Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
50
3
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily Trivia: Only team to beat Cartersville in regular season since 2012

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

(AJC)

Cartersville is 58-1 in regular-season games since 2012. Which team is the only one to beat Cartersville in the regular season in that time? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: Tattnall Square won 11 football state titles in the Georgia Independent School Association, the most of any school.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0