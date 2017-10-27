*Douglass at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.
*Benedictine at Metter, 6:45 p.m.
*Bacon County vs. Bryan County, 7 p.m.
*Callaway at Spencer, 7 p.m.
*Central (Carrollton) at Troup, 7 p.m.
*Clarke Central at Walnut Grove, 7 p.m.
*Grady at Riverwood, 7 p.m.
*LaGrange at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
*Mount Zion (Jonesboro) at Tucker, 7 p.m.
*Appling County at Pierce County, 7:15 p.m.
*Walker at Whitefield Academy, 7:15 p.m.
*Centennial at Pope, 7:20 p.m.
*Calvary Day at Savannah Christian, 7:25 p.m.
*Chattahoochee at Northview, 7:30 p.m.
*Chestatee at Marist, 7:30 p.m.
*Dade County at Chattooga, 7:30 p.m.
*Dalton at South Cobb, 7:30 p.m.
*Duluth at Peachtree Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
*Hapeville Charter at Therrell, 7:30 p.m.
*Hart County at Monroe Area, 7:30 p.m.
*Holy Innocents’ at Landmark Christian, 7:30 p.m.
*Jackson (Atlanta) at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
*North Atlanta at Johns Creek, 7:30 p.m.
*North Oconee at St. Pius, 7:30 p.m.
*Strong Rock Christian at Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
*Towers at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
*South Atlanta at B.E.S.T. Academy, 8 p.m.
View Comments 0