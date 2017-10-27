The Leaderboard: WR Carter a key to Mountain View’s rise
Coming off perhaps the best game of his career, Mountain View WR Malachi Carter is over 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season.
Carter, who committed to Georgia Tech last month, had nine catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Mountain View’s 20-17 victory over Mill Creek last week. That marked Mill Creek’s first victory over a ranked opponent. Mountain View, which opened in 2009, is on the verge of its second consecutive playoff berth, with a chance to get the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-AAAAAAA and host a playoff game for the first time.
Carter is a major figure in Mountain View’s rise to prominence. He has 59 catches for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those numbers are similar to the 58 catches for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns that he posted as a junior on only 10 games. That effort earned him the Gwinnett Touchdown Club’s wide receiver of the year award. He might be the favorite to win it again.
“He’s made plays all year long in every game,” Mountain View coach Nick Bach said. “He’s a go-to guy in the clutch, and he’s a huge reason why we’ve been able to get wins over some of the best teams in Gwinnett the last two years. He’s a team leader who leads by example. Going to be a great one for Georgia Tech next year.”
Rushing
1,836 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
1,630 – C’bo Flemister, Pike County
1,540 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge
1,535 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
1,525 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
1,519 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County
1,509 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
1,431 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
1,427 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
1,384 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County
1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County
1,345 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
1,320 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro
1,290 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County
1,281 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
1,239 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch
1,234 – Christian Royalston, Hughes
1,220 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
1,218 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
1,211 – Kaleb Crane, White County
1,211 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
1,200 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
1,193 – Dante Black, Brookwood
1,177 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County
1,170 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
1,170 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County
1,144 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
1,141 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
1,138 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County
1,137 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen
1,137 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
1,136 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola
1,120 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
1,112 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
1,109 – Cade Radam, Creekview
1,106 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb
1,101 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
1,097 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
1,094 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington
1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County
1,072 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
1,070 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell
1,068 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh
1,055 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County
1,048 – Corey Watkins, Evans
1,043 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
1,030 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
1,028 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
1,017 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
1,016 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart
1,013 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee
1,007 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,002 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County
998 – Juan Powell, Douglass
992 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial
982 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
977 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester
976 – Robert Davis, Pickens
969 – Josiah Futral, Kell
964 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County
963 – Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton
958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee
958 – Travon Sims, Seminole County
954 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia
949 – Nathan Williams, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
946 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square
944 – Darrell Neal, Cedar Grove
929 – Marcel Murray, Hiram
958 – Justin Fields, Harrison
915 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis
909 – D.J. “Flea” Winters, Temple
905 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine
904 – Aukeeveous McLendon, Macon County
904 – Lakelvin Clark, Westside (Macon)
Passing
2,742 – Austin Parker, East Hall
2,699 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)
2,696 – Max Brosmer, Centennial
2,666 – Montez Crowe, Troup
2,648 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
2,596 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
2,377 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
2,213 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
2,187 – Colton McDaniel, Northview
2,184 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
2,027 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
2,022 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
2,017 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins
1,994 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,993 – Brian Adams, North Springs
1,950 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,924 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County
1,903 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian
1,886 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
1,869 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
1,868 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun
1,839 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
1,794 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
1,778 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
1,777 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
1,775 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,733 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
1,705 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy
1,689 – Fred Payton, Parkview
1,684 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth
1,683 – Justin Fields, Harrison
1,679 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
1,620 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian
1,602 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
1,602 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,565 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
1,551 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
1,546 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter
1,535 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb
1,531 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
1,508 – Cole Wright, Union County
1,507 – Gunnar Watson, Taylor County
1,495 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,486 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
1,486 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County
1,479 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
1,478 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
1,474 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
1,463 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central
1,460 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans
1,457 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
1,439 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
1,423 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
1,417 – Evan Conley, Kell
1,392 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing
1,389 – Jaylon West, Henry County
1,377 – Nate Presnell, Hiram
1,362 – Michael Barrett, Lowndes
1,355 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill
1,350 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
1,339 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity
1,332 – Jordan Yates, Milton
1,331 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins
1,330 – Roderick Hammond, Jackson (Atlanta)
1,327 – Nick Iannone, Benedictine
1,327 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County
1,322 – Jordan Yates, Milton
1,318 – Knox Kadum, Rome
1,308 – Kameron Smith, Campbell
1,305 – Demarcus “D.J.” Irons, Grayson
1,303 – Mark Wright, Carrollton
Receiving
1,198 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County
1,038 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
1,013 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)
982 – Blane Mason, Centennial
975 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
959 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy
946 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian
921 – William Huzzie, Duluth
895 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
888 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall
873 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
867 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
865 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge
848 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
844 – Jamari Thrash, Troup
834 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody
833 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
830 – Ty King, Jefferson County
819 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
798 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
773 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
765 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian
758 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins
743 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
740 – Michael Luckie, Kell
739 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
739 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
733 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek
723 – Connor Rice, North Murray
712 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick
708 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
702 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian
701 – Josh Vann, Tucker
699 – Miles Marshall, Parkview
682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock
678 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
673 – Sam James, Richmond Hill
672 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander
672 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson (Atlanta)
661 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
645 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
619 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter
614 – Jacobi Cunningham, Carver (Columbus)
613 – Tayvonn Kyle, Lowndes
612 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes
607 – Travion Hampton, Duluth
604 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
602 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
598 – Tristan Howard, North Forsyth
595 – Jalen Delaney, North Springs
594 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County
586 – T.J. Horton, Cartersville
584 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
581 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
579 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
577 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan
574 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia
573 – Mac Bolton, Northview
567 – Kobe Hudson, Troup
563 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville
561 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County
561 – Zachary Clowe, Northview
561 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County
559 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)
557 – Pete Brower, Ringgold
552 – Christian Ford, Marietta
551 – Traveon Latimore, Madison County
551 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
551 – Cole Keener, Rabun County
550 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett
