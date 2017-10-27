Daily Trivia: Only team to beat Cartersville in regular season since 2012
Cartersville is 58-1 in regular-season games since 2012. Which team is the only one to beat Cartersville in the regular season in that time? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Tattnall Square won 11 football state titles in the Georgia Independent School Association, the most of any school.
