Maxwell Week 11 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Oct 26
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|55.78
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|80.4%
|14
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|19.61
|AAAA
|Westover
|71.5%
|9
|Shaw
|AAAA
|-24.15
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|86.4%
|19
|Groves
|AAA
|-26.33
|AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|97.9%
|36
|Clarkston
|AAAAA
Oct 27
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|76.77
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|91.4%
|24
|Colquitt County
|AAAAAAA
|72.41
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|56.4%
|3
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|69.26
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|80.7%
|14
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|62.93
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|51.2%
|1
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|62.86
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|74.8%
|11
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|62.65
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|81.8%
|15
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|62.34
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|68.0%
|8
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|61.63
|AAAA
|Burke County
|54.2%
|2
|Thomson
|AAAA
|59.91
|AA
|Brooks County
|67.5%
|8
|Thomasville
|AA
|58.76
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|92.1%
|24
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|58.67
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|52.5%
|1
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|58.04
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|94.9%
|29
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|55.89
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|64.5%
|6
|Ware County
|AAAAA
|55.74
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|73.7%
|10
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|53.91
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|86.7%
|19
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|53.60
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|87.0%
|19
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|53.14
|AAA
|Calhoun
|74.4%
|11
|Bremen
|AAA
|52.93
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|96.6%
|32
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|52.21
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|68.7%
|8
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|51.59
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|82.1%
|15
|Sandy Creek
|AAAA
|49.29
|AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|70.6%
|9
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|49.01
|AAAAA
|Rome
|94.1%
|27
|East Paulding
|AAAAA
|48.30
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|61.5%
|5
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|47.71
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|76.8%
|12
|Northgate
|AAAAAA
|46.19
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|67.2%
|7
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|45.88
|AA
|Vidalia
|60.0%
|4
|Toombs County
|AA
|45.64
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|89.7%
|22
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|45.07
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|74.8%
|11
|Paulding County
|AAAAA
|44.70
|AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|53.3%
|2
|Cairo
|AAAA
|44.27
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|90.5%
|22
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|43.42
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|76.8%
|12
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|42.72
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|70.3%
|9
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|42.69
|AAA
|Lovett
|77.8%
|13
|Pace Academy
|AAA
|42.42
|AAAA
|White County
|59.5%
|4
|West Hall
|AAAA
|41.78
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|82.9%
|16
|Stephens County
|AAAA
|41.66
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|52.3%
|1
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|41.63
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|94.5%
|28
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|41.53
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|73.1%
|10
|Charlton County
|A-Public
|41.50
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|78.3%
|13
|Commerce
|A-Public
|40.81
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|67.2%
|7
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A-Private
|40.71
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|78.4%
|13
|Upson-Lee
|AAAA
|40.30
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|71.7%
|9
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|39.49
|AAA
|Peach County
|95.6%
|30
|Pike County
|AAA
|39.37
|AAAA
|Howard
|51.8%
|1
|Spalding
|AAAA
|38.48
|AA
|Dodge County
|90.2%
|22
|Bleckley County
|AA
|38.37
|AAAAA
|Ola
|73.3%
|10
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|37.56
|AAAAAA
|Dalton
|87.8%
|20
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|36.95
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|52.5%
|1
|Morrow
|AAAAA
|36.81
|AAAAA
|Kell
|87.4%
|19
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|36.72
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|72.8%
|10
|Tattnall Square
|A-Private
|36.54
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|74.5%
|11
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|36.16
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|75.0%
|11
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|36.16
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|90.3%
|22
|Perry
|AAAA
|36.12
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|76.5%
|12
|Fayette County
|AAAAA
|35.96
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|92.2%
|25
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|35.38
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|81.8%
|15
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|35.29
|AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|92.1%
|24
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|35.00
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|97.1%
|33
|Shiloh
|AAAAAAA
|34.36
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|62.8%
|5
|Greenbrier
|AAAAAA
|33.65
|AAAA
|Eastside
|77.0%
|12
|Salem
|AAAA
|33.30
|AAAA
|Oconee County
|72.5%
|10
|Madison County
|AAAA
|33.16
|AAA
|Cook
|58.6%
|4
|Berrien
|AA
|33.14
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|92.5%
|25
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|32.86
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|97.4%
|34
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A-Private
|32.81
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|77.8%
|13
|Hart County
|AAA
|32.54
|AAAA
|Troup
|95.5%
|30
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|32.31
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|93.4%
|26
|Hampton
|AAAAA
|32.17
|AA
|Swainsboro
|81.6%
|15
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|32.13
|AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|91.8%
|24
|M.L. King
|AAAAAA
|32.07
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|81.6%
|15
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|31.43
|A-Public
|Marion County
|66.0%
|7
|Dooly County
|A-Public
|31.43
|AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|70.2%
|9
|Northview
|AAAAAA
|31.01
|AA
|Washington County
|74.9%
|11
|Northeast
|AA
|30.98
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|85.6%
|18
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|30.62
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|62.9%
|6
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|30.43
|AAAAA
|Buford
|99.5%
|41
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|30.03
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|86.1%
|18
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|30.02
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|82.9%
|16
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|29.17
|AAAA
|Marist
|98.4%
|37
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|28.83
|A-Private
|Aquinas
|68.5%
|8
|Lincoln County
|A-Public
|28.78
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|82.2%
|15
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|28.63
|A-Private
|Hebron Christian Academy
|61.2%
|5
|George Walton Academy
|A-Private
|28.17
|A-Private
|First Presbyterian
|56.5%
|3
|Mount de Sales
|A-Private
|27.95
|AAA
|Pierce County
|69.5%
|8
|Appling County
|AAA
|27.49
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|99.8%
|41
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|27.42
|AAAA
|St. Pius X
|94.5%
|28
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|27.41
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|74.2%
|11
|South Atlanta
|AA
|27.34
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|86.9%
|19
|Towers
|AAA
|26.90
|AAAAAA
|Drew
|69.8%
|9
|Mundy’s Mill
|AAAAAA
|26.85
|AAA
|East Hall
|71.5%
|9
|North Hall
|AAA
|26.69
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|67.7%
|8
|Jenkins County
|A-Public
|26.63
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|71.5%
|9
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|26.29
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|99.1%
|40
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|25.65
|AAA
|Jenkins
|88.9%
|21
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|25.23
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|86.1%
|18
|Cass
|AAAAA
|24.99
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|74.6%
|11
|Savannah Christian
|A-Private
|24.83
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|99.5%
|41
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|24.67
|AAAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|79.8%
|14
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|24.11
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|89.9%
|22
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|24.03
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|98.7%
|38
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAAAA
|23.76
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|74.1%
|11
|Beach
|AAA
|23.58
|A-Public
|Schley County
|51.8%
|1
|Brookstone
|A-Private
|23.19
|A-Private
|Walker
|50.7%
|1
|Whitefield Academy
|A-Private
|22.98
|AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|98.5%
|38
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|22.94
|AAAAA
|Riverwood
|73.0%
|10
|Grady
|AAAAA
|21.98
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|94.2%
|27
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|21.81
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|97.4%
|34
|Riverdale
|AAAAA
|21.54
|AAA
|North Murray
|77.5%
|13
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|20.79
|AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|67.0%
|7
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|20.59
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|95.0%
|29
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|20.40
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|98.0%
|36
|Creekside
|AAAAAA
|20.18
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|93.2%
|26
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|19.41
|AA
|Heard County
|97.7%
|35
|Lamar County
|AA
|18.73
|AA
|Screven County
|95.9%
|31
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|18.39
|AAA
|Crisp County
|98.0%
|36
|Dougherty
|AAA
|17.88
|AA
|Benedictine
|99.7%
|41
|Metter
|AA
|17.87
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|97.9%
|36
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|17.81
|AAA
|Morgan County
|92.6%
|25
|Franklin County
|AAA
|17.55
|A-Private
|Wesleyan
|96.2%
|31
|Strong Rock Christian
|A-Private
|17.35
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|99.2%
|40
|Therrell
|AA
|16.65
|AA
|Douglass
|89.2%
|21
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|16.30
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|96.7%
|32
|Early County
|AA
|14.59
|AA
|Chattooga
|76.7%
|12
|Dade County
|AA
|14.52
|A-Public
|Turner County
|85.8%
|18
|Wilcox County
|A-Public
|14.45
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|92.4%
|25
|Hephzibah
|AAAA
|14.33
|AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|97.4%
|34
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|13.92
|A-Private
|Savannah Country Day
|80.7%
|14
|McIntosh County Academy
|A-Public
|13.00
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|80.7%
|14
|Henry County
|AAAA
|12.97
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|99.3%
|40
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|12.79
|A-Public
|Towns County
|67.3%
|7
|Lakeview Academy
|A-Private
|12.74
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|96.0%
|31
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|12.24
|AAA
|Savannah
|76.2%
|12
|Islands
|AAA
|11.90
|A-Private
|North Cobb Christian
|61.1%
|5
|Bowdon
|A-Public
|11.16
|AA
|Banks County
|55.8%
|3
|Putnam County
|AA
|10.64
|AAA
|Jackson
|87.4%
|19
|Kendrick
|AAA
|10.25
|AA
|Harlem
|82.6%
|16
|Laney
|AA
|10.20
|AAA
|Dawson County
|95.0%
|29
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|9.16
|AAA
|Adairsville
|92.0%
|24
|Haralson County
|AAA
|8.66
|AAA
|Tattnall County
|80.5%
|14
|Long County
|AAA
|8.40
|A-Public
|Trion
|94.9%
|29
|Gordon Lee
|A-Public
|7.84
|AAA
|Liberty County
|95.4%
|30
|Brantley County
|AAA
|7.55
|AAA
|Monroe
|91.6%
|24
|Worth County
|AAA
|7.37
|A-Public
|Pelham
|82.8%
|16
|Seminole County
|A-Public
|6.81
|AA
|Bacon County
|96.4%
|32
|Bryan County
|AA
|6.55
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|99.8%
|41
|McNair
|AAA
|5.55
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|99.0%
|39
|Atkinson County
|A-Public
|4.99
|AAA
|Union County
|82.7%
|16
|Fannin County
|AAA
|4.53
|A-Private
|Athens Christian
|83.0%
|16
|Riverside Military Academy
|A-Private
|4.10
|AAAA
|Pickens
|96.7%
|33
|LaFayette
|AAAA
|3.01
|AA
|Southwest
|96.2%
|31
|East Laurens
|AA
|2.74
|A-Public
|Manchester
|98.8%
|39
|Hawkinsville
|A-Public
|2.25
|A-Public
|Claxton
|65.9%
|7
|Portal
|A-Public
|2.13
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.1%
|40
|Gordon Central
|AA
|2.04
|A-Private
|Holy Innocents
|83.4%
|16
|Landmark Christian
|A-Private
|1.63
|AAAAA
|Columbia
|94.3%
|28
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|1.27
|AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|91.0%
|23
|Cross Creek
|AAAA
|0.97
|AA
|Elbert County
|97.4%
|34
|Monticello
|AA
|0.85
|A-Public
|Greene County
|75.3%
|11
|Hancock Central
|A-Public
|0.35
|A-Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|98.2%
|37
|Christian Heritage
|A-Private
|0.23
|AA
|Coosa
|96.6%
|32
|Model
|AA
|0.04
|A-Private
|Fellowship Christian
|93.3%
|26
|King’s Ridge Christian
|A-Private
|-0.36
|AA
|Pepperell
|98.7%
|38
|Armuchee
|AA
|-1.42
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.3%
|40
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|-1.61
|AA
|Butler
|69.8%
|9
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-2.18
|A-Public
|Wilkinson County
|76.7%
|12
|Twiggs County
|A-Public
|-3.58
|A-Private
|St. Francis
|84.4%
|17
|Pinecrest Academy
|A-Private
|-3.94
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|96.3%
|32
|Greenville
|A-Public
|-5.03
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.7%
|41
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|-5.47
|A-Public
|Johnson County
|85.7%
|18
|Treutlen
|A-Public
|-5.60
|AAAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|92.8%
|25
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|-6.23
|A-Public
|Telfair County
|97.3%
|34
|Lanier County
|A-Public
|-6.96
|AAA
|Jackson County
|96.4%
|32
|East Jackson
|AAA
|-9.24
|A-Public
|Montgomery County
|93.3%
|26
|Georgia Military College
|A-Other
|-12.12
|A-Public
|Macon County
|99.7%
|41
|Central (Talbotton)
|A-Public
|-13.31
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|97.3%
|34
|Baconton Charter
|A-Public
|-14.13
|AA
|Jefferson County
|99.8%
|41
|Josey
|AA
|-14.70
|A-Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|98.8%
|38
|Warren County
|A-Public
|-15.10
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|100.0%
|42
|Gilmer
|AAAA
|-15.77
|AAA
|Ringgold
|99.0%
|39
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|-18.89
|A-Public
|Terrell County
|80.5%
|14
|Calhoun County
|A-Public
|-21.08
|A-Public
|Chattahoochee County
|96.9%
|33
|Randolph-Clay
|A-Public
|-21.83
|AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|99.7%
|41
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|-26.86
|AA
|Rabun County
|100.0%
|42
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-31.61
|A-Public
|Miller County
|98.2%
|37
|Stewart County
|A-Public
|-31.98
|A-Public
|Crawford County
|83.7%
|16
|Pacelli
|A-Private
|-53.42
|A-Other
|Pataula Charter
|70.2%
|9
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 28
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|35.40
|AA
|Callaway
|85.5%
|18
|Spencer
|AA
|31.56
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|75.3%
|11
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAAA
|28.06
|AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|92.5%
|25
|Columbus
|AAAA
|23.15
|AA
|Temple
|71.0%
|9
|Jordan
|AA
|-6.94
|AAA
|Redan
|93.2%
|26
|Stone Mountain
|AAA
View Comments 0