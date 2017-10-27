Our Products
National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Georgia (State Schools), Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

22, (24) Lowndes

26. (23) Archer

28. (33) Grayson

33. (39) Cartersville

46. (45) Walton

63. (NR) Tift County

67. (43) Colquitt County

75. (66) North Gwinnett

98. (97) Brookwood

USA Today

None

MaxPreps

22. (22) Archer

PrepNation

17. (17) Lowndes

21. (21) Archer

High School Football America

29. (27) Grayson

43. (43) Archer

48. (47) Cartersville

60. (60) Buford

62. (62) Lowndes

Prep Force

25. (25) Archer

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0