Daily List: Top contenders’ chances of winning a region title

Woodward Academy of Region 4-AAAA last week became the first to clinch a region title. That is the fourth consecutive region championship and 15th in history for the War Eagles. Nine other teams are so close to clinching their regions that the Maxwell Ratings give them a 100-percent chance, meaning that the odds of it not happening are statistically insignificant. Among those 100-percenters is Rockmart in 7-AA. It would be the Yellow Jackets’ first region title since 1988. They will clinch with a victory this week against Gordon Central (2-6) or next week against Model (1-7). or with a loss by Pepperell in either of its final two games. Here are the odds of the leading contenders for winning their region titles.

Class AAAAAAA

1 – Lowndes – 91.4%

2 – Westlake – 99.4%

3 – McEachern – 79.1%

4 – Walton – 96.2%

5 – South Forsyth – 93.7%

6 – North Gwinnett – 93.8%

7 – Brookwood – 86.4%

8 – Archer – 99.9%

Class AAAAAA

1 – Coffee – 42.0%

2 – Richmond Hill – 68.8%

3 – Evans – 62.6%

4 – Tucker – 76.5%

5 – Mays – 95.0%

6 – Harrison – 97.2%

7 – Alpharetta – 88.6%

8 – Dacula – 62.0%

Class AAAAA

1 – Warner Robins – 85.4%

2 – Wayne County – 68.4%

3 – Starr’s Mill – 53.6%

4 – Stockbridge – 57.3%

5 – Southwest DeKalb – 52.9%

6 – Carver-Atlanta – 99.6%

7 – Rome – 100.0%

8 – Buford – 94.9%

Class AAAA

1 – Americus-Sumter – 99.5%

2 – Mary Persons – 95.1%

3 – Burke County – 55.0%

4 – Woodward Acad. – 100.0%

5 – Cartersville – 97.8%

6 – Ridgeland – 100.0%

7 – Marist – 95.3%

8 – St. Pius – 97.1%

Class AAA

1 – Crisp County – 100.0%

2 – Liberty County – 68.8%

3 – Jenkins – 94.4%

4 – Peach County – 98.9%

5 – Cedar Grove – 100.0%

6 – Calhoun – 75.0%

7 – GAC – 98.3%

8 – Morgan County – 98.8%

Class AA

1 – Brooks County – 74.5%

2 – Benedictine – 100.0%

3 – Dodge County – 95.2%

4 – Screven County – 52.4%

5 – Heard County – 98.8%

6 – Hapeville Charter – 100.0%

7 – Rockmart – 100.0%

8 – Rabun County – 100.0%

Class A

1 – Mitchell County – 57.6%

2 – Irwin County – 99.9%

3 – Calvary Day – 53.1%

4 – Macon County – 54.4%

5 – ELCA – 100.0%

6 – Mt. Paran Christian – 48.7%

7 – Stratford Academy – 64.5%

8 – Athens Academy – 58.3%

Note: Percentages might be off for regions with unusual or unknown tiebreaker rules.

