Daily List: Teams that have averaged 48 points for an entire regular season
Thirty-one teams in GHSA history prior to 2017 have averaged 48 points per game – a point per minute – through an entire regular season. Lowndes has clinched that accomplishment, even if shut out tonight against Colquitt County. Lowndes actually can set a state record for points in a regular season by scoring 64. Lowndes is one of seven current teams are averaging 48 points or more, which would be a record if it holds. Next would be 2013 with five teams. Lowndes has one game remaining. Teams with asterisks have two games remaining.
54.9 – 2005 Dublin (549)
54.9 – 2011 Camden Co. (549)
53.9 – 2017 Lowndes (485)
53.4 – 1972 SE Bulloch (534)
52.3 – 2014 Washington County (523)
52.0 – 2013 Gainesville (520)
51.6 – 1971 Mt. de Sales (413)
51.4 – 2013 Buford (514)
51.1 – 2017 Cartersville (460)
51.1 – 2013 Monroe Area (511)
51.0 – 2016 ECI (459)
50.9 – 2011 Thomson (509)
50.8 – 2007 North Hall (508)
50.5 – 2013 Tucker (505)
50.4 – 2013 Washington County (454)
50.2 – 2004 Pacelli (502)
50.1 – 1997 Miller County (501)
50.0 – 2017 Jefferson County (400)*
49.9 – 2015 Calhoun (499)
49.9 – 2008 Camden Co. (499)
48.8 – 2011 Seminole Co. (488)
48.8 – 1948 West Point (439)
48.8 – 2017 Rabun Co. (390)*
48.7 – 2013 Cartersville (487)
48.6 – 2016 Thomson (486)
48.5 – 2010 Carrollton (485)
48.4 – 2017 Peach Co. (387)*
48.3 – 2003 Americus (483)
48.3 – 1997 Washington (483)
48.3 – 2017 Rome (386)*
48.2 – 1976 Warner Robins (482)
48.1 – 2016 Macon Co. (481)
48.1 – 2011 Tucker (481)
48.0 – 2017 ELCA (384)*
48.0 – 2005 Camden Co. (480)
Others from 2017:
47.7 – 2017 GAC (429)
47.0 – 2017 Buford (329)*
46.4 – 2017 East Hall (371)*
46.3 – 2017 Parkview (370)*
46.0 – 2017 Thomasville (368)*
45.4 – 2017 Screven Co. (318)*
45.4 – 2017 Athens Academy (363)*
