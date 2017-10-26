Our Products
Maxwell Week 11 Projections

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Oct 26

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
55.78 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 80.4% 14 Camden County AAAAAAA
19.61 AAAA Westover 71.5% 9 Shaw AAAA
-24.15 AAA Johnson (Savannah) 86.4% 19 Groves AAA
-26.33 AAAAAA Forest Park 97.9% 36 Clarkston AAAAA

 

Oct 27

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
76.77 AAAAAAA Lowndes 91.4% 24 Colquitt County AAAAAAA
72.41 AAAAA Stockbridge 56.4% 3 Jones County AAAAA
69.26 AAAAAAA Brookwood 80.7% 14 Norcross AAAAAAA
62.93 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 51.2% 1 North Cobb AAAAAAA
62.86 AAAAAA Coffee 74.8% 11 Valdosta AAAAAA
62.65 AAAAAAA McEachern 81.8% 15 Marietta AAAAAAA
62.34 AAAAAA Richmond Hill 68.0% 8 Brunswick AAAAAA
61.63 AAAA Burke County 54.2% 2 Thomson AAAA
59.91 AA Brooks County 67.5% 8 Thomasville AA
58.76 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 92.1% 24 Collins Hill AAAAAAA
58.67 AAAAAAA Roswell 52.5% 1 Woodstock AAAAAAA
58.04 AAAAAAA Walton 94.9% 29 Etowah AAAAAAA
55.89 AAAAA Wayne County 64.5% 6 Ware County AAAAA
55.74 AAAAAA Harrison 73.7% 10 Sequoyah AAAAAA
53.91 AAAAAA Mays 86.7% 19 Alexander AAAAAA
53.60 AAAAAAA Parkview 87.0% 19 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA
53.14 AAA Calhoun 74.4% 11 Bremen AAA
52.93 AAAAAAA Archer 96.6% 32 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA
52.21 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 68.7% 8 North Forsyth AAAAAAA
51.59 AAAA Cedartown 82.1% 15 Sandy Creek AAAA
49.29 AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 70.6% 9 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAAA
49.01 AAAAA Rome 94.1% 27 East Paulding AAAAA
48.30 AAAAAA Dacula 61.5% 5 Lanier AAAAAA
47.71 AAAAAA Hughes 76.8% 12 Northgate AAAAAA
46.19 AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 67.2% 7 Newnan AAAAAAA
45.88 AA Vidalia 60.0% 4 Toombs County AA
45.64 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 89.7% 22 Houston County AAAAAA
45.07 AAAAA Carrollton 74.8% 11 Paulding County AAAAA
44.70 AAAA Northside (Columbus) 53.3% 2 Cairo AAAA
44.27 AAAAAAA North Paulding 90.5% 22 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA
43.42 AAAAAAA East Coweta 76.8% 12 Campbell AAAAAAA
42.72 AAAAAA Effingham County 70.3% 9 Bradwell Institute AAAAAA
42.69 AAA Lovett 77.8% 13 Pace Academy AAA
42.42 AAAA White County 59.5% 4 West Hall AAAA
41.78 AAAA Jefferson 82.9% 16 Stephens County AAAA
41.66 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 52.3% 1 Arabia Mountain AAAAA
41.63 AAAAAAA Milton 94.5% 28 Lambert AAAAAAA
41.53 A-Public Clinch County 73.1% 10 Charlton County A-Public
41.50 A-Private Athens Academy 78.3% 13 Commerce A-Public
40.81 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 67.2% 7 Mount Pisgah Christian A-Private
40.71 AAAA West Laurens 78.4% 13 Upson-Lee AAAA
40.30 AAAAAA Lovejoy 71.7% 9 Jonesboro AAAAAA
39.49 AAA Peach County 95.6% 30 Pike County AAA
39.37 AAAA Howard 51.8% 1 Spalding AAAA
38.48 AA Dodge County 90.2% 22 Bleckley County AA
38.37 AAAAA Ola 73.3% 10 Union Grove AAAAA
37.56 AAAAAA Dalton 87.8% 20 South Cobb AAAAAA
36.95 AAAAA McIntosh 52.5% 1 Morrow AAAAA
36.81 AAAAA Kell 87.4% 19 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA
36.72 A-Private Stratford Academy 72.8% 10 Tattnall Square A-Private
36.54 AAAAAA Centennial 74.5% 11 Pope AAAAAA
36.16 AAAAA Banneker 75.0% 11 North Springs AAAAA
36.16 AAAA Mary Persons 90.3% 22 Perry AAAA
36.12 AAAAA Whitewater 76.5% 12 Fayette County AAAAA
35.96 AAAAAAA Westlake 92.2% 25 Wheeler AAAAAAA
35.38 AAAAAA Evans 81.8% 15 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
35.29 AAAAA Bainbridge 92.1% 24 Harris County AAAAA
35.00 AAAAAAA Newton 97.1% 33 Shiloh AAAAAAA
34.36 AAAAAA Grovetown 62.8% 5 Greenbrier AAAAAA
33.65 AAAA Eastside 77.0% 12 Salem AAAA
33.30 AAAA Oconee County 72.5% 10 Madison County AAAA
33.16 AAA Cook 58.6% 4 Berrien AA
33.14 AAAAAA Allatoona 92.5% 25 River Ridge AAAAAA
32.86 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 97.4% 34 Mount Vernon Presbyterian A-Private
32.81 AAA Monroe Area 77.8% 13 Hart County AAA
32.54 AAAA Troup 95.5% 30 Central (Carrollton) AAAA
32.31 AAAAA Dutchtown 93.4% 26 Hampton AAAAA
32.17 AA Swainsboro 81.6% 15 Jeff Davis AA
32.13 AAAAAA Stephenson 91.8% 24 M.L. King AAAAAA
32.07 AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 81.6% 15 Habersham Central AAAAAA
31.43 A-Public Marion County 66.0% 7 Dooly County A-Public
31.43 AAAAAA Chattahoochee 70.2% 9 Northview AAAAAA
31.01 AA Washington County 74.9% 11 Northeast AA
30.98 AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 85.6% 18 Alcovy AAAAAA
30.62 AAAAA Statesboro 62.9% 6 South Effingham AAAAA
30.43 AAAAA Buford 99.5% 41 Loganville AAAAA
30.03 AAAAAA Creekview 86.1% 18 Sprayberry AAAAAA
30.02 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 82.9% 16 Decatur AAAAA
29.17 AAAA Marist 98.4% 37 Chestatee AAAA
28.83 A-Private Aquinas 68.5% 8 Lincoln County A-Public
28.78 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 82.2% 15 Duluth AAAAAAA
28.63 A-Private Hebron Christian Academy 61.2% 5 George Walton Academy A-Private
28.17 A-Private First Presbyterian 56.5% 3 Mount de Sales A-Private
27.95 AAA Pierce County 69.5% 8 Appling County AAA
27.49 AAAAAAA Grayson 99.8% 41 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
27.42 AAAA St. Pius X 94.5% 28 North Oconee AAAA
27.41 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 74.2% 11 South Atlanta AA
27.34 AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 86.9% 19 Towers AAA
26.90 AAAAAA Drew 69.8% 9 Mundy’s Mill AAAAAA
26.85 AAA East Hall 71.5% 9 North Hall AAA
26.69 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 67.7% 8 Jenkins County A-Public
26.63 AAAAAA Johns Creek 71.5% 9 North Atlanta AAAAAA
26.29 AAAAA Warner Robins 99.1% 40 Veterans AAAAA
25.65 AAA Jenkins 88.9% 21 Windsor Forest AAA
25.23 AAAAA Villa Rica 86.1% 18 Cass AAAAA
24.99 A-Private Calvary Day 74.6% 11 Savannah Christian A-Private
24.83 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 99.5% 41 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA
24.67 AAAAAA Tri-Cities 79.8% 14 South Paulding AAAAAA
24.11 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 89.9% 22 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
24.03 AAAAAA Tucker 98.7% 38 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAAAA
23.76 AAA Southeast Bulloch 74.1% 11 Beach AAA
23.58 A-Public Schley County 51.8% 1 Brookstone A-Private
23.19 A-Private Walker 50.7% 1 Whitefield Academy A-Private
22.98 AAAAAAA Lassiter 98.5% 38 Cherokee AAAAAAA
22.94 AAAAA Riverwood 73.0% 10 Grady AAAAA
21.98 AAAAA Clarke Central 94.2% 27 Walnut Grove AAAAA
21.81 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 97.4% 34 Riverdale AAAAA
21.54 AAA North Murray 77.5% 13 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA
20.79 AAAAA Miller Grove 67.0% 7 Lithonia AAAAA
20.59 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 95.0% 29 Lithia Springs AAAAA
20.40 AAAAAA Douglas County 98.0% 36 Creekside AAAAAA
20.18 AAA Westside (Macon) 93.2% 26 Central (Macon) AAA
19.41 AA Heard County 97.7% 35 Lamar County AA
18.73 AA Screven County 95.9% 31 Glenn Hills AA
18.39 AAA Crisp County 98.0% 36 Dougherty AAA
17.88 AA Benedictine 99.7% 41 Metter AA
17.87 AAAAAA Alpharetta 97.9% 36 Dunwoody AAAAAA
17.81 AAA Morgan County 92.6% 25 Franklin County AAA
17.55 A-Private Wesleyan 96.2% 31 Strong Rock Christian A-Private
17.35 AA Hapeville Charter 99.2% 40 Therrell AA
16.65 AA Douglass 89.2% 21 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA
16.30 AA Fitzgerald 96.7% 32 Early County AA
14.59 AA Chattooga 76.7% 12 Dade County AA
14.52 A-Public Turner County 85.8% 18 Wilcox County A-Public
14.45 AAAA Baldwin 92.4% 25 Hephzibah AAAA
14.33 AAAA Chapel Hill 97.4% 34 LaGrange AAAA
13.92 A-Private Savannah Country Day 80.7% 14 McIntosh County Academy A-Public
13.00 AAAA North Clayton 80.7% 14 Henry County AAAA
12.97 AAAAAAA Mountain View 99.3% 40 Discovery AAAAAAA
12.79 A-Public Towns County 67.3% 7 Lakeview Academy A-Private
12.74 AAAAAA Gainesville 96.0% 31 Apalachee AAAAAA
12.24 AAA Savannah 76.2% 12 Islands AAA
11.90 A-Private North Cobb Christian 61.1% 5 Bowdon A-Public
11.16 AA Banks County 55.8% 3 Putnam County AA
10.64 AAA Jackson 87.4% 19 Kendrick AAA
10.25 AA Harlem 82.6% 16 Laney AA
10.20 AAA Dawson County 95.0% 29 Lumpkin County AAA
9.16 AAA Adairsville 92.0% 24 Haralson County AAA
8.66 AAA Tattnall County 80.5% 14 Long County AAA
8.40 A-Public Trion 94.9% 29 Gordon Lee A-Public
7.84 AAA Liberty County 95.4% 30 Brantley County AAA
7.55 AAA Monroe 91.6% 24 Worth County AAA
7.37 A-Public Pelham 82.8% 16 Seminole County A-Public
6.81 AA Bacon County 96.4% 32 Bryan County AA
6.55 AAA Cedar Grove 99.8% 41 McNair AAA
5.55 A-Public Irwin County 99.0% 39 Atkinson County A-Public
4.99 AAA Union County 82.7% 16 Fannin County AAA
4.53 A-Private Athens Christian 83.0% 16 Riverside Military Academy A-Private
4.10 AAAA Pickens 96.7% 33 LaFayette AAAA
3.01 AA Southwest 96.2% 31 East Laurens AA
2.74 A-Public Manchester 98.8% 39 Hawkinsville A-Public
2.25 A-Public Claxton 65.9% 7 Portal A-Public
2.13 AA Rockmart 99.1% 40 Gordon Central AA
2.04 A-Private Holy Innocents 83.4% 16 Landmark Christian A-Private
1.63 AAAAA Columbia 94.3% 28 Chamblee AAAAA
1.27 AAAA Richmond Academy 91.0% 23 Cross Creek AAAA
0.97 AA Elbert County 97.4% 34 Monticello AA
0.85 A-Public Greene County 75.3% 11 Hancock Central A-Public
0.35 A-Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 98.2% 37 Christian Heritage A-Private
0.23 AA Coosa 96.6% 32 Model AA
0.04 A-Private Fellowship Christian 93.3% 26 King’s Ridge Christian A-Private
-0.36 AA Pepperell 98.7% 38 Armuchee AA
-1.42 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 99.3% 40 Providence Christian A-Private
-1.61 AA Butler 69.8% 9 Westside (Augusta) AA
-2.18 A-Public Wilkinson County 76.7% 12 Twiggs County A-Public
-3.58 A-Private St. Francis 84.4% 17 Pinecrest Academy A-Private
-3.94 A-Public Taylor County 96.3% 32 Greenville A-Public
-5.03 AAAA Woodward Academy 99.7% 41 Druid Hills AAAA
-5.47 A-Public Johnson County 85.7% 18 Treutlen A-Public
-5.60 AAAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 92.8% 25 Berkmar AAAAAAA
-6.23 A-Public Telfair County 97.3% 34 Lanier County A-Public
-6.96 AAA Jackson County 96.4% 32 East Jackson AAA
-9.24 A-Public Montgomery County 93.3% 26 Georgia Military College A-Other
-12.12 A-Public Macon County 99.7% 41 Central (Talbotton) A-Public
-13.31 A-Public Mitchell County 97.3% 34 Baconton Charter A-Public
-14.13 AA Jefferson County 99.8% 41 Josey AA
-14.70 A-Public Washington-Wilkes 98.8% 38 Warren County A-Public
-15.10 AAAA Ridgeland 100.0% 42 Gilmer AAAA
-15.77 AAA Ringgold 99.0% 39 Coahulla Creek AAA
-18.89 A-Public Terrell County 80.5% 14 Calhoun County A-Public
-21.08 A-Public Chattahoochee County 96.9% 33 Randolph-Clay A-Public
-21.83 AAAAA Cedar Shoals 99.7% 41 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAAA
-26.86 AA Rabun County 100.0% 42 Oglethorpe County AA
-31.61 A-Public Miller County 98.2% 37 Stewart County A-Public
-31.98 A-Public Crawford County 83.7% 16 Pacelli A-Private
-53.42 A-Other Pataula Charter 70.2% 9 Cross Keys AAAAA

 

Oct 28

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
35.40 AA Callaway 85.5% 18 Spencer AA
31.56 AAAA Hardaway 75.3% 11 Carver (Columbus) AAAA
28.06 AAAA Americus-Sumter 92.5% 25 Columbus AAAA
23.15 AA Temple 71.0% 9 Jordan AA
-6.94 AAA Redan 93.2% 26 Stone Mountain AAA
