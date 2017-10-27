Our Products
Friday Night Chat: Football scores, updates, chat – LIVE

ajc-sports.ajc, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Football, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News.

Two weeks left in the regular season. We’ll be much closer to nailing down the playoff teams after tonight.

Join us this evening for scores and discussion of tonight’s games.

Here are some games that can be found online:

The NFHS Network will present live streaming of the following games this week. To view the games, click here. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time, and that more games might be added to the schedule.
Today
*Douglass at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.
*Benedictine at Metter, 6:45 p.m.
*Bacon County vs. Bryan County, 7 p.m.
*Callaway at Spencer, 7 p.m.
*Central (Carrollton) at Troup, 7 p.m.
*Clarke Central at Walnut Grove, 7 p.m.
*Grady at Riverwood, 7 p.m.
*LaGrange at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
*Mount Zion (Jonesboro) at Tucker, 7 p.m.
*Appling County at Pierce County, 7:15 p.m.
*Walker at Whitefield Academy, 7:15 p.m.
*Centennial at Pope, 7:20 p.m.
*Calvary Day at Savannah Christian, 7:25 p.m.
*Chattahoochee at Northview, 7:30 p.m.
*Chestatee at Marist, 7:30 p.m.
*Dade County at Chattooga, 7:30 p.m.
*Dalton at South Cobb, 7:30 p.m.
*Duluth at Peachtree Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
*Hapeville Charter at Therrell, 7:30 p.m.
*Hart County at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.
*Holy Innocents’ at Landmark Christian, 7:30 p.m.
*Jackson (Atlanta) at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
*North Atlanta at Johns Creek, 7:30 p.m.
*North Oconee at St. Pius, 7:30 p.m.
*Strong Rock Christian at Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
*Towers at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
*South Atlanta at B.E.S.T. Academy, 8 p.m.
