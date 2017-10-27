Region, subregion titles on the line in penultimate week of regular season

Here are the top games of the weekend.

No. 7 (Private) Mt. Pisgah Christian (7-1, 6-0 in Region 6-Division B) at No. 3 (Private) Mt. Paran Christian (7-1, 6-0)

(Preview courtesy of Georgia High School Football Daily.) Mount Pisgah and Mount Paran are tied for first place in subregion B of Region 6-A. The winner will claim the subregion title and earn a spot in the region championship game next weekend. Mount Pisgah won its only region title in 2013. Mount Paran won its only region title in 2014, when it went on to win the state championship. This game matches the top offense (Mount Pisgah, 43 ppg) against the top defense (Mount Paran, 9.3 ppg allowed) in the 15-team region. Mount Pisgah averages 440.6 yards per game (261.8 passing, 178.9 rushing). The key to the offense is QB Jacob Cendoya, who has passed for 1,994 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 1,007 yards. David Woodward has 702 yards receiving and 299 rushing, and Kai Williams has 765 yards receiving and 130 rushing. Mount Paran gets almost 75 percent of its offense from a running game that averages 324 yards per game and is led by Chandler Webber (76-692-7), Jack Allen (49-447-5), Cam Moore (48-416-4) and Niko Vangarelli (45-364-4). QBs Vangarelli and Kyle Terry are a combined 53-of-120 passing for 876 yards and nine TDs. Kellum Rowan (27-511-6) is the leading receiver. Mount Paran Christian won 38-26 in 2016.

No. 6 Charlton County (6-1, 4-1 in Region 2) at No. 4 Clinch County (6-2, 4-1)

(Preview courtesy of Georgia High School Football Daily.) Both teams have lost to Region 2 leader Irwin County (Irwin beat Clinch 21-7 and Charlton 48-27), so this game essentially is for second place, but the rivalry – known as the Swamp War – is easily one of the state’s best. This is the 14th time in 25 years these schools have played while both are ranked. That’s the most top-10 matchups for any Georgia rivalry in that time. Charlton County QB A.J. Bell has thrown for 1,486 yards and run for 414. That accounts for 71 percent of Charlton’s offense. The team’s most dangerous player, though, is WR Raykwon Anderson. He has 39 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 211 yards rushing and 59 passing. He averages 29.9 yards per kickoff return, 17.6 per punt return. Anderson, who is committed to Florida, and Clinch County RB/QB/LB Trezmen Marshall are the two most highly regarded junior prospects in Class A. Marshall, projected as a college linebacker, has missed games this year with an injury and played mostly offense, where has rushed for 352 yards and 11 touchdowns on 38 carries. He also spells Charles McClelland at quarterback. McClelland has rushed for 786 yards. He’s only 28-of-70 passing, although with nine touchdowns. Clinch County won 38-10 in 2016.

Other games of note:

No. 1 (Private) Eagle’s Landing Christian (8-0, 4-0 in Region 5) at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian (6-2, 2-2)

No. 5 (Private) Athens Academy (8-0, 7-0 in Region 8) at No. 5 (Public) Commerce (7-1, 6-1)

No. 5 (Private) Stratford Academy (8-0, 4-0 in Region 7-Division A) at No. 8 (Private) Tattnall Square (7-1, 3-1)

No. 7 (Public) Emanuel County Institute (7-1, 4-0 in Region 7-Division B) at Jenkins County (7-1, 4-0)

No. 9 (Private) Calvary Day (7-1, 4-0 in Region 3-Division A) at Savannah Christian (4-3, 3-1)

No. 10 (Private) Aquinas (6-2, 4-0 in Region 7-Division B) at Lincoln County (4-4, 3-1)