Region title matchups become clearer after Friday’s results

Here’s what went down Friday night:

Title game projections

Here’s a look at the projected matchups in the six regions that will decide their region champions next week, in the final weekend of the regular season. Note that the home teams could change, based on Tuesday’s updated Georgia High Schools Association/MaxPreps power ratings:

Region 1: No. 13 (Public) Pelham at No. 12 (Public) Mitchell County

Region 3: No. 11 (Public) Emanuel County Institute at No. 8 (Private) Calvary Day

Region 4: No. 9 (Public) Macon County at No. 1 (Public) Manchester

Region 6: No. 5 (Private) Mt. Paran at No. 4 (Public) Mt. Zion-Carrollton

Region 7: No. 9 (Private) Aquinas at No. 4 (Private) Stratford Academy

Region 8: No. 8 (Private) Prince Avenue Christian at No. 3 (Private) Athens Academy

Mt. Paran breaks its tie with Mt. Pisgah

Mount Paran and Mount Pisgah have established quite a rivalry in the relative short time of the programs’ existence. The series was tied at 3-3 going into Friday, with Mt. Paran having won the last two meetings. The Eagles made it three in a row Friday with a convincing 35-17 win. Mt. Pisgah scored just 17 seconds into the game on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Cendoya to Kai Willliams, but Mt. Paran scored the next 21 points on touchdown runs by Jack Allen, Niko Vangarelli and Kyle Terry. The Eagles finished with 452 yards rushing on the night.

Region 8 showdown set

Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy, both 9-0 and 8-0 in the region, will finally meet for the Region 8 championship next Friday to close out the regular season. The teams have been on a collision course since Week 1 and both have avoided defeat. Friday Prince Avenue cruised to victory while the Spartans had a little tougher time. Athens Academy took a 17-0 lead over Commerce midway through the third quarter. Commerce narrowed the gap to 17-7 but could get no closer as Athens Academy won 22-7. Meanwhile, Prince Avenue dominated Providence Christian 49-0, as quarterback Grant Roland ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more while receiver Christian Parrish caught three touchdown passes.

Still not ready for prime time

Mount Vernon Presbyterian and Jenkins County have enjoyed historically successful seasons. Going into Friday night, Mount Vernon was 6-1 for the first time since the school began competing in football in 2006, while Jenkins County was 7-1 for the first time since 1966. But both received a dose of reality from two perennial championship contenders. Mount Vernon suffered the worst loss in the school history, 70-0 to top-ranked, two-time defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian, while Jenkins County was dumped by 2012 state champ Emanuel County Institute, 39-12. ELCA and ECI both locked up region crowns with the wins. For ECI it is the Bulldogs’ third straight region crown, while the Chargers have now won eight consecutive region championships.