Daily List: Teams that have averaged 48 points for an entire regular season

Thirty-one teams in GHSA history prior to 2017 have averaged 48 points per game – a point per minute – through an entire regular season.  Lowndes has clinched that accomplishment, even if shut out tonight against Colquitt County. Lowndes actually can set a state record for points in a regular season by scoring 64. Lowndes is one of seven current teams are averaging 48 points or more, which would be a record if it holds. Next would be 2013 with five teams. Lowndes has one game remaining. Teams with asterisks have two games remaining.

54.9 – 2005 Dublin (549)

54.9 – 2011 Camden Co. (549)

53.9 – 2017 Lowndes (485)

53.4 – 1972 SE Bulloch (534)

52.3 – 2014 Washington County (523)

52.0 – 2013 Gainesville (520)

51.6 – 1971 Mt. de Sales (413)

51.4 – 2013 Buford (514)

51.1 – 2017 Cartersville (460)

51.1 – 2013 Monroe Area (511)

51.0 – 2016 ECI (459)

50.9 – 2011 Thomson (509)

50.8 – 2007 North Hall (508)

50.5 – 2013 Tucker (505)

50.4 – 2013 Washington County (454)

50.2 – 2004 Pacelli (502)

50.1 – 1997 Miller County (501)

50.0 – 2017 Jefferson County (400)*

49.9 – 2015 Calhoun (499)

49.9 – 2008 Camden Co. (499)

48.8 – 2011 Seminole Co. (488)

48.8 – 1948 West Point (439)

48.8 – 2017 Rabun Co. (390)*

48.7 – 2013 Cartersville (487)

48.6 – 2016 Thomson (486)

48.5 – 2010 Carrollton (485)

48.4 – 2017 Peach Co. (387)*

48.3 – 2003 Americus (483)

48.3 – 1997 Washington (483)

48.3 – 2017 Rome (386)*

48.2 – 1976 Warner Robins (482)

48.1 – 2016 Macon Co. (481)

48.1 – 2011 Tucker (481)

48.0 – 2017 ELCA (384)*

48.0 – 2005 Camden Co. (480)

Others from 2017:

47.7 – 2017 GAC (429)

47.0 – 2017 Buford (329)*

46.4 – 2017 East Hall (371)*

46.3 – 2017 Parkview (370)*

46.0 – 2017 Thomasville (368)*

45.4 – 2017 Screven Co. (318)*

45.4 – 2017 Athens Academy (363)*

