA, they’ll need to beat Fitzgerald — the Purple Hurricane beat Early County 44-0 on Friday — to win the region and avoid a three-way tie with the Purple Hurricane and Brooks County. The Trojans fall to 7-1, 2-1.

For more on this game for the ages, read David Almeda’s coverage for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:

The No. 1-ranked Benedictine Cadets rolled to a 45-0 win over Metter in Region 2, improving to 9-0, 6-0. They only led 10-0 at halftime but pulled a way with a 28-point third quarter that saw Travis Blackshear score two of this three rushing touchdowns, according to the Savannah Morning News

In Region 6, the No. 2 Hapeville Charter Hornets beat Therrell 42-2 and are 8-1, 5-0, officially clinching a No. 1 seed for the second straight season.

The No. 3 Screven County Gamecocks are 8-0, 6-0 in Region 4 after beating Glenn Hills 35-0. The Augusta Chronicle’s Prep Zone has stats here . This is getting absurd — will the Gamecocks give up another point this season? That’s six consecutive shutouts for them. They haven’t given up a point since Sept. 1. They’ll host the No. 7 Jefferson County Warriors next week to decide the region champion.

. This is getting absurd — will the Gamecocks give up another point this season? That’s six consecutive shutouts for them. They haven’t given up a point since Sept. 1. They’ll host the No. 7 Jefferson County Warriors next week to decide the region champion. In Region 8, the No. 4 Rabun County Wildcats pounced on Oglethorpe County 56-14 to improve to 9-0, 5-0. With the win, they clinched the region as a formality — it’s their fourth in a row. For coverage from the Athens Banner-Herald go here here .

. The No. 7 Jefferson County Warriors set up their showdown with Screven County for the Region 4 championship by taking care of business against Josey, 72-30, to move to 9-0, 6-0.

In Region 3, the No. 8 Dodge County Indians moved to 9-0, 6-0 after beating Beckley County 30-27. They trailed 21-7 in the first half. The win clinches them the region title and ends their regular season at nine games. Their Sept. 8 game with Appling County was cancelled due to weather.

in the first half. The win clinches them the region title and ends their regular season at nine games. Their Sept. 8 game with Appling County was cancelled due to weather. The No. 9 Heard County Braves beat Lamar County 48-21 in Region 5 to improve to 7-1, 4-0 and clinch their second region title in three seasons. The Times-Georgian and The Barnesville Herald-Gazette have more coverage on this game.

and have more coverage on this game. Staying in Region 5, the No. 10 Callaway Cavaliers beat Spencer 38-7 to lock up the No. 2 seed and improve to 8-1, 3-1.

Follow the AJC’s Class AA coverage on Twitter.