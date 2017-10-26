Top 10 games of Week 11

Arabia Mountain at Southwest DeKalb

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Buck Godfrey Stadium, Decatur

Records, rankings: Arabia Mountain is 6-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 5-AAAAA and unranked; Southwest DeKalb is 6-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Arabia Mountain won 14-7 in 2016.

Things to know: These teams are tied for first place in 5-AAAAA, two games ahead of their closest pursuers. The winner will clinch the region title, and the loser is likely to finish as the No. 2 seed. Arabia Mountain won the first region title in school history last year. Southwest DeKalb has won 16 region titles but none since 2009. Arabia Mountain has close to a 50/50 split on rushing attempts (177) and passing attempts (183) but gets more yardage from the passing game (157.6 to 116.0). QB Bryson Williams is 100-of-160 passing for 1,289 yards and 15 TDs. Five receivers have at least 13 catches, 217 yards and one TD, but the leader is Silas Butler (27-358-5). Joshua Campbell (92-455-8) is the leading rusher. Southwest DeKalb averages 285 yards rushing and 203 passing. Justin Tomlin, the preseason all-state quarterback in this class, has passed for 1,535 yards, rushed for 540 and had a hand in 19 TDs, but his status is uncertain after reportedly suffering an injury against Lithonia last week. Francisco Hunter ran for just 77 yards in the first two games but has since averaged 171.5 to give him 1,106 for the season. Muhammad Aquil (20-422-4) is the leading receiver. LB Eris Walker has 63 total tackles, including 14 for losses.

Calhoun at Bremen

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bremen Athletic Field, Bremen

Records, rankings: Calhoun is 7-1, 3-0 in Region 6-AAA South and No. 4; Bremen is 8-0, 3-0 and No. 7.

Last meeting: Calhoun won 46-21 in 2016.

Things to know: The winner will clinch the south subregion title and likely get Region 6’s No. 1 seed. Calhoun has won 16 consecutive region titles and 109 straight games that count in region standings. Only five of those opponents were ranked. Bremen poses perhaps the biggest region threat to Calhoun since Pepperell came into the 2008 game 9-0 and ranked No. 2. Calhoun won that one 28-27. Bremen is no stranger to region titles either, with 11 overall, but none since 2008. This would be its first above the lowest classification. Calhoun is more a passing team while Bremen looks first to establish the run. Calhoun’s Gavin Gray is 119-of-196 for 1,845 yards (second most in Class AAA) and 17 touchdowns. Luke Mosely (28-484-7) is the leading receiver. Bailey Lester leads the team with 76 tackles and eight sacks. For Bremen, Tyran Dobbs rushed for 272 yards on 39 carries in last week’s 31-13 victory over Adairsville. He has rushed for 1,137 yards on the season. Bremen is third in Class AAA scoring defense (11.1 per game). Calhoun is ninth (15.0). Neither is in the top 10 of scoring.

Charlton County at Clinch County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donald Tison Field at Panther Stadium, Homerville

Records, rankings: Charlton County is 6-1 overall, 4-1 in Region 2-A and No. 6 in Class A public; Clinch County is 6-2, 4-1 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Clinch County won 38-10 in 2016.

Things to know: Both teams have lost to Region 2 leader Irwin County (Irwin beat Clinch 21-7 and Charlton 48-27), so this game essentially is for second place, but the rivalry – known as the Swamp War – is easily one of the state’s best. This is the 14th time in 25 years these schools have played while both are ranked. That’s the most top-10 matchups for any Georgia rivalry in that time. Charlton County QB A.J. Bell has thrown for 1,486 yards and run for 414. That accounts for 71 percent of Charlton’s offense. The team’s most dangerous player, though, is WR Raykwon Anderson. He has 39 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 211 yards rushing and 59 passing. He averages 29.9 yards per kickoff return, 17.6 per punt return. Anderson, who is committed to Florida, and Clinch County RB/QB/LB Trezmen Marshall are the two most highly regarded junior prospects in Class A. Marshall, projected as a college linebacker, has missed games this year with an injury and played mostly offense, where has rushed for 352 yards and 11 touchdowns on 38 carries. He also spells Charles McClelland at quarterback. McClelland has rushed for 786 yards. He’s only 28-of-70 passing, although with nine touchdowns.

Colquitt County at Lowndes

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Colquitt County is 7-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 1-AAAAAAA and No. 8; Lowndes is 9-0, 2-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 42-35 in 2016.

Things to know: Lowndes will be the region’s No. 1 seed only by winning this game. Colquitt will be the No. 1 seed by winning and holding Lowndes to less than 49 points. A higher-scoring Colquitt victory gives the No. 1 seed to Tift County (8-1, 1-1) if Tift beats Camden County next week. Lowndes cannot win any tiebreaker, which is points allowed among tied teams. Lowndes is seeking its first region title since 2010. Lowndes averages 53.9 points per game, the most in any classification. The offensive leaders – bolstered by an offensive line of five seniors – are QB Michael Barrett (1,365 yards passing, 788 rushing), RB Travis Tisdale (440 rushing, 411 receiving, 265 returning) and Tayvonn Kyle (610 receiving). Colquitt, known under coach Rush Propst for its high-scoring offenses, is only 23rd in Class AAAAAAA scoring at 29.0 points per game. Ty Leggett has rushed for 964 yards, including 251 against Camden County. Steven Krajewski has thrown for 1,327 yards. Colquitt is ninth in scoring defense (15.3). LB J.J. Peterson, a four-star commit, and LB Rashad Revels (17 tackles for losses) are key players on that side of the ball. Colquitt is 3-5 against No. 1-ranked teams under Propst. The wins are against Camden County in 2011 and 2012 and Tucker this season.

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Mt. Paran Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium, Kennesaw

Records, rankings: Mount Pisgah Christian is 7-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 6-A Div. B and No. 7 in Class A private; Mount Paran Christian is 7-1, 6-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Mount Paran Christian won 38-26 in 2016.

Things to know: Mount Pisgah and Mount Paran are tied for first place in subregion B of Region 6-A. The winner will claim the subregion title and earn a spot in the region championship game next weekend. Mount Pisgah won its only region title in 2013. Mount Paran won its only region title in 2014, when it went on to win the state championship. This game matches the top offense (Mount Pisgah, 43 ppg) against the top defense (Mount Paran, 9.3 ppg allowed) in the 15-team region. Mount Pisgah averages 440.6 yards per game (261.8 passing, 178.9 rushing). The key to the offense is QB Jacob Cendoya, who has passed for 1,994 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 1,007 yards. David Woodward has 702 yards receiving and 299 rushing, and Kai Williams has 765 yards receiving and 130 rushing. Mount Paran gets almost 75 percent of its offense from a running game that averages 324 yards per game and is led by Chandler Webber (76-692-7), Jack Allen (49-447-5), Cam Moore (48-416-4) and Niko Vangarelli (45-364-4). QBs Vangarelli and Kyle Terry are a combined 53-of-120 passing for 876 yards and nine TDs. Kellum Rowan (27-511-6) is the leading receiver.

Stockbridge at Jones County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greyhound Field, Gray

Records, rankings: Stockbridge is 8-0, 6-0 in Region 4-AAAAA and No. 3; Jones County is 8-0, 6-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Stockbridge won 35-14 in 2016.

Things to know: Stockbridge and Jones County are tied for first place in 4-AAAAA, two games ahead of their closest pursuers, so the winner will clinch the region title. Stockbridge will be the No. 2 seed if it loses. Jones County would be the No. 2 seed unless it also loses to Dutchtown in the regular-season finale. This game matches the third-best offense in AAAAA (Jones County, 42.5 ppg) against the state’s top defense (Stockbridge, 3.9 ppg allowed with four shutouts). The key player for Stockbridge’s defense is Brenton Cox (Ohio State commit), who is rated the nation’s No. 2 strong-side defensive end. He is the region’s reigning defensive player of the year. Offensive leaders are QB Gabriel McKenzie (36-of-70 passing, 506 yards), RB B.J. Riley (524 yards rushing) and WR Marquez Ezzard (Florida State commit, 245 receiving yards). Jones County runs the ball 70 percent of the time. QB Teldrick Ross attempts only about 10 passes per game but is efficient. He also is the team’s second-leading rusher behind Drake Bolus. Ross was 10-of-14 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and two TDs in a 37-7 victory against Ola last week.

Stratford Academy at Tattnall Square

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jack Baynes Field, Macon

Records, rankings: Stratford Academy is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 7-A Div. A and No. 5 in Class A private; Tattnall Square is 7-1, 3-1 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Tattnall Square won 13-7 in the second round of the 2016 Class A private-school playoffs.

Things to know: Stratford will earn a spot in next week’s Region 7-A championship game with a victory. If Tattnall wins, there’s the likelihood of a three-way tie that includes First Presbyterian (6-2, 3-1). Seedings then would be settled by the GHSA power ratings. Tattnall beat Stratford twice in close games last season, once in the regular season 7-3, then 13-7 in the second round of the playoffs. Tattnall leads the series 28-22. These Macon schools won 19 GISA championships before joining the GHSA in 2014. Both run wing-T offenses. Tattnall head coach Chance Jones was Stratford head coach Mark Farriba’s offensive coordinator while they were at Prince Avenue Christian. Stratford averages 295.4 yards rushing, 37.5 passing. Tattnall averages 335.5 rushing, 34.3 passing. Stratford has attempted 35 passes; Tattnall has attempted 25. Stratford’s leading rushers are Deondre Duehart (106-698-8), Tyler Jordan (84-667-14) and Jonathan Siegel (66-503-9). Tattnall’s leading rushers are Destin Mack (96-946-22), Jamal Marshall (68-574-6) and Wes Allen (63-508-7). The most highly recruited player in the game is Stratford DE Tobe Umerah. He has 14 tackles for losses. He is committed to Stanford.

Thomasville at Brooks County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Thomasville is 8-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-AA and No. 5; Brooks County is 7-0, 2-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Thomasville won 32-13 in 2016.

Things to know: Brooks County can clinch the region title with a victory. Thomasville can take sole possession of first but would need to defeat Fitzgerald next week to win the region outright. It would be Thomasville’s first region title since 2007. Brooks County’s last was 2015. Thomasville leads the series 13-8. This is the first time that they’ve met when both were in the Top 10 of the AJC poll. Thomasville’s offense – which ranks third in Class AA scoring (46.0 points per game) – is balanced. The yardage leaders are QB J.T. Rice (1,486 passing, 16 TDs), RB Ben Tillman (541 rushing, eight TDs), RB Tan Gelin (528 rushing, seven TDs) and sophomore WR Kevin Cochran (563 receiving, six TDs). The best all-around player is Charlie Thomas (28 solo tackles, 436 all-purpose yards). Thomas is committed to Georgia Tech. Brooks County hangs its hat on defense. The Trojans are allowing 7.4 points (third-best in AA) and only 82.5 total yards per game. They have allowed only one rushing touchdown. On offense, their yardage leaders are QB Mac Perry (705 yards passing, seven TDs), RB Jonathan White (497 rushing, eight TDs) and Deon Fountain (464 receiving, five TDs).

Thomson at Burke County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Den, Waynesboro

Records, rankings: Thomson is 7-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-AAAA and No. 3; Burke County is 8-0, 3-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Thomson won 20-7 in 2016.

Things to know: Thomson and Burke County are tied for first place in 3-AAAA, two games ahead of their closest pursuers, so the winner will clinch the region title. The loser is almost certain to finish as the No. 2 seed. Both teams have offenses and defenses that are ranked in the top eight in AAAA. Thomson is sixth in offense (39 ppg) and third in defense (9.7). Burke County is third in offense (44.8) and eighth in defense (14.13). Thomson averages 218.6 yards rushing and 108.9 passing. Tyrek Braswell (115-681-10) and Bubba Murray (66-416-9) have accounted for 72 percent of the carries and rushing yardage and 76 percent of the rushing touchdowns. QB Mills Ridings has passed for 721 yards and six TDs. The defense is led by Christian Tutt, the No. 25 cornerback nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is third on the team in tackles and averages 36 yards on kickoff returns. Burke County averaged 64 points in its first two region games but was held to a season-low 32 in a victory over Baldwin last week. QB Williams Knight passed for 85 yards and rushed for 48. The previous week, Knight passed for 80 and rushed for 91 in a 60-20 victory over Richmond Academy.

Ware County at Wayne County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donaldson-Madray Field at Jaycee Stadium, Jesup

Records, rankings: Ware County is 3-4 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-AAAAA and unranked; Wayne County is 6-1, 2-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Ware County won 27-3 in 2016.

Things to know: Ware County and Wayne County are the only 2-AAAAA teams that are unbeaten in region play. Wayne County would clinch the region title with a victory. Ware County would still need to beat New Hampstead in the regular-season finale to claim the outright championship. Ware opened the season with four consecutive losses to teams from higher classifications that have a combined record of 24-8. Senior FB Raja Bradley has led the way during the Gators’ current three-game winning streak. He had just 294 yards rushing through the first five games but posted 225 against Statesboro and 214 and four TDs against South Effingham last week. He has 733 yards for the season for a team that averages 200.9 yards rushing and 79.0 passing. QB Jeremiah O’Hara has passed for 533 yards and run for 412. Wayne County gets two-thirds of its offense from the passing game (205.6 passing, 102.0 rushing). QB Garrett Overholt is 74-of-154 for 1,117 yards and 17 touchdowns. Four players have at least 225 yards and two touchdowns receiving, but they are led by Demaurio Nelson (19-401-2). The leading rushers are M.J. Fuller (50-396-3) and Trenquelle Holloway (47-203-1).

