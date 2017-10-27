Friday Football scores
Football Scores
Adairsville 32, Haralson County 0
Allatoona 23, River Ridge 7
Alpharetta 41, Dunwoody 0
Appling County 14, Pierce County 11
Arabia Mountain 27, Southwest DeKalb 14
Archer 14, South Gwinnett 0
Athens Academy 22, Commerce 7
Athens Christian 25, Riverside Military 22
Bacon County 38, Bryan County 3
Bainbridge 40, Harris County 13
Baldwin 14, Hephzibah 8
Banks County 14, Putnam County 7
Banneker 42, North Springs 7
Benedictine 45, Metter 0
Brookwood 28, Norcross 6
Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34
Buford 49, Loganville 0
Burke County 27, Thomson 24
Butler 30, Westside-Augusta 0
Cairo 35, Northside-Columbus 31
Calhoun 48, Bremen 0
Calhoun County 21, Terrell County 16
Callaway 38, Spencer 7
Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian 10
Campbell 28, East Coweta 14
Carrollton 32, Paulding County 0
Carver-Atlanta 61, Lithia Springs 6
Carver-Columbus 38, Hardaway 31
Cedar Grove 47, McNair 0
Cedar Shoals 41, Johnson-Gainesville 18
Cedartown 23, Sandy Creek 21
Centennial 45, Pope 17
Chapel Hill 25, LaGrange 18
Chattahoochee 50, Northview 28
Chattahoochee County 49, Randolph-Clay 26
Chattooga 34, Dade County 17
Clarke Central 37, Walnut Grove 0
Claxton 42, Portal 21
Clinch County 37, Charlton County 14
Coffee 37, Valdosta 14
Columbia 62, Chamblee 0
Cook 35, Berrien 18
Coosa 46, Model 14
Crawford County 28, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Creekview 35, Sprayberry 21
Crisp County 44, Dougherty 6
Dacula 41, Lanier 7
Dalton 38, South Cobb 0
Dawson County 42, Lumpkin County 21
Dodge County 30, Bleckley County 27
Douglas County 49, Creekside 7
Douglass 26, KIPP Atlanta Charter 14
Drew 41, Mundy’s Mill 18
Dutchtown 38, Hampton 0
Eagle’s Landing 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 14
Eagles Landing Christian 70, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 0
Eastside 28, Salem 0
Effingham County 38, Bradwell Institute 13
Elbert County 41, Monticello 0
Emanuel County Institute 39, Jenkins County 12
Evans 42, Lakeside-Evans 0
Fellowship Christian 35, King’s Ridge 7
First Presbyterian 28, Mt. de Sales 14
Fitzgerald 44, Early County 0
Gainesville 35, Apalachee 12
George Walton Academy 21, Hebron Christian 14
Grady 35, Riverwood 32
Grayson 38, Rockdale County 0
Grovetown 49, Greenbrier 14
Hancock Central 54, Greene County 42
Hapeville Charter 42, Therrell 2
Harlem 27, Laney 26
Harrison 31, Sequoyah 24
Heard County 48, Lamar County 21
Henry County 7, North Clayton 6
Heritage-Conyers 40, Alcovy 35
Hillgrove 42, North Cobb 10
Holy Innocents’ 49, Landmark Christian 0
Irwin County 53, Atkinson County 7
Jackson 54, Kendrick 6
Jackson County 43, East Jackson 7
Jackson-Atlanta 28, Decatur 6
Jeff Davis 36, Swainsboro 14
Jefferson 27, Stephens County 24
Jefferson County 72, Josey 30
Jenkins 48, Windsor Forest 15
Johns Creek 31, North Atlanta 20
Johnson County 49, Treutlen 21
Jordan 43, Temple 41
Kell 21, Woodland-Cartersville 12
Lakeside-DeKalb 46, Berkmar 12
Lassiter 31, Cherokee 0
Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0
Lincoln County 12, Aquinas 6
Lithonia 14, Miller Grove 0
Lovejoy 34, Jonesboro 28
Lowndes 51, Colquitt County 45
Macon County 59, Central-Talbotton 6
Manchester 46, Hawkinsville 0
Marion County 27, Dooly County 26
Marist 48, Chestatee 30
Mary Persons 47, Perry 21
Mays 34, Alexander 24
McEachern 34, Marietta 14
McIntosh 51, Morrow 40
Miller County 47, Stewart County 0
Milton 34, Lambert 10
Mitchell County 43, Baconton Charter 0
Monroe 42, Worth County 16
Monroe Area 28, Hart County 14
Montgomery County 47, Georgia Military 0
Morgan County 42, Franklin County 17
Mountain View 52, Discovery 28
Mt. Paran Christian 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 17
Mt. Zion, Carroll 48, Christian Heritage 21
Newton 37, Shiloh 0
North Cobb Christian 36, Bowdon 28
North Gwinnett 45, Collins Hill 6
North Hall 31, East Hall 20
North Murray 44, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15
North Paulding 31, Kennesaw Mountain 28
Northgate 21, Hughes 20
Northside-Warner Robins 17, Houston County 14
Oconee County 28, Madison County 7
Ola 48, Union Grove 14
Pace Academy 17, Lovett 14
Parkview 56, Meadowcreek 25
Pataula Charter 47, Cross Keys 19
Peach County 49, Pike County 21
Peachtree Ridge 21, Duluth 12
Pebblebrook 27, Newnan 14
Pelham 26, Seminole County 18
Pepperell 43, Armuchee 0
Pickens 62, LaFayette 7
Prince Avenue 49, Providence Christian 0
Rabun County 56, Oglethorpe County 14
Richmond Academy 24, Cross Creek 12
Ridgeland 63, Gilmer 14
Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 7
Rockmart 41, Gordon Central 0
Rome 49, East Paulding 14
Savannah Country Day 36, McIntosh County Academy 6
Schley County 28, Brookstone 21
Screven County 35, Glenn Hills 0
South Atlanta 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 34
South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17
South Forsyth 43, Forsyth Central 10
Southeast Whitfield 20, Northwest Whitfield 13
Southwest 36, East Laurens 7
Spalding 27, Howard 26
St. Francis 28, Pinecrest Academy 23
St. Pius X 56, North Oconee 21
Starr’s Mill 37, Riverdale 19
Stephenson 26, M. L. King 0
Stockbridge 27, Jones County 17
Stratford Academy 27, Tattnall Square 23
Tattnall County 47, Long County 7
Taylor County 50, Greenville 8
Telfair County 41, Lanier County 17
Thomasville 23, Brooks County 20
Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7
Towns County 56, Lakeview Academy 13
Tri-Cities 48, South Paulding 14
Trion 37, Gordon Lee 19
Troup 35, Central-Carroll 14
Tucker 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Turner County 21, Wilcox County 20
Union County 37, Fannin County 14
Villa Rica 42, Cass 7
Walton 42, Etowah 21
Warner Robins 56, Veterans 17
Washington County 41, Northeast 9
Washington-Wilkes 37, Warren County 6
Wayne County 28, Ware County 14
Wesleyan 38, Strong Rock Christian 0
West Forsyth 35, North Forsyth 16
West Laurens 37, Upson-Lee 13
Westlake 48, Wheeler 27
Westminster 43, Towers 12
Westside-Macon 28, Central-Macon 0
White County 33, West Hall 28
Whitefield Academy 24, Walker 7
Whitewater 35, Fayette County 21
Wilkinson County 7, Twiggs County 0
Winder-Barrow 40, Habersham Central 28
Woodstock 37, Roswell 10
Woodward Academy 56, Druid Hills 13
View Comments 0