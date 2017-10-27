Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
62
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Friday Football scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Football Scores

Adairsville 32, Haralson County 0

Allatoona 23, River Ridge 7

Alpharetta 41, Dunwoody 0

Appling County 14, Pierce County 11

Arabia Mountain 27, Southwest DeKalb 14

Archer 14, South Gwinnett 0

Athens Academy 22, Commerce 7

Athens Christian 25, Riverside Military 22

Bacon County 38, Bryan County 3

Bainbridge 40, Harris County 13

Baldwin 14, Hephzibah 8

Banks County 14, Putnam County 7

Banneker 42, North Springs 7

Benedictine 45, Metter 0

Brookwood 28, Norcross 6

Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34

Buford 49, Loganville 0

Burke County 27, Thomson 24

Butler 30, Westside-Augusta 0

Cairo 35, Northside-Columbus 31

Calhoun 48, Bremen 0

Calhoun County 21, Terrell County 16

Callaway 38, Spencer 7

Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian 10

Campbell 28, East Coweta 14

Carrollton 32, Paulding County 0

Carver-Atlanta 61, Lithia Springs 6

Carver-Columbus 38, Hardaway 31

Cedar Grove 47, McNair 0

Cedar Shoals 41, Johnson-Gainesville 18

Cedartown 23, Sandy Creek 21

Centennial 45, Pope 17

Chapel Hill 25, LaGrange 18

Chattahoochee 50, Northview 28

Chattahoochee County 49, Randolph-Clay 26

Chattooga 34, Dade County 17

Clarke Central 37, Walnut Grove 0

Claxton 42, Portal 21

Clinch County 37, Charlton County 14

Coffee 37, Valdosta 14

Columbia 62, Chamblee 0

Cook 35, Berrien 18

Coosa 46, Model 14

Crawford County 28, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Creekview 35, Sprayberry 21

Crisp County 44, Dougherty 6

Dacula 41, Lanier 7

Dalton 38, South Cobb 0

Dawson County 42, Lumpkin County 21

Dodge County 30, Bleckley County 27

Douglas County 49, Creekside 7

Douglass 26, KIPP Atlanta Charter 14

Drew 41, Mundy’s Mill 18

Dutchtown 38, Hampton 0

Eagle’s Landing 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Eagles Landing Christian 70, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 0

Eastside 28, Salem 0

Effingham County 38, Bradwell Institute 13

Elbert County 41, Monticello 0

Emanuel County Institute 39, Jenkins County 12

Evans 42, Lakeside-Evans 0

Fellowship Christian 35, King’s Ridge 7

First Presbyterian 28, Mt. de Sales 14

Fitzgerald 44, Early County 0

Gainesville 35, Apalachee 12

George Walton Academy 21, Hebron Christian 14

Grady 35, Riverwood 32

Grayson 38, Rockdale County 0

Grovetown 49, Greenbrier 14

Hancock Central 54, Greene County 42

Hapeville Charter 42, Therrell 2

Harlem 27, Laney 26

Harrison 31, Sequoyah 24

Heard County 48, Lamar County 21

Henry County 7, North Clayton 6

Heritage-Conyers 40, Alcovy 35

Hillgrove 42, North Cobb 10

Holy Innocents’ 49, Landmark Christian 0

Irwin County 53, Atkinson County 7

Jackson 54, Kendrick 6

Jackson County 43, East Jackson 7

Jackson-Atlanta 28, Decatur 6

Jeff Davis 36, Swainsboro 14

Jefferson 27, Stephens County 24

Jefferson County 72, Josey 30

Jenkins 48, Windsor Forest 15

Johns Creek 31, North Atlanta 20

Johnson County 49, Treutlen 21

Jordan 43, Temple 41

Kell 21, Woodland-Cartersville 12

Lakeside-DeKalb 46, Berkmar 12

Lassiter 31, Cherokee 0

Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0

Lincoln County 12, Aquinas 6

Lithonia 14, Miller Grove 0

Lovejoy 34, Jonesboro 28

Lowndes 51, Colquitt County 45

Macon County 59, Central-Talbotton 6

Manchester 46, Hawkinsville 0

Marion County 27, Dooly County 26

Marist 48, Chestatee 30

Mary Persons 47, Perry 21

Mays 34, Alexander 24

McEachern 34, Marietta 14

McIntosh 51, Morrow 40

Miller County 47, Stewart County 0

Milton 34, Lambert 10

Mitchell County 43, Baconton Charter 0

Monroe 42, Worth County 16

Monroe Area 28, Hart County 14

Montgomery County 47, Georgia Military 0

Morgan County 42, Franklin County 17

Mountain View 52, Discovery 28

Mt. Paran Christian 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 17

Mt. Zion, Carroll 48, Christian Heritage 21

Newton 37, Shiloh 0

North Cobb Christian 36, Bowdon 28

North Gwinnett 45, Collins Hill 6

North Hall 31, East Hall 20

North Murray 44, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15

North Paulding 31, Kennesaw Mountain 28

Northgate 21, Hughes 20

Northside-Warner Robins 17, Houston County 14

Oconee County 28, Madison County 7

Ola 48, Union Grove 14

Pace Academy 17, Lovett 14

Parkview 56, Meadowcreek 25

Pataula Charter 47, Cross Keys 19

Peach County 49, Pike County 21

Peachtree Ridge 21, Duluth 12

Pebblebrook 27, Newnan 14

Pelham 26, Seminole County 18

Pepperell 43, Armuchee 0

Pickens 62, LaFayette 7

Prince Avenue 49, Providence Christian 0

Rabun County 56, Oglethorpe County 14

Richmond Academy 24, Cross Creek 12

Ridgeland 63, Gilmer 14

Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 7

Rockmart 41, Gordon Central 0

Rome 49, East Paulding 14

Savannah Country Day 36, McIntosh County Academy 6

Schley County 28, Brookstone 21

Screven County 35, Glenn Hills 0

South Atlanta 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 34

South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17

South Forsyth 43, Forsyth Central 10

Southeast Whitfield 20, Northwest Whitfield 13

Southwest 36, East Laurens 7

Spalding 27, Howard 26

St. Francis 28, Pinecrest Academy 23

St. Pius X 56, North Oconee 21

Starr’s Mill 37, Riverdale 19

Stephenson 26, M. L. King 0

Stockbridge 27, Jones County 17

Stratford Academy 27, Tattnall Square 23

Tattnall County 47, Long County 7

Taylor County 50, Greenville 8

Telfair County 41, Lanier County 17

Thomasville 23, Brooks County 20

Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7

Towns County 56, Lakeview Academy 13

Tri-Cities 48, South Paulding 14

Trion 37, Gordon Lee 19

Troup 35, Central-Carroll 14

Tucker 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Turner County 21, Wilcox County 20

Union County 37, Fannin County 14

Villa Rica 42, Cass 7

Walton 42, Etowah 21

Warner Robins 56, Veterans 17

Washington County 41, Northeast 9

Washington-Wilkes 37, Warren County 6

Wayne County 28, Ware County 14

Wesleyan 38, Strong Rock Christian 0

West Forsyth 35, North Forsyth 16

West Laurens 37, Upson-Lee 13

Westlake 48, Wheeler 27

Westminster 43, Towers 12

Westside-Macon 28, Central-Macon 0

White County 33, West Hall 28

Whitefield Academy 24, Walker 7

Whitewater 35, Fayette County 21

Wilkinson County 7, Twiggs County 0

Winder-Barrow 40, Habersham Central 28

Woodstock 37, Roswell 10

Woodward Academy 56, Druid Hills 13

View Comments 0