National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
22, (24) Lowndes
26. (23) Archer
28. (33) Grayson
33. (39) Cartersville
46. (45) Walton
63. (NR) Tift County
67. (43) Colquitt County
75. (66) North Gwinnett
98. (97) Brookwood
None
22. (22) Archer
17. (17) Lowndes
21. (21) Archer
29. (27) Grayson
43. (43) Archer
48. (47) Cartersville
60. (60) Buford
62. (62) Lowndes
25. (25) Archer
