The Leaderboard: WR Carter a key to Mountain View’s rise

Coming off perhaps the best game of his career, Mountain View WR Malachi Carter is over 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season.

Carter, who committed to Georgia Tech last month, had nine catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Mountain View’s 20-17 victory over Mill Creek last week. That marked Mill Creek’s first victory over a ranked opponent. Mountain View, which opened in 2009, is on the verge of its second consecutive playoff berth, with a chance to get the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-AAAAAAA and host a playoff game for the first time.

Carter is a major figure in Mountain View’s rise to prominence. He has 59 catches for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those numbers are similar to the 58 catches for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns that he posted as a junior on only 10 games. That effort earned him the Gwinnett Touchdown Club’s wide receiver of the year award. He might be the favorite to win it again.

“He’s made plays all year long in every game,” Mountain View coach Nick Bach said. “He’s a go-to guy in the clutch, and he’s a huge reason why we’ve been able to get wins over some of the best teams in Gwinnett the last two years. He’s a team leader who leads by example. Going to be a great one for Georgia Tech next year.”

Rushing

1,836 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

1,630 – C’bo Flemister, Pike County

1,540 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

1,535 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

1,525 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

1,519 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

1,509 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,431 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

1,427 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

1,384 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County

1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

1,345 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

1,320 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

1,290 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County

1,281 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

1,239 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

1,234 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

1,220 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

1,218 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

1,211 – Kaleb Crane, White County

1,211 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

1,200 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

1,193 – Dante Black, Brookwood

1,177 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

1,170 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

1,170 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County

1,144 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

1,141 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,138 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

1,137 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

1,137 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

1,136 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola

1,120 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

1,112 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

1,109 – Cade Radam, Creekview

1,106 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb

1,101 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,097 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

1,094 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington

1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County

1,072 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

1,070 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell

1,068 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

1,055 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County

1,048 – Corey Watkins, Evans

1,043 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

1,030 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

1,028 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

1,017 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

1,016 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart

1,013 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee

1,007 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,002 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County

998 – Juan Powell, Douglass

992 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial

982 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

977 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

976 – Robert Davis, Pickens

969 – Josiah Futral, Kell

964 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

963 – Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton

958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

958 – Travon Sims, Seminole County

954 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia

949 – Nathan Williams, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

946 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square

944 – Darrell Neal, Cedar Grove

929 – Marcel Murray, Hiram

958 – Justin Fields, Harrison

915 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis

909 – D.J. “Flea” Winters, Temple

905 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

904 – Aukeeveous McLendon, Macon County

904 – Lakelvin Clark, Westside (Macon)

Passing

2,742 – Austin Parker, East Hall

2,699 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

2,696 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

2,666 – Montez Crowe, Troup

2,648 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

2,596 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

2,377 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

2,213 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

2,187 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

2,184 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

2,027 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

2,022 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

2,017 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

1,994 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,993 – Brian Adams, North Springs

1,950 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,924 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

1,903 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

1,886 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

1,869 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

1,868 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun

1,839 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

1,794 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

1,778 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

1,777 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

1,775 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,733 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

1,705 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

1,689 – Fred Payton, Parkview

1,684 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

1,683 – Justin Fields, Harrison

1,679 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,620 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,602 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,602 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,565 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

1,551 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,546 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter

1,535 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,531 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

1,508 – Cole Wright, Union County

1,507 – Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

1,495 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,486 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,486 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County

1,479 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,478 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

1,474 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

1,463 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

1,460 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans

1,457 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

1,439 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

1,423 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,417 – Evan Conley, Kell

1,392 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

1,389 – Jaylon West, Henry County

1,377 – Nate Presnell, Hiram

1,362 – Michael Barrett, Lowndes

1,355 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill

1,350 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

1,339 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

1,332 – Jordan Yates, Milton

1,331 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

1,330 – Roderick Hammond, Jackson (Atlanta)

1,327 – Nick Iannone, Benedictine

1,327 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County

1,322 – Jordan Yates, Milton

1,318 – Knox Kadum, Rome

1,308 – Kameron Smith, Campbell

1,305 – Demarcus “D.J.” Irons, Grayson

1,303 – Mark Wright, Carrollton

Receiving

1,198 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

1,038 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

1,013 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

982 – Blane Mason, Centennial

975 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

959 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

946 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian

921 – William Huzzie, Duluth

895 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

888 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

873 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

867 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

865 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

848 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

844 – Jamari Thrash, Troup

834 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody

833 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

830 – Ty King, Jefferson County

819 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

798 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

773 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

765 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian

758 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins

743 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

740 – Michael Luckie, Kell

739 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

739 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

733 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek

723 – Connor Rice, North Murray

712 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

708 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

702 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian

701 – Josh Vann, Tucker

699 – Miles Marshall, Parkview

682 – Louis Hall, Woodstock

678 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

673 – Sam James, Richmond Hill

672 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander

672 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson (Atlanta)

661 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

645 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

619 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter

614 – Jacobi Cunningham, Carver (Columbus)

613 – Tayvonn Kyle, Lowndes

612 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

607 – Travion Hampton, Duluth

604 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

602 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

598 – Tristan Howard, North Forsyth

595 – Jalen Delaney, North Springs

594 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County

586 – T.J. Horton, Cartersville

584 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

581 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

579 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

577 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan

574 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

573 – Mac Bolton, Northview

567 – Kobe Hudson, Troup

563 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

561 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County

561 – Zachary Clowe, Northview

561 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County

559 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

557 – Pete Brower, Ringgold

552 – Christian Ford, Marietta

551 – Traveon Latimore, Madison County

551 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett

551 – Cole Keener, Rabun County

550 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett

